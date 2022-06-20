Just Announced – Meow Wolf’s Vortex Music Festival Location Revealed

Meow Wolf announced the relocation of their iconic Vortex Music Festival back in April with the venue being kept under wraps. Monday morning, the collective along with Live Nation announced the music festival will take place in a brand-new event grounds called ‘The Junk Yard’ in the heart of Denver. If the Junk Yard is anything like the immersive Meow Wolf, Denver is in for a treat as the three-day outdoor festival experience will be the first event held in the new venue and the first time Vortex will grace Denver with its festivities.

The festival lineup is set to include headliners Toro y Moi, 100 gecs, Bob Moses, and Maya Jane Coles on August 5-7. Local acts Neon the Bishop, Mr. Frick, Send/Receive, Peer Review and more are also slated to perform. The immersive experience includes food and drink trucks, experiential art, offbeat performers, wild costumes and more fantastical Meow Wolf revelry.

In a statement, Meow Wolf said, “The new owners of The Junk Yard saw a great opportunity to transform a scrap metal yard into a multifaceted musical festival site in the heart of the city. The new venue will undergo a dramatic metamorphosis to become another world for Vortex 2022 — a transition indicative of many Meow Wolf events and activations — with two stunning stages, art installations by a roster of mostly local artists and comfy chill zones.”

Vortex is dedicated to making a positive impact through hiring locally, supporting sustainability initiatives, and uplifting marginalized groups. To support those efforts, tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 AM at vortex.meowwolf.com and are available as single- or three-day passes starting. Vortex is taking place at The Junk Yard located at 2323 West Mulberry Place.

See the full line-up below:

Friday 8/5

Toro Y Moi

Duke Dumont

Pabllo Vittar

Channel Tres

Mason Collective

Ethel Cain

Barry Can’t Swim

Send/Receive

Neon The Bishop

Saturday 8/6

100 Gecs

Bladee

Dixon

Sad Night Dynamite

Avalon Emerson

Josh Butler

Kevin Saunderson

Baltra

Major League Djz

Absolute.

Rochelle Jordan

Nez

Brothel

Peer Review

Wngdu

Sunday 8/7

Bob Moses

Boy Harsher

Neil Frances

Maya Jane Coles

Chris Stussy

Archie Hamilton

Kasablanca

India Jordan

Worakls

Dj_dave

Demuir

Bklava

Mr. Frick

Shae District