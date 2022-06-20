Just Announced – Meow Wolf’s Vortex Music Festival Location Revealed

Meow Wolf announced the relocation of their iconic Vortex Music Festival back in April with the venue being kept under wraps. Monday morning, the collective along with Live Nation announced the music festival will take place in a brand-new event grounds called ‘The Junk Yard’ in the heart of Denver. If the Junk Yard is anything like the immersive Meow Wolf, Denver is in for a treat as the three-day outdoor festival experience will be the first event held in the new venue and the first time Vortex will grace Denver with its festivities.
The festival lineup is set to include headliners Toro y Moi, 100 gecs, Bob Moses, and Maya Jane Coles on August 5-7. Local acts Neon the Bishop, Mr. Frick, Send/Receive, Peer Review and more are also slated to perform. The immersive experience includes food and drink trucks, experiential art, offbeat performers, wild costumes and more fantastical Meow Wolf revelry.
In a statement, Meow Wolf said, “The new owners of The Junk Yard saw a great opportunity to transform a scrap metal yard into a multifaceted musical festival site in the heart of the city. The new venue will undergo a dramatic metamorphosis to become another world for Vortex 2022 — a transition indicative of many Meow Wolf events and activations — with two stunning stages, art installations by a roster of mostly local artists and comfy chill zones.”
Vortex is dedicated to making a positive impact through hiring locally, supporting sustainability initiatives, and uplifting marginalized groups. To support those efforts, tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 AM at vortex.meowwolf.com and are available as single- or three-day passes starting. Vortex is taking place at The Junk Yard located at 2323 West Mulberry Place.
See the full line-up below:
Friday 8/5
Toro Y Moi
Duke Dumont
Pabllo Vittar
Channel Tres
Mason Collective
Ethel Cain
Barry Can’t Swim
Send/Receive
Neon The Bishop
Saturday 8/6
100 Gecs
Bladee
Dixon
Sad Night Dynamite
Avalon Emerson
Josh Butler
Kevin Saunderson
Baltra
Major League Djz
Absolute.
Rochelle Jordan
Nez
Brothel
Peer Review
Wngdu
Sunday 8/7
Bob Moses
Boy Harsher
Neil Frances
Maya Jane Coles
Chris Stussy
Archie Hamilton
Kasablanca
India Jordan
Worakls
Dj_dave
Demuir
Bklava
Mr. Frick
Shae District