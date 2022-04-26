Just Announced – Meow Wolf Vortex Is Moving to Denver

Mark those calendars because, VORTEX, the Meow Wolf outdoor festival experience featuring music, adventure and interactive art, is moving its location from Taos, New Mexico, to a secret soon-to-be-revealed location in the heart of Denver from August 5 through 7. The three-day event is set to bring music, dancing and visual interaction to local music fans.
In a lively outdoor setting, fans can expect headline performances from Toro y Moi, Duke Dumont, Pabllo Vittar, Channel Tres, 100 gecs, Bladee, Dixon, Sad Night Dynamite, Bob Moses, Boy Harsher, Neil Frances, Maya Jane Coles and more. The immersive experience includes food and drink trucks, experiential art, offbeat performers, wild costumes and more fantastical Meow Wolf revelry.
In a statement regarding the festival experience, Marsi Gray, Senior Creative Producer at Meow Wolf expressed, “Vortex is back! Presenting this experience in Denver is near and dear to my heart, and we’re beyond thrilled that we can now safely gather and play together,” said Gray. “Our experiences outside of the exhibitions are a vibrant way to showcase local artists and offer the community deeper levels of connection. We can’t wait to bring beautifully curated music and art together with friends to create magic.”
Vortex is dedicated to making a positive impact through hiring locally, supporting sustainability initiatives, and uplifting marginalized groups. To support those efforts, tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 AM at vortex.meowwolf.com and are available as single-day tickets starting at $69 or three-day passes starting at $189.
See the full line-up below:
Friday 8/5
Toro Y Moi
Duke Dumont
Pabllo Vittar
Channel Tres
Mason Collective
Ethel Cain
Barry Can’t Swim
Send/Receive
Neon The Bishop
Saturday 8/6
100 Gecs
Bladee
Dixon
Sad Night Dynamite
Avalon Emerson
Josh Butler
Kevin Saunderson
Baltra
Major League Djz
Absolute.
Rochelle Jordan
Nez
Brothel
Peer Review
Wngdu
Sunday 8/7
Bob Moses
Boy Harsher
Neil Frances
Maya Jane Coles
Chris Stussy
Archie Hamilton
Kasablanca
India Jordan
Worakls
Dj_dave
Demuir
Bklava
Mr. Frick
Shae District