Just Announced – Meow Wolf Vortex Is Moving to Denver

Mark those calendars because, VORTEX, the Meow Wolf outdoor festival experience featuring music, adventure and interactive art, is moving its location from Taos, New Mexico, to a secret soon-to-be-revealed location in the heart of Denver from August 5 through 7. The three-day event is set to bring music, dancing and visual interaction to local music fans.

In a lively outdoor setting, fans can expect headline performances from Toro y Moi, Duke Dumont, Pabllo Vittar, Channel Tres, 100 gecs, Bladee, Dixon, Sad Night Dynamite, Bob Moses, Boy Harsher, Neil Frances, Maya Jane Coles and more. The immersive experience includes food and drink trucks, experiential art, offbeat performers, wild costumes and more fantastical Meow Wolf revelry.

In a statement regarding the festival experience, Marsi Gray, Senior Creative Producer at Meow Wolf expressed, “Vortex is back! Presenting this experience in Denver is near and dear to my heart, and we’re beyond thrilled that we can now safely gather and play together,” said Gray. “Our experiences outside of the exhibitions are a vibrant way to showcase local artists and offer the community deeper levels of connection. We can’t wait to bring beautifully curated music and art together with friends to create magic.”

Vortex is dedicated to making a positive impact through hiring locally, supporting sustainability initiatives, and uplifting marginalized groups. To support those efforts, tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 AM at vortex.meowwolf.com and are available as single-day tickets starting at $69 or three-day passes starting at $189.

See the full line-up below:

Friday 8/5

Toro Y Moi

Duke Dumont

Pabllo Vittar

Channel Tres

Mason Collective

Ethel Cain

Barry Can’t Swim

Send/Receive

Neon The Bishop

Saturday 8/6

100 Gecs

Bladee

Dixon

Sad Night Dynamite

Avalon Emerson

Josh Butler

Kevin Saunderson

Baltra

Major League Djz

Absolute.

Rochelle Jordan

Nez

Brothel

Peer Review

Wngdu

Sunday 8/7

Bob Moses

Boy Harsher

Neil Frances

Maya Jane Coles

Chris Stussy

Archie Hamilton

Kasablanca

India Jordan

Worakls

Dj_dave

Demuir

Bklava

Mr. Frick

Shae District