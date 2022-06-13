This Week in Concerts – Glass Animals, YG, Russ and More

This week in concerts, Glass Animals return to Red Rocks Amphitheatre midweek while this weekend, Fiddler’s Green hosts 107.9’s Summer Jam Concert all day Saturday with headliners, YG, Russ, Vince Staples and more. It’s that time of the year again for City Park’s Jazz Concerts with the music group Hazel Miller & The Collective performing Sunday evening. For this and more music news, be sure to stick with 303 Magazine.
The Black Box
6/14 – Electronic Tuesdays: Just John, Frostbyte and more
6/15 – Sian, Fiat and more
6/15 – Monji, Dimethyldreamz and more
6/16 – Bingewatch, Owie and more
6/16 – Anonagon, Moose and more
6/17 – That 80’s Party: DJ Dave Paul
6/17 – Electronic Music Dance Party: Bad Faith Actor, Blank Human and more
6/18 – Lenzman, Echo Brown and more
6/18 – Dsqise, Alex Whittier and more
6/19 – Seppa, Syne and more
6/19 – Sound Design, Craftal
The Bluebird Theater
6/14 – Kings Kaleidoscope, OLY
6/16 – The Hold Steady, Pink Fuzz
6/17 – The Hold Steady, Jon Snodgrass
6/18 – The Hold Steady, The Nuns of Brixton
6/19 – The Rock and Roll Playhouse: The music of Bob Marley
Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
6/15 – Full Cord, That Damn Sasquatch and more
6/16 – Pink Talking Fish, Dizgo
6/16 – Shift, Jarreau and more
6/17 – Death Kings, Ryan Stasik and more
6/18 – Tea Leaf Green, The Runaway Grooms and more
City Park Pavilion
6/19 – Hazel Miller & The Collective
Dazzle
6/14 – Jazz Trivia Night
6/15 – Eliane Elias
6/16 – Eliane Elias
6/17 – Betty Carter, Carmen McRae
6/17 – King Cake, Merrian Johnson
6/18 – Nelson Rangell
6/19 – The Adam Bodine Trio
6/19 – Purnell Steen & the Five Points Ambassadors
Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
6/18 – Summer Jam: Russ, YG, Vince Staples and more
Globe Hall
6/15 – Hovvdy, Mini Trees
6/16 – Ragged Union, Old Fuss and Feathers
6/17 – Tanner Usrey, Hello Bourbon
6/18 – Lunar Vacation, Future Crib and more
6/19 – Scuffed, Cosmic Problems and more
Goosetown Tavern
6/12 – Moscoxitos, Depthualism and more
6/14 – Open mic
6/16 – Thursday Groove
6/17 – Shady Daze, Emery Adeline and more
6/18 – Hummin’ Bird, Leading Causes
The Gothic Theatre
6/17 – The Wrecks, girlhouse and more
Herb’s Hideout
6/12 – True Blue
6/13 – Vlad Gershevich
6/14 – Gabe Mervine, Daryl Gott and more
6/15 – Diana Castro
6/16 – Dave Randon Trio
6/17 – Stereo Clone
6/18 – Stereo Clone
6/19 – New Family Dog
Herman’s Hideaway
6/15 – Bailey Elora, Casino Perosi and more
6/19 – John Falvo and His Daggers
Hi-Dive
6/15 – Whores, Bummer and more
6/16 – Bob Log III, Bolonium
6/17 – Rootbeer Ritchie & The Reveille, JLR Band and more
6/18 – Jerry Paper, Bob Amulet and more
HQ
6/13 – El Perro, Dirty Streets and more
6/14 – Dark Tuesdays
6/16 – Jungle Rot, Internal Bleeding and more
6/17 – Indie Dance Party with Boyhollow
6/19 – Summer Pop Off: Kulture, Bhold and more
Larimer Lounge
6/13 – Teenage Wrist, Softcult and more
6/14 – Sara Kays, Hayd
6/15 – The Dreaded Laramie, Silver & Gold and more
6/16 – Tarantula Bill, Moonlight Bloom and more
6/17 – Kyle Moon & The Misled, Jack Yoder
6/17 – Saul Gucci, PaBOB and more
6/18 – KSteele, Rook & Bishop and more
6/18 – Bombays
6/19 – VYNYL, Contest Winner
Levitt Pavilion Denver
6/12 – Kutandara, Maputo Mensah and more
6/15 – Femi Kuti and the Positive Force, Pink Hawks
6/18 – Izcalli
6/19 – Blitzen Trapper, Laney Jones
Lost Lake
6/15 – Ax and The Hatchetman, The Keeps
6/16 – Little Stranger, Cory Simmons
6/17 – Noahfinnce, Sophie Powers
6/18 – Adiel Mitchell, Jaiel and more
6/19 – DJ Brzy, Octxber and more
Marquis Theater
6/14 – Mansionair
6/15 – These Arms Are Snakes
6/16 – MC Chris
6/17 – Last Dinosaurs
6/18 – Thank You Scientist
6/19 – Adekunle Gold
Meow Wolf
6/15 – Dan Deacon, Problems
Mission Ballroom
6/17 – Marauda, Phaseone and more
Nocturne
6/15 – The Steve Kolvacheck Trio
6/16 – Matt Smiley Trio
6/17 – Seth Lewis Quintet
6/18 – Coraçāo Brazilian Quartet
6/19 – Big Swing Trio
Number Thirty Eight
6/15 – DJ Simone Says
6/17 – Erin Peet-Lukes
6/18 – Clay Rose, Adam Perry and more
6/19 – Rapids Watch Party: DJ A-L
Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
6/15 – Ethno, Casey Russell and more
6/16 – Jedi Johnston
6/19 – Natalie Cressman, Ian Faquini
The Ogden Theater
6/17 – Jesse McCartney, Jamie Miller
6/18 – Bayside, Thrice and more
The Oriental Theater
6/17 – Blink 303, American Idiot and more
6/18 – Nonpoint, Taken Apart and more
6/19 – Bound By Years, Mob Forbid and more
Paramount Theatre
6/13 – She & Him
6/18 – Boz Scaggs
Red Rocks Amphitheatre
6/14 – Glass Animals, Denzel Curry
6/15 – Glass Animals, Denzel Curry
6/16 – Chicago and Brian Wilson, Al Jardine and more
6/17 – Umphrey’s McGee, Lespecial
6/18 – Umphrey’s McGee, Andy Frasco & The U.N.
6/19 – Sullican King, Kai Wachi and more
Roxy Broadway
6/15 – Jazz Jam
6/15 – Phil Lotterhos Trio
6/16 – Kat Hamilton, Bobby Guard and more
6/16 – Benny and The Frets
6/17 – Ike Spivak, Specific Ocean and more
6/18 – Ginger Perry
6/18 – Go Barbara Go, Carrie McCune and more
6/18 – David Booker
6/19 – DJ Givant
Roxy Theatre
6/16 – Insane Poetry, Cody Manson and more
Seventh Circle
6/19 – Abandons, New Standards Men and more
Soiled Dove
6/15 – The Arcadian Wild
6/16 – Dan Rodriguez
6/17 – Kim Waters
6/18 – Steven Page
Summit Music Hall
6/14 – After The Burial, Thy Art is Murder
6/18 – Gimme Gimme Disco
Swallow Hill Music
6/19 – Emily Wells
Temple Night Club
6/16 – Tisoki
6/17 – A-Trak
6/17 – Konstantina, Gianna
6/18 – Devault
The Venue
6/15 – Open Stage
6/17 – Spice 1, Dark Reggae
6/18 – Endgame, The 6202 Band and more
Your Mom’s House
6/13 – Abberant, Argursid and more
6/14 – Open Jam
6/15 – Stocks, Robot Tennis Club and more
6/17 – Juan Maclean DJ Set
6/18 – The Wrong 3, Polar Bear and more
6/19 – Final Boss, Space Madness and more
6/19 – Thru It All, Nick Jordan and more