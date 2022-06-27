For advertising, event sponsorship, media kit, monthly specials:

This Week in Concerts – Chris Young, Zeds Dead, Santana and More

Music
Home
7 min read

This week in concerts, Nashville country singer Chris Young joins Walker Hayes, Mitchell Tenpenny and more at Fiddler’s Green Amphiththeatre for 98.5 KYGO’s Birthday Bash event. Zeds Dead plays two nights at Red Rocks Amphitheatre and Santana headlines Ball Arena with openers Earth, Wind & Fire. Looking for something more casual and Independence Day appropriate? Then head to City Park this Sunday for City Park Jazz and catch this week’s guest, the Colorado Jazz Repertory Orchestra. For future weekly concert updates and more 303 music news stay up to date with 303 Magazine.

Ball Arena

Santana, touring artist,

Santana. Photo by Jason Stilgebouer.

6/29 – Santana, Earth, Wind & Fire

7/2 – Chris Stapleton

7/3 – Chris Stapleton

The Black Box

6/28 – Electronic Tuesdays: Lost, Sheabuttah and more

7/1 – Tripleset, Kiefer and more

7/1 – Early 2000s Hip-Hop and R&B

7/2 – Chef Boyarbeatz, Leet and more

7/2 – Gray Area, Sektah and more

7/3 – Chef Boyarbeatz, leet andmore

The Bluebird Theater

7/1 – Punx Unite Festival: Casualties, The Virus, Blanks 77 and more

7/2 – Punx Unite Festival: Lower Class Brats, The Riffs, Defiance and more

Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

6/30 – Shift, Phyphr & Vincent Antone and more

7/3 – Independence Weekend Music Fest: Dienxsty, Leni, Slippery and more

City Park Bandshell

7/3 – Colorado Jazz Repertory Orchestra

Dazzle

6/28 – Kalimari Desert, Shane Endsley

6/30 – Ron Ivory’s One on One and The MilesApart Band

7/1 – Dzirae Gold

7/1 – Nostal-Jazz

7/2 – Otis Taylor

Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

7/2 – 98.5 Kygo Birthday Bash: Chris Young, Walker Hayes and more

Globe Hall

6/30 – A Boy and His Kite, A Place For Owls and more

7/1 – Birds of Play, Earl Nelson and more

7/2 – The Mother Hips, Silver and Smoke

7/3 – Fresh Fruit! Corsicana and more

Goosetown Tavern

6/28 – Open mic

6/30 – Thursday Groove

7/1 – Tamara

7/2 – Sapphires Garden

The Gothic Theatre

6/28 – Roosevelt, Caroline Loveglow

6/30 – Slenderbodies

7/1 – Aldous Harding, H. Hawkline

Herb’s Hideout

6/27 – Vlad Gershevich

6/28 – B3 Jam Jazz: Gabe Mervine, Colin Stranahan and more

6/29 – Diana Castro

7/30 – Dave Randon Trio, Michael Johnson and more

Herman’s Hideaway

6/30 – Pumps

7/1 – Mr. Steak and Friends

Hi-Dive

Los Narwhals, local band

Los Narwhals. Photo by Jorge Luis.

6/26 – Los Shadows, Los Narwhals and more

6/29 – Bewitcher, Cloak and more

6/30 – Johno Leeroy Roberts, The Lonesome Heroes and more

7/1 – Noche Salvaje

7/2 – Casey James Prestwood, Country Club and more

HQ

6/27 – Redbush, Poor Me and more

6/28 – Dark Tuesdays

6/29 – Rings of Saturn, Extortionist and more

6/30 – Pop Punk Nite: Van Full of Nuns

7/1 – Lipgloss: Indie Dance Party with Boyhollow

7/2 – Synthwave Saturday Night: Patternshift, DJ Tower and more

Larimer Lounge

6/27  – Ellsworth

6/30 – Nvoke, Emulation and more

7/1 – James Grebb, Amstar and more

7/2 – Chris Kennedy, Mr, Frick and more

7/2 – São Miguel, NotMeghan and more

7/3 – Funk Hunk, Sigmo and more

7/3 – Nulif3, DerteeDisco and more

Levitt Pavilion Denver

7/2 – Shakedown Street

7/3 – The Altons, Wes Watkins

Lost Lake

6/29 – Interpretive Tyranny, Flak and more

6/30 – Punx Unite Pre-Party: The Wheelz, Mystery Girl and more

7/1 – Lexi Cline, Abby Brown and more

7/2 – Jeff Cormack, Jordan Lucas

7/3 – The Mssng, Lord Velvet and more

Marquis Theater

6/29 – Spite, Iamtheshotgun and more

7/1 – Suitable Miss

7/2 – Khamyel

Meow Wolf

6/29 – The Unlikely Candidates

6/30 – Wildermiss, Juno Rossa

Nocturne

6/29 – The Steve Kovalcheck Trio

6/30 – Matt Smiley Trio

7/1 – The Peter Sommer Septet

7/2 – Royal Roost

7/3 – Max Light Quartet

Number Thirty Eight

6/30 – DJ Juschill

7/1 – Good For Nothing Thunder Mountain Boys, Hot Like Wasabi

7/2 – Sugar Britches, DJ NoizeyxFlo and more

7/3 – Kimmi Bitter, Grant Livingston and more

Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

6/29 – DJ Williams and more

The Ogden Theatre

6/29 – Howard Jones, Midge Ure and more

7/3 – Ty Segall, Freedom Band and more

The Oriental Theater

7/1 – Slingfist, Leveler and more

7/2 – Human Paint, Rattlehead and more

Red Rocks Amphitheatre

6/27 – Third Eye Blind,  Taking Back Sunday

6/28 – Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Tank and The Bangas and more

6/29 – Jerry Garcia 80th Birthday Celebration: Colorado Symphony

6/30 – Kraftwerk 3-D

7/1 – Dirty Heads, SOJA and more

7/2 – Zeds Dead, Mersiv and more

7/3 – Zeds Dead, Blanke and more

Roxy Broadway

Racyne Parker, local artist

Racyne Parker. Photo courtesy of Racyne Parker on Facebook.

6/28 – Open mic

6/29 – Jazz Jam

6/30 – Tom Knowlton

6/30 – Faceless Ones

7/1 – Racyne Parker

7/2 – DJ TLoop

7/2 – Ian Foster and The Friendly Reminders

7/2 – Denver’s Old School Party: DJ Chonz, DJ Dizzy D

7/3 – DJ Erin Stereo

Roxy Theater

6/30 – The Network Showcase

7/2 – Angelic Desolation, Occultus and more

Seventh Circle Music Collective

7/1 – The Ghostwrite, FCMAQ and more

Temple Night Club

6/30 – Industry Appreciation Night Networking Party

6/30 – Lucati

7/1 – Rusko

7/2 – Klingand

The Venue

6/29 – Open stage

7/1 – Mr Capone-E

7/2 – Goat Hill Massacre, Signall 99 and more

Your Mom’s House

Clockel, live DJ, local artist

Clockel. Photo courtesy of Clockel on Facebook.

6/27 – Momma’s Electronic Mondays: Rvnaway Five, S34Bass and more

6/30 – The Get Down: Clockel, DJ Kimbop and more

7/1 – Ham, RPNDA and more

7/2 – Electric City: Mux Mool, Conrad Mata and more