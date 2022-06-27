This Week in Concerts – Chris Young, Zeds Dead, Santana and More

This week in concerts, Nashville country singer Chris Young joins Walker Hayes, Mitchell Tenpenny and more at Fiddler’s Green Amphiththeatre for 98.5 KYGO’s Birthday Bash event. Zeds Dead plays two nights at Red Rocks Amphitheatre and Santana headlines Ball Arena with openers Earth, Wind & Fire. Looking for something more casual and Independence Day appropriate? Then head to City Park this Sunday for City Park Jazz and catch this week’s guest, the Colorado Jazz Repertory Orchestra. For future weekly concert updates and more 303 music news stay up to date with 303 Magazine.

6/29 – Santana, Earth, Wind & Fire

7/2 – Chris Stapleton

7/3 – Chris Stapleton

6/28 – Electronic Tuesdays: Lost, Sheabuttah and more

7/1 – Tripleset, Kiefer and more

7/1 – Early 2000s Hip-Hop and R&B

7/2 – Chef Boyarbeatz, Leet and more

7/2 – Gray Area, Sektah and more

7/3 – Chef Boyarbeatz, leet andmore

7/1 – Punx Unite Festival: Casualties, The Virus, Blanks 77 and more

7/2 – Punx Unite Festival: Lower Class Brats, The Riffs, Defiance and more

6/30 – Shift, Phyphr & Vincent Antone and more

7/3 – Independence Weekend Music Fest: Dienxsty, Leni, Slippery and more

7/3 – Colorado Jazz Repertory Orchestra

6/28 – Kalimari Desert, Shane Endsley

6/30 – Ron Ivory’s One on One and The MilesApart Band

7/1 – Dzirae Gold

7/1 – Nostal-Jazz

7/2 – Otis Taylor

7/2 – Otis Taylor

7/2 – 98.5 Kygo Birthday Bash: Chris Young, Walker Hayes and more

6/30 – A Boy and His Kite, A Place For Owls and more

7/1 – Birds of Play, Earl Nelson and more

7/2 – The Mother Hips, Silver and Smoke

7/3 – Fresh Fruit! Corsicana and more

6/28 – Open mic

6/30 – Thursday Groove

7/1 – Tamara

7/2 – Sapphires Garden

6/28 – Roosevelt, Caroline Loveglow

6/30 – Slenderbodies

7/1 – Aldous Harding, H. Hawkline

6/27 – Vlad Gershevich

6/28 – B3 Jam Jazz: Gabe Mervine, Colin Stranahan and more

6/29 – Diana Castro

7/30 – Dave Randon Trio, Michael Johnson and more

6/30 – Pumps

7/1 – Mr. Steak and Friends

6/26 – Los Shadows, Los Narwhals and more

6/29 – Bewitcher, Cloak and more

6/30 – Johno Leeroy Roberts, The Lonesome Heroes and more

7/1 – Noche Salvaje

7/2 – Casey James Prestwood, Country Club and more

6/27 – Redbush, Poor Me and more

6/28 – Dark Tuesdays

6/29 – Rings of Saturn, Extortionist and more

6/30 – Pop Punk Nite: Van Full of Nuns

7/1 – Lipgloss: Indie Dance Party with Boyhollow

7/2 – Synthwave Saturday Night: Patternshift, DJ Tower and more

6/27 – Ellsworth

6/30 – Nvoke, Emulation and more

7/1 – James Grebb, Amstar and more

7/2 – Chris Kennedy, Mr, Frick and more

7/2 – São Miguel, NotMeghan and more

7/3 – Funk Hunk, Sigmo and more

7/3 – Nulif3, DerteeDisco and more

7/2 – Shakedown Street

7/3 – The Altons, Wes Watkins

6/29 – Interpretive Tyranny, Flak and more

6/30 – Punx Unite Pre-Party: The Wheelz, Mystery Girl and more

7/1 – Lexi Cline, Abby Brown and more

7/2 – Jeff Cormack, Jordan Lucas

7/3 – The Mssng, Lord Velvet and more

6/29 – Spite, Iamtheshotgun and more

7/1 – Suitable Miss

7/2 – Khamyel

6/29 – The Unlikely Candidates

6/30 – Wildermiss, Juno Rossa

6/29 – The Steve Kovalcheck Trio

6/30 – Matt Smiley Trio

7/1 – The Peter Sommer Septet

7/2 – Royal Roost

7/3 – Max Light Quartet

6/30 – DJ Juschill

7/1 – Good For Nothing Thunder Mountain Boys, Hot Like Wasabi

7/2 – Sugar Britches, DJ NoizeyxFlo and more

7/3 – Kimmi Bitter, Grant Livingston and more

6/29 – DJ Williams and more

6/29 – Howard Jones, Midge Ure and more

7/3 – Ty Segall, Freedom Band and more

7/1 – Slingfist, Leveler and more

7/2 – Human Paint, Rattlehead and more

6/27 – Third Eye Blind, Taking Back Sunday

6/28 – Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Tank and The Bangas and more

6/29 – Jerry Garcia 80th Birthday Celebration: Colorado Symphony

6/30 – Kraftwerk 3-D

7/1 – Dirty Heads, SOJA and more

7/2 – Zeds Dead, Mersiv and more

7/3 – Zeds Dead, Blanke and more

6/28 – Open mic

6/29 – Jazz Jam

6/30 – Tom Knowlton

6/30 – Faceless Ones

7/1 – Racyne Parker

7/2 – DJ TLoop

7/2 – Ian Foster and The Friendly Reminders

7/2 – Ian Foster and The Friendly Reminders

7/2 – Denver’s Old School Party: DJ Chonz, DJ Dizzy D

7/3 – DJ Erin Stereo

6/30 – The Network Showcase

7/2 – Angelic Desolation, Occultus and more

7/1 – The Ghostwrite, FCMAQ and more

6/30 – Industry Appreciation Night Networking Party

6/30 – Lucati

7/1 – Rusko

7/2 – Klingand

6/29 – Open stage

7/1 – Mr Capone-E

7/2 – Goat Hill Massacre, Signall 99 and more

6/27 – Momma’s Electronic Mondays: Rvnaway Five, S34Bass and more

6/30 – The Get Down: Clockel, DJ Kimbop and more

7/1 – Ham, RPNDA and more

7/2 – Electric City: Mux Mool, Conrad Mata and more