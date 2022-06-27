This Week in Concerts – Chris Young, Zeds Dead, Santana and More

This week in concerts, Nashville country singer Chris Young joins Walker Hayes, Mitchell Tenpenny and more at Fiddler’s Green Amphiththeatre for 98.5 KYGO’s Birthday Bash event. Zeds Dead plays two nights at Red Rocks Amphitheatre and Santana headlines Ball Arena with openers Earth, Wind & Fire. Looking for something more casual and Independence Day appropriate? Then head to City Park this Sunday for City Park Jazz and catch this week’s guest, the Colorado Jazz Repertory Orchestra. For future weekly concert updates and more 303 music news stay up to date with 303 Magazine.
Ball Arena
6/29 – Santana, Earth, Wind & Fire
7/2 – Chris Stapleton
7/3 – Chris Stapleton
The Black Box
6/28 – Electronic Tuesdays: Lost, Sheabuttah and more
7/1 – Tripleset, Kiefer and more
7/1 – Early 2000s Hip-Hop and R&B
7/2 – Chef Boyarbeatz, Leet and more
7/2 – Gray Area, Sektah and more
7/3 – Chef Boyarbeatz, leet andmore
The Bluebird Theater
7/1 – Punx Unite Festival: Casualties, The Virus, Blanks 77 and more
7/2 – Punx Unite Festival: Lower Class Brats, The Riffs, Defiance and more
Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
6/30 – Shift, Phyphr & Vincent Antone and more
7/3 – Independence Weekend Music Fest: Dienxsty, Leni, Slippery and more
City Park Bandshell
7/3 – Colorado Jazz Repertory Orchestra
Dazzle
6/28 – Kalimari Desert, Shane Endsley
6/30 – Ron Ivory’s One on One and The MilesApart Band
7/1 – Dzirae Gold
7/1 – Nostal-Jazz
7/2 – Otis Taylor
7/2 – Otis Taylor
Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
7/2 – 98.5 Kygo Birthday Bash: Chris Young, Walker Hayes and more
Globe Hall
6/30 – A Boy and His Kite, A Place For Owls and more
7/1 – Birds of Play, Earl Nelson and more
7/2 – The Mother Hips, Silver and Smoke
7/3 – Fresh Fruit! Corsicana and more
Goosetown Tavern
6/28 – Open mic
6/30 – Thursday Groove
7/1 – Tamara
7/2 – Sapphires Garden
The Gothic Theatre
6/28 – Roosevelt, Caroline Loveglow
6/30 – Slenderbodies
7/1 – Aldous Harding, H. Hawkline
Herb’s Hideout
6/27 – Vlad Gershevich
6/28 – B3 Jam Jazz: Gabe Mervine, Colin Stranahan and more
6/29 – Diana Castro
7/30 – Dave Randon Trio, Michael Johnson and more
Herman’s Hideaway
6/30 – Pumps
7/1 – Mr. Steak and Friends
Hi-Dive
6/26 – Los Shadows, Los Narwhals and more
6/29 – Bewitcher, Cloak and more
6/30 – Johno Leeroy Roberts, The Lonesome Heroes and more
7/1 – Noche Salvaje
7/2 – Casey James Prestwood, Country Club and more
HQ
6/27 – Redbush, Poor Me and more
6/28 – Dark Tuesdays
6/29 – Rings of Saturn, Extortionist and more
6/30 – Pop Punk Nite: Van Full of Nuns
7/1 – Lipgloss: Indie Dance Party with Boyhollow
7/2 – Synthwave Saturday Night: Patternshift, DJ Tower and more
Larimer Lounge
6/27 – Ellsworth
6/30 – Nvoke, Emulation and more
7/1 – James Grebb, Amstar and more
7/2 – Chris Kennedy, Mr, Frick and more
7/2 – São Miguel, NotMeghan and more
7/3 – Funk Hunk, Sigmo and more
7/3 – Nulif3, DerteeDisco and more
Levitt Pavilion Denver
7/2 – Shakedown Street
7/3 – The Altons, Wes Watkins
Lost Lake
6/29 – Interpretive Tyranny, Flak and more
6/30 – Punx Unite Pre-Party: The Wheelz, Mystery Girl and more
7/1 – Lexi Cline, Abby Brown and more
7/2 – Jeff Cormack, Jordan Lucas
7/3 – The Mssng, Lord Velvet and more
Marquis Theater
6/29 – Spite, Iamtheshotgun and more
7/1 – Suitable Miss
7/2 – Khamyel
Meow Wolf
6/29 – The Unlikely Candidates
6/30 – Wildermiss, Juno Rossa
Nocturne
6/29 – The Steve Kovalcheck Trio
6/30 – Matt Smiley Trio
7/1 – The Peter Sommer Septet
7/2 – Royal Roost
7/3 – Max Light Quartet
Number Thirty Eight
6/30 – DJ Juschill
7/1 – Good For Nothing Thunder Mountain Boys, Hot Like Wasabi
7/2 – Sugar Britches, DJ NoizeyxFlo and more
7/3 – Kimmi Bitter, Grant Livingston and more
Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
6/29 – DJ Williams and more
The Ogden Theatre
6/29 – Howard Jones, Midge Ure and more
7/3 – Ty Segall, Freedom Band and more
The Oriental Theater
7/1 – Slingfist, Leveler and more
7/2 – Human Paint, Rattlehead and more
Red Rocks Amphitheatre
6/27 – Third Eye Blind, Taking Back Sunday
6/28 – Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Tank and The Bangas and more
6/29 – Jerry Garcia 80th Birthday Celebration: Colorado Symphony
6/30 – Kraftwerk 3-D
7/1 – Dirty Heads, SOJA and more
7/2 – Zeds Dead, Mersiv and more
7/3 – Zeds Dead, Blanke and more
Roxy Broadway
6/28 – Open mic
6/29 – Jazz Jam
6/30 – Tom Knowlton
6/30 – Faceless Ones
7/1 – Racyne Parker
7/2 – DJ TLoop
7/2 – Ian Foster and The Friendly Reminders
7/2 – Ian Foster and The Friendly Reminders
7/2 – Denver’s Old School Party: DJ Chonz, DJ Dizzy D
7/3 – DJ Erin Stereo
Roxy Theater
6/30 – The Network Showcase
7/2 – Angelic Desolation, Occultus and more
Seventh Circle Music Collective
7/1 – The Ghostwrite, FCMAQ and more
Temple Night Club
6/30 – Industry Appreciation Night Networking Party
6/30 – Lucati
7/1 – Rusko
7/2 – Klingand
The Venue
6/29 – Open stage
7/1 – Mr Capone-E
7/2 – Goat Hill Massacre, Signall 99 and more
Your Mom’s House
6/27 – Momma’s Electronic Mondays: Rvnaway Five, S34Bass and more
6/30 – The Get Down: Clockel, DJ Kimbop and more
7/1 – Ham, RPNDA and more
7/2 – Electric City: Mux Mool, Conrad Mata and more