This Week in Concerts – Bleachers, Benee, Chris Stapleton and More

Music
Home
8 min read

This week in concerts, multi-Grammy Award Winner Bleachers stops by Red Rocks Amphitheatre. New Zealand pop artist Benne drops in at the Ogden and country music sensation Chris Stapleton puts on a two-night performance at Ball Arena during his “All American Road Show” Tour. Looking to celebrate Pride Month? Then head to Number Thirty Eight for their Pride Party with DJ Hex Kitten, DJ Simone Says and Sega Nemesis or check our Your Mom’s House on Sunday for their monthly benefit concert supporting One Colorado — a “leading advocacy organization dedicated to advancing equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) Coloradans and their families.” For future weekly concert updates and more 303 music news stay up to date with 303 Magazine.

Ball Arena

Chris Stapleton. Photo by Ryan Lewis.

6/25 – Chris Stapleton

6/26 – Chris Stapleton

The Black Box

6/21 – Electronic Tuesdays: Hypho, Xakra and more

6/22 – KMG Takeover: Hive Mind, Ghillie Dub and more

6/23 – Coal Mine Sound: Morning High, Waylo and more

6/24 – Ransom Records: Ransom Camp, Hostage and more

6/24 – Koncrete Jungle: Satori C, Cassien and more

6/25 – Madam X, Chris Kennedy and more

6/25 – Flywheel Music: Electrobro, Sleazy Lettuce and more

6/26 – Mount Neverest & Friends

6/26 – Sunday School: Aimerie

The Bluebird Theater

6/20 – Kishi Bashi, Tall Tall Trees

6/21 – Midlake, Field Division

6/22 – Windhand, Un

6/23 – A Wilhelm Scream, Brendan Kelly and more

6/24 – Hell’s Belles, Jesus’s Dealer and more

6/25 – Crystal Skies

Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

Jay Roermer, local band, live music

Jay Roemer Band. Photo courtesy of Jay Roemer Band on Facebook.

6/22 – Jay Roemer Band, Southbound String Band and more

6/23 – Ferreck Dawn, Nulif3 & Dertee Disco and more

6/24 – Widespread Panic After Party: The Other Brothers, Todd Smallie and more

6/25 – Hip-Hop & Poetry Night

Dazzle

6/22 – Bailey Hinkley Grogan

6/23 – Anisha Rush

6/23 -Splifftet

6/24 – Linda Theus-Lee

6/24 – Ken Walker Sextet

6/24 – Sparklechicken, Emily Hatch

6/25 – Domi Edson Trio

6/25 – Denver Jazz Club Youth All Stars

6/25 – Miguel Espinoza Flamenco Fusion, Dave Hagedorn

6/26 – Lapompe, Chloe Feoranzo

Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

6/25 – I Love The 90’s: Vanilla Ice, All-4-One and more

The Fillmore Auditorium

6/22 – 5 Seconds of Summer

Globe Hall

6/22 – Boy Named Banjo, Derek Dames Ohl

6/23 – Ruby Waters, Chandra DeSantis

6/24 – Fi Sulivan, Kid Astronaut

6/26 – Mike Railey, Ronan Andrews and more

Goosetown Tavern

6/20 – Joshua Dylan Balis, Chandra DeSantis

6/21 – Open mic

6/23 – Thursday Groove

6/24 – Louder Than Bombs

6/25 – Louder Than Bombs

The Gothic Theatre

6/20 – Mars Junction

6/21 – Benee

6/22 – Billy Howerdel, Vowws

6/25 – Trve Brewing Bacchanal: Khemmis, Panopticon and more

Herb’s Hideout

6/20 – Vlad Gershevich

6/21 – Daryl Gott, Colin Stranahan and more

6/22 – Diana Castro

6/23 – Dave Randon Trio

6/24 – Alive on Arrival

6/25 – Erik Boa

Herman’s Hideaway

6/21 – Baby Tron

6/24 – Illtrix, The Unforgiven and more

6/25 – Bluecircus

6/26 – Defected, Skin Dancer and more

Hi-Dive

6/20 – Lo Moon, Casey Dubie

6/22 – Lesser Care, Don’t Get Lemon and more

6/23 – Viewfinders, The Dollhouse Thieves

6/25 – Gestalt, Still Yellow and more

6/26 – Los Shadows, Los Narwhals and more

HQ

6/20 – The Drowns, No Bueno! and more

6/21 – Dark Tuesdays

6/23 – The Toasters, Sorry Sweetheart and more

6/24 – Lipgloss: Indie Dance Party with Boyhollow

6/25 – DJ Paul & Eli

Larimer Lounge

6/20 – Ultra Q, Been Stellar and more

6/21 – Empath, Supreme Joy

6/22 – Gem & Tauri, Casmalia and more

6/23 – Downlink, Dieselboy and more

6/24 – Jagua Stevens, The Unindicted Co-Conspirators

6/25 – Cities in The Sky, Aytuc and more

6/25 – House Hats, Charles Mayo and more

6/26 – Cheekface, Guppy

Levitt Pavilion Denver

6/24 – Color Field: Shpongle, Tycho,  Opiuo and more

Lost City

6/25 – John Statz, Micki Balder

Lost Lake

6/21 – Sink In, Years Down and more

6/22 – Limbs, Greyhaven and more

6/23 – Matt Heckler, Julian Ray Sikes

6/24 – Jozer G, Jon Rubio and more

6/25 – Polkadot Cadaver, Axeslasher and more

6/26 – Milly, Gleemer and more

Marquis Theater

6/21 – Starbenders

6/24 – Rachel Bailey

6/25 – Allegaeon

Meow Wolf

6/21 – Weval, Tailspin

6/22 – Elderbrook, Notmeghan

6/23 – Motherfolk, South of France and more

6/24 – Shpongle, Simon Posford

6/25 – Tycho DJ Set

Nocturne

6/22 – The Steve Kovalcheck Trio

6/23 – Matt Smiley Trio

6/24 – Seth Lewis Quintet

6/25 – Ken Walker Sextet

6/26 – Big Swing Trio

Number Thirty Eight

Hexkitten, local artist, 303 music

Hexkitten at 303 Music Fest.

6/22 – DJ Spencertron

6/23 – Calvin Arsenia

6/24 – Lord Nelson Band

6/25 – Pride Party: DJ Hex Kitten, DJ Simone Says and Sega Nemesis

6/26 – Drag Brunch: DJ Electric Lady, DJ Ginger Perry

Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

6/23 – Borah Lee, Chris Karns and more

The Ogden Theatre

6/23 – Strfkr, The Undercover Dream Lovers and more

6/25 – Kamasi Washington

6/26 – The Fixx

The Oriental Theater

6/21 – Yächtly Crëw, Cody Qualls and more

6/25 – Emo Night Brooklyn

Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Bleachers, touring artist, national act

Bleachers. Photo courtesy of Bleachers on Facebook.

6/20 – Bleachers, Wolf Alice

6/21 – Barenaked Ladies, Gin Blossoms and more

6/22 – Andrew Bird, Iron& Wine and more

6/23 – Seven Lions, Jason Ross and more

6/24 – Widespread Panic

6/25 – Widespread Panic

6/26 – Widespread Panic

Roxy Broadway

6/22 – Live Jazz Jam

6/22 – Phil Lotterhos Trio

6/23 – Fables of the Fall, Ellsworth

6/23 – Robin Lewis Band

6/24 – Trevor Michael

6/24 – Connor Terrones, Go Star

Roxy Theater

6/25 – Zach Kiekhaefer

Soiled Dove

6/22 – Modern English

6/24 – Hazel Miller & The Collective

6/25 – Same Cloth

6/26 – Colorado Music Institute Spring Rock Session

Summit Music Hall

6/23 – Jeff Rosenstock

6/24 – Random Rab

6/25 – Bearracuda

Swallow Hill Music at Tuft Theatre

6/24 – Dan Navarro

Temple Night Club

6/24 – Wenzday

6/25 – Forte Nights: Machete, Solid and more

6/25 – Goldfish

The Venue

6/22 – Open Stage

6/25 – Forbidden Temple, Immortal Synn and more

Your Mom’s House

6/20 – Melty, Hendo, and more

6/22 – Josh Tovar, Homie and more

6/23 – Puma Borracha, Matt Weiman Band and mroe

6/24 – Shwarma, The Unsolved and more

6/26 – Pride Month Benefit Concert: Music TBA