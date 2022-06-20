This Week in Concerts – Bleachers, Benee, Chris Stapleton and More

This week in concerts, multi-Grammy Award Winner Bleachers stops by Red Rocks Amphitheatre. New Zealand pop artist Benne drops in at the Ogden and country music sensation Chris Stapleton puts on a two-night performance at Ball Arena during his “All American Road Show” Tour. Looking to celebrate Pride Month? Then head to Number Thirty Eight for their Pride Party with DJ Hex Kitten, DJ Simone Says and Sega Nemesis or check our Your Mom’s House on Sunday for their monthly benefit concert supporting One Colorado — a “leading advocacy organization dedicated to advancing equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) Coloradans and their families.” For future weekly concert updates and more 303 music news stay up to date with 303 Magazine.

6/25 – Chris Stapleton

6/26 – Chris Stapleton

6/21 – Electronic Tuesdays: Hypho, Xakra and more

6/22 – KMG Takeover: Hive Mind, Ghillie Dub and more

6/23 – Coal Mine Sound: Morning High, Waylo and more

6/24 – Ransom Records: Ransom Camp, Hostage and more

6/24 – Koncrete Jungle: Satori C, Cassien and more

6/25 – Madam X, Chris Kennedy and more

6/25 – Flywheel Music: Electrobro, Sleazy Lettuce and more

6/26 – Mount Neverest & Friends

6/26 – Sunday School: Aimerie

6/20 – Kishi Bashi, Tall Tall Trees

6/21 – Midlake, Field Division

6/22 – Windhand, Un

6/23 – A Wilhelm Scream, Brendan Kelly and more

6/24 – Hell’s Belles, Jesus’s Dealer and more

6/25 – Crystal Skies

6/22 – Jay Roemer Band, Southbound String Band and more

6/23 – Ferreck Dawn, Nulif3 & Dertee Disco and more

6/24 – Widespread Panic After Party: The Other Brothers, Todd Smallie and more

6/25 – Hip-Hop & Poetry Night

6/22 – Bailey Hinkley Grogan

6/23 – Anisha Rush

6/23 -Splifftet

6/24 – Linda Theus-Lee

6/24 – Ken Walker Sextet

6/24 – Sparklechicken, Emily Hatch

6/25 – Domi Edson Trio

6/25 – Denver Jazz Club Youth All Stars

6/25 – Miguel Espinoza Flamenco Fusion, Dave Hagedorn

6/26 – Lapompe, Chloe Feoranzo

6/25 – I Love The 90’s: Vanilla Ice, All-4-One and more

6/22 – 5 Seconds of Summer

6/22 – Boy Named Banjo, Derek Dames Ohl

6/23 – Ruby Waters, Chandra DeSantis

6/24 – Fi Sulivan, Kid Astronaut

6/26 – Mike Railey, Ronan Andrews and more

6/20 – Joshua Dylan Balis, Chandra DeSantis

6/21 – Open mic

6/23 – Thursday Groove

6/24 – Louder Than Bombs

6/25 – Louder Than Bombs

6/20 – Mars Junction

6/21 – Benee

6/22 – Billy Howerdel, Vowws

6/25 – Trve Brewing Bacchanal: Khemmis, Panopticon and more

6/20 – Vlad Gershevich

6/21 – Daryl Gott, Colin Stranahan and more

6/22 – Diana Castro

6/23 – Dave Randon Trio

6/24 – Alive on Arrival

6/25 – Erik Boa

6/21 – Baby Tron

6/24 – Illtrix, The Unforgiven and more

6/25 – Bluecircus

6/26 – Defected, Skin Dancer and more

6/20 – Lo Moon, Casey Dubie

6/22 – Lesser Care, Don’t Get Lemon and more

6/23 – Viewfinders, The Dollhouse Thieves

6/25 – Gestalt, Still Yellow and more

6/26 – Los Shadows, Los Narwhals and more

6/20 – The Drowns, No Bueno! and more

6/21 – Dark Tuesdays

6/23 – The Toasters, Sorry Sweetheart and more

6/24 – Lipgloss: Indie Dance Party with Boyhollow

6/25 – DJ Paul & Eli

6/20 – Ultra Q, Been Stellar and more

6/21 – Empath, Supreme Joy

6/22 – Gem & Tauri, Casmalia and more

6/23 – Downlink, Dieselboy and more

6/24 – Jagua Stevens, The Unindicted Co-Conspirators

6/25 – Cities in The Sky, Aytuc and more

6/25 – House Hats, Charles Mayo and more

6/26 – Cheekface, Guppy

6/24 – Color Field: Shpongle, Tycho, Opiuo and more

6/25 – John Statz, Micki Balder

6/21 – Sink In, Years Down and more

6/22 – Limbs, Greyhaven and more

6/23 – Matt Heckler, Julian Ray Sikes

6/24 – Jozer G, Jon Rubio and more

6/25 – Polkadot Cadaver, Axeslasher and more

6/26 – Milly, Gleemer and more

6/21 – Starbenders

6/24 – Rachel Bailey

6/25 – Allegaeon

6/21 – Weval, Tailspin

6/22 – Elderbrook, Notmeghan

6/23 – Motherfolk, South of France and more

6/24 – Shpongle, Simon Posford

6/25 – Tycho DJ Set

6/22 – The Steve Kovalcheck Trio

6/23 – Matt Smiley Trio

6/24 – Seth Lewis Quintet

6/25 – Ken Walker Sextet

6/26 – Big Swing Trio

6/22 – DJ Spencertron

6/23 – Calvin Arsenia

6/24 – Lord Nelson Band

6/25 – Pride Party: DJ Hex Kitten, DJ Simone Says and Sega Nemesis

6/26 – Drag Brunch: DJ Electric Lady, DJ Ginger Perry

6/23 – Borah Lee, Chris Karns and more

6/23 – Strfkr, The Undercover Dream Lovers and more

6/25 – Kamasi Washington

6/26 – The Fixx

6/21 – Yächtly Crëw, Cody Qualls and more

6/25 – Emo Night Brooklyn

6/20 – Bleachers, Wolf Alice

6/21 – Barenaked Ladies, Gin Blossoms and more

6/22 – Andrew Bird, Iron& Wine and more

6/23 – Seven Lions, Jason Ross and more

6/24 – Widespread Panic

6/25 – Widespread Panic

6/26 – Widespread Panic

6/22 – Live Jazz Jam

6/22 – Phil Lotterhos Trio

6/23 – Fables of the Fall, Ellsworth

6/23 – Robin Lewis Band

6/24 – Trevor Michael

6/24 – Connor Terrones, Go Star

6/25 – Zach Kiekhaefer

6/22 – Modern English

6/24 – Hazel Miller & The Collective

6/25 – Same Cloth

6/26 – Colorado Music Institute Spring Rock Session

6/23 – Jeff Rosenstock

6/24 – Random Rab

6/25 – Bearracuda

6/24 – Dan Navarro

6/24 – Wenzday

6/25 – Forte Nights: Machete, Solid and more

6/25 – Goldfish

6/22 – Open Stage

6/25 – Forbidden Temple, Immortal Synn and more

6/20 – Melty, Hendo, and more

6/22 – Josh Tovar, Homie and more

6/23 – Puma Borracha, Matt Weiman Band and mroe

6/24 – Shwarma, The Unsolved and more

6/26 – Pride Month Benefit Concert: Music TBA