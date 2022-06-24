Following the most recent Denver Fashion Week (DFW) in April, London-based designers KolchagovBarba teamed up with Denver Fashion Week and Void Studios to shoot their Spring/Summer ’23 collection. ELLE Bulgaria recently released an article in Bulgarian with the photos, putting Denver Fashion Week on the map.

The article not only exemplifies the beauty of Denver Fashion Week and what the renowned runway shows have to offer. Additionally, it provided a platform for the local models involved whose faces are now in international media outlets.

As Denver Fashion Week grows every season, highlighting the talent of designers in attendance allows the events to continue to flourish. During the dedicated night to KolchagovBarba as a celebration of international fashion design, DFW reached a new level of production.

“Denver Fashion Week is one of the most exciting fashion platforms around. So we’re very excited to be part of it,” said KolchagovBarba designers Svetolsav Kolchagov and Emilio Barba. “The professionalism, imagination, care and dedication we experienced during our show was second to none and on a par with the long-established London Fashion Week and New York Fashion Week.”

Alongside photographer JJ Constantine, local models Nevaeh Smith, Ahbreena, Gabrielle Grace Genevieve and Chloé Fisher helped the KolchagovBarba collection to come to life. The shoot took place in the midst of Denver Fashion Week, and couldn’t have come to fruition without the help of hair and makeup artists Katie Narum and Kaylee Kinman from Duality Studio Works.

This shoot was an exciting opportunity for Constantine. He aimed to exemplify KolchagovBarba designs and bring the exceptional construction and vibrant colors of the Spring/Summer ’23 collection to life.

“Kudos to DFW for bringing people together to produce outstanding work that can be featured in world-class magazines,” Constantine said.

Looking to model at the next Denver Fashion Week? Those interested are encouraged to attend the upcoming model workshop led by DFW Model Coordinator Nikki Strickler on July 17. Model casting will take place on July 31.

The fall 2022 Denver Fashion Week show will take place November 12-20, 2022. Visit the official website to learn more.

All photography by JJ Constantine.