Internationally acclaimed designer KolchagovBarba took to the runway last night at the Forney Museum of Transportation for night five of Denver Fashion Week (DFW). The solo show illustrated everything from ultra-feminine suits to timeless gowns all in the name of female empowerment.

The incredible collaboration between Svetolsav Kolchagov and Emilio Barba was an unprecedented fit for DFW’s growing audience. The duo first heard of Colorado’s largest fashion showcase during a trip to Vail — and the rest is history. Last night’s show marked the brand’s first U.S. runway appearance and the designers report that they’re looking forward to a lasting relationship. It’s clear Denver really is making a name for itself on the global fashion map.

After eager guests strolled through antique cars and other museum relics leading up to the runway, host Big Mo happily greeted the crowd by acknowledging all the beauty he had seen that night. However, the best was yet to come. Soon an ambiguous video took to the screen with a countdown through time, highlighting events like the pandemic and Brexit. Slowly to the beat of classical music, Denver’s top models hit the runway.

KolchagovBarba incorporated a variety of colors, silhouettes and materials to represent the uniqueness of not just women, but the human race. The couture label uses hand-woven lace and luxurious fabrics, textures and materials to create its signature garments. The overall look was classic yet seductive — a harmonious balance between glamour and sophistication.

Dresses worked as tools to decorate the female body and nothing was off-limits. Lavish pants and dresses showcased refined embroideries and lacework, some even patterned with fringe and crystals. The collection left attendees wanting more as it appeared each model was truly born to wear the KolchagovBarba piece they were sporting that night.

The second half of the show was bookmarked with 27 spring-forward gowns shown in a carousel fashion. It was a nice change of pace after the individual runway walks. It was clear KolchagovBarba is a veteran in the high-fashion industry, but a new light shined on their “ONE” collection with Denver’s unmatched attention to energy.

Netflix’s Selling Sunset star Vanessa Villela strutted her runway debut as she closed out the night. Her awe-inspiring, over-the-top performance drew the attention of Coloradans statewide. Backstage, Villela said Denver was an enticing place to grow her fashion career.

The energy is palpable for the two weekend shows left at the Forney Museum of Transportation to close out this season’s Denver Fashion Week.

All photography by Roxanna Carrasco.

