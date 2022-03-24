Vanessa Villela, the rising star in Netflix’s “Selling Sunset,” is debuting her first-ever runway walk at Denver Fashion Week (DFW) with UK-based designer KolchagovBarba.

“This is another dream come true in my life,” Villela said. “I love [KolchagovBarba’s] passion — those boys put their heart into every collection they do.”

Purchase tickets to see Vanessa Villela wearing KolchagovBarba on night five of Denver Fashion Week here.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

As a soap opera actress turned real estate agent turned reality TV star, Villela met designers Svetoslav Kolchagov and Emilio Barba through her now-fiance on the set of “Selling Sunset.”

“Fashion has been in my bones all my life,” she said. “KolchagovBarba is on another level. Their pieces make me feel powerful, beautiful and sexy.”

The couture label skipped London Fashion Week this year to showcase its “ONE” collection at DFW. The sartorial collection is met with a solidarity message celebrating diversity and inclusion. It will be Villela’s first catwalk and KolchagovBarba’s first U.S. runway show.

“Over the past year and more, we’ve become very close to Vanessa as we’ve worked with her to bring out her engaging, energizing style on ‘Selling Sunset,'” Barba said. “With all her good energy, her independent spirit and her savoir-faire, she’s a natural fit for the KolchagovBarba brand — and our first choice for our first U.S catwalk show.”

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Slated on DFW’s international night, the highly-anticipated runway show will be held at the Forney Museum of Transportation on Thursday, April 7 at 7 p.m. Attendees can expect to see handcrafted garments redefining the meaning of luxury.

“With her Latina heritage and her beauty, Vanessa is the perfect KolchagovBarba ambassador — especially during a show that is as important for us as DFW,” Kolchagov said. “We look forward to seeing her closing our show on the DFW catwalk!”

As Villela’s first time in the Mile High City, she’s most looking forward to tapping into the local fashion scene as she’s working to grow her modeling and fashion presence outside of filming “Selling Sunset” and working as a real estate agent.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Purchase tickets to see Vanessa Villela wearing KolchagovBarba on night five of Denver Fashion Week here. Then, be sure to check out the fifth season of Netflix’s “Selling Sunset” premiering on Friday, April 22.