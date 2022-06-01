27 Comedy Shows To Check Out In Denver This June

June is bringing the heat this year, and not just with the weather. From local favorite Sunday Funday to the legendary Chris Rock, Denver is the place to be for comedy this month.

Colin Quinn

When: June 1-2

Where: Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St, Denver

Cost: $30

The Lowdown: Best known for his run as host of Saturday Night Live’s Weekend Update, Colin Quinn and has appeared in Trainwreck, Girls, and Comedy Central’s Tough Crowd With Colin Quinn. His most recent comedy special, “Colin Quinn & Friends: A Parking Lot Comedy Show” premiered on HBO in 2020. Get tickets here.

Jeff Dye

When: June 2-4

Where: Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Pl, Greenwood Village

Cost: $17-25

The Lowdown: Jeff Dye has been featured on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, Comedy Central Presents, and Last Comic Standing. He currently stars in NBC’s Better Late Than Never, and his newest comedy album “Dumb is Gooder” will be released later this year. Find out more here.

Hai Comedy

When: June 2, 9, 16, 23, 30

Where: Sushi Hai, 3600 West 32nd Ave, #Ste D, Denver

Cost: $15

The Lowdown: Join hosts Katie Bowman and Brad Galli for a weekly comedy show in the basement of Sushi Hai. Find out more here.

Nat Baimel

When: June 3-4

Where: Denver Comedy Underground, 1400 N Williams St, Denver

Cost: $15

The Lowdown: Comedian Nat Baimel has performed at Laugh Your Asheville Off Comedy, Laughing Skull, and San Francisco International Comedy Competition. His debut comedy album Be Nice! was released in 2018. Get tickets here.

Steve Simeone

When: June 3-5

Where: Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St, Denver

Cost: $18-24

The Lowdown: Steve Simeone has been featured on Comedy Central’s This is Not Happening, The Skeptic Tank, and The Church of What’s Happening Now. His comedy album What’s Up Nerds? debuted at number one on iTunes. Get tickets here.

Kathleen Madigan

When: June 4

Where: Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Pl, Denver

Cost: Ticket Prices Vary

The Lowdown: Comedian Kathleen Madigan has appeared on Netflix, Comedy Central, and HBO. She has five hour-long specials including her most recent “Bothering Jesus,” which is available on Netflix. Find more information here.

Epic Brewing Open Mic

When: June 6, 13, 20, 27

Where: Epic Brewing, 3001 Walnut St, Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Hosted every Monday by local comic Nick Ellis, crack a beer, and maybe even a few jokes, at Epic Brewing’s Comedy Open Mic Night. Sign-ups are available one hour before the show and max out at 40 to 45 comics. Find more information here.

Cuff’d In Comedy: Pride Show

When: June 9

Where: Buntport Theater, 717 Lipan Street, Denver

Cost: $12-15

The Lowdown: Hosts Shanel Hughes and Uche Ohaya are bringing the fun of 60’s Dating Game Show to 2o22. One dater and three contenders play through a series of questions and games to test their compatibility, with some killer stand-up sets between each round. Find out more here.

Erica Rhodes

When: June 9-11

Where: Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Pl, Greenwood Village

Cost: $17-25

The Lowdown: Seen on Modern Family, New Girl, and Veep, comedian Erica Rhodes has performed stand-up at Just For Laughs, Boston Comedy Festival and RIOT L.A. Fest. Her one-hour special La Vie En Rhodes was released on Amazon Prime. Get tickets here.

The Bi-Agenda

When: June 10

Where: Wide Right, 2100 Curtis Street, Denver

Cost: $12

The Lowdown: Join hosts Andie Main and Jeff Stonic for a night of games and comedy focusing on the theme of sexuality. Find out more here.

The Queens of Denver Comedy

When: June 10

Where: Blush & Blu, 1526 E Colfax Ave, Denver

Cost: $12

The Lowdown: Hosted by SheenSheen, join the funniest female and fem identifying comics in Denver for a night of laughs on Colfax. Find out more here.

Casey Frey

When: June 13, 14

Where: Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St, Denver

Cost: $25-50

The Lowdown: Casey Frey rose to stardom from his popular online sketch videos. He has since worked with a number of artists, such as Donald Glover and Tiesto, and can be seen alongside Andrew Garfield for his role in the film MAINSTREAM. Get tickets here.

Myq Kaplan

When: June 16

Where: Denver Comedy Underground, 1400 N Williams St, Denver

Cost: $15

The Lowdown: Comedian Myq Kaplan has appeared on Seth Meyers, The Tonight Show, CONAN, Letterman, and Last Comic Standing. His one-hour special Small, Dork, and Handsome, is available on Amazon. Get tickets here.

Kelsey Cook

When: June 16-18

Where: Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St, Denver

Cost: $15-23

The Lowdown: Comedian and co-host of the Self-Helpless podcast Kelsey Cook will be recording her new live special June 18. Find out more here.

The Deadroom: Comedy Without Laughter

When: June 17

Where: Wide Right, 2100 Curtis St, Denver

Cost: $10

The Lowdown: Hosted by Jeff Stonic and Jacob Jonas, Denver comics go all out to make the audience laugh, while the audience tries their hardest not to laugh. Find out more here.

Faded Comedy

When: June 17

Where: Skylark Lounge, 140 South Broadway, Denver

Cost: $20

The Lowdown: A monthly Denver reprise of their weekly LA show, comedians David Gborie and Brent Gill bring the best of the best comedy talent from across the country to bring all the laughs. The night starts with a cocktail hour from 6:30 to 8 p.m., followed by the show as well as an after-party. Get tickets here.

The Smutt Factory

When: June 17

Where: Buntport Theater, 717 Lipan St, Denver

Cost: $10

The Lowdown: Join host Katie Bowman and a group of local comics as they mix stand-up comedy with erotic fanfiction they have written. Find out more here.

Monty Franklin

When: June 17-19

Where: Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Pl, Greenwood Village

Cost: $8-23

The Lowdown: Australian comic Monty Franklin has performed all over the world, opening for Joe Rogan and Rob Schneider. He currently stars in Netflix’s Real Rob, and is set to star in the upcoming film The Great Emu War alongside Rob Schneider and John Cleese. Find more information here.

Sunday Funday

When: June 19

Where: Improper City, 3201 Walnut St, Denver

Cost: $10-12

The Lowdown: Cure your Sunday scaries with host Alec Flynn and this month’s headliner Evan Hull. Watch for ticket sales announcements on their Instagram.

Ben Roy

When: June 19

Where: Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St, Denver

Cost: $18

The Lowdown: Denver comedian and member of the infamous Grawlix trio, Ben Roy has been featured on HBO’s Funny as Hell and Comedy Central’s Adam Devines House Party. Roy also created and starred in his own show, Those Who Can’t on TruTV. Get tickets here.

Chris Rock

When: June 21

Where: Bellco Theatre, 1100 Stout St, Denver

Cost: Ticket Prices Vary

The Lowdown: Comedy legend Chris Rock is back on tour and taking over Bellco Theatre for one night only for his Ego Death tour. Get tickets here.

Denver’s Prideful Comedy Showcase: Pride Edition

When: June 23

Where: Enigma Bazaar, 4923 W 38th Ave, Denver

Cost: $10-12

The Lowdown: Celebrate pride month with some of Denver’s best LGBTQ comedians! Find more information here.

Dana Gould

When: June 23-25

Where: Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St, Denver

Cost: $17-25

The Lowdown: Dana Gould has appeared in hit shows such as Seinfield and Parks and Recreation, as well as written for The Simpsons, The Ben Stiller Show, and IFC’s Stan Against Evil. He has six stand-up specials to his name and has been featured on Late Show with David Letterman, Jimmy Kimmel Live, and Conan. Find out more here.

Adam Carolla

When: June 24-25

Where: Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Pl, Greenwood Village

Cost: $42

The Lowdown: Come watch a live recording of The Adam Carolla Showpodcast, followed by the stand-up show Adam Carolla is Unprepared. Find more information here.

Solomon Georgio

When: June 24-25

Where: Denver Comedy Underground, 1400 N Williams St, Denver

Cost: $20-25

The Lowdown: Comedian Solomon Georgio has appeared on CONAN, This is Not Happening, Drunk History, and Vice’s Flophouse. He has written for Spongebob Squarepants, HBO’s Crashing, and Adam Ruins Everything. Find out more here.

Firecracker Comedy

When: June 30

Where: Mashroom Studios, 222 Santa Fe Drive, Denver

Cost: $10

The Lowdown: Join local comedians and known firecrackers Salma Zaky, Gabby Gutierrez-Reed and Kate Strobel for their speakeasy-style show featuring nationally touring headliners. Find out more here.

Neal Brennan

When: June 30-July 2

Where: Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St, Denver

Cost: $35

The Lowdown: Writer, director and comedian Neal Brennan is best known for co-creating Chapelle Show and his role as writer and correspondent on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah. Brennan is currently on the road touring his second comedy special Unacceptable. Get tickets here.