Cherry Creek Arts Festival Returns This Weekend

Cherry Creek is looking like the place to be to kick off your fourth of July weekend. Back for its 31st year, the Cherry Creek Arts Festival will be taking over Cherry Creek North from July 1 to 3, displaying the works of over 250 national and international artists.

CherryArts, a year-round nonprofit supporting arts and art education throughout Colorado, has produced the impressive festival over the last three decades, drawing crowds of all ages for a true display of art appreciation. Following the festival’s cancellation in 2020, as well as postponement in 2021 due to COVID-19 restrictions, the organizers are eager to return to their original July dates and location in Cherry Creek North.

Running from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, the festival will be the perfect family-friendly activity for the Holiday weekend. In addition to their extensive lineup of artists, the event will also include musical performances by 15 artists, interactive art experiences, a free, kid-friendly Creation Station and an array of food options from over 25 local businesses.

“We are excited to showcase a tremendous group of artists for our arts-loving community, and to help further our long-standing mission of providing art experiences to all,” said CherryArts executive director Tara Brickell.

The Cherry Creek Arts Festival will take place this weekend, July 1-3, in Cherry Creek North. Festivities run from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. Admission to the festival is free to the public, and tickets are not required. Find more information here.