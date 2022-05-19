25 Vintage Brands to Check Out in Denver

Turning to old pieces can bring new meaning to the fashion industry. As Denver’s vintage community grows, vintage continues to be a stylish alternative to fast fashion for sustainable shoppers. Vintage apparel is not only appealing because of its trendiness and sustainable implications, but also because every piece of clothing has a special story to tell.

Denver offers a myriad of shopping options for vintage fashion enthusiasts. Here at 303 Magazine, we compiled a list of some of the many vintage brands based in Denver. Each brand has something unique to offer anyone interested in locating valuable pieces from the past.

Garage Sale Vintage

The Lowdown: Garage Sale Vintage provides an immersive nostalgic experience with its groovy record selection, retro games and thoughtfully curated vintage clothing. It’s not only home to more than 40 vintage vendors, but it’s also a bar that serves house-made drinks to shoppers. The Denver location is home to many vintage clothing vendors who also have online shops, including Velvet Papillon, Thrifty Britches and more. They also have a new location close by in downtown Lakewood

Garage Sale Vintage is located at 1460 Larimer St., Denver and is open Sunday through Wednesday from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Garage Sale Vintage’s Lakewood store is located at 390 S. Teller St., Lakewood and is open Sunday, Wednesday and Thursday from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., Friday through Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. and is closed Monday through Tuesday.

Ida + Moon

The Lowdown: Ida + Moon’s vintage collection is inspired by the desert. Hannah Thurston, the shop curator, found her specialty in vintage western wear, which includes suede fringe jackets, prairie dresses and leather goods. Beyond her vintage selection, you can also find her botanically-dyed heirlooms and handmade leather goods on the online store and Etsy shop. The brand sometimes announces pop-up shops or appearances at events on their social media.

Meek Vintage

The Lowdown: Kelly Meeks began Meek Vintage as an Etsy and Instagram shop, which has since thrived as a brick-and-mortar operation with two locations in Denver. Meek Vintage holds a variety of vintage and handmade goods, including clothing, jewelry and housewares.

Meeks Vintage is located at 2901 Blake St., Denver and is open every day from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Their second location is at 1712 E 6th Ave., Denver and is open Wednesday through Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and is closed on Monday and Tuesday.

Goldmine Vintage

The Lowdown: Goldmine Vintage lives up to its name as a treasure trove of vintage goods that date from the Victorian era to the 90s. While vintage enthusiasts tend to enjoy the hunt, it’s not difficult for shoppers to immediately spot rare and beautiful items throughout the shop. Their Instagram content is loaded with photos of vintage western wear, jumpsuits and Gunne Sax dresses. Follow them on Instagram to be the first to see their latest jaw-dropping pieces.

Goldmine Vintage is located at 227 N. Broadway #102 and is open every day from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Little Piece of My Heart

The Lowdown: Little Piece of My Heart is an independently female-owned brand with four locations throughout Colorado. The Denver location is home to groovy vibes and vintage clothing inspired by the rock ‘n ‘roll era of fashion. Their mini dresses would go perfect with a pair of go-go boots for a full-on 1960s look. Between their selection of halter tops and prairie skirts, Little Piece of My Heart is a retro summer dream.

Little Piece of My Heart is located at 82 S. Broadway, Denver and is open Sunday through Thursday from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 11:00 am to 7:00 p.m.

Little Piece of My Heart’s Boulder store is located at 1163 13th St., Boulder and is open every day from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. The Golden store is located at 1224 Washington Ave. Suite 135A, Golden and is open Sunday through Thursday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 7 p.m. The Fort Collins store is located at 120 S. College Ave. Suite B, Fort Collins and is open Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Monday through Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Fourth Place

The Lowdown: If you’re looking for both quality vintage pieces and customized clothing, Fourth Place should be the first on your list. It was recently labeled as Denver’s Best Vintage Store of 2022 by Westword, which only validates its status as a favorite amongst locals. Miah Richards, the shop curator, frequently adds to his inventory so that every customer can find that one piece that resonates with them.

Fourth Place is located at 49 W. 11th Ave., Denver and is open Sunday through Monday from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and closed Tuesday.

Darklands Vintage

The Lowdown: Darklands Vintage focuses on buying clothing that represents American subcultures from the 1940s to the early 2000s. There are plenty of gems to uncover from their racks, including vintage workwear, bandanas and Pendleton jackets. You can find it all at their Etsy shop or store location inside The Source Hotel. Their space also includes an intimate coffee bar, serving Queen City Coffee and Sanctuary chai tea.

Darklands Vintage is located at 3350 Brighton Blvd. in Unit 110, Denver and is open every day from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Boss Vintage

The Lowdown: Boss Vintage opened its doors in 1989 and now boasts the title of Denver’s oldest vintage store. After gaining traction as a vintage powerhouse, Boss Vintage became a source for Hollywood to costume many iconic films, including Titanic and Forrest Gump. Their stylish selection continues to captivate customers in the Denver area and beyond.

Boss Vintage is located at 10 S. Broadway, Denver and is open Monday through Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Sunday from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Lost Room Collective

The Lowdown: Lost Room Collective combines creativity with sustainability. The brand was founded in September of 2021 by Isabella Conte, Lily Walter and Emily Kaler. Each member of the collective has her own unique sense of style that inspires what they buy and resell in their store. Their mixture of eclectic and interesting pieces reveals that old clothing can elevate a shopper’s style.

Lost Room Collective is located at 2650 Walnut St., Denver and is open Tuesday through Thursday from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Friday through Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and is closed Monday.

The Ten Penny Store

The Lowdown: The Ten Penny Store’s owners, Matt and Kelley Vogel, are a vintage power couple. Their family-friendly store allows for a charming shopping experience. Although the store specializes in 60s, 70s and 80s vintage clothing, they also have a variety of merchandise from across all decades. Nestled in Denver’s Antique Row, the shop is a favorite amongst locals who are on the hunt for something special.

The Ten Penny Store is located on 250 N. Broadway #110, Denver and is open every day from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

On Beat Vintage

The Lowdown: On Beat Vintage is partnered with its sister company, Love Saro. Together, they converted a school bus into a Love Saro vehicle that carries their merchandise from their Cherry Creek pop-up location and their Boulder studio. Between their permanent jewelry appointments and curated vintage selection, this pairing provides a unique shopping experience for Coloradans.

On Beat Vintage is located at the Love Saro Pop-Up in Cherry Creek at 2702 E. 3rd Ave., Denver. You can book an appointment to shop with On Beat Vintage here.

Little Sunday Vintage

The Lowdown: Little Sunday Vintage is an online vintage shop based in Denver. The shop’s owner and curator, Cassie Cravillion, posts one-of-a-kind vintage pieces and thrifted items on the shop’s aesthetically-pleasing Instagram page for customers to claim. Her items give customers a peek into the best fashion trends of the 70s through the Y2K era.

The Yellow Morning

The Lowdown: The Yellow Morning is a vintage boutique that offers elegant pieces and strongly advocates for sustainable fashion. Most items are locally sourced from thrift stores around the city and are curated into meaningful collections for shoppers. Due to Made to Last Market closing this May, The Yellow Morning’s brick-and-mortar presence is on pause for now. However, you can still shop their pieces online and follow their Instagram page for updates on the next steps of their vintage journey.

Big Sky Supply

The Lowdown: Nothing beats finding an authentic, vintage graphic tee. Thankfully for Denverites, this vintage brand is never in short supply. Big Sky Supply will instantly transport you back in time with their collection of 80s and 90s graphic tees and deadstock items. You can find these items and more at their location in the backyard of Crema Coffee House and on the corner of 29th and Larimer Street. You can also view what’s in stock by checking out their Etsy shop.

Big Sky Supply is located at 2862 Larimer St. Unit B, Denver and is open Wednesday through Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and is closed Monday through Tuesday.

Fever Dream Vintage and Modern

The Lowdown: Fever Dream Vintage and Modern focuses on selling bold and bright statement pieces. Formerly known as Worn Raw, this Show Pony Vintage vendor recently acquired its own storefront and underwent a rebrand. You can follow their Instagram for updates on their branding transition from vintage vendor to an independent storefront.

Fever Dream Vintage and Modern is located at 1506 Fillmore St., Denver and is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and is closed Monday.

The Common Collective, Co.

The Lowdown: If vintage stores are your happy place, The Common Collective’s high energy and love for the vintage community just made them even happier. The Common Collective is a woman-owned shop that opened its doors last year. It’s a community of 14 small businesses, including February Jones, Thrifty Bit and Lost Aisles Femme. Each vendor’s distinctive take on past styles makes their store a vintage-lovers paradise.

The Common Collective is located at 613 E. 13th Ave., Denver and is open Tuesday through Thursday from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., Friday through Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and is closed Monday.

Regal Vintage

The Lowdown: Regal Vintage carries high-quality and affordable items dating from the 1890s to the 1990s. Their diverse inventory covers male, female and children’s clothing and accessories categories. The store has become a must-see shopping destination for vintage enthusiasts exploring Antique Row.

Regal Vintage is located at 1866 S. Broadway, Denver and is open Monday through Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Sunday from 12:00 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Mad Vintage

The Lowdown: Mad Vintage is curated by Evan Stallworth, a vintage-reselling icon in Denver. Stallworth not only sells vintage clothing through the Mad Vintage brand, but he also runs a mid-century furniture and lighting reselling business, Retro Room Furniture. Among his vintage pieces are colorful displays of trends across the decades, which can be seen in his runway collection from Sustainable Fashion Night of Denver Fashion Week.

Mad Vintage is located at 5736 E. Colfax Ave., Denver and is open Monday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

La Lovely Vintage

The Lowdown: La Lovely Vintage offers an array of locally sourced vintage dating back to 1940. All of their pieces are beautiful remnants of the past, but one of their specialties is their assortment of vintage Levi’s denim. Aside from clothing, their store also carries vintage home goods, records and sustainable modern essentials.

La Lovely Vintage is located at 42 N. Broadway, Denver and is open every day from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The Vintage Label, LLC

The Lowdown: The Vintage Label collects vintage designer pieces from big names like Gucci, Hermès and Valentino. Their luxurious items are sure to delight followers of the high fashion world. If you’re hoping to catch a glimpse of vintage glamour in Denver, you can visit their new downtown location, which offers in-store appointments and after-hours concierge-style services for shoppers.

The Vintage Label, LLC is located at 1635 17th Street, Denver from Tuesday to Wednesday from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., Thursday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Sunday from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and is closed on Monday.

Whiskey Wagon Merch

The Lowdown: Whiskey Wagon Merch is a vintage brand that can be found in-person at Show Pony Vintage and Eclectic Co. and online at Thrilling. Ashley Arbon, the shop’s stylish curator, has an out-of-this-world 70s look that is reflected in the shop’s killer vintage pieces. Her thoughtfully curated merchandise is also heavily influenced by the beauty of the Southwest.

Atomic Salvage

The Lowdown: Atomic Salvage sells a great selection of menswear, women’s apparel and home decor. From delicate lacy blouses to neon windbreakers, their stock has something for everyone. The shop’s curator, known on Instagram as “Thrifty Jules,” is an experienced vintage veteran with a knack for finding rare pieces. New products are always circulating through the shop, so you’ll find something new to enjoy with every visit. New items, store updates and sales are all announced on the Atomic Salvage Instagram page. Shoppers can also check out a small selection of their vintage clothing featured in their Depop shop.

Atomic Salvage is located at 1309 N. Marion St., Denver and is open Thursday through Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and is closed Monday through Wednesday.

SEWN

The Lowdown: SEWN is filled with vintage apparel that speaks to the old soul. For crafty individuals interested in recreating vintage styles, there’s also a vintage sewing room in the back containing vintage sewing patterns and fabrics. SEWN also champions local artists by carrying their handmade goods in their store.

SEWN is located at 18 S. Broadway, Denver and is open Monday to Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Sunday from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Thrift Cult

The Lowdown: Thrift Cult encourages shoppers to give vintage garments a second life. The brand is marked by its desirable collection of decades-old clothing and trendy home decor. If you’re a fan of cowboy boots and Penny Lane coats, their selection will take your breath away. In-person shopping is available inside Modern Nomad, a women-owned collective.

Thrift Cult is located at 2936 Larimer St., Denver and is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and is closed Monday.

Show Pony Vintage

The Lowdown: Last but certainly not least, Show Pony Vintage is a vintage collective spotlighting several vendors, each set apart by its own vintage niche. Shoppers may take to the glamorous coats of Heart of Vintage, or to the Carharrt spotted on the Vintage Obes rack. With countless options for styles, brands and decades, you’re sure to find something that suits your fancy at Show Pony Vintage.

Show Pony Vintage is located at 2025 S. University Blvd., Denver and is open Sunday through Thursday from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.