Do you ever catch a whiff of someone else’s fragrance and think, “I want to smell like that,” because it’s that good? You may be smelling a Le Labo scent and you’re in luck, because “Le Labo on Wheels” is rolling into Denver.

The popular fragrance brand has packed its boutique on wheels, fully equipped with a lab and sink. The truck will be parked near The Berkeley Supply Company from June 3 to 26.

Founded in 2006, Le Labo quickly made a name for itself as a quality fragrance brand. With zero funding from investors and no dedicated advertising budget, the company’s philosophy of prioritizing and blending natural ingredients paved its way to fame. Nowadays, Santal 33 specifically is not only recognizable by its name, but by its aroma.

Le Labo Fragrances began in Grasse, France before the brand exploded in New York City. The collection features genderless perfumes and candles as well as hair, body, face and grooming products.

According to a press release about “Le Labo on Wheels,” “each of our boutiques functions like an open artisanal laboratory designed as an entertainment park for the nose where people can take the time to smell and touch raw ingredients in order to awaken their olfactory system and trigger emotions.”

Therefore, Le Labo provides an interactive experience for customers to immerse themselves in the process of developing such high-quality fragrances.

Denver will be the second stop of “Le Labo on Wheels.” The company aims to use this newly implemented project as a means to bring Le Labo to cities across the country.

Check out “Le Labo on Wheels” in partnership with The Berkeley Supply Co. at 4329 Tennyson St. from June 3-26, 2022.