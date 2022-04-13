Tough Mudder Brings Adventure to Colorado This Summer

Whether you’re eager to take your fitness training to adventurous new heights or are looking for a fun afternoon slopping through the mud with friends, there’s good news: Tough Mudder is returning to Colorado this summer on July 23 and 24.

Moving from last year’s Sterling Ranch venue in Littleton, this year’s action-packed event at May Farms in Byers offers obstacle courses for all ability levels, including the Tough Mudder Kids course for “Junior Mudders” ages 5 through 12.

This year, Tough Mudder is offering four unique courses: the Tough Mudder Kids, Tough Mudder 5K, the new Tough Mudder 10K with 20 obstacles to conquer and the Tough Mudder 15K – formerly known as the Tough Mudder Classic – that’s loaded with 30 of the world’s craziest obstacles. Whether it’s running through 10,000 volts of electricity in the “Electroshock Therapy” obstacle or climbing up the tallest obstacle to ever be built on an obstacle course in “Mudderhorn,” participants will find something that challenges them to dig deeper.

“Colorado is always one of our largest marquee events and we’re looking forward to sharing a new venue and new experiences with our Colorado participants,” Tough Mudder CEO Giles Chater said. “As a real working farm, May Farms has that spirit of camaraderie and teamwork that we foster in our events, with plenty of activities for everyone.”

While many obstacles are a test of each participant’s individual strength, some can only be defeated with a helping hand. With Tough Mudder’s signature “Everest,” which involves charging up a wall, participants can only make their way up and over the top by grabbing the hand of another Mudder to pull them to the summit. At the “Hero Carry,” two participants take turns hauling each other piggyback-style.

And if the 15K still isn’t quite challenging enough, consider the Tough Mudder Infinity, an eight-hour competition that will take place on Saturday, July 23. The choose-your-own-adventure experience features up to 30 different obstacles and allows participants to complete as many laps of the 5K and 15K courses as they can.

Upon crossing the finish line, participants will receive a clean and dry Tough Mudder t-shirt, headband and drink. They can then join their family and friends for some post-competition fun with photos, live entertainment, food vendors, lawn games and more at Mudder Village.

You can register for Tough Mudder events here. Prices rise on May 19.