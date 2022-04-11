This Week in Concerts – Olivia Rodrigo, Tate McRae, Journey and More

This week in concerts, Journey opens the week of live music at Ball Arena with Toto as their opener. Recent Grammy Award-winner Olivia Rodrigo stops by Mission Ballroom for a two-night show and singer-dancer Tate McRae continues her international “I Used to Think I Could Fly” Tour at The Gothic Theater. At Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Gorgon City, Nghtmare and Kevin Gates perform Thursday through Saturday, respectively. Stay up to date on all your local music and weekly concerts here at 303 Magazine.

Ball Arena

4/11 – Journey, Toto

The Black Box

4/12 – Electronic Tuesdays: Crow, Slomato, FroztWr3ck

4/13 – Marco Bailey, Mort.Domed, Robonix

4/13 – W.I.P. Wednesdays

4/14 – Mike Wallis, Base2, Dreamwalker

4/14 – Amongthemist, Halfturn, Hella Fitgerald and more

4/15 – Danny Grooves, Pheel, Gady and more

4/15 – Electronic Dance Music Party: Monoscience, The Aefonic, Yung Lurch and more

4/16 – Coki, Silkie, Sukh Knight and more

4/16 – Rhediculous, Wolfie Fenix, Ground_Score and more

4/17 – Sunday School: Cimm, Silkie

The Bluebird Theater

4/13 – Kennyhoopla

4/14 – The Ballroom Thieves, Sway Wild

4/16 – Hayes Carll, Caleb Caudle

4/17 – Lez Zeppelin

Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

4/12 – Rav, Kill Bill, The Rapper and more

4/14 – Kyle, Leven Kali, Keenan Trevon and more

4/14 – Shift, Nitecap, Josh Fairman and more

4/15 – Kevin Gates

4/15 – Holdfast., High Street Joggers Club, Hellocentral

4/16 – Cunninlynguists, Saadistik, Sam Roberts and more

4/17 – Cunninlynguists, Saadistik, Sam Roberts and more

Dazzle

4/11 – Steve Denny Trio

4/14 – Roberta Bambarini, Houston Person, Eric Gunnison and more

4/15 – Roberta Bambarini, Houston Person, Eric Gunnison and more

4/16 – Roberta Bambarini, Houston Person, Eric Gunnison and more

4/16 – Roberta Bambarini, Houston Person, Eric Gunnison and more

4/17 – The Adam Bodine Trio

The Fillmore Auditorium

4/16 – Steel Panther

Globe Hall

4/12 – Forester, Shae District, Fi Sullivan

4/14 – Steve Gunn, Supreme Joy

4/15 – Kind Hearted Strangers, Mountain Rose, PJ Moon and more

4/16 – Morsel, Floodgate Operators, O’Connor Brothers Band and more

Goosetown Tavern

4/12 – Open mic

4/13 – Wednesday Groove

4/14 – The Mastersons, The Whitmore Sisters

4/15 – Tamara

4/16 – Domo Juju, Duran, Beth Autrey

The Gothic Theatre

4/12 – The Maine

4/13 – Teddy Swims, Stephen Day

4/14 – Tate McRae, Mimi Web

4/14 – Gorgon City, Damian Lazarus

4/15 – Mogwai, Nina Nastasia

4/16 – Pinegrove, Katy Kirby, Drench Fries

4/17 – Pinegrove, Katy Kirby, chuck

Grizzly Rose

4/13 – Clayton Mann

4/14 – Clayton Mann

4/15 – Clayton Mann

4/16 – Clayton Mann

4/17 – Clayton Mann

Herb’s Hideout

4/11 – Vlad Gershevich

4/12 – Gabe Mervine, Vlad Gershevich, Daryl Gott and more

4/13 – Diana Castro

4/14 – Dave Randon Trio

4/15 – Alive on Arrival

4/16 – Diana Castro & The Big Time

4/17 – The Garey Busey Experience

Herman’s Hideaway

4/13 – Lil Durk

4/14 – Jazz on Broadway

4/15 – Joints & Jammi3s

4/16 – Octopus Tree, Hoverfly

4/17 – DJ Doughboy

Hi-Dive

4/14 – Anti-Broth, ConnorParty, Dynamo Klat

4/15 – Despair Jordan, False Report, The Sum Beaches

4/16 – Nordista Freeze, South of France, Sunnnner

HQ

4/12 – Bootblacks, Plague Garden, DJ Kilgore

4/14 – DJ Nigel

4/15 – Indie Dance Party with Boyhollow

4/16 – Actors, Scifidelic, Weathered Statues and more

4/17 – Radolescents, The Hajj, Noogy and more

Larimer Lounge

4/12 – Traitors, Left To Suffer, Wristmeetrazer, Scumfuck and more

4/14 – City of The Sun, Feral Suits

4/15 – Parmajawn, Owie, Livx and more

4/16 – Hula Hound, Mosaic Lemonade, The Syrup

4/16 – Kyral, Banko, Mport and more

4/17 – Jeff Cook, Koppo

Lost Lake

4/13 – Kennyhoopla

4/14 – Simple Syrup, Hurrican Hill, Brazen

4/15 – Paul Cauthen, Electrophunck

4/16 – Mom Rock, Cagemates, The Cuddies

Marquis Theater

4/12 – Like Moths to Flames, Polaris

4/15 – Clinton Kane

4/16 – Kelsy Karter

Meow Wolf

4/14 – Seth Troxler, Slippin’ Jimmy

4/15 – Soul Clap

Mission Ballroom

4/11 – Olivia Rodrigo, Gracie Abrams

4/12 – Olivia Rodrigo, Gracie Abrams

4/13 – The Story So Far, Joyce Manor, Mom Jeans. and more

4/16 – LSDream, Meso, Veil and more

Nocturne

4/13 – Jack Dunlevie Trio

4/14 – Taylor Clay Quartet

4/15 – Jeff Jenkins Quintet

4/16 – Michael D’Angelo

4/17 – Eric Gunnison Trio

Number Thirty Eight

4/13 – Good For Nuthin’ String Band

4/14 – Poudre Valley Playboys

4/15 – Jay Silence Band, David Miner, Shawn Hess

4/16 – DJ Spencertron, PJ Moon, James Compton

4/17 – Dzirae Gold, Rafiel and The Roomshakers

Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

4/13 – Mndsgn

4/14 – Mile High Soul Club

4/15 – LTJ Bukem

The Ogden Theater

4/11 – Girl Talk, Hugh Augustine

4/12 – The Brian Jonestown Massacre, Mercury Rev

4/15 – Paul Cauthen, Jaime Wyatt

4/16 – Bob Moses, Amtrac

4/17 – Snail Mail, Joy Again

The Oriental Theater

4/15 – Arise Roots: Kyle Smith

Red Rocks Amphitheatre

4/14 – Gorgon City, Damian Lazarus, Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs

4/15 – Nghtmre, Kill the Noise, Dimension and more

4/16 – Kevin Gates, Gucci Mane, Young Nudy and more

Roxy Broadway

4/13 – Phil Lotterhos Trio

4/13 – Live Jazz Jam

4/14 – Jackson Harkness Band

4/15 – Austin Johnson

4/15 – Immigrant’s Child, VCO, Soy Celesté

4/16 – DJ Noah Spear

4/16 – Trevor Michael

4/16 – Dechen Hawk’s, Kid Astronaut, Bella Musser and more

Roxy Theater

4/15 – Kabako Pyramid and The Bebble Rockers, Eureka Sound, Spellbinder and more

4/16 – Twoods, J.O Jay$AV

Summit Music Hall

4/12 – Aly & AJ

4/13 – Bladee, Ecco2k, Thaiboy Digital and more

4/15 – Yeat

The Soiled Dove

4/15 – Pat McGee & Friends

4/16 – Brian Simpson, Steve Oliver

Temple Night Club

4/14 – Lick

4/15 – James Hype

4/16 – Breathe California

The Venue

4/13 – Fate Destroyed

4/15 – Bags, Legion Burlesque, Chance

4/16 – Johnny Got Rox, Ninetenths of The Law, Last Chance Texaco and more

Your Mom’s House

4/11 – Massive Trackz, Ultrastatic, Decon and more

4/13 – Fly World, DayZero, MuteD and more

4/14 – Reggaeton-Bollywood: Karol G, Diljit Tribute Night

4/15 – BANkaJI, Frostbyte, Spenny and more

4/16 – Trinix, Tesselation, Pineal Pulp and more

4/17 – DjAfterThought, Brainrack, Misla. J