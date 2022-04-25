This Week in Concerts – Lorde, Lights, Trevor Hall and More

This week in concerts, Lorde brings royalty to Mission Ballroom alongside opener, Remi Wolf. Lights shines on at Summit Music Hall for her “Baby I’m Back Tour” and Trevor Hall headlines at Red Rocks Amphitheatre with Citizen Cope and Rising Appalachia as their openers. Additionally, the Offspring stops by Fillmore Auditorium, Yola entertains at the Gothic Theatre and Deftones opens up the concert-filled week at Ball Arena. As always, stay up to date with all your favorite Denver venues here at 303 Magazine.

Ball Arena

4/25 – Deftones

The Black Box

4/25 – Monday School: Kursa Master Class

4/26 – Electronic Tuesdays: Chef Boyarbeatz, Ghast, Sin7

4/27 – Black Asteroid, Apollo, Minxx

4/27 – KMG Takeover: Lost Hoodie, Graymattr, Ridence

4/28 – Tasha Blank, Maro, Lisa Engelken

4/28 – Supul, Makak, Persephone

4/29 – DJ Qbert, DJ Ondamike, Freqish and more

4/30 – Prophet, Salty, PRFT and more

4/30 – Appelmusic, Yellgnatz, Subculture and more

5/1 – Sunday School: Prophet

The Bluebird Theater

4/25 – Yumi Zouma, Mini Trees

4/27 – Destroyer, Rosali

4/28 – Mono, Bing & Ruth

4/29 – 1788-L, X&G

4/30 – Slothrust

5/1 – Mystery Skulls, Su Lee

Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

4/28 – Shift, AU5, Chime and more

4/29 – Grateful Shred, Relix, Philm (2-day pass at Cervantes’ Other Side)

4/29 – Grateful Shred, Relix, Philm (Friday pass at Cervantes’ Other Side)

4/29 – Everyone Orchestra, Alana Rocklin, Holly Bowling and more (Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom)

4/30 – Grateful Shred, Relix, Philm (Saturday pass at Cervantes’ Other Side)

5/1 – Spring Frml: Satellite Pilot, Dayshaper, Undissassembled

Dazzle

4/25 – Colorado Conservatory for the Jazz Arts

4/28 – JJ Mazza Senior Recital

4/29 – Ken Walker Sextet

4/29 – Joseph Lamar

4/30 – Same Cloth, Brionne Aigné, Dax Oliver (6 p.m.)

4/30 – Same Cloth, Brionne Aigné, Dax Oliver (9 p.m.)

The Fillmore Auditorium

4/30 – The Offspring

Globe Hall

4/27 – CU Denver Ensembles Showcase

4/28 – Vahco Before Horses, Polly Urethane, Pearls and Perils and more

4/29 – The Trujillo Company, Hellgrammites, The Tammy Shine

4/30 – Mr. Atomic, Moonlight Bloom, Capture This

5/1 – Stella Nova, Fruta Brutal

Goosetown Tavern

4/26 – Open mic

4/28 – Thursday Groove

4/29 – Tamara, Isco, Roy Dudley

4/30 – Tiny Humans, Television Generation, Cosmic Problems and more

The Gothic Theatre

4/25 – Turnstile, Citizen, Truth Cult and more

4/26 – Turnstile, Citizen, Truth Cult and more

4/28 – Yola

4/29 – Ben Böhmer, Olan

4/30 – The English Beat

Grizzly Rose

4/27 – Triple Nickel

4/28 – Triple Nickel

4/29 – Triple Nickel

4/30 – Triple Nickel

5/1 – Triple Nickel

Herb’s Hideout

4/25 – Vlad Gershevich

4/26 – Gabe Mervine, Vlad Gershevich, Daryl Gott and more

4/27 – Diana Castro

4/28 – Dave Randon Trio

4/29 – Funkiphino

4/30 – Funkiphino

Herman’s Hideaway

4/26 – Cold, University Drive, Black Satellite

4/28 – Performer Contest

4/29 – Debanaire, Termanology, SirDevon and more

4/30 – Leveler, Sightlyne, Condemned to Burn and more

Hi-Dive

4/25 – System Exclusive, Debr4h, Hex Cassette

4/26 – Deserta, Little Trips, Mon Cher

4/28 – Queer Punk Night: Sexy Sadie, Neurotika Killz, Heavenly Powers

4/29 – VR Sex, Lunacy, DJ Shannon Von Kelly

4/30 – Tempers, Lesser Care, Julian St. Nightmare and more

5/1 – Ravagers, Suzi Moon, Tuff Bluff

HQ

4/26 – Haunt, Screamer, Travler and more

4/27 – Stone Deaf, Near Dusk, Electric Condor

4/29 – Indie Dance Party with Boyhollow

Larimer Lounge

4/25 – Pleasure Prince

4/26 – Peter McPoland, Ella Jane

4/27 – The River Arkansas, Better Neighbors, Mercer Lewis

4/28 – Dance Party: Songs of Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo

4/29 – Joey Harkum Band, Em Possible

4/29 – Zenith, Drebin, MAU and more

4/30 – Polkadot Palace, Silver and Smoke, The Double and more

4/30 – Derdy Harry, Tripleset, Mellisan

Lost Lake

4/28 – Sponsored Content, Shadow Work, Immigrant’s Child

4/29 – Trusetto, After the Carnival, Fun Machine

4/30 – Kyle Moon & The Misled, A Place For Owls, The Maykit and more

5/1 – Alex Wirth, Jason Brandt, Pamela Machala and more

Marquis Theater

4/25 – The Warning

4/26 – Prince Daddy & The Hyena

4/29 – Willis

4/30 – Lauren Sanderson

Meow Wolf

4/27 – Adulti-Verse

4/28 – Julian Jeweil, Mr. Frick

4/29 – Jacques Greene, ALX -106, LUVr

Mission Ballroom

4/25 – The Flaming Lips, Particle Kid

4/26 – Hot Chip, Friedberg

4/27 – Lorde, Remi Wolf

4/28 – St. Paul & The Broken Bones, Danielle Ponder

4/29 – Big Thief, Kara-Lis Coverdale

4/30 – Gary Allan

Nocturne

4/27 – Jack Dunlevie Trio

4/28 – Taylor Clay Quartet

4/29 – Jeff Jenkins Quintet

4/30 – Tony Monaco

5/1 – Walter Gorra Elevation Trio

Number Thirty Eight

4/27 – DJ JusChill

4/29 – River Spell, DJ Highline

4/30 – Claire Heywood, DJ Highline, DJ Sierra Myst

Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

4/27 – DJ Logic

4/30 – Neoma

The Ogden Theater

4/26 – Rina Sawayama, Hana

4/27 – Knocked Loose, Movements, Kublai Khan, Koyo

4/28 – James Arthur, Nina Nesbitt

4/30 – Bear Grillz, Digital SKies, High Zombie and more

The Oriental Theater

4/30 – Emo Night Brooklyn

Paramount Theatre

4/27 – Buddy Guy

Red Rocks Amphitheatre

4/27 – Ludacris, Nelly, Fat Joe

4/28 – Trevor Hall, Citizen Cope, Rising Appalachia and more

4/29 – Trevor Hall, Citizen Cope, Rising Appalachia and more

4/30 – Sublime with Rome, GZA, Liquid Swords and more

5/1 – Tech N9ne, Joey Cool, X-Raided and more

Roxy Broadway

4/26 – Singer-songwriter open mic

4/27 – Phil Lotterhos Trio

4/27 – Live Jazz Jam

4/28 – Rick Lobato

4/28 – Charlie White Band, Varsity Mountain Boys

4/29 – Derek Christensen, Big Aluminum, Caustic Soda

4/29 – Stoyer

4/30 – Todd n Mandi

4/30 – Love Language

5/1 – CU Denver Songwriting Ensemble

5/1 – DJ Erin Stereo

Roxy Theater

4/27 – Rotting Christ, Borknagar, Wolfheart and more

4/30 – Davey Suicide, The Funeral Portrait, OH! The Horror

Summit Music Hall

4/26 – Key Glock

4/27 – Jerry Cantrell

4/28 – Lil Tecca

4/29 – Lights

4/30 – Ilan Bluestone

5/1 – Crumb

The Soiled Dove

4/26 – Sarah Harmer, Paul Kimbiris

4/29 – Soul School

4/30 – Peter Bradley Adams

5/1 – Blue Gospel Scripts

Temple Night Club

4/28 – Capozzi

4/29 – Loud Luxury

4/30 – Morgan Page

The Venue

4/27 – Open stage

4/29 – Tribute Show: Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison

4/30 – Sin on Six, Driven By Turmoil, Beyond Influence and more

5/1 – Nordic Nights: Nordic Daughter, Sage Helperman, Haise Inda

Your Mom’s House

4/25 – Zegan and Friends, Shitshow, Ception and more

4/27 – Wastelvnd Takeover, Advm Bomb, Ragebot and more

4/29 – WHOgrass

4/30 – Keith Mackenzie, Licious, Dozier Bass and more

5/1 – Denver EDM Friends: Open Deck