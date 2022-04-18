25 Things To Do in and Around Denver This Week

Denver has some bright events lined up this week. Start it off by getting artsy at Made Known and end it by celebrating the 20th Día del Niño (Day of the Child) Festival and Free Day at DAM. Whatever the week has ready for you, make sure to take a peep at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Monday, April 18

Made Known

When: April 18 – 23

Where: Union Hall, 1750 Wewatta St. Ste 144, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Experience art from artists Selena Loomis, Anna Valenti, Lily Lund and more during Made Known. The exhibition, curated by Nate Craig, explores a connection between humans and movement in the process of creation.

Cocktail for a Cause

When: April 18 – 31

Where: Cart-Driver Denver, 2500 Larimer St. Ste 100, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Cart-Driver Denver hosts Cocktail for a Cause. Throughout the month of April, you can order a Yuz It or Luz It cocktail and raise funds for a local nonprofit. Cart-Driver will donate 100% of the proceeds of the cocktail to Project Angel Heart.

Fiction Beer Book Club

When: April 18, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Fiction Beer Company, 7101 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Get literary during a Fiction Beer Book Club. Throughout the month of April, the club is reading Rabbits by Terry Miles. You can grab a brew and discuss the book in the taproom.

Tuesday, April 19

50 Things to Bake Before You Die with Allyson Reedy at Westminster

When: April 19, 6 p.m.

Where: Tattered Cover Westminster,8885 Westminster Blvd, Westminster

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Tattered Cover hosts 50 Things to Bake Before You Die with Allyson Reedy. You can hear more about the mouthwatering cookbook from Reedy and have a chance to have your copy signed.

Invisible City Series

When: April 19, 7 – 9

Where: The Ramble Hotel, 1280 25th St., Denver

Cost: $7, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Hear artists tell their stories using visual art, comedy and music during the Invisible City Series: What’s Your Story. You can relax with a drink from a cash bar and take a walk through someone else’s life.

Logan Lecture

When: April 19, 6 – 7 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Pkwy., Denver

Cost: $20, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Art Museum presents a Logan Lecture with artist Ben Jackel. You can hear sculptor Ben Jackel discuss his works, his creative process and works that are currently featured in the museum’s Resolution Authority collection and the Disruption: Works from the Vicki and Kent Logan Collection.

Wednesday, April 20

4/20 Munchie Box

When: April 20, 12 – 10 p.m.

Where: Mister Oso, 3163 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $50 per box

The Lowdown: Mister Oso brings back its 4/20 Munchie Box. The box holds two empanadas, two Gordo Crunches, two “Big Ass” cookies, two margaritas and more. Mister also partners with Higher Grade Fine Cannabis for deals such as an upgrade to your box for $2.50 for a joint deal or for $15 for a cartridge and 1/8 deal – to be redeemed at your favorite dispensary.

So Many Bongs Release

When: April 20, 12 p.m.

Where: Jagged Mountain Craft Brewery, 1139 20th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Jagged Mountain partners with Baere Brewery for a So Many Bongs Release. The Dank Coast IPA is created with The Sweetness from Troubadour Maltings and hopped up with African Queen, Cryo Mosaic and Cryo Simcoe. You can grab cans to-go and sip on a brew on tap.

Thursday, April 21

Denver MiniFEST

When: April 21, 5:45 p.m.

Where: Herman’s Hideaway, 1578 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: $25.02, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Take a night to dive into music, community and art all in one place at the Denver MiniFEST. The fest features acts such as Graymattr, Astin, Sonia Kiva and DJ Amuse throughout the night.

Earth Day SCFD Free Day

When: April 21, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Where: Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver

Cost: Free, register here

The Lowdown: Take a day to explore amazing Denver Botanic Gardens free of charge during an SCFD Free Day. Denver Botanic Gardens partners with the Scientific and Cultural Facilities District (SCFD) to host the day that offers entry without ticket cost with activities abound.

Milk Market X Live Nation Pop-Up

When: April 21, 5 – 7 p.m.

Where: Denver Milk Market, 1800 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Get your boogie on during a Milk Market X Live Nation Pop-Up. You can jam out to live music by Emelise, snag ticket giveaways, grab tickets to the upcoming Mat Kearney show and more.

Emerging Filmmakers Project

When: April 21, 8 – 10 p.m.

Where: The Bug Theatre, 3654 Navajo St., Denver

Cost: $5 at entry

The Lowdown: Watch some indie films at the Emerging Filmmakers Project. The showcase is hosted by volunteers from the local film communities and features a chance to screen your work, network with other local creatives and more. Support local indie filmmakers and see some great films for only $5.

Earth Day 2022: Climate Action in Our Community

When: April 21, 7 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free, register here

The Lowdown: Denver Art Museum hosts Earth Day 2022: Climate Action in Our Community webinar. You can discuss with others about climate change issues in Colorado and how businesses have executed plans to combat the impacts with a panel of local speakers.

Friday, April 22

The Anti-Hero Short Film Fest

When: April 22, 5:45 p.m.

Where: The Holiday Theater, 2644 W. 32nd Ave., Denver

Cost: $5, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver presents The Anti-Hero Short Film Fest. The festival aims to share different perspectives, experiences and narratives from voices of BIPOC, women and LGBTQIA+ communities.

Earth Day Film

When: April 22, 7 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Sie FilmCenter, 2510 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $14.95, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Film teams up with Colorado Environmental Film Festival to honor Earth Day with an Earth Day Film event. You can view six different film shorts, one feature film and experience a variety of topics about the environment and the planet that sustains us throughout the evening.

Pups on the Patio

When: April 22, 4 – 7 p.m.

Where: Woodie Fisher Kitchen & Bar, 1999 Chestnut Pl. Ste. 100, Denver

Cost: Free, reserve here

The Lowdown: Grab your furry friend for Pups on the Patio. Woodie Fisher presents a Yappy Hour with a dog treat food truck dubbed Cone Apétreat, a Just Off the Jet cocktail in collaboration with Tito’s that donates $1 for every cocktail sold to Canine Partners of the Rockies and more.

Drekker Brewing Tap Takeover

When: April 22, 11:30 a.m.

Where: Hops & Pie, 3920 Tennyson St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Hops & Pie teams up with Drekker Brewing Company of Fargo North Dakota for a Drekker Brewing Tap Takeover. You can imbibe in brews on tap such as a Flizzard BA Stout with Oreo, Cuddle Bunny, Braaains Strawberry Pineapple and more.

Pilsner & Contains Happiness Can Party

When: April 22, 12 – 10 p.m.

Where: Copper Kettle Brewing Company, 1338 S. Valentia St. Ste 100, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Copper Kettle Brewing presents a Pilsner and Contains Happiness Can Party. You can grab the European style Pilsner and the Contains Happiness session IPA in 16-ounce four-packs and grab a bite from the Rock N Lobster Roll food truck.

Saturday, April 23

Record Store Ride

When: April 23, 11 a.m.

Where: Mutiny Information Cafe, 2 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Pop a wheely during a Record Store Ride. You can ride with others from Mutiny Cafe to Twist and Shout, Wax Trax, Wellness Sushi and more for an adventure-filled evening.

Relationsh*t

When: April 23, 8 – 9 p.m.

Where: Chaos Bloom Theater, 70 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: $5, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Listen to some horribly-hilarious stories about dates during Relationsh*t. You can hear as Chaos Bloom players interview audience members about their worst dates and then watch the group add some improv to make for a hysterical night.

EcoMRKT

When: April 23, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: Edgewater Public Market, 5505 W. 20th Ave., Edgewater

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Edgewater Public Market hosts an EcoMRKT. The market features local vendors and items that are aimed to help give more sustainable and eco-friendly options in honor of Earth Day.

Flow & Behold

When: April 23, 6 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Where: Threyda, 878 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: $40, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Explore works from artists Randal Roberts, Krystleyez, Sweet Melis and Morgan Mandala during Flow & Behold. You can peruse the art while listening to music from EarthCry and Random Rab, sipping on complimentary drinks and more.

Sunday, April 24

Artist on the Rise

When: April 24, 3 – 5 p.m.

Where: Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Dairy Block continues its Artist on the Rise series. You can jam out to a live performance from local artist Zoe Berman in the alley while sipping on a cocktail from Dairy Block’s many establishments.

WeldWerks Anniversary Tap Takeover

When: April 24, 12 p.m.

Where: Hops & Pie, 3920 Tennyson St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Hops & Pie partners with WeldWerks Brewing to celebrate the brewery’s seventh anniversary with a WeldWerks Anniversary Tap Takeover. During the takeover, you can imbibe in brews such as the Strawberry Cheesecake Berliner, the Worldwide Contract Double IPA and the Extra Extra EXTRA Juicy Bits Triple IPA.

Día del Niño (Day of the Child) Festival and Free Day at DAM

When: April 24, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Pkwy., Denver

Cost: Free, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Free Day at DAM (Denver Art Museum) is back for a chance to step into the museum without a fee, this time accompanied by the 20th Annual Día del Niño (Day of the Child) Festival. Throughout the day you can experience music and dance performances, take on artmaking activities and explore the galleries of the museum filled with art at no cost to Colorado residents. Ticketed exhibits are not included in the free day admission.

Mark Your Calendar

Local 303 Meetup

When: April 25, 6:30 – 9 p.m.

Where: Larimer Lounge, 2721 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

Failure Lab Hazard & Order Exhibition Opening

When: April 27, 4 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: Free, RSVP here

60 Minutes in Space

When: April 27, 7 – 8 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free, register here

Dining Out For Life

When: April 28, all day

Where: Various locations, check here

Cost: Varying prices

Casting Forward: A One-Night-Only Video Premiere Event

When: May 18, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Where: The Bug Theatre, 3654 Navajo St., Denver

Cost: $10-$30, tickets available here