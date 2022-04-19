15+ Earth Day Events to Celebrate the Planet

As Earth Day returns, Denver is bolstered up with some planet-friendly events to celebrate. To make your life easier, 303 Magazine has created this roundup of some Earth Day events to give back to the planet from cleaning up a park to lowering food waste.

Volunteer at We Don’t Waste

When: April 19 – 22

Where: Various locations, check here

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Cut food waste and help tackle food insecurity by volunteering at We Don’t Waste. The Denver-based nonprofit collects unused quality food from venues and redistributes it to those in need.

Foraged Feast Volunteering

When: April 19 – 22

Where: Various locations, check here

Cost: Varying prices

The Lowdown: Help distribute local produce from farmers’ markets, unwanted harvests and more by volunteering with Foraged Feast. The Denver-based food recovery project supports locals in need of access to fresh food.

Mother Earth Matcha at Nest

When: April 19 – 30 Where: Nest at Nurture, 2949 Federal Blvd., Denver Cost: $6 per latte The Lowdown: Nest at Nurture celebrates Earth Day with a Mother Earth Matcha latte ($6). The latte, created with blue majik spirulina and Jade Leaf Matcha, raises funds for Slow Food Denver. Nest will donate $1 for every latte sold to Slow Food Denver. Ocean Water When: April 19 – 24 Where: Three Saints Revival, 1801 Wewatta St., Denver Cost: $12 per cocktail The Lowdown: Three Saints Revival teams up with Rocky Mountain Conservancy (RMC) to create the cocktail Ocean Water. The sweet cocktail is made up of cucumber, aloe, pineapple, pear, lime and tequila. The profits from the drink raise funds for RMC in honor of Earth Day. Viva Abejas When: April 19 – 24 Where: Tamayo, 1400 Larimer St, Denver and Toro, 150 Clayton Ln. Ste B Denver Cost: Free admission The Lowdown: Tamayo and Toro are honing in on an environmentally conscious menu this Earth Day with Viva Abejas (long live the bees). The menu uses edible flowers, honey, avocado and bee pollen within each dish for a bee-centric experience to raise funds for the Help Save The Bees Foundation. 1 Tree, 1 Snoozer When: April 19 – 24 Where: All Snooze, an A.M. Eater locations Cost: Free admission The Lowdown: Snooze commemorates Earth Day with its annual 1 Tree, 1 Snoozer program. Snooze partners with Trees for Houston and La Bolsa Coffe Farm in Guatemala to plant 2,700 trees. This year Snooze will also be donating $25,00 to the National Young Farms Coalition. Earth Day at Adrift When: April 19 – 22 Where: Adrift Tiki Bar, 218 S. Broadway, Denver Cost: Free admission The Lowdown: Adrift Tiki Bar partners with Flor de Caña Rum for an Earth Day celebration. Throughout the week you can sip on a Flor Daiquiri and a Macadamia Nut ChiChi with a portion of the profits benefiting One Tree Planted. You can also make a donation here. Earth Day SCFD Free Day When: April 21, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. Where: Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver Cost: Free, register here The Lowdown: Take a day to explore amazing Denver Botanic Gardens free of charge during an SCFD Free Day. Denver Botanic Gardens partners with the Scientific and Cultural Facilities District (SCFD) to host the day that offers entry without ticket cost with activities abound. Earth Day 2022: Climate Action in Our Community When: April 21, 7 p.m. Where: Online Cost: Free, register here The Lowdown: Denver Art Museum hosts Earth Day 2022: Climate Action in Our Community webinar. You can discuss with others about climate change issues in Colorado and how businesses have executed plans to combat the impacts with a panel of local speakers. Earth Day Clean The Park When: April 22, 5 – 7 p.m. Where: St. John’s Church, 700 S. Franklin St., Denver Cost: Donation-based, get tickets here The Lowdown: Celebrate Earth Day by volunteering for an Earth Day Clean The Park Walk/Run. STRENGTH In The City partners with Traverse Fitness for a plog (picking up trash while jogging) around Denver. The plog starts in front of St. John’s Church.

Earth Day Film

When: April 22, 7 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Sie FilmCenter, 2510 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $14.95, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Film teams up with Colorado Environmental Film Festival to honor Earth Day with an Earth Day Film event. You can view six different film shorts, one feature film and experience a variety of topics about the environment and the planet that sustains us throughout the evening.

Earth Day Pop-Up Market

When: April 22, 6 p.m.

Where: Bruz Off Fax, 1495 York St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Bruz Off Fax hosts an Earth Day Pop-Up Market. You can shop from local vendors such as Herbal Riot, Studio Lauren, Eleph Boutique and more throughout the day. You can also grab a bite from the Pizza and Plants food truck while you shop.

The Language of Trees

When: April 22, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: BRDG Project, 1553 Platte St. Unit 100, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: BRDG Project presents The Language of Trees. The exhibition explores the wonders of trees with works from over 20 artists. The opening reception will feature a seedling installation and giveaway, a dance performance from Repertory Ensemble of MSU Denver and more.

Search The Earth! Scavenger Hunt

When: April 23, 1 – 6 p.m.

Where: Larimer Square, Between 14th St. and 15th St. on Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Take on a Search the Earth Scavenger Hunt in Larimer Square. You can look for green carnations at different locations around the square with clues from Larimer Square’s Instagram and the hashtag #searchtheearth. You can have the chance to win prizes, participate in community pop-ups and more throughout the day.

EcoMRKT When: April 23, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Where: Edgewater Public Market, 5505 W. 20th Ave., Edgewater Cost: Free admission The Lowdown: Edgewater Public Market hosts an EcoMRKT. The market features local vendors and items that are aimed to help give more sustainable and eco-friendly options in honor of Earth Day. Earth Day Bellydance Show When: April 23, 7:30 p.m. Where: Mercury Cafe Denver, 2199 California St., Denver Cost: $8 per ticket The Lowdown: Experience dance performances from Rafi’ah Ruyah, Julia Bramante, Coalescence Dance Collective and more during am Earth Day Bellydance Show. You can purchase tickets via PayPal or Venmo [email protected] RiNo Neighborhood Cleanup

When: April 23, 10 a.m.

Where: EDENS, 1360 27th St., Denver

Cost: Free, RSVP here

The Lowdown: EDENS teams up with Be A Good Person, Topo Chico and First Draft Taproom & Kitchen for a RiNo Neighborhood Cleanup. You can pick up litter, sip on a Topo Chico and more throughout the day – all to help the planet.