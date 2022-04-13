DENVER’S BEST DERBY PARTY – TheBigWonderful ft. Trout Steak Revival

TheBigWonderful returns to Belleview Station for a monthly series of live bluegrass music featuring food trucks, a mini beer-fest, an outdoor beer garden, and more this May through October – kicking off with their Annual Derby Party on May 7th featuring Trout Steak Revival and Pick & Howl!

The Annual Derby Party has become a Denver favorite over the years, where craft beer lovers join together, don their Derby best and have a good time listening to some amazing bluegrass music. In the Beer Garden, race over to the watch party and sip on Mint Juleps while you catch some live Derby action and cheer on your top pick. The bigger the hat, the closer to getting up on stage to be crowned Derby King or Queen when you vie for first place in the Best Dressed competition.

An annual TheBigWonderful favorite since 2019, Pick & Howl gets the party started with a 4-6 PM set, followed by headliners Trout Steak Revival from 6-8 PM who return to TheBigWonderful stage for the first time since 2018. In between dancing, festival-goers can grab a bite to eat from a selection of Denver’s favorite food trucks throughout the evening in the mobile food court, enjoy lawn games, sip on unlimited samples from 8-10 breweries, cideries and distilleries, grab pints and cocktails on the Belleview Beer Garden patio, and play with their pups at the dog-friendliest event in Denver.

General Admission tickets for TheBigWonderful Derby Party are $35 in Advance and will be $40 At the Door. For $60, concert-goers can get General Admission + BEER FEST access. An assortment of breweries and other local sips will form a mini-BEER FEST in the Dog Park, pouring unlimited samples for BEER FEST ticket holders, while neighbor Belleview Beer Garden will be pouring local Colorado craft brews and cocktails on the patio and at pop-up bars within the venue. Tickets are on sale now at thebigwonderful.com.

TheBigWonderful Derby Party is only the beginning of an epic summer series at Belleview Station, so mark your calendars for the full schedule!

May 7: Derby Party | 4-8PM

Trout Steak Revival with Pick & Howl

June 11 | 4-8PM

Jon Stickley Trio with Special Guest to be announced!

Tickets on sale May 9th!

July, August, September & October lineups will be announced soon! For lineups, tickets and more, visit thebigwonderful.com