This Week in Concerts – Tyler, the Creator, Tom Misch, Beach House and More

This week in concerts, the Ball Arena makes way for Tyler, the Creator. Tom Misch picks up where he left off, touring his collaboration album with Yuseff Dayes called What Kinda Music as well as his latest album, Quarantine Sessions, at The Fillmore Auditorium. Beach House performs at Mission Ballroom. In other news, Porter Robinson opens the concert season again at Red Rocks Amphitheatre for a two-night show with Wavedash, Machinedrum, Magdalena Bay and more. For all your future shows, stay up to date with 303 Magazine.

Ball Arena

3/29 – Tyler, the Creator

The Black Box

3/29 – Electronic Tuesdays: Mikrodot

3/31 – Afrobeat Latino Hip-Hop: Ontoneyo, DJ JLuv, Chris Milly and more

4/1 – Wu-Tang Tribute: Brisco Jones

4/2 – Murkury, McWavy, Mtn Menace (The Black Box)

4/2 – Basura, Dis_1, Double Jointed and more (The Lounge)

The Bluebird Theater

3/28 – Porches, Liam Benzvi

3/29 – Nation of Language, Glove, Ducks Ltd

3/30 – Leprous

3/31 – Wilderado, flipturn

4/1 – We Were Promised Jetpacks, Weakened Friends

Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

3/31 – Rittz, Grieves, Trizz and more (Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom)

3/31 – Shift, Zeke Beats, Huxley Anne and more (Cervantes’ Other Side)

4/1 – Circles Around The Sun, Mikaela Davis (Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom)

4/1 – Sunglazer, Dandu (Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom)

4/2 – The Werks, Werkout Superjam, Gangstagrass and more

Dazzle

3/28 – Celebration of Life for Daryl Oliver

3/29 – Rekha Ohal

3/30 – Goldrings, Bernstein, Stewart Organ Trio (6 p.m.)

3/30 – Goldrings, Bernstein, Stewart Organ Trio (9 p.m.)

3/31 – Jessica Lawdan

4/1 – Mark Patterson, Dick Oatts (7 p.m.)

4/1 – Mark Patterson, Dick Oatts (9 p.m.)

4/2 – Mark Patterson, Dick Oatts

The Fillmore Auditorium

3/29 – Tom Misch

3/30 – Beartooth, Silverstein, The Devil Wears Prada and more

4/2 – Collaboration Fest

Globe Hall

3/31 – The Talbott Brothers, The Margos

4/1 – Baroness

4/2 – Susto, Hotel Fiction

4/3 – Susto, Hotel Fiction

Goosetown Tavern

3/28 – Cat Piss, Abandons, Black Market Translation

3/29 – Open mic

3/30 – Alpha Beta Soup, Yung Lurch, Skyfloor and more

3/31 – Thursday groove

4/1 – Keddjra, Lady Romero, Totem Pocket

4/2 – Twisted Escape, Conaxx

The Gothic Theatre

3/31 – Hippo Campus, Ginger Root

4/1 – Hippo Campus, Ginger Root

4/2 – Meute

Grizzly Rose

3/30 – Nathan Dean

3/31 – Nathan Dean

4/1 – Nathan Dean

4/2 – Nathan Dean

4/3 – Nathan Dean

Herb’s Hideout

3/28 – Vlad Gershevich

3/29 – B3 Jazz Jam: Gabe Mervine, Vlad Girshevich, Daryl Gott, Colin Stranahan

3/30 – Diana Castro

3/31 – Dave Randon Trio

4/1 – Alive on Arrival

4/2 – Skool Daze

4/3 – The Prah Daddies

Herman’s Hideaway

3/30 – Jeff Carlson Band

3/31 – Powerglove, Immortal Guardian, Dimension and more

4/1 – April Fools Day, The Parq, D Trait and more

4/3 – Slum Village

Hi-Dive

3/29 – Candy Apple, Dummy, American Culture and more

3/30 – Evolfo, Slynger, Gabriel Albelo

3/31 – Joe Vann, Frail Talk

4/1 – The Blue Rider, Cleaner, Wes Watkins

4/2 – Pillow Queens, Deanna Petcoff

HQ

3/28 – Skarhead, Concrete Dream, The DRP and more

3/29 – Vision Video, DJ Julien Black, DJ Niq

3/30 – Heart Attack Man, Covey, Arm’s Length and more

3/31 – Pop Punk Nite: Van Full of Nuns, City of Auburn

4/1 – Mark Mallman

4/1 – Indie Dance Party: Boyhollow

4/2 – Las Lucs, Josh Trinidad Jazz Quartet

4/2 – Synthwave Saturday Night: Faith in The Glitch, DJ Tower, DJ Jay Eric and more

Larimer Lounge

3/28 – Just Friends, Graduating Life, Bears in Trees and more

3/30 – Laundry Day, South of France

3/31 – Drake Vs. Kanye: A Dedicated Dance Night

4/1 – The Goddamn Gallows, Scott H. Biram, JD Pinkus

4/2 – Tkay Maidza

4/3 – The Viewfinders, Occams Rose, Amaryllis

Lost Lake

3/29 – Silver Synthetic, Honey Blazer

3/31 – Prism B!tch, Horse Girl, Bud Bronson & The Good Timers

4/1 – King Cardinal, Claire Heywood, Corsicana

4/2 – Gunpoint Alibi, The Static Channel, Hellocentral

4/3 – Chophaüs, Chillsbury Dough Boy

Marquis Theater

3/29 – Delta Sleep

4/1 – Touché Amoré

4/2 – Queens of Basscapital

Meow Wolf

3/28 – flor

3/31 – Giorgia Angiuli

4/1 – Atish, Viktop

4/2 – Amémé, Que

Mission Ballroom

3/30 – Beach House, Ami Dang

4/1 – Denzel Curry, AG Club, Mike Dimes and more

4/2 – Dabin, Haywyre, Rome in Silver and more

4/3 – The Script, Calum Scott

Nocturne

3/30 – Dana Landry Trio

3/31 – David Bernot Quintet

4/1 – Jeff Jenkins Quintet

4/2 – Michael D’Angelo

4/3 – Eric Gunnison Trio

Number Thirty Eight

3/30 – The Rose Valley Thorns

3/31 – Los Mocochetes

4/1 – Pink Hawks, The Black Creatures

4/2 – Nathan Kalish, Bison Bone

4/3 – Roma Ransom, Eric Golden

The Ogden Theater

3/30 – Saucy Santana, Kali, J Young MDK

The Oriental Theater

3/31 – Princess Goes to The Butterfly

4/1 – Guttermouth, The Pitch Invasion, System Restore and more

Red Rocks Amphitheatre

4/1 – Porter Robinson, Machinedrum, Wavedash and more

4/2 – Porter Robinson, Magdalena Bay, Wavedash and more

Roxy Broadway

3/29 – Singer, songwriter night

3/30 – Jazz Jam

3/30 – Phil Lotterhos Trio

3/31 – Uncle Jah

4/1 – Antonio Lopez, Andy Sydow

4/1 – Brother Ryan

4/2 – DJ Electric Lady

4/2 – Racyne Parker

4/2 – Boyhollow, Shannon Von Kelly

Summit Music Hall

3/28 – Eric Bellinger, Sammie

3/30 – Animals as Leaders

4/1 – Zoso

4/3 – Vanner

Soiled Dove

3/31 – Face

4/1 – Stephen Kellogg

4/2 – Something Underground

4/3 – Blue Gospel Scripts

Temple Night Club

3/31 – Maddy O’Neal

4/1 – Pretty Pink

4/2 – J Adore

The Venue

3/29 – Doyle

3/30 – Open stage

4/1 – The Iron Maidens

4/2 – Rough-Ka$hmere, Averse to The End

Your Mom’s House

3/28 – Discoman, Co-line, Deep Space Disco and more

3/30 – Mike Dillion, Punkadelic, Nikki Glaspie and more

3/31 – The Wellspring Gathering: Source, Octopus Tree, Snubluck and more

4/1 – Recycled Funk, Deezy Le Phunk, Butl3r and more

4/2 – High Step Society, Free Creatures

4/3 – Denver EDM Friends: Open deck