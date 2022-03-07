29 Things To Do in and Around Denver This Week

Denver has some cheery events lined up this week. Kick it off by getting your brackets ready with Burger Madness and end it by getting artsy and musical at Music in the Galleries. Wherever the week takes you, make sure to take a glance at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Monday, March 7

Burger Madness

When: March 7 – April 7

Where: All Tap & Burger locations

Cost: Free, reserve here

The Lowdown: Tap & Burger hosts a Burger March Madness bracket. You can dive into five weeks of burgers with specials and bracket intensity with eight Tap & Burger chefs competing for the Burger Champion title. The winner will have their burger take its place permanently on the Tap & Burger menu.

Tuesday, March 8

Grow, Support, Flourish: International Women’s Day

When: March 8, 6 p.m.

Where: The Infinite Monkey Theorem, 3200 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $100, get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Infinite Monkey Theorem teams up with Rowdy Poppy for a Grow, Support, Flourish: International Women’s Day event. You can create your own floral arrangement with the help of farmer-florist Kim Zimmerman while sipping on a glass of wine.

Ciders & Sides

When: March 8, 3 – 9

Where: Stem Ciders RiNo Taproom, 2811 Walnut St. #150, Denver

Cost: $30 – $32, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Delight in bites of cheese while imbibing in a flight of four ciders during Ciders & Sides. Stem Ciders partners with Truffle Cheese Shop for the savory pairing for a delectable afternoon.

Free Day at DAM

When: March 8, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Pkwy., Denver

Cost: Free, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Free Day at DAM (Denver Art Museum) is back for a chance to step into the museum without the cost of general admission. You can explore the galleries of the museum filled with art for free to Colorado residents. Ticketed exhibits are not included in the free day admission.

Colorado Aerospace Day 2022

When: March 8, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Where: McNichols Civic Center Building, 144 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free – $2500, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Celebrate Colorado Aerospace Day with the aerospace and defense community. You can learn more about space exploration, hear from experts and more throughout the day.

Logan Lecture with Stacey Steers

When: March 8, 6 – 7 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Pkwy., Denver

Cost: Free, register here

The Lowdown: Take an evening to hear from artists during a Logan Lecture with Stacey Steers. You can listen to filmmaker and artist Stacey Steers speak about her filmmaking process and works in the current exhibition Disruption: Works from the Vicki and Kent Logan Collection.

Wednesday, March 9

Ross from Friends at Meow Wolf

When: March 9, 9 p.m.

Where: Meow Wolf Denver, 1338 1st St., Denver

Cost: $35, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Meow Wolf Denver presents a performance from Ross From Friends. This Wednesday you can listen to a live musical experience from Ross From Friends while surrounded by the fully immersive art that lies within Convergence Station.

Women Powering Change

When: March 9, 4 – 7 p.m.

Where: McNichols Civic Center, 144 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Together Women Rise presents a Women Powering Change event. You can join with like-minded others to discuss gender equity, sustainability, social issues and more.

7th Anniversary Cocktail Retrospective

When: March 9

Where: Nocturne, 1330 27th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Nocturne presents a Seventh Anniversary Cocktail Retrospective. The event celebrates Nocturne’s seventh anniversary with seven cocktails brought back from the past seven different years to pay homage to seven bartenders.

Punketry

When: March 9, 7:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Mutiny Information Cafe, 2 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: $5 donation at entry

The Lowdown: Mutiny Information Cafe combines poetry and punk together for the perfect combination during Punketry. You can listen to performances of spoken word from poets such as Topaz Hooper, Joseph Braun and Akilkuumba throughout the evening.

Indigenous Film: 68 Voces, 68 Corazones

When: March 9, 7 – 8 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free, register here

The Lowdown: Denver Museum of Nature & Science partners International Institute for Indigenous Resource Management and the Denver American Indian Commission to hosts Indigenous Film: 68 Voces, 68 Corazones. The animated series dives deeper into the 68 language families of Mexico.

Thursday, March 10

Book Happy Hour

When: March 10, 5 p.m.

Where: Tattered Cover Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: What is better than discounted drinks? Discounted books. Tattered Cover hosts a Book Happy Hour a buy two, get the third book for 50% off deal starting at 5 p.m. every Thursday.

Extraordinary Women Connect

When: March 10, 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Sterling Event Space, 1261 Delaware St., Denver

Cost: Free – $750, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Support local women in leadership at Extraordinary Women Connect. The gala will have a panel discussion with speakers. You can hear from women in some of Denver’s largest companies, women in successful start-ups and more throughout the evening.

Paper Fashion Show

When: March 10, 5:30 p.m.

Where: Fillmore Auditorium, 1510 Clarkson St., Denver

Cost: $35 – $105 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Add some fashion to your week with the Paper Fashion Show. The show features designs created solely from paper. The wondrous looks are voted on by a panel of judges and winners are given trophies made of — you guessed it — paper.

Colliding Worlds: How Cosmic Encounters Shaped Planets and Life

When: March 10, 7 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: $15, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Museum of Nature & Science presents Colliding Worlds: How Cosmic Encounters Shaped Planets and Life. You can hear from Simone Marchi as he explores how collisions in space may have helped form the solar system, spurned life on Earth and more.

Elevated Beats

When: March 10, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: 54thirty, 1475 California St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Jam it out throughout the night with beats from DJ Manos during Elevated Beats. 54thirty hosts the rocking event for you to take in the Denver skyline on the rooftop for a chill winter evening.

Friday, March 11

Denver Restaurant Week

When: March 11 – 20

Where: Various locations, check here

Cost: Varying prices

The Lowdown: Denver Restaurant Week returns to the city this week. You can try a variety of Colorado’s best restaurants such as Corinne, Tamayo, Le French and more as they offer multi-course meals at a discount. Make sure to take advantage of tasting Denver without the expensive cost.

Snowed In Vanilla Release

When: March 11, 12 – 10 p.m.

Where: Copper Kettle Brewing Company, 1338 S. Valentia St., Ste. 100, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Copper Kettle Brewing Company is back with a brand new Snowed In release. The 2022 Snowed In Vanilla Oatmeal Stout will grace the taproom this Friday. You can beat the chill of the air with the beer aged in bourbon barrels made with Tahitian vanilla beans for a sweet and smooth finish.

Music in the Clouds

When: March 11, 3 – 6 p.m.

Where: Halcyon, a hotel in Cherry Creek, 245 Columbine St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Take in a winter evening to rock out to some sweet tunes at Music in the Clouds. Halcyon hosts the musical event with a performance from local artist Kelly Ann Kerr on the rooftop of the hotel with a view of the city.

Saturday, March 12

Denver St. Patrick’s Day Parade

When: March 12, 9:30 a.m.

Where: Downtown Denver, Starts on 19th St. and Wynkoop St., Denver

Cost: Free and open to the public

The Lowdown: Celebrate the green holiday with the annual Denver St. Patrick’s Day Parade. The event features a parade around Downtown Denver with leprechauns, Celtic dancers, floats and more. You can also watch performances from marching bands and other exciting cultural activities. For more information, check here.

Bloodies and Bluegrass

When: March 12, 2 – 6 p.m.

Where: Mile High Spirits – Tasting Room, 2201 Lawrence St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Kick back and rock out with Bloodies and Bluegrass. Mile High Spirits host an afternoon of $20 bottomless Bloody Marys, food and live music on the patio of the distillery for a relaxed Saturday.

St. Paddy’s Party

When: March 12, 11 a.m.

Where: Jagged Mountain Craft Brewery, 1139 20th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Jagged Mountain hosts a St. Paddy’s Party. You can dine on an Irish brunch from SRPNT, sip on $6 Baja Blast Sour and Foreign Extra Stout beers all day long and pop over to the St. Patrick’s Day Parade for some wild fun.

Arts & Venues Cultural Fashion Runway Series: Mottainai

When: March 12, 7 p.m.

Where: McNichols Building, 144 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $6.35 – $44.80, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Explore the idea of reusing resources and decreasing waste during an Arts & Venues Cultural Fashion Runway Series: Mottainai event. You can watch a runway show filled with sustainable fashion.

Barre at LUKI

When: March 12, 10:30 – 11:30 a.m.

Where: LUKI Brewery, 14715 W. 64th Ave. Units A&B, Arvada

Cost: Varying prices, register here

The Lowdown: LUKI Brewery teams up with Apex for Barre at LUKI. You can get your sweat on in the taproom with a full-body workout and later refresh with a brew from LUKI.

8th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Celebration

When: March 12 – 13

Where: Black Sky Brewery, 490 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Black Sky Brewery raises a glass to the Irish holiday with its Eighth Annual St. Patrick’s Day Celebration. You can dine on traditional Irish fare and imbibe in a brew or two to celebrate the day.

Shamrock the Block

When: March 12

Where: Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Dairy Block hosts Shamrock the Block. Throughout the day you can stop in at restaurants and bars within Dairy Block to dive into Irish-themed bites and delights such as $10 Jameson Irish Whiskey cocktails at Poka Lola, a Naughty Leprechaun cocktail at Deviation Distilling and Mexican Bangers & Mash Tacos at Kachina Cantina. For more information, check here.

Sunday, March 13

Latino/a Advocacy Day 2022

When: March 13 – 14

Where: McNichols Building, 144 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Gather with the local Latinx community for a 16th Annual Latino/a Advocacy Day. You can hear from legislators, discuss policies in the community, lobby for change and more over the two-day event.

Nontra’s Nude Sunday Yin Yoga

When: March 13, 2 – 3 p.m.

Where: Nontra Temple, location TBA

Cost: $22.22, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Embrace your body during Nontra’s Nude Sunday Yin Yoga. Garden Goddess guides the non-sexual nude practice with an aim for self-compassion and acceptance. The location will be announced upon purchase of a ticket.

Music in the Galleries

When: March 13, 1 – 3 p.m.

Where: Clyfford Still Museum, 1250 Bannock St., Denver

Cost: Free with general admission, here

The Lowdown: Take in the art of the Clyfford Still Museum while experiencing a performance from El Sistema Colorado during Music in the Galleries. You can explore the museum while listening or sit and listen as the group sets the atmosphere.

Mark Your Calendar

MCA Octopus Initiative

When: March 15, 11 a.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free, register here

Mindful Looking Online

When: March 15, 1 – 1:45 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free, register here

Tesoro Cultural Center’s Historic Lecture Series

When: March 20, 2 p.m.

Where: Tattered Cover Colfax, 2526 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

Guitar Sessions: Stevie Guntar

When: March 24, 7 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: $10, tickets available here