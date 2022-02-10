60+ Lovely Dinners and Events to Fall into this Valentine’s Day

What is better than sitting down for an intimate dinner on Valentine’s Day? Not having to do any of the work yourself. Restaurants, bars, bakeries and more in and around Denver have you covered with that special meal with delectable bites and pours to tantalize your taste buds this romantic holiday season.

My Valentine Contest

When: February 10 – 14

Where: Sweet Cooie’s, 3506 E. 12th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Grab a scoop of Rasberry Love and write a special love letter to Sweet Cooie’s (or someone special) describing them as an ice cream flavor and why they are that ice cream flavor during a My Valentine Contest. The winning letter will receive a $100 birthday gift basket on Sweet Cooie’s 5th birthday – that just so happens to fall on Valentine’s Day. Letters and a mailbox for entries are available in shop.

Girl Scout Cookie Desserts at Rioja

When: February 10 – March 13

Where: Rioja, 1431 Larimer St., Denver & Bistro Vendôme, 1420 Larimer St. Unit 1705, Denver

Cost: Varying prices

The Lowdown: Rioja and Bistro Vendôme team up with Girl Scouts of Colorado for Girl Scout Cookie Desserts. You can grab an Adventurefuls Fudge Brownie or an Adventurefuls Cookie Crumble at Rioja and a Samoas Semifreddo and Samoas Crumble at Bistro Vendôme.

Valentine’s Pancakes at Snooze

When: February 10 – 16

Where: All Snooze, an A.M. Eatery locations

Cost: Varying prices, reserve here

The Lowdown: Sweeten up your day with Valentine’s Pancakes at Snooze. Snooze dishes out an array of sugary bites such as Chocolate-Covered Strawberry Pancakes, Churro pancakes and Peach Cobbler pancakes for a satisfying breakfast.

Amore Menu

When: February 10 – 15

Where: Marco’s Coal-Fired Ballpark, 2129 Larimer St., Denver and Marco’s Coal-Fired Inverness, 10111 Inverness Main St., Englewood

Cost: $55 for two, reserve here

The Lowdown: Marco’s Coal-Fired presents an Amore Menu for two. You can grab a cutey for a dive into a four-course meal with bites such as salad to share, Neopolitan pizza, classic meat lasagne and a housemade strawberry tiramisu to finish. Marco’s also offers drink specials and will have its regular menu available. The Amore Menu is available for dine-in, take-out and delivery.

Deviation’s Barista Spirits’ Gift Set

When: February 10 – 14

Where: Deviation Distilling, 1821 Blake St #130, Denver

Cost: $52 per set

The Lowdown: Grab the perfect gift for that coffee-loving whiskey drinker with a Deviation Distilling Barista Spirits’ Gift Set. The set offers three different whiskeys created with coffee beans roasted at Copper Door Coffee Roasters for a truly delicious sip.

Blanchard Family Wines Valentine’s Specials

When: February 10 – 14

Where: Blanchard Family Wines, 1855 Blake St. #120, Denver

Cost: Varying prices, reserve here

The Lowdown: Raise a glass with Blanchard Family Wines Valentine’s Specials. You can snack on a charcuterie board paired with 2 glasses of Blanchard wine or a four wine flight for $40 per person, grab locally-made gourmet chocolates paired with two glasses of Blanchard wine or a four wine flight for $60 per person and more. You can also add on an $85 bouquet from Pickletown Flower Co. for that extra special touch.

I Scream Gelato Valentine’s Day

When: February 10 – 14

Where: All I Scream Gelato Locations

Cost: Varying prices, order here

The Lowdown: I Scream Gelato presents Valentine’s Day offerings. You can warm up with S’mores hot chocolate, pick up an I Scream Gelato to-go box for $19.99 that is chock-full of sweet treats and more.

Noble Riot Valentine’s Day Weekend

When: February 10 & February 14

Where: Noble Riot, 1336 27th St., Denver

Cost: $69, get tickets here and $34.50 per person, reserve here

The Lowdown: Noble Riot hosts a Valentine’s Day Weekend. On February 10 you can get a little naughty with a BDSM Wine Pairing Class with sommelier Matt Stauch for $69. On February 14 Noble Riot offers a Valentine’s Buckets & Bottle of Bubble with a bucket of fried chicken and a bottle of wine for $34.50 per person.

Valentine’s Day Weekend at Nocturne

When: February 11 – 14

Where: Nocturne, 1330 27th St., Denver

Cost: $159 per person, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Add some jazz into your love life with Valentine’s Day Weekend at Nocturne. You can listen to live performances from groups such as The Derek Banach Quintet, GoodrattleHardop Quintet and Gabriel Mervine Quartet while dining on a three-course meal. You can also add wine pairings for an additional fee.

Urban Farmer Valentine’s

When: February 11 – 14 Where: Urban Farmer, 1659 Wazee St., Denver Cost: $195 for two, reserve here The Lowdown: Add some sustainability to your holiday with an Urban Farmer Valentine’s Day for Two. You can dine on a locally sourced four-course dinner for two comprised of dry-aged bison, locally fished striped bass, foie gras torchon and more. You can also dine from Urban Farmer’s traditional menu. Reservations are recommended.

Valentine’s Day Weekend at Le French

When: February 11 – 13

Where: Le French Denver, 4901 S. Newport St., Denver

Cost: Varying prices, reserve here

The Lowdown: Le French celebrates Valentine’s Day all weekend long with special dinner menus and themed brunches. You can sample from dishes such as Cornmeal-fried oysters, pan-seared duck breast and a cassis dark chocolate torte with blackberry sorbet to finish. Le French also offers a specialty cocktail dubbed Queen of Hearts for the day of love.

Valentine’s Day Weekend at The Fort

When: February 11 – 14

Where: The Fort, 19192 CO-8, Morrison

Cost: $52 per person

The Lowdown: Celebrate the day of love with Valentine’s Day Weekend at The Fort. The menu serves a three-course meal with pumpkin walnut muffins, a four-ounce buffalo filet and a sweet slice of chocolate chile bourbon cake for dessert. Call 303.697.4771 or book online to make your reservations.

Valentine’s at Kachina Cantina

When: February 11 – 14

Where: Kachina Cantina, 1890 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Varying prices, reserve here

The Lowdown: Spend your night without worrying about what to cook during Valentine’s at Kachina Cantina. You can dine on a special menu with dishes such as crispy oysters ($9), butter-aged ribeye steak with fire-roasted corn salsa and horseradish whipped potatoes ($31), Mexican chocolate tres leches cake ($9) and more. To create a reservation, book online.

The Original’s Valentine’s Weekend

When: February 11 – 14, 4 – 10 p.m.

Where: The Original, 1600 20th St., Denver

Cost: Varying prices, reserve here

The Lowdown: Stop into The Rally Hotel for The Original’s Valentine’s Weekend. You can sample delectable tastes of French onion soup ($8), ancho coffee-rubbed 12 oz. rib-eye steak ($38) and a raspberry cheesecake with a chocolate cookie crust ($8) to end. You can also imbibe in themed cocktails such as an Espress Yourself cocktail and Raspberry Fields Forever.

Truly RAMENtic Special

When: February 11 – 12 & 14

Where: Osaka Ramen, 2611 Walnut St, Denver

Cost: $35 for two, order here

The Lowdown: Osaka Ramen presents a Truly RAMENtic Special. The savory special features two ramens of your choice and two Tivoli x Sushi-Rama brews for a nontraditional Valentine’s dinner. You can order by calling 303.955.7938 or booking online.

Valentine’s Day at Woodie Fisher

When: February 11 – 14

Where: Woodie Fisher Kitchen & Bar, 1999 Chestnut Pl. #100, Denver

Cost: $95 per person, reserve here

The Lowdown: Woodie Fisher hosts a Valentine’s Day three-course menu with beverage pairings. The menu features offerings such as Lobster Bisque, Red Wine Braised Short Rib and Chocolate Torte. You can also dine from the regular dinner menu if you aren’t feeling the specials.

Death & Co’s Valentine’s Weekend

When: February 11 – 13 & 14

Where: Death & Co., 1280 25th St., Denver

Cost: Varying prices, reserve here

The Lowdown: Get a bit fancy during Death & Co’s Valentine’s Weekend. Death & Co. will offer a small pre-fixe menu from February 11 through February 13 with specialty cocktails. On February 14 you can Dine on a four-course prix-fixe dinner for two with delights of oysters, chocolate mousse and more for $150 per person. Make you reservations by booking online.

Queen of Snacks

When: February 11 – 14

Where: Temper Chocolates, 2669 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Varying prices, order here

The Lowdown: Find the best chocolates and sweets at Temper Chocolates with Queen of Snacks. You can grab a chocolate charcuterie board filled with sweet treats of dipped strawberries, bonbons, dipped pretzels and more for $75 or snag a bundle of six bonbons with a bouquet from Flowers on the Vine for $50.

Izzio’s Valentine’s Cake

When: February 11 & February 14

Where: Izzio Bakery, 2669 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $29 per cake

The Lowdown: Grab a sweet heart for your sweetheart with Izzio’s Valentine’s Cake. The Valentine’s cake is a red velvet heart cake filled with mascarpone cream and fresh berries for $29– perfect for a loved one.Order by calling 720.231.1986 by February 11.

The Empire V-Day Menu

When: February 11 – 12 & 14

Where: The Empire Restaurant, 816 Main St., Louisville

Cost: Varying prices, reserve here

The Lowdown: The Empire serves up an A La Carte V-Day Menu. The menu dishes out tastes of red chile posole ($10), portobello mushroom risotto ($30), saffron-rose water creme brulee ($10) and more. Reservations are recommended.

Valentine’s Weekend Dinner

When: February 11 – 14

Where: For[a]ged, 1825 Blake St., Denver

Cost: Varying prices, reserve here

The Lowdown: For[a]ged hosts a Valentine’s Weekend Dinner. You can experience specials created by Chef Duy Pham such as shrimp and crab roulade, a Tomahawk for two and more.

Aphrodisiac Oyster Kits at Tammen’s

When: February 11 – 14

Where: Tammen’s Fish Market, 2669 Larimer St. f, Denver

Cost: $24 per kit

The Lowdown: Tammen’s Fish Market presents Aphrodisiac Oyster Kits. The kits feature six oysters with accouterments, a shucking tool and instructions for only $24. You can also grab a Tammen’s + The Local Butcher Surf & Turf deal for $30 through The Local Butcher by calling 303.297.3953.

Tavernetta’s Love and Lasagna

When: February 11 – 14

Where: Tavernetta, 1889 16th St. Mall, Denver

Cost: Varying prices, order here

The Lowdown: Tavernetta serves up a Love and Lasagne Dinner for two. You can snag the kit that holds chicory salad, lasagna bolognese, focaccia garlic bread, tiramisu for two and bottle of wine. You can also dine-in if you aren’t feeling like heating the over with a menu including Frutti di Mare, Foie Gras, Mezza Luna and a Torta al Cioccolato to end.

Día De San Valentín at Tamayo

When: February 11 – 14

Where: Tamayo, 1400 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $60 per person, reserve here

The Lowdown: Tamayo presents Día De San Valentín. The event features Valentine’s Day three-course menu with Mexican specialties such as lobster enchiladas, slow-braised short rib and an ancho chile chocolate mousse.

Valentine’s Weekend Dinner at Corinne

When: February 11 – 14

Where: Corinne Denver, 1455 California St., Denver

Cost: $75 per person, reserve here

The Lowdown: Take a night to relax and enjoy the presence of your loved ones during Valentine’s Weekend Dinner at Corrine. You can dine from a prix fixe menu with choices of Pull Apart My Heart Cheese Rolls, Caviar, Lobster salad, Dry Aged Striploin and Strawberry Clafoutis. Make your reservations by calling 720.996.1555 or booking online here.

Love is in the Air

When: February 11 – 14

Where: Thirsty Lion Gastropub, 1605 Wynkoop St., Denver

Cost: Varying prices, reserve here

The Lowdown: Add a bit of zest to your celebrations with a Love is in the Air event at Thirsty Lion Gastropub. The menu presents dishes of Beer Cheese Soup, Grilled Ribeye Steak and a Whiskey Bing Cherry Bread Pudding to end on a sweet note. You can wash everything down with wine.

Valentine’s at Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar

When: February 11 – 14 Where: All Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar locations Cost: $75 per person, reserve here The Lowdown: Add a bit of salt to your Valentine’s Day at Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar. You can sample seafood from a Seafood is for Lovers four-course dinner with hot oysters, crispy salt & pepper prawns, pan-seared snapper, cheesecake and more.

Bird, Bubbles & Caviar

When: February 11 – 14

Where: All The Post Brewing Co. locations

Cost: $75 for two, order here

The Lowdown: The Post Brewing Co. gets savory with a Bird, Bubbles & Caviar package. You can grab a loved one for the experience for two with four pieces of fried chicken, a dessert of choice and some tasty caviar. You can also add on a bottle of bubbles for an additional fee.

Apple Blossom Valentine’s Day

When: February 11 – 14

Where: Apple Blossom, 822 18th St., Denver

Cost: Varying prices, reserve here

The Lowdown: Apple Blossom celebrates Valentine’s Day with a three-course menu for two. You can experience a dinner created by Chef Paul C. Reilly and his team throughout Valentine’s weekend.

Blue Island Oyster Bar Valentine’s

When: February 11 – 14

Where: Blue Island Oyster Bar & Seafood, 2625 E. 2nd Ave., Denver

Cost: Varying prices, reserve here

The Lowdown: Blue Island Oyster Bar & Seafood hosts a Valentine’s Day Weekend primed full of specials. You can tantalize with a Cupid’s Cove of oysters, taste from a new caviar and champagne menu and more. to create a reservation, book online.

Valentine’s Day Couples Brunch

When: February 11 – 14

Where: HashTag, 10155 E. 29th Dr. #120, Denver

Cost: $50 for two, reserve here

The Lowdown: Start your day off right with HashTag’s Valentine’s Day Couples Brunch. You can sip on a Pop Top mimosa, choose from sweet cinnamon rolls to a strawberry short stack and savory Hippy Hash for a flavorsome morning.

Panzano Valentine’s Offerings

When: February 12 – 14

Where: Panzano, 909 17th St., Denver

Cost: $120 per person, reserve here

The Lowdown: Panzano presents Valentine’s Offerings. On February 12 you can take part in a Valentine’s Day edition cooking class with pastry chef Gaby Navas to create a chocolate mousse tart. On February 14, Panzano offers a four-course menu for two with delights of lobster and crab bruschetta, chop salad, eight-ounce beef tenderloin and a chocolate mousse to end. Make your reservations by calling 303.296.3525 or book online.

Of A Kind Valentine’s Day Weekend

When: February 12 – 14

Where: Of A Kind, 233 Clayton St., Denver

Cost: $85 per person, reserve here

The Lowdown: Of A Kind presents a romantic Valentine’s Day Weekend. The weekend offers a four-course dinner menu with red endive salad, tempura fried oysters, risotto Frutti di Mare and white chocolate crème brûlée. You can also add on a wine pairing for $49.

Frasca’s Classic Romance

When: February 12 – 14

Where: Frasca Food and Wine, 1738 Pearl St., Boulder

Cost: $195 per person, reserve here

The Lowdown: Frasca Food & Wine opens its doors for a special Valentine’s Day Weekend dinner. The four-course menu can also be paired with an optional wine flight.

Valentine’s Day at Que Bueno Suerte

When: February 12 – 14

Where: Que Bueno Suerte, 1518 S. Pearl St., Denver

Cost: $55 per person, reserve here

The Lowdown: Que Bueno Suerte presents a Valentine’s Day dinner. The dinner features a three-course menu with dishes such as poblano bisque, roasted pollo en mole and cuatros leches. Call 720.642.7322 and book online to create your reservations.

Beer & Chocolate Pairing

When: February 12, 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Where: All Denver Beer Co Locations

Cost: $25, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Beer Co. hosts a Valentine’s Day Beer and Chocolate Pairing. You can delight in five handcrafted chocolates complemented with five Denver Beer Co. brews for a tasty afternoon.

Toro Valentine’s Prix Fixe Menu

When: February 12 and February 14

Where: Toro Latin Kitchen & Lounge, 150 Clayton Ln. Ste B, Denver

Cost: $150 for two, reserve here

The Lowdown: Toro Latin Kitchen has Valentine’s covered with a prix fixe menu for two. The menu offers dishes such as Ceviche in Love, Apaixonado, Parrillada Para Dos and a sweet finish of a La Bomba. The menu is available on February 12 and February 14. To reserve a spot, call 303.253.3000 or book online.

Valentine’s Day at FIRE Lounge

When: February 12 – 14

Where: the ART, a Hotel in Denver, 1201 Broadway, Denver

Cost: $95 per person

The Lowdown: The ART, a Hotel in Denver hosts Valentine’s Day at FIRE Lounge. The restaurant offers a three-course meal with foie gras torchon, fried calamari salad, jumbo scallops and a black cherry pistachio Napoleon for $95, You can also add on wine pairings for $55 per person.

L’Amour: Valentine’s Day

When: February 13 – 14

Where: La Bouche Wine Bar, 1100 E. 17th Ave., Denver

Cost: $149 for two, get tickets here

The Lowdown: La Bouche presents a L’Amour: Valentine’s Day. The multi-course menu is filled with dishes of Marble Foie gras, Beef Wellington and two heart-shaped cherry macarons – all with two glasses of French champagne rosé.

My Vegan Valentine When: February 14 Where: 146 Van Gordon St., Lakewood Cost: Varying prices, register here The Lowdown: Go veggie this Valentine’s Day at Track Down My Vegan Valentine. You can dine on a menu of all vegan dishes such as rainbow poke, Valentine Red and a Picasso course for a wild evening. Ticket price includes everything from food and drinks to gratuity and valet. Supper Club Love Language When: February 14, 5:30 – 11:30 p.m. Where: Giordano’s, 24 N. Broadway, Denver Cost: $125, get tickets here The Lowdown: Tantalize your tastebuds during a Supper Club Love Language feast. Chef Tajahi Cooke and Chef Taylor West will prepare a five-course meal with pairings of custom cocktails for a fantastic evening with two seatings, one at 5:30 p.m. and one at 8:30 p.m. FNG Valentine’s Dinner When: February 14 Where: FNG Restaurant, 3940 W. 32nd Ave., Denver Cost: $90 for two, reserve here The Lowdown: Get decadent at an FNG Valentine’s Dinner. The prix fixe menu serves up four courses with choices of a Caprese bite amuse bouche, Hamachi Nigiri, pan-seared salmon and a vanilla panna cotta for dessert. For an extra $38 you can add on wine pairings for the perfect evening. To create a reservation call 720.667.3727 or book online. Barcelona Wine Bar Tapas and Wine When: February 14 Where: Barcelona Wine Bar, 2900 Larimer St., Denver Cost: Varying prices The Lowdown: Expand your palate with Barcelona Wine Bar night of tapas and wine. You can delight in paellas, charcuterie boards, olive oil cakes and more. Create your reservation online or by calling 303.816.3300. Romance at Rhein Haus When: February 14 Where: Rhein Haus Denver, 1415 Market St., Denver Cost: $40 for two, reserve here The Lowdown: Take a twist on the traditional with a Romance at Rhein Haus. You can dine on a German-style meal with tastes of a housemade pretzel, Spätzle, fresh-baked apple strudel and a bottle of bubbly to toast. Create a reservation by calling 303.800.2652 or booking online. Sweet Cooie’s Turns Five When: February 14, 4 – 7 Where: Sweet Cooie’s, 3506 E. 12th Ave., Denver Cost: Varying prices in shop The Lowdown: Satisfy your sweet tooth with a Birthday Cake for All and Toute Douceur Truffle & Candy Pop-Up Shop as Sweet Cooie’s Turns Five. You can snag last-minute chocolates from Toute Douceur Candy, a local chocolatier, and grab a slice of birthday cake to celebrate Sweet Cooie’s fifth birthday. Valentine’s Day at Palace Arms When: February 14, 5 – 9 p.m. Where: The Brown Palace Hotel and Spa, 321 17th St., Denver Cost: Starts at $200 per person, get tickets here The Lowdown: Get bougie during Valentine’s Day at Palace Arms. You can dress up for a wine dinner with dishes of scallop ceviche, lamb tenderloin and chocolate charcuterie for two. Each course is paired with a Roederer House wine or champagne. Create a reservation by calling 303.294.3659. Jill’s Valentine’s Day When: February 14 Where: Jill’s Restaurant & Bistro, 900 Walnut St., Boulder Cost: $149 for two, reserve here The Lowdown: Add a little fance to your holiday with Jill’s Valentine’s Day. The menu presents a four-course meal of imported burrata for two, Milk & Honey Lettuce Gems, Filet Oscar and a finish of warm Hazelnut Coffee Cake for two. Call (720) 406-7399 or book online to create a reservation. Lover’s Deal When: February 14 Where: The Infinite Monkey Theorem, 3200 Larimer St., Denver Cost: Varying Prices The Lowdown: The Infinite Monkey Theorem teams up with Sexy Pizza for a Lover’s Deal. The package features a large pizza from Sexy Pizza and two cans of wine of Infinite Monkey Theorem with 15% off at the winery or dine-in at any Sexy Pizza. Jovanina’s Valentine’s Day When: February 14, 5 – 10 p.m. Where: Jovanina’s Broken Italian, 1520 Blake St., Denver Cost: Varying prices, reserve here The Lowdown: Dive into a themed menu during Jovanina’s Valentine’s Day. The menu features handmade pasta, steak, seafood and decadent desserts for an intimate subterranean dinner. Safta Valentine’s Day When: February 14, 5 p.m. Where: Safta, 3330 Brighton Blvd. #201, Denver Cost: $65 per person, reserve here The Lowdown: Grab something sweet during Safta’s Valentine’s Day. You can take part in a multi-course menu with Khinkali dumplings, Mushroom hummus, locally-sourced trout, short rib and Safta’s flourless chocolate cake to finish. Valentine’s at Slater’s 50/50 When: February 14 Where: Slater’s 50/50 Denver, 3600 Blake St., Denver Cost: Varying prices, reserve here The Lowdown: Add a bit of spice to your Valentine’s Day with Slater’s 50/50 Denver. You can sip on a Chocolate Covered Strawberry Milkshake made with chocolate and strawberry ice cream and topped with a candy heart rim or heat up with a 50-Alarm Burger. Limited Edition Board & Bottle Love When: February 14 Where: All Postino Wine Cafe locations Cost: $35 per package, reserve here The Lowdown: Postino Wine Cafe presents a Limited Edition Board & Bottle Love package. You can munch on a board of four different bruschetta flavors paired with a bottle of wine for only $35. Valentine’s at The Bindery When: February 14 Where: The Bindery, 1817 Central St., Denver Cost: Varying prices, reserve here The Lowdown: The Bindery bakery team and Chef Linda Hampsten Fox present a Valentine’s celebration. You can dine on a four-course Valentine’s Day Dinner for $95 with Cupid Oysters, Chilean Sea Bass, Caramel Pavlova and more. The team also offers chocolate bonbons throughout the weekend of February 11 through February 13 as well as a take-home Valentine’s Day Dinner for two. Il Posto Valentine’s Day When: February 14, 5 p.m. Where: Il Posto, 2601 Larimer St., Denver Cost: Varying prices The Lowdown: Leave the dishes for another day during Il Posto Valentine’s Day. You can dig into a three-course meal with calamari, Beef Raviolo and Osso Buco Ragu. Create your reservations online here. Smōk Valentine’s Day When: February 14 Where: Smok, 3330 Brighton Blvd. #202, Denver Cost: Varying prices, reserve here The Lowdown: Get smokey on Valentine’s Day with Smōk. You can fill a table with smoked meats, white cheddar and black pepper mac & cheese, pickled jalapeño deviled eggs and more while imbibing in craft beer. Three Saint Revival Valentine’s Day When: February 14 Where: Three Saints Revival, 1801 Wewatta St., Denver Cost: Varying prices, reserve here The Lowdown: Three Saints Revival presents a bohemian Valentine’s Day. The menu offers cocktails such as a Le Moisson cocktail, dishes with Oranges & Olives, Shrimp & Chorizo and more. Federales Valentine’s When: February 14 Where: Federales, 2901 Larimer St., Denver Cost: Varying Prices The Lowdown: Add some flavor to your Valentine’s Day with Federales. You can nosh on tacos, taquitos, tamales and more during the day of love. Federales also offers tequila, cocktails and other drink specials throughout the day. Valentine’s at Bellota When: February 14 Where: Bellota Denver, The Source, 3350 Brighton Blvd. Ste 150, Denver Cost: Varying prices The Lowdown: Bellota hosts a relaxed Valentine’s Day cocktails such as an Immortal Marigold and a house margarita, shrimp tacos, torta de cochinita and a Carlota to finish. Whole Sol Valentine’s When: February 14 Where: All Whole Sol locations Cost: Varying prices order here The Lowdown: Freshen up your Valentine’s Day with a Whole Sol Valentine’s. You can delight in an I Like You Matcha Bowl, sip on a beauty latte and snack on baked oats throughout the day. Valentine’s Day at Citizen Rail When: February 14 Where: Citizen Rail, 1899 16th St Mall, Denver Cost: $75 per person, reserve here The Lowdown: Citizen Rail presents its Valentine’s Day Menu. The menu features a three-course dinner created by Chef Christian Graves with bites of Smoked Lamb Leg, Black Garlic Blistered Black Cod and Meyer Lemon Olive Oil Cake for a sweet ending.

American Elm Valentine’s

When: February 14

Where: American Elm, 4132 W. 38th Ave., Denver

Cost: Varying prices, reserve here

The Lowdown: Get a little traditional with American Elm’s Valentine’s. You can feast on a three-course meal with delights including East Coast Oyster, Pomodoro Tagiatelle, Center Cut Ribeye and a strawberry cheesecake to finish sweet. You can also imbibe in a themed Valentine’s cocktail for an extra touch.

Corrida’s Valentine’s

When: February 14

Where: Corrida, 023 Walnut St. Ste 400, Boulder

Cost: $125 per person, reserve here

The Lowdown: Leave the cooking to the experts with Corrida’s Valentine’s Executive Chef Samuel McCandless presents a multi-course meal with tastes of Aphrodisiac Pickles, Albacore, Beef Short Rib, Sablefish and a Basque Cheesecake to finish.

Sunday Vinyl Valentine’s

When: February 14

Where: Sunday Vinyl, 1803 16th St. Mall, Denver

Cost: Varying prices, reserve here

The Lowdown: Get your R&B on during Sunday Vinyl’s Valentine’s Day. You can dive into Duck a l’Orange for two while jamming to songs from Marving Gaye, Jodeci, Ginuwine and more.

Valentine’s at OAK

When: February 14

Where: OAK at fourteenth, 1400 Pearl St., Boulder

Cost: $75 per person, reserve here

The Lowdown: Go Italian with your Valentine’s at OAK. Executive Chef John Bissell creates a menu with dishes such as Arancini, Burrata, Potato Gnocchi Pomodoro, Waygu Beef Belly Straccoto, a Double Chocolate Torte and more.