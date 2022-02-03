A Denver Foodie’s Valentine’s Day Gift Guide

As they say, the quickest way to someone’s heart is through their stomach. If you’re looking to impress your loved ones with booze, bites and treats this Valentine’s Day, this gift guide has got you covered. Shop local with this list of Front Range spots and let us know which are your favorite.

The Beer Spa

The Lowdown: A bar and a wellness center? Look no further than The Beer Spa. This one-of-a-kind experience features a beer bath, infrared sauna, rain shower and a wooden deck all designed for you and your boo to sit back, sip and relax. The 2022 Valentine’s Day & Weekend package ($399) includes a 90-minute session in a romantic Beer Therapy Room, bottle of French sparkling wine, charcuterie box paired with chocolate-covered strawberries, $15 cosmetic mini-bar credit and 15-minute zero gravity massages. Plus, each couple will be greeted with a complimentary drink at check-in, in addition to amenities like a mimosa bar and photo booth. Make your reservation here.

Barcelona Wine Bar Experience

The Lowdown: For the foodie who is looking for an experience, RiNo’s Barcelona Wine Bar has created an immersive and thematic food, wine and take-home-gift journey. Designed for two people, The Aperitivo Experience ($65) is a thoughtfully curated evening that includes one glass of Cava per person, paired with an Aperitivo Board, two chef-created tapas and one bottle of Barcava to take home. The Barcelone Wine Bar Experience ($130) builds on this with two flights of three hand-selected Spanish wines per person, paired with six chef-created signature tapas, a half paella and, of course, one bottle of Barcava. Purchase gift cards here.

Chocolove

The Lowdown: Nothing says love quite like chocolate. Based in Boulder, Chocolove says the cold, dry mountain air helps craft its decadent bars of chocolate without hiking up the price. For a limited time only, enjoy individually wrapped heart-shaped premium Belgian chocolate bites in the Very Cherry and Salted Caramel flavors. Or, make it a special gift with the Chocolove Valentine’s Collection, complete with three bars — Cherry Cordial, Raspberry Rose and Cinnamon Ganache — all inspired by the holiday. Chocolove chocolates are made with traceable cocoa beans and are non-GMO verified. Find a store near you to purchase.

WhiskeyGram

The Lowdown: Suprise your lover with a personalized WhiskeyGram ($46 – $51). Golden-based State 38 Distilling partnered with Gold Mine Cupcakes to offer WhiskeyGrams — a bottle of whiskey paired with a sweet treat and an even sweeter note — for Valentine’s Day. Choose from State 38 Peat-Smoked Whisky, Colorado Bourbon Whiskey, Rye Whiskey or Wheat Whiskey and two Goldmine cupcakes of choice (Chocolate Cherry, Double Chocolate or Turtle Delight flavors). Order online and pick up at the distillery.

Savory Spice

The Lowdown: Set the mood with a little spice. Savory Spice has combined handpicked threads from one of the most well-known aphrodisiacs — the Crocus sativus flower — with salt and a touch of vanilla to bring its newest spice, Saffron Salt ($9.99), to your next romantic evening. Sprinkle on poultry, fruit or homemade chips, or finish on seafood, vegetables and desserts. Order online or find a store nearest you.

Barista Spirits Coffee-Inspired Whiskies

The Lowdown: Barista Spirits’ coffee-inspired whisky three-pack ($52) is the local Valentine’s gift we’ve all been searching for. The set includes Americano Whiskey (a bourbon whiskey paired with Guatemalan coffee beans), Aztec Whiskey (a rye whiskey paired with Ethiopian coffee, Saigon cinnamon and Madagascar vanilla beans) and Mocha Whiskey (paired with Brazilian coffee and chocolate). Deviation Distilling used barrels from Oskar Blues and cacao shells from Cultura Chocolate in its Mocha Whiskey. Plus, each of the three whiskies is made with hand-selected and roasted coffee from Copper Door Coffee Roasters. Pick up in store.

Ironton Liqueur Truffles

The Lowdown: Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Ironton Distillery in RiNo is offering Liqueur Truffles ($12) and it’s sure to wow your sweetheart. Each box contains four decadent housemade chocolate truffles, flavored with one of Ironton’s liqueurs: Mint, Orange, Amaretto and Coffee. Add in a bottle of liquer with the truffle box for $25. Available for pick-up only.

Chicha Morada

The Lowdown: If your significant other likes a kick without the buzz, Dos Luces Brewery’s non-alcoholic, gluten-free soda is for them. Located on South Broadway, Dos Luces is Denver’s only brewery specializing in corn and maguey-based gluten-free beers inspired by pre-Hispanic traditions. Chicha Morada ($21.99 for a four-pack) is a healthy non-alcoholic alternative and great for Denver foodies just wanting to try something new. The soda has been enjoyed in Peru for thousands of years and is brewed from Purple Corn that is naturally rich in antioxidants. It is sweetened with a touch of Panela, fruited with Peruvian lime juice and spiced with cinnamon and clove. Order online or try it at the brewery.

Local Booze

The Lowdown: For those Denverites that you know would love a booze bundle, these local sips are sure to satisfy. Stem Ciders’ Raspberry Apple Cider ($8.99 for four-pack) is the perfect balance of tartness from the use of raspberry puree and apple cider base. The result is a beautifully dry, tannin-forward cider that gives just enough pucker to complement its crisp dry finish. Boulder Beer’s Shake Chocolate Porter is rich with notes of cream, cacao nibs, coffee, rich milk chocolate and caramel. It pairs nicely with lovable fruits like raspberries and strawberries. For the wine lover, The Infinite Monkey Theorem has canned wines in a variety of flavors. The Peach Bellini ($14.99 for four-pack) is a crowd-pleaser made with Riesling and Palisade Peach juice. Or, buy a Club Membership ($80 – $270) to Carboy Winery for access to the newest wine bottles and a fun community.