25+ Valentine’s and Galentine’s Day Events in Denver To Treat Yourself To

Get a bit nontraditional this weekend of love with these Valentine’s Day and Galentine’s Day events in and around Denver. You can do anything from attending a KINK Ball to having your aura exposed at a Galentine’s Day Aura Photo Event to treat yourself.

Snowed In Cherry Release 2022

When: February 11, 12 – 10 p.m.

Where: Copper Kettle Brewing Company, 1338 S. Valentia St., Suite 100, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Copper Kettle Brewing Company releases its Snowed In Cherry 2022 brew this Friday. The oatmeal stout is made with tart cherries and aged in bourbon barrels to honor Valentine’s Day. You can imbibe in the chocolate cherry stout on tap or take one home in a 19-ounce can.

My Valentine Contest

When: February 11 – 14

Where: Sweet Cooie’s, 3506 E. 12th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Grab a scoop of Rasberry Love and write a special love letter to Sweet Cooie’s (or someone special) describing them as an ice cream flavor and why they are that ice cream flavor during a My Valentine Contest. The winning letter will receive a $100 birthday gift basket on Sweet Cooie’s 5th birthday – that just so happens to fall on Valentine’s Day. Letters and a mailbox for entries are available in shop.

Valentine’s Weekend

When: February 11 – 14

Where: ViewHouse Ballpark, 2015 Market St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Get your celebrations on during Valentine’s Weekend at ViewHouse Ballpark. You can snag food and drink specials throughout the weekend at all four locations, celebrate with Galentine’s events, take part in a Stoplight Party on February 11 and more.

KINK – Denver’s Annual Fetish Ball

When: February 11, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Tracks Denver, 3500 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: $20, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Get a little spicy this Valentine’s weekend with KINK – Denver’s Annual Fetish Ball. Tracks Denver hosts the event with three rooms of musical performances, fetish performances and more. This event is not for the fainthearted.

Self-Love Showcase

When: February 11 – 13

Where: The Spark, 4847 Pearl St. Unit B4, Boulder

Cost: $20 – $75, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Boulder Burlesque presents a Self-Love Showcase. You can watch three nights of burlesque performances with theatrics, surprises and a love for all involved.

Murder at the Brown Palace – A Deadly Engagement

When: February 11 – 12

Where: Brown Palace Hotel and Spa, Autograph Collection, 321 17th St., Denver

Cost: $150 – $600, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Add a bit of mystery into your holiday with Murder at the Brown Palace – A Deadly Engagement. You can dine on a three-course feast and take part in an interactive theater experience with clues, sleuthing and more. Cocktail attire is highly encouraged.

Goldilox Valentine’s Show

When: February 12, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Your Mom’s House Denver, 608 E. 13th Ave., Denver

Cost: $15 – $20, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Shake your stuff at a Goldilox Valentine’s Show. Goldilox The Band and Amber Cole will perform live at Your Mom’s House for a jammin’ evening.

Valentine’s at The Church

When: February 12, 9 p.m.

Where: The Church Nightclub, 1160 Lincoln St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Get your party on with Valentine’s at The Church. You can rock it out to beats from Star DJ Gonzo throughout the evening. To make a VIP table reservation, call 303.619.9513.

Valentine’s BAZAAR

When: February 12 – 13

Where: 439 S. Upham St., Denver

Cost: Free – $50, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Get that last-minute gift for your special someone (or for yourself – we aren’t judging) at a Valentine’s BAZAAR. You can shop from over 50 Colorado businesses offering jewelry, candles, chocolate and more.

Be Mine: A Magic Show for Naughty Humans

When: February 12, 9 p.m.

Where: HQ, 60 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: $25 – $100, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Claire Voyant presents Be Mine: A Magic Show for Naughty Humans. You can see Claire Voyant – the Mistress of Mentalism – perform live with Valentine-themed mentalism and magic for a wild and wondrous night.

Bleeding Hearts: A Gothic Valentines Party

When: February 12, 10 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Globe Hall, 4483 Logan St., Denver

Cost: $5, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Get a bit dark this Valentine’s weekend with Bleeding Hearts: A Gothic Valentines Party. Ritual Noize + Bloodline presents the event with banging sets from DJ Bloodline and DJ Katastrophy for an intense evening.

Their Party: Love Yourself – A Body Positive Lingerie Show

When: February 12, 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Tracks Denver, 3500 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: Varying prices at entry

The Lowdown: Wear what makes you feel best at a Their Party: Love Yourself – A Body Positive Lingerie Show. You can dance all night to beats from DJ Markie and DJ Blaque Gurl, watch performances from La Vladirmira, Shiksa Mess and more throughout the empowering evening.

Bubbles & Blooms

When: February 12, 4 – 6:30 p.m.

Where: Alchemy Creative Workspace, 66 S. Logan St., Denver

Cost: $125, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Get your creative juices flowing at a Galentine’s Bubbles and Blooms event. You can sip on cocktails while creating a custom floral arrangement to later bring home.

Cupid’s Undie Run

When: February 12, 12 – 4 p.m.

Where: Stoney’s Bar and Grill, 1111 Lincoln St., Denver

Cost: $50, register here

The Lowdown: Get a sweat on with the annual Cupid’s Undie Run. You can slip on your sneakers for a mile-ish run around Denver in support of finding a cure for neurofibromatosis (NF). Make sure to don on a pair of cute undies or a costume to run in and raise some funds for research.

Valentine’s Oysters, Chocolate and Beer Pairing

When: February 12, 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Where: Dos Luces Brewery, 1236 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: $30, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Dos Luces Brewery hosts a Valentine’s Oyster, Chocolate and Beer Pairing. You can sample a myriad of aphrodisiacs with bites from Cultura Craft Chocolate and Four Directions Cuisine while imbibing Dos Luces brews.

Almost Valentine’s Day Stout & Cake Pop Pairing

When: February 12 – 13

Where: Fiction Beer Company, 7101 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $5 – $10 at entry

The Lowdown: Fiction Beer Company teams up with baker Elise from Lucky Break Bakeshop for an Almost Valentine’s Day Stout & Cake Pop Pairing. You can satisfy your cravings with a pairing of a Stout aged on cherry and chocolate with a cherry-flavored vanilla cake coated in dark chocolate for an extra sweet day.

Beer & Chocolate Pairing

When: February 12, 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Where: All Denver Beer Co Locations

Cost: $25, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Beer Co. hosts a Valentine’s Day Beer and Chocolate Pairing. You can delight in five handcrafted chocolates complemented with five Denver Beer Co. brews for a tasty afternoon.

Talk Murder to Me: A True Crime Tour

When: February 12, 7 p.m.

Where: The Infinite Monkey Theorem, 3200 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $30, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Add a little bit of spook into your life with Talk Murder To Me: A True Crime Tour. The event hosts true crime podcasts such as Cults, Crimes & Cabernet, True Crime IRL, True Consequences and Generation Why live throughout the evening.

Relationsh*t

When: February 12 – 13

Where: Chaos Bloom Theater, 70 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: $5 – $10, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Listen to some hilariously-horrible stories about dates during Relationsh*t. You can hear as Chaos Bloom players interview audience members about their worst dates and then watch the group add some improv to make for a hysterical night.

Valentine’s Day Cookie Pairing

When: February 13 – 14

Where: FlyteCo Brewing, 4499 W. 38th Ave. #101, Denver

Cost: $16.50 – $30, get tickets here

The Lowdown: FlyteCo Brewing teams up with Send Flours Bakery to present a Valentine’s Day Cookie Pairing. The event features a sampling of cour different freshly baked cookies paired perfectly with a flight of four FlyteCo beers for a sweet afternoon.

Bridesmaids Galentine’s Day Screening

When: February 13, 2 – 4 p.m. & 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Sie FilmCenter, 2510 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $13.25, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Sie FilmCenter hosts a Galentine’s Day Screening of Bridemaids. The hilarious film follows the journey of friendship, jealousy and growth. You can also stop by a Maker’s Market in the lobby to shop from local artists.

Galentine’s Day at History Colorado

When: February 13, 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Where: History Colorado, 1200 Broadway, Denver

Cost: $30 – $45, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Add some learning into your Valentine’s weekend with Galentine’s Day at History Colorado. The center celebrates female friendships with a dive into some iconic Colorado women, a breakfast with mimosas and crafts for a friendship-filled day.

Super Galentine’s Day

When: February 13, 2 – 9 p.m.

Where: Local Jones within Halcyon, a hotel in Cherry Creek, 249 Columbine St., Denver

Cost: Varying prices, reserve here

The Lowdown: Grab your best gals and guys for a Super Galentine’s Day at Local Jones. You can dig into Pretzel-Wrapped Dogs, a So Many Layers dip, Buttermilk Fried Chicken Tenders, a Three-Cheese Grilled Cheese and more while watching the big game and celebrating the weekend of love.

Galentine’s Day Drag Bingo Brunch

When: February 13, 11 a.m.

Where: Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Dairy Block presents a Galentine’s Day Drag Bingo Brunch. You can enjoy a themed brunch filled with flavor while playing bingo with the help of local drag performers including Shirley Delta Blow. You can also have a chance at winning prizes throughout the afternoon. Spots are first-come-first-serve, so make sure to arrive early to snag a seat.

Gal-entines

When: February 13, 5:30 p.m.

Where: The Infinite Monkey Theorem, 3200 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $50, get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Infinite Monkey Theorem partners with Sarah Gies Studio for Gal-entines. You can get your art on while imbibing in a glass of wine during the paint and sip class. All painting supplies are included in the ticket price.

Nontra’s Nude Sunday Yin Yoga

When: February 13, 2 – 3 p.m.

Where: Nontra Temple, location TBA

Cost: $22.22, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Embrace your body during Nontra’s Nude Sunday Yin Yoga. Garden Goddess guides the non-sexual nude practice with an aim for self-compassion and acceptance. The location will be announced upon purchase of a ticket.

Galentine’s Day Aura Photo Event

When: February 13, 12 – 4 p.m.

Where: Modern Nomad, 2936 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $68, book here

The Lowdown: Have your aura read and exposed with the help of Ignite Your Aura during a Galentine’s Day Aura Photo Event. You can receive an aura photo, shop handmade jewelry, flowers and more during the pop-up.

Mortified Live: Doomed Valentine’s

When: February 14, 8 – 9:45 p.m.

Where: The Oriental Theater, 4335 W. 44th Ave., Denver

Cost: $16, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Mortified Live is back in Denver for Mortified Live: Doomed Valentine’s. The event features a night of comedy, confessionals and more for the perfect night out. Mortified Live has toured around the world with adults sharing their embarrassing stories, diaries and photos for your entertainment.