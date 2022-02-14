This Week in Concerts – Cautious Clay, The Wombats, Current Joys and More

This week in concerts, Brooklyn-based R&B artist, Cautious Clay, plays two nights at The Bluebird Theater. Indie rock band, The Wombats come to The Ogden Theater with opener Clubhouse and Current Joys headline at The Gothic Theatre. Did you procrastinate on your Valentine’s Day plans? No worries – there’s nothing more romantic or spontaneous than a live show and there’s a handful to choose from in the Mile High City. Catch D Smoke at Cervantes’ Other Side, Many Mountains at The Roxy or checkout Nocturne or Dazzle for something more intimate. Whatever your special occasion needs are, 303 Magazine has you covered.

The Black Box

2/15 – Electronic Tuesdays: Headhunter

2/16 – W.C.W.: Blissai, K.Lypso, Kayce of Jane and more

2/17 – The Butter Cutter Celebration: Zonra, Cnopes, Rhizomorphic

2/17 – Esoteric, Young Sriracha, Tblue and more

2/18 – Blockhead, Alex Unger, Desacore and more

2/18 – Electronic Dance Music Party

2/19 – Heart 2 Heart: Sinistarr, Gila, Routing Number and more

The Bluebird Theater

2/16 – Aries

2/18 – Cautious Clay

2/19 – Cautious Clay

Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

2/14 – D Smoke, Domani, Tiffany Gouché and more (Cervantes’ Other Side)

2/16 – The Iceman Special, 3420, Marafiki (Cervantes’ Other Side)

2/17 – Other Brothers, Kory Montgomery Band, Shawn Nelson Band and more (Cervantes’ Other Side)

2/17 – Shift, Luzcid, Smith and more (Cervantes’ Other Side)

2/18 – Nate Smith, Kinfolk & Makaya McCraven, Lucas Parker Band and more

2/18 – Duey Lewis & The Booze and Someone Great (Cervantes’ Other Side)

2/19 – CBDB, Mountain Rose, Grant & Friends (Cervantes’ Other Side)

2/19 – Eric Krasno & Son Little, James The Eighth (Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom)

2/20 – Second Wind Fund Benefit: David Johnston, Justin Garber, Alley Car (Cervantes’ Other Side)

Dazzle

2/14 – Natalie Cressman & Ian Faquini

2/17 – Denver Jazz Orchestra

2/18 – Paranoid Image

2/18 – King Cake, Merrian Johnson

2/19 – Jacob Larson Band

2/19 – Above the Ashes: Marshall Fire Relief virtual concert

2/19 – Jack Hadley

The Fillmore Auditorium

2/15 – Caravan Palace

2/19 – Mile High Mardi Gras: Karl Denson, The Pimps of Joytime, New Orlean Suspects

Globe Hall

2/17 – William Elliot Whitmore, Wheelwright

2/18 – William Elliot Whitmore, Wheelwright

2/19 – The Cactus Blossoms, The Still Tide

2/20 – Call Me Karizma

Goosetown Tavern

2/16 – Wednesday Groove

2/18 – Arily Michele, Phie, Nicki Sage

2/19 – Black Dots, Good Family, A Little Off and more

The Gothic Theatre

2/15 – Knuckle Puck, Hot Mulligan, Meet Me @ The Altar and more

2/16 – Current Joys, Dark Tea

2/19 – Sam Bush, Tenth Mountain Division

Grizzly Rose

2/16 – Jason Owens

2/17 – Jason Owens

2/18 – Jason Owens

2/19 – Jason Owens

2/20 – Jason Owens

Herb’s Hideout

2/14 – Vlad Gershevich

2/15 – Jazz Jam: Gabe Mervine, Vlad Gershevich, Daryl Gott and more

2/16 – Diana Castro

2/17 – Dave Randon Trio

2/18 – Stereo Clone

2/19 – Stereo Clone

2/20 – Sapphire’s Garden

Herman’s Hideaway

2/16 – EDM Nights: Spike Stephens, Shitshow, The Yellow Light District and more

2/17 – Sora & Sqishi

2/19 – Aquarius Party: Hosted by Ceelo Green

Hi-Dive

2/17 – JLR Band, The Lonesome Heroes, Shawn Hess & The Country Skillet and more

2/18 – Curious Things, Broken Record, Hooper

2/20 – The Spill Canvas, Kenzo Cregan, Harbour

HQ

2/15 – Dark Tuesdays: A Goth, Industrial, Darkwave DJ Night

2/17 – Matt Megyesi Benefit: SPELLS and live DJs

2/18 – Probes, Grief Ritual, Ashes for the Mute

2/19 – Niko’s Birthday Bash: DJ Night

Larimer Lounge

2/15 – Inner Wave, Divino Niño

2/17 – The XO, Gunpoint Alibi, The Static Channel and more

2/18 – RC3, Cinco, Stllr

2/19 – The Orchestrator, Hot T, Jordan Dale and more

2/20 – Naked Giants, Enumclaw

Lost Lake

2/17 – Willi Carlisle, Danno Simpson, Sam Armstrong-Zickefosse and more

2/18 – Jackson Harkness Band, Derek Dames Ohl, The Non-Renewed and more

2/19 – Enjambre, Azafran

2/20 – Jaguar Stevens, Ian Ehrhart, The Salesmen

Marquis Theater

2/17 – TommY Ca$H

2/18 – Smallpools

2/19 – Silvana Estrada

Meow Wolf

2/18 – Head for the Hills, The Cody Sisters

Mission Ballroom

2/18 – The War on Drugs

2/19 – Zomboy, Vaultage, Akeos and more

Nocturne

2/14 – The Gabriel Mervine Quintet

2/16 – Andrew Vogt Quartet

2/17 – Taylor Clay Quartet

2/18 – The Derek Banach Quintet

2/19 – GoodRattle Hardbop Quintet

2/20 – Kurt Cobain Birthday Show: Adam Bodine Trio plays Nirvana

Number Thirty Eight

2/17 – Turkeyfoot Bluegrass

2/18 – Earl Nelson & The Company

2/19 – Zoe Berman & Jelie Duo

2/20 – Alex Blocker, Kaitlyn Williams

The Ogden Theater

2/14 – The Wombats, Clubhouse

2/16 – The Wonder Years, Spanish Love Songs, Origami Angel and more

2/18 – Manchester Orchestra, Foxing, Michigander

2/19 – John Summit, Kyle Walker, Josh Feds and more

2/20 – Mammoth WVH, Dirty Honey

The Oriental Theater

2/19 – Todd Barry, Nathan Lund

Roxy Broadway

2/14 – Many Mountains

2/16 – Live Jazz Jam

2/16- Phil Lotterhos Trio

2/17 – Project Ossia

2/18 – Saint Tiz

2/18 – Stoyer

2/19 – DJ Ttato

2/19 – Racyne Parker

2/20 – Shannon Von Kellys

Roxy Theater

2/17 – Dropout Kings, VRSTY, Guerrilla Warfare

2/18 – Kid Ikon

2/19 – Jehry Robinson

Summit Music Hall

2/18 – Adrenalina

The Soiled Dove

2/18 – Cody Qualls and The Brand New Ancients

2/19 – Davy Knowles

2/20 – Keiko Matsui

Temple Night Club

2/18 – Valentino Khan

2/19 – Ofenbach

The Venue

2/16 – Open stage

2/18 – Grind Cat Grind, Conaxx, Purge the Heretics & Dark Red Sky

2/19 – Damage Inc, Live Wire, Carnal Contempt & Resurretion

Your Mom’s House

2/14 – Lily Nova & Friends: Transiit, Zuri Leigh, DJando

2/15 – Dave Watts Benefit Jam

2/16 – This Is A Metaverse Festival Too: Jelie.eth, KJ Sawka

2/18 – Boogie Lights, Mon Cher, Painted City and more

2/19 – Andy Immerman, Garrettson Streit, Dsqise and more