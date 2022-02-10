Just Announced – Hometown Favorites The Lumineers Set To Headline Coors Field

After a long-anticipated wait, The Lumineers have announced their “BRIGHTSIDE World Tour.” The tour includes 16 dates for rescheduled shows from 2020, one being a stop at the band’s hometown with a performance at Coors Field. The Denver show on July 22 will also include performances from Gregory Alan Isakov and Daniel Rodriguez.

Promoting The Lumineers’ latest album, Brightside, which was released on January 14, the tour will include shows in both Europe and the United States. The tour will kick off on February 24 starting in the UK and will include all postponed dates as well as additional tour dates.

Tickets for rescheduled shows are on sale now and additional headliner dates will go on sale on February 18.