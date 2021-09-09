Just Announced — The Lumineers Announce Intimate Show in Boulder

Last year, The Lumineers announced that they would return to the local music scene with a massive headlining show at Coors Field. Unfortunately, like countless other concerts, that show was canceled due to the pandemic. Now, The Lumineers are taking a different approach with the announcement of a unique and intimate show at the Boulder Theater next week.

With a capacity of just 850, the venue will provide an intimate experience with the local indie favorites. Making the evening even more special, concert-goers will experience a phone and technology-free evening. Upon arrival, fans will be asked to place their phones and other tech in Yondr cases, ensuring all in attendance will be fully present for the special evening. Additionally, to ensure the safety of fans, the band and all event staff, proof of vaccination will be required to attend the show.

Following their special show in Boulder next week, The Lumineers are slated to perform at the Santa Barbara Bowl in California before heading to Europe in 2022. With no other concert dates announced, The Lumineers’ performance in Boulder next week will be the best opportunity for fans to see the local outfit until further notice.

The Lumineers will perform at the Boulder Theater on September 14. Tickets go on sale September 10 at 10 a.m. via AXS.