15+ Workout Workouts and Clubs To Witness Your Fitness This January

As we stride into 2022, while being trepidatious from the wildness of 2021, motivation to exercise may be waning. We at 303 Magazine have created a fitness roundup to help you expand your horizons with local businesses, outdoor excursions and some adventurous sweat seshes to get you excited about that health journey.

To Get Zen

Third Space Yoga

Where: Third Space Yoga, 2590 Lawrence St., Denver

The Lowdown: Heat up your yoga flow with Third Space Yoga. The yoga studio offers hot yoga sessions using an Infrared Radiant Panel system. You can sign up for different levels of classes for a variety of prices here.

Urban Sanctuary Denver

Where: Urban Sanctuary Denver, 2745 Welton St., Denver

The Lowdown: Urban Sanctuary Denver offers a safe and comfortable space to practice yoga, meditation and wellness practices. You can sign up for weekly classes or participate in community events to connect with other like-minded individuals. More information here.

Sunrise Vinyasa Yoga

Where: Denver Botanic Gardens, 1700 York St., Denver

The Lowdown: Take a deep breath and let go of your weekly stresses during a Sunrise Vinyasa Yoga session. You can get zen within the Denver Botanic Gardens under the UMB Amphitheater tent with the help of instructor Blake Burger for $10 to $12.

For Some Adrenaline

Traverse Fitness

Where: Traverse Fitness, 2449 S. Broadway, Denver

The Lowdown: Get your heart pumping at Traverse Fitness. The studio focuses on altitude training – perfect for getting your body ready for those high elevations in the mountains. More information here.

SoulCycle Denver

Where: SoulCycle, 235 Fillmore St., Denver

The Lowdown: SoulCycle Denver presents a variety of classes to get your body moving. You can sweat it out with themed sessions, peddle your heart out with different instructors and tone up while doing so. Prices and schedule here.

Barry’s Denver

Where: Barry’s Denver, 260 Josephine St. Ste 100, Denver

The Lowdown: Barry’s Bootcamp hit Denver last summer with its ever-popular bootcamp series. The HIIT-based workout utilizes red rooms to get you in an empowering mindset. Classes and pricing information here.

CLMBR Cherry Creek

Where: CLMBR Cherry Creek, 155 Saint Paul St., Denver

The Lowdown: CLMBR Cherry Creek gets your cardio in while prepping you for your mountain climbs and hikes. The experience uses CLMBR machines for a full-body workout. Class schedule and more information here.

Local Programs

Civic Center Moves

Where: Civic Center Park, 101 W 14th Ave., Denver

The Lowdown: Civic Center MOVES offers free fitness courses. Currently, Civic Center Moves hosts a fitness group every Wednesday with full-day conditioning for a killer workout. More information here.

Denver Rec Centers

Where: Denver Rec Center virtual events here

The Lowdown: Denver Rec Center has a lineup of various virtual events to participate in to keep your body moving. You can try anything from vinyasa yoga to circuit training with local instructors.

For the Adventurous

Denver Circus Collective

Where: Denver Circus Collective, 4459 Jason St. #3, Denver

The Lowdown: Have you ever wanted to run away and join the circus? Denver Circus Collective gives you the chance to get a bit closer to that dream with trapeze classes, lyra classes and more. Class schedule and more information here.

Aerial Cirque Over Denver

Where: Aerial Cirque Over Denver, 4605 Quebec St. Units B2 and B3, Denver



The Lowdown: Test your flexibility limits and soar high at Aerial Cirque Over Denver. You can choose from Aerial dance, silk classes, contortion and more for a mind-bending workout. For pricing and class schedules, check here.

Bella Diva World Dance

Where: Bella Diva World Dance, 4309 E. Mississippi Ave., Glendale

The Lowdown: Shake your stuff during a belly dancing class at Bella Diva World Dance. The studio also offers hula dancing, Bollywood and Persian dancing lessons. Check here for class information.

For the Runners

Brewery Running Series

Where: Brewery Running Series, various locations, Denver

The Lowdown: Brewery Running Series hosts a 2022 Winter Virtual Distance Series. You can take part by running, walking or even biking to raise funds for Boulder County Community Wildfire Fund. Register here.

WeCAN Running Club

Where: Seedstock Brewery, 3610 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

The Lowdown: Lace up those sneakers for a jaunt around Sloan’s Lake followed by a chilled buy-one-get-one beer at Seedstock Brewery during the WeCAN Running Club. The club meets every Monday for an evening jaunt to get your heart pumping.

Outdoors

Nordic Skiing

Where: Various locations outside of Denver

The Lowdown: Don’t like downhill skiing but still want to get out to the mountains? Try out Nordic skiing. With options of skate or classic styles, you can explore winter trails for a breath of fresh mountain air.

Manitou Incline

Where: Manitou Incline, Manitou Springs

The Lowdown: Even though it is just under a mile up, Manitou Incline increases to 2,000 feet. The climb gets intense, so make sure you’re ready to take it on.

Rueter-Hess Incline

Where: Rueter-Hess Reservoir, Castle Rock

The Lowdown: If you’re a bit intimidated by the steep Manitou Incline, there’s a new option to check out. Located in Castle Rock, the Rueter-Hess incline features 132-steps and is a mile round-trip for an easier experience.

The Stairway of Prayer

Where: The Stairway of Prayer, 20189 Cabrini Blvd., Golden

The Lowdown: The stairway, situated in the Mother Cabrini Shrine leads to an outlook over the mountains in Golden. In warmer weather, the stairway is surrounded by flora for a gorgeous 20- to 30-minute workout.

Outdoor Afro

Where: Varying locations

The Lowdown: Outdoor Afro connects Colorado’s Black community with the wonders of Mother Nature. The group aims to create more access to the outdoors with hiking excursions, group activities and more. Connect with others here.