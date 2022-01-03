This Week in Concerts – Greensky Bluegrass, Charley Crockett, American Aquarium and More

This week in concerts, Greensky Bluegrass plays two nights in a row at Mission Ballroom, Charley Crockett stops by The Ogden Theatre and American Aquarium performs at The Bluebird Theater. The Gothic Theatre welcomes Purple Reign, a Prince tribute show, while Summit hosts Tusk, a Fleetwood Mac tribute band and an Indie Rock and Dance Party days before. As COVID cases rise once more, be sure to double-check venue webpages for potential performance cancellations. Stay safe out there and as always stay up to date on all your mile-high music venues with 303 Magazine.

Antero Hall

1/6 – Bad Neighbors, Staying Strokes, Greybeard

The Black Box

1/4 – Electronic Tuesdays: Parrotice, Yokai

1/6 – Tsimba, Omnist, Huck and more (The Black Box)

1/6 – Mar., Kreesay, Giomassive and more (The Lounge)

1/7 – Brisco Jones

1/8 – Joe Nice, Wraz, Digitalvagabond and more (The Black Box)

1/8 – Vinyl Sessions, Nofriendo, Goreteks and more (The Lounge)

1/9 – Sunday School with Aimerie

The Bluebird Theater

1/4 – American Aquarium

1/7 – Rally ‘Round the Family

1/8 – Khemmis

Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

1/6 – Amorphic, Backwhen, Kings of Prussia and more (Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom)

1/6 – G-space, Mindset, Patches. and more (Cervantes’ Other Side)

1/7 – Eminence Ensemble, Dog City Disco, Jane and Matthews

1/8 – Jantsen, DMVU, Secret Recipe and more (Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom)

Dazzle

1/5 – Rico Jones All-Star Quintet

1/5 – Rico Jones

1/6 – Rico Jones All-Star Quintet

1/7 – Roberta Gambarini, Convergence

1/7 – Convergence, Rico Jones, Max Light

1/8 – Roberta Gambarini, Convergence

1/8 – Cross-Country Mixtape

1/9 – Mark Patterson Group Stories, Dale Bruning, Sara Caswell

Globe Hall

1/7 – Cyclo-Sonic, The Valve, The Lords of Bard Creek and more

1/8 – Buckstein, 90% 90’s, Ashton Lee

1/9 – Everybody But Jay, Shanghai Metro Temple, Teekay & Aaron

Goosetown Tavern

1/4 – Turn Up Tuesday

1/5 – Wednesday Groove

1/7 – Riq Suavs, Old Soul Era, Greybeard and more

1/8 – Denver Vintage Reggae Society

The Gothic Theatre

1/7 – Purple Reign

1/8 – Nay Renee, AP, Trev Rich and more

Hi-Dive

1/5 – Jeff Crosby, Luke Callen, Jen Korte

1/6 – The Deer, Frail Talk, Ragged Union

Larimer Lounge

1/6 – Lexi Cline, Edden Danielle, Ally Westover

1/7 – Open House, Juanito Loops, DJ Craftmatic and more

1/8 – Jordin Dearinger, Plus Ultra, Occam’s Rose

1/8 – Open House, TypeOne, Chispy, Saul Gucci and more

1/9 – Octxber, Joseph A.M., Freemvson and more

Lost Lake

1/7 – People Like Me, Gestalt, Modern Lingo and more

1/8 – Moonlight Bloom, Boot Gun, Galleries

1/9 – Jonah Ausbun, Modrn, Play Wr!tes and more

Marquis Theater

1/7 – Maxw3lldolor

1/8 – Thunderthief

Mission Ballroom

1/7 – Greensky Bluegrass

1/8 – Greensky Bluegrass

Nocturne

1/5 – The Matt Smiley Quartet

1/6 – Camilla Vaitaitis Quartet

1/7 – Jeremy Wendelin Quartet

1/8 – Tom Amend and The Double Drummer Quintet

1/9 – Hugh Ragin and The Messengers of Peace

Number Thirty Eight

1/6 – Lindsay Ell, DJ Erin Stereo

1/7 – Trent Tomlinson

1/8 – Canaan Smith

1/9 – Ashton Lee

The Ogden Theater

1/7 – Pat Green, Chancey Williams and the Younger Brothers Band, Triston Marez

1/8 – Charley Crockett

The Oriental Theater

1/5 – The Meteors, Jukebox Hardknocks, Suicide Watch

1/7 – The 6 Million Dollar Band

Roxy Broadway

1/4 – Open Mic

1/5 – Sheridan Boulevard

1/6 – Anthony Russo Duo

1/7 – Rodney Rice

1/7 – Rubie Gold, Bunny Blake

1/8 – Gumbo le Deux

1/8 – Mile High Soul Club

1/8 – DJ Rex Buchanan

1/9 – Kaybay’s Disco

Summit Music Hall

1/7 – Electric Feels: Indie Rock and Indie Dance Party

1/8 – Tusk: A Tribute to Fleetwood Mac

The Soiled Dove

1/4 – Hazel Miller

1/5 – Chris Knight

1/6 – Tommy Emmanuel, Mike Dawes

1/7 – Tommy Emmanuel, Mike Dawes

1/8 – Tommy Emmanuel, Mike Dawes

1/9 – Tommy Emmanuel, Mike Dawes

Temple Night Club

1/6 – Denver House: Atom_X, Stereo Nine, Beckley & Krootz and more

1/7 – Coal Mine Sound

1/7 – Kream

1/8 – Keys n Krates

The Venue

1/5 – Open Stage

1/7 – The Zoo, Purple Rainbow, Back Stabbath

1/8 – Mr. Scary, Great Lumbering Beast, Cryptic Writings

Your Mom’s House

1/8 – Waxcat, DJ Keyta, Alana English and more

1/9 – Guerrilla Radio, Sabotage