This Week in Concerts – Greensky Bluegrass, Charley Crockett, American Aquarium and More

This week in concerts, Greensky Bluegrass plays two nights in a row at Mission Ballroom, Charley Crockett stops by The Ogden Theatre and American Aquarium performs at The Bluebird Theater. The Gothic Theatre welcomes Purple Reign, a Prince tribute show, while Summit hosts Tusk, a Fleetwood Mac tribute band and an Indie Rock and Dance Party days before. As COVID cases rise once more, be sure to double-check venue webpages for potential performance cancellations. Stay safe out there and as always stay up to date on all your mile-high music venues with 303 Magazine.
Antero Hall
1/6 – Bad Neighbors, Staying Strokes, Greybeard
The Black Box
1/4 – Electronic Tuesdays: Parrotice, Yokai
1/6 – Tsimba, Omnist, Huck and more (The Black Box)
1/6 – Mar., Kreesay, Giomassive and more (The Lounge)
1/7 – Brisco Jones
1/8 – Joe Nice, Wraz, Digitalvagabond and more (The Black Box)
1/8 – Vinyl Sessions, Nofriendo, Goreteks and more (The Lounge)
1/9 – Sunday School with Aimerie
The Bluebird Theater
1/4 – American Aquarium
1/7 – Rally ‘Round the Family
1/8 – Khemmis
Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
1/6 – Amorphic, Backwhen, Kings of Prussia and more (Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom)
1/6 – G-space, Mindset, Patches. and more (Cervantes’ Other Side)
1/7 – Eminence Ensemble, Dog City Disco, Jane and Matthews
1/8 – Jantsen, DMVU, Secret Recipe and more (Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom)
Dazzle
1/5 – Rico Jones All-Star Quintet
1/5 – Rico Jones
1/6 – Rico Jones All-Star Quintet
1/7 – Roberta Gambarini, Convergence
1/7 – Convergence, Rico Jones, Max Light
1/8 – Roberta Gambarini, Convergence
1/8 – Cross-Country Mixtape
1/9 – Mark Patterson Group Stories, Dale Bruning, Sara Caswell
Globe Hall
1/7 – Cyclo-Sonic, The Valve, The Lords of Bard Creek and more
1/8 – Buckstein, 90% 90’s, Ashton Lee
1/9 – Everybody But Jay, Shanghai Metro Temple, Teekay & Aaron
Goosetown Tavern
1/4 – Turn Up Tuesday
1/5 – Wednesday Groove
1/7 – Riq Suavs, Old Soul Era, Greybeard and more
1/8 – Denver Vintage Reggae Society
The Gothic Theatre
1/7 – Purple Reign
1/8 – Nay Renee, AP, Trev Rich and more
Hi-Dive
1/5 – Jeff Crosby, Luke Callen, Jen Korte
1/6 – The Deer, Frail Talk, Ragged Union
Larimer Lounge
1/6 – Lexi Cline, Edden Danielle, Ally Westover
1/7 – Open House, Juanito Loops, DJ Craftmatic and more
1/8 – Jordin Dearinger, Plus Ultra, Occam’s Rose
1/8 – Open House, TypeOne, Chispy, Saul Gucci and more
1/9 – Octxber, Joseph A.M., Freemvson and more
Lost Lake
1/7 – People Like Me, Gestalt, Modern Lingo and more
1/8 – Moonlight Bloom, Boot Gun, Galleries
1/9 – Jonah Ausbun, Modrn, Play Wr!tes and more
Marquis Theater
1/7 – Maxw3lldolor
1/8 – Thunderthief
Mission Ballroom
1/7 – Greensky Bluegrass
1/8 – Greensky Bluegrass
Nocturne
1/5 – The Matt Smiley Quartet
1/6 – Camilla Vaitaitis Quartet
1/7 – Jeremy Wendelin Quartet
1/8 – Tom Amend and The Double Drummer Quintet
1/9 – Hugh Ragin and The Messengers of Peace
Number Thirty Eight
1/6 – Lindsay Ell, DJ Erin Stereo
1/7 – Trent Tomlinson
1/8 – Canaan Smith
1/9 – Ashton Lee
The Ogden Theater
1/7 – Pat Green, Chancey Williams and the Younger Brothers Band, Triston Marez
1/8 – Charley Crockett
The Oriental Theater
1/5 – The Meteors, Jukebox Hardknocks, Suicide Watch
1/7 – The 6 Million Dollar Band
Roxy Broadway
1/4 – Open Mic
1/5 – Sheridan Boulevard
1/6 – Anthony Russo Duo
1/7 – Rodney Rice
1/7 – Rubie Gold, Bunny Blake
1/8 – Gumbo le Deux
1/8 – Mile High Soul Club
1/8 – DJ Rex Buchanan
1/9 – Kaybay’s Disco
Summit Music Hall
1/7 – Electric Feels: Indie Rock and Indie Dance Party
1/8 – Tusk: A Tribute to Fleetwood Mac
The Soiled Dove
1/4 – Hazel Miller
1/5 – Chris Knight
1/6 – Tommy Emmanuel, Mike Dawes
1/7 – Tommy Emmanuel, Mike Dawes
1/8 – Tommy Emmanuel, Mike Dawes
1/9 – Tommy Emmanuel, Mike Dawes
Temple Night Club
1/6 – Denver House: Atom_X, Stereo Nine, Beckley & Krootz and more
1/7 – Coal Mine Sound
1/7 – Kream
1/8 – Keys n Krates
The Venue
1/5 – Open Stage
1/7 – The Zoo, Purple Rainbow, Back Stabbath
1/8 – Mr. Scary, Great Lumbering Beast, Cryptic Writings
Your Mom’s House
1/8 – Waxcat, DJ Keyta, Alana English and more