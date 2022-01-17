This Week in Concerts – Fatboy Slim, Charley Crockett, SubDocta and More

This week in concerts, Fatboy Slim opens at The Ogden Theatre, Charley Crockett returns to play at Mission Ballroom and SubDocta brings the bass to The Bluebird Theater. The Black Box continues with its “Woman Crush Wednesdays” to showcase women in the music industry and The Oriental Theater hosts its “Souls Unite” concert for the victims and families of those who tragically lost their lives in the Denver-Lakewood mass shooting with proceeds going to the Colorado Healing Fund. For more Denver music news, be sure to stay up to date with 303 Magazine.

Antero Hall

1/22 – Carnal Contempt, Slingfist, Deathride and more

The Black Box

1/18 – Electronic Tuesdays

1/19 – Woman Crush Wednesdays: Ill-Ēsha, Aimerie, Silkwork and more

1/20 – Subciety Takeover: Dosidoe, Yakov, Lady_Rave and more

1/21 – Evalution, Xotix, Beardthug and more

1/22 – Mxxnwatchers, Tripleset, Derdy Harry and more

1/23 – Sunday School: Aimerie

The Bluebird Theater

1/21 – Subdocta

Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

1/20 –Shift, Dirtwire, Gone Gone Beyond and more

1/21 – Andy Frasco, DJ Sleepy

1/22 – Jacob Jolliff Band, High Country Hustle, Scott Slay & The Rail (Cervantes’ Other Side)

1/22 – Defpunk, Megan Hamilton, Cloudchord and more (Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom)

1/23 – Dragondeer, THe Color Red Allstars, Eddie Roberts and more

Dazzle

1/18 – East High Jazz Ensembles

1/19 – East High Jazz Ensembles

1/20 – The Matt Skellenger Group (6 p.m.)

1/20 – Chronologue (9 p.m.)

1/21 – The Good, the Bad & the Devine (6 p.m.)

1/21 – Onda (9 p.m.)

1/22 – The Good, the Bad & the Devine (6 p.m.)

1/22 – The Pamlico Sound (9 p.m.)

Globe Hall

1/22 – Church of Cash, The Threadbarons

Goosetown Tavern

1/19 – Wednesday Groove

1/21 – Life Among Trees, Wastebasket, Ego Death

1/22 – Old 40, Small Hands

Herb’s Hideout

1/17 – Vlad Gershevich

1/18 – Jam Jazz

1/19 – Diana Castro

1/20 – Cocktail Revolution

1/21 – Blinker Fluid

1/22 – Blinker Fluid

1/23 – The Gary Busey Experience

Herman’s Hideaway

1/21 – Schism, Rattlehead, Source and more

Hi-Dive

1/20 – Alamo Black, Octopus Tree, Electric Condor

1/21 – Paul Dehaven, Heated Bones, Porlolo

1/22 – American Culture, Lowfaith, Jobless and more

Larimer Lounge

1/20 – Nate Leblanc, Visus, Don Jamal, Byrnes

1/21 – The Orchestrator, Boogie Lights, Audiotrope and more

1/22 – Simple Syrup, Backyard Games

1/22 – Open House, Lemonade Jake

1/23 – The Static Channel, State Drugs, Bad Year

Lost Lake

1/19 – Open Mic Night

1/20 – Stone Riot, Night Routine, Card Catalog and more

1/21 – Legs., King Crawdad, The Ephinjis

1/22 – Savage Blush, Savant Tarde, Voight and more

1/23 – Wild Love Tigress, Amanda Juline, Feral Suits and more

Marquis Theater

1/18 – Robert DeLong

1/19 – Being As an Ocean, Capstan, Thousand Below and more

1/22 – Authority Zero, Over Time, Sorry Sweetheart and more

Mission Ballroom

1/22 – Charley Crockett, David Miner

Nocturne

1/19 – Coração Brazilian Quartet

1/20 – Camilla Vaitaitis Quartet

1/21 – Jeremy Wendelin Quintet

1/22 – Tom Amend and The Double Drummer Quintet

1/23 – The Harold Summey Trio

Number Thirty Eight

1/20 – Sean Curtis, DJ Highline

1/21 – Spencer Crandall

1/22 – Frankie Ballard, DJ Highline

1/23 – Kayla Ruby, DJ Ginger Perry

The Ogden Theater

1/20 – Fatboy Slim

1/21 – Kitchen Dwellers, Daniel Donato

1/22 – Goth Babe, Krooked Kings

The Oriental Theater

1/21 – TSOL, Reagan Youth, Noogy & The Stick Ups

1/22 – Diamonds In The Rough

1/23 – Souls Unite Concert Benefit: In The Whale, Ryan Chrys & The Rough Cuts, Lola Black

Roxy Broadway

1/18 – Arts Caravan

1/19 – Gemini Trio

1/20 Rafiel and the Roomshakers

1/21 – Stoyer

1/21 – Rowdy Shadehouse, Destiny’s Revenge

1/22 – TLoop

1/22 – Tatum Mildred

1/22 – Apollo Shortwave

Roxy Theatre

1/21 – Rakim

Summit Music Hall

1/21 – Mother Mother, Dylyn

Soiled Dove

1/21 – Marion Meadows, Alex Bugnon

1/22 – Ten Years Gone

Temple Night Club

1/18 – D-Unity, Lorely Mur, Dugan

1/20 – Jawns

1/21 – Hex Cougar

1/22 – Sickick

The Venue

1/19 – Open Stage

1/21 – Noise Pollution, Psycho Love, Infestation 303 and more

1/22 – Goat Hill Massacre, Signs of Tranquility, Scream of Genovese and more

Your Mom’s House

1/18 – The VIP’s

1/19 – Unlimited Bliss

1/20 – Off World Vehicle, The Francisco Escape, Fnkd and more

1/21 – Jay Farrell, HannaJan, Chuck River

1/22 – Bvrnout