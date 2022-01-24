27 Things To Do in and Around Denver This Week

Denver has some refreshing events lined up this week. Start it off by celebrating Chinese New Year with Year of the Tiger Dumpling Kits and end it by letting go of tension with Oasis Yoga. Wherever the week takes you, make sure to take a peep at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Reminder, masks are mandatory at any of these in-person events.

Monday, January 24

Year of the Tiger Dumpling Kits

When: January 24, 11 a.m., January 27 – January 30, 12 – 5 p.m.

Where: META Asian Kitchen, Inside Avanti Food and Beverage, 3200 N. Pecos St., Denver

Cost: $38, order here

The Lowdown: META Asian Kitchen celebrates the Lunar New Year with Year of the Tiger Dumpling Kits. You can order dumpling and wonton kits created by Chef Kenneth Wan and his wife Doris Yuen starting on January 24. Each kit is filled with supplies to make around 20 dumplings or 20 wontons, four sauces and a video with instructional advice. Pickups start on January 27 and run through January 30.

Cocktail for a Cause

When: January 24 – 31

Where: Cart-Driver Denver, 2500 Larimer St. Ste 100, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Cart-Driver Denver hosts Cocktail for a Cause. Throughout the month of January, you can order a Fernet About It cocktail and raise funds for the wildfire relief efforts. Cart-Driver will donate 100% of the proceed of the cocktail to the Boulder County Wildfire Fund.

Tuesday, January 25

Active Minds: Bandladesh

When: January 25, 5 p.m.

Where: Tattered Cover Colfax, 2526 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Tattered Cover partners with Active Minds to continue the Active Minds Voting Rights series. This Tuesday you can hear an Active Minds: Bangladesh lecture discussing the history of the country, the increasing impacts of climate change and more.

Ciders & Sides

When: January 25, 3 – 9 p.m.

Where: Stem Ciders RiNo Taproom, 2811 Walnut St. #150, Denver

Cost: $26 – $28, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Satisfy your sweet tooth with a Ciders and Sides pairing. You can delight in four freshly baked cupcakes from Mermaids Bakery paired with four brightly flavored ciders from Stem Ciders during the delectable afternoon.

Drop-In Writing Online

When: January 25, 1 – 3 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Denver Art Museum presents Drop-In Writing Online. Grab your writing utensils for a creative writing session guided by Theresa Rozul Knowles from Lighthouse Writers Workshop. This month has a theme of The Art of Writing Compelling Plot Twists with some interesting prompts over Zoom.

Wednesday, January 26

Laugh Your Craft Off: Eye-Conic

When: January 26, 5 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: $20, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Eye up your crafting skills during Laugh Your Craft Off: Eye-Conic. You can take part in a felt eye-ball making workshop with instruction from artist Katy Batsel and comedic commentary from comedian Hannah Jones as you create during the crafting session.

60 Minutes in Space

When: January 26, 7 – 8 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free, register here

The Lowdown: Take a dive through the universe during 60 Minutes in Space. The virtual exploration will feature the newest developments surrounding space. You can hear from space and museum scientists about discoveries, updates on missions and more.

Spookadelia 4: The Curse of Novo Ita | Immersive Art Experience

When: January 26 – February 27

Where: Spectra Art Space, 1836 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: $12 – $28, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Spectra Art Space continues its Spookadelia series this year with Spookadelia 4: The Curse of Novo Ita | Immersive Art Experience. The immersive installment delves into a psychedelic augmented reality that traverses the human relationship between self and the world around us with art consumption using haunting experiences.

Coffee IPA Release

When: January 26, 2 – 9 p.m.

Where: Copper Kettle Brewing Company, 1338 S. Valentia St. Ste 100, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Raise a glass with a Coffee IPA Release. Copper Kettle Brewing Company presents a West Coast-style IPA with a subtle sweet hint of coffee on draft this Wednesday.

Adulti-Verse at Meow Wolf

When: January 26, 5 – 10 p.m.

Where: Meow Wolf Denver, 1338 1st St., Denver

Cost: Varying prices, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Meow Wolf Denver continues its Adult-Verse exploration. You can explore the immersive art experience during the adult-only evening at Convergence Station with drinks in hand and at the speed of adults.

Thursday, January 27

LUKI LEGO Challenge Night

When: January 27, 3 p.m.

Where: LUKI Brewery, 14715 W. 64th Ave. Units A&B, Arvada

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Build your best LEGO display during a LUKI LEGO Challenge Night. You can have the chance to win a $20 gift card by making a LEGO creation from a classic LEGO 484 piece set on a 12-inch by 12-inch base before 8:30 p.m.

Mavens of Music

When: January 27, 5 – 7 p.m.

Where: The Maven, 1850 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Chill out to some sweet tunes during Mavens of Music. You can listen to live performances from local musicians such as Dzirae Gold and David Lawrence in the lobby of The Maven every Thursday while sipping on a cocktail from Poka Lola Social Club and nibbling on snacks from Kachina Cantina.

The Sound Inside

When: January 27, 7:30 – 9 p.m.

Where: Curious Theatre Company, 1080 Acoma St., Denver

Cost: $28 – $34, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Curious Theatre Company presents The Sound Inside. The drama features the story of Bella Lee Baird, a Yale creative writing professor and Christopher Dunn, a prodigy misfit student as they navigate a mentorship relationship while Bella navigates a cancer diagnosis.

Elevated Beats

When: January 27, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: 54thirty, 1475 California St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Jam out throughout the night with beats from DJ Manos during Elevated Beats. 54thirty hosts the rocking event for you to take in the Denver skyline on the rooftop for a chill winter evening.

Chinese Zodiac Readings

When: January 27, 10:30 -11 a.m.

Where: Grace Noel Art, 734 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: $30, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Grace Noel Art Studio hosts a Chinese Zodiac Reading. You can meet artist Grace Noel to have Chinese astrology reading for the Chinese New Year, receive a customized birth chart and more.

Friday, January 28

Outer Range’s Fifth Anniversary Tap Takeover

When: January 28, 11:30 a.m.

Where: Hops & Pie, 3920 Tennyson St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Hops & Pie teams up with Outer Range Brewery for an Outer Range Brewery’s Fifth Anniversary Tap Takeover. You can skip the drive to Frisco and stop in for sips of In the Steep, SlopeSide IPA, Silent Disco imperial stout and more – all on tap.

Après in the Clouds

When: January 28, 3 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Halcyon, a hotel in Cherry Creek, 245 Columbine St., Denver

Cost: Starts at $65, reserve here

The Lowdown: Nestle around a fire on the rooftop of Halcyon for Après in the Clouds. You can reserve a cozy cabana for a four-course dinner ending with sweet s’mores and a stunning view of the Mile High City. You can also jam out to live music from Chantil Dukart while relaxing.

Lunar New Year 2022 Celebration

When: January 28 – 29

Where: Jade Mountain Brewery & Teahouse, 4233 S. Buckley Rd., Aurora

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Jade Mountain Brewery & Teahouse presents a Lunar New Year 2022 Celebration. You can sample five different beer releases, delight in bites from food trucks, take part in a movie night and more throughout the two-day bash.

Imperial Peanut Butter Graham Cracker Porter – Bomber

When: January 28, 11 a.m.

Where: All Denver Beer Co. locations

Cost: $12.99, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Beer Co. puts an Imperial twist on its Peanut Butter Graham Cracker Porter with an Imperial Peanut Butter Graham Cracker Porter – Bomber release. You can preorder the brew that has notes of caramel, chocolate, biscuit and, of course, that smooth peanut butter-y punch.

Saturday, January 29

High on Heelz

When: January 29, 8 – 10 p.m.

Where: Marijuana Mansion, 1244 N. Grant St., Denver

Cost: $25, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Marijuana Mansion hosts High on Heelz. You can watch a drag show with entertainment from drag performers Samora Kash, Jessica L’Whore, Lulu Alnite and Coco Bardot throughout the wild evening.

Bloodies and Bluegrass

When: January 29, 2 – 6 p.m.

Where: Mile High Spirits – Tasting Room, 2201 Lawrence St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Kick back and jam out with Bloodies and Bluegrass. Mile High Spirits host an afternoon of $20 bottomless Bloody Marys, food and live music on the patio for a chill Saturday.

Super Stout 2022

When: January 29, 1 p.m.

Where: River North Brewery, 6021 Washington St. Unit 1, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: River North Brewery hosts Super Stout 2022. You can grab a pour of over 12 different stouts, take-home bottles and more during the tap takeover mini-fest.

Relationsh*t

When: January 29, 8:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Chaos Bloom Theater, 70 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: $10, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Listen to some terribly-hilarious stories about dates during Relationsh*t. You can hear as Chaos Bloom players interview audience members about their worst dates and then watch the group add some improv to make for a hysterical night.

Denver True Crime Stories Tour

When: January 29, 2 – 3 p.m.

Where: Colorado State Capitol, 200 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $15 – $25, register here

The Lowdown: Colorado Tour Co. hosts a Denver True Crimes Stories Tour. You can learn more about Denver’s history, hear about unsolved murders, learn more about hidden crimes and more through the tour.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show

When: January 29, 11:59 p.m.

Where: Landmarks’ Esquire Theatre, 590 N. Downing St., Denver

Cost: $9.50, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Landmark’s Esquire Theatre welcomes the return of The Rocky Horror Picture Show. Even if you have seen it a million times, The Rocky Horror Picture Show is always sure to get you into a funky mood. If you haven’t seen it, then get yourself out to experience all of the glory that is the cult classic.

Sunday, January 30

Rocky Mountain Bridal Show

When: January 30, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: Crowne Plaza Denver Airport Convention Ctr, 15500 E. 40th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free – $50, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Engaged? Planning a wedding? The Rocky Mountain Bridal Show is for you. You can meet florists, DJs, watch a fashion show and more – all in one place – at the wedding-themed spectacular.

Oasis Yoga

When: January 30, 10:30 a.m.

Where: Oasis Brewing Company, 3257 N. Lowell Blvd., Denver

Cost: $20 at entry

The Lowdown: Oasis Brewing Company partners with Hikyoga to present Oasis Yoga for a great cause. You can stretch out this Sunday to let go of stresses and later sip on an Oasis brew to refresh. Make sure to bring a mat and water to keep hydrated.

