30 Things To Do in and Around Denver This Week

Denver has some captivating events lined up this week. Start it off with some charming canines at Xtreme Dogs and end it by playing your cards right at a Sunday Bingo Brunch. Whatever the week has planned for you, make sure to take a look at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Monday, January 17

Xtreme Dogs

When: January 17 – 18

Where: National Western Stock Show, 4655 Humboldt St., Denver

Cost: $26 – $51, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Watch some cute canines perform wild tricks during Xtreme Dogs. The National Western Stock Show presents the annual dog show with stunts, tricks and more. The adorable pups will enact amazing jumps and skills throughout the evening.

Walk With Me

When: January 17 – February 27

Where: Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut St., Boulder

Cost: Free, register here

The Lowdown: NAACP Boulder County teams up with Dairy Arts Center to present a Walk With Me exhibition. The installation celebrates Martin Luther King Day by featuring over 100 historical photographs taken by photojournalist Ernest Withers that document the lives of African Americans living in the South in the 1950’s and 60’s.

Cocktail for a Cause

When: January 17 – 31

Where: Cart-Driver Denver, 2500 Larimer St. Ste 100, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Cart-Driver Denver hosts Cocktail for a Cause. Throughout the month of January, you can order a Fernet About It cocktail and raise funds for the wildfire relief efforts. Cart-Driver will donate 100% of the proceed of the cocktail to the Boulder County Wildfire Fund.

2022 National Western Stock Show

When: January 17 – 23

Where: National Western Complex, 4655 Humboldt St., Denver

Cost: $17 – $25, get tickets here

The Lowdown: The National Western Stock Show returns for its 116th year. You can take part in the celebration of all things Western throughout the 16-day gathering. The stock show is filled with rodeo shows, stunt horse riding and of course, the annual bull riding competition.

Fiction Beer Company Book Club

When: January 17, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Fiction Beer Company, 7101 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Get literary with a brew in hand during the Fiction Beer Company Book Club. You can join others in reading Deacon King Kong by author James McBride throughout the month of January and discuss the readings in the taproom of Fiction Beer Company.

Wolf Full Moon Party

When: January 17, 6 p.m.

Where: 54thirty, 1475 California St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Take a howl at the moon with a view of the Mile High City during a Wolf Full Moon Party. You can shake your stuff to beats from DJ Destiny Shynell while imbibing on a Corazon Veijo throughout the night.

Tuesday, January 18

The Greater Debate: Guitars Edition

When: January 18, 8 – 9 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: $10, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Museum of Nature and Science teams up with Buntport Theater to present The Greater Debate: Guitars Edition. You can hear non-experts debate about stratosphere versus Stratocasters and what is greater on Zoom. If you want to have more insight you can preview the current exhibition Guitar: The Instrument that Rocked the World at the museum prior to the debate.

Ciders & Sides

When: January 18, 3 – 9 p.m.

Where: Stem Ciders RiNo Taproom, 2811 Walnut St. #150, Denver

Cost: $26 – $28, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Crunch into flakey pastries while sipping on fresh cider during Ciders & Sides. Stem Ciders partners with Bubby Goober’s for the pairing of four hand pies complemented with a flight of four ciders for a sweet afternoon.

Wednesday, January 19

A Writing Workshop & Reflection on Deborah Roberts I’M with Lighthouse Writers

When: January 19, 6 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: $85, tickets available here

The Lowdown: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver presents a Writing Workshop and Reflection on Deborah Roberts I’m with Lighthouse Writers Suzi Q Smith and Steven Dunn along with artist Jada Dunn. You can follow prompts inspired by the current exhibition, learn more about artistic and linguistic practices and more during the event.

Wine Pairing Dinner

When: January 19, 6 p.m.

Where: For[a]ged Restaurant, 1825 Blake St. Ste 100, Denver

Cost: $100 per person, get tickets here

The Lowdown: For[a]ged Restaurant teams up with Aperture Cellars’ Jesse Katz for a four-course Wine Pairing Dinner. You can dine on amazing dishes, each paired with a different wine, all for a great cause, as a portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Community Foundation Boulder County in aid of those impacted by the Marshall Fire.

An Evening of Dancing Horses

When: January 19 – 20

Where: National Western Complex, 4655 Humboldt St., Denver

Cost: $30 – $51 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Experience a mystical night of live music, choreographed dances with performers and trained horses and more during An Evening of Dancing Horses. Riders and their horses will be dressed in themed costumes as they perform magical acts for your entertainment.

Sip and Fold Origami Workshop

When: January 19, 6 p.m.

Where: LUKI Brewery, 14715 W. 64th Ave. Units A&B, Arvada

Cost: $10, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Brush up on your crafting skills at a Sip and Fold Origami Workshop. LUKI Brewery host the artsy evening with a chance to learn how to make different origami creations with the help of instructor Martin.

Uncorked! Comedy Night

When: January 19, 7:45 – 10 p.m.

Where: Infinite Monkey Theorem, 3200 Larimer St, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Let out a laugh at Uncorked! Comedy Night. You can relax on the patio of Infinite Monkey Theorem with a glass of wine or a wine slushie and hear sets from local comedians throughout the evening.

Thursday, January 20

SCFD Free Day

When: January 20, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Clyfford Still Museum, 1250 Bannock St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Take a day to explore the vast galleries of the Clyfford Still Museum free of charge during an SCFD Free Day. Clyfford Still Museum partners with the Scientific and Cultural Facilities District (SCFD) to host the day that offers entry without ticket cost.

Mavens of Music

When: January 20, 5 – 7 p.m.

Where: The Maven, 1850 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Relax to some sweet tunes during Mavens of Music. You can listen to live performances from local musicians such as Dzirae Gold and David Lawrence in the lobby of The Maven every Thursday while sipping on a cocktail from Poka Lola Social Club and nibbling on snacks from Kachina Cantina.

Elevated Beats

When: January 20, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: 54thirty, 1475 California St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Jam out throughout the evening with beats from DJ Manos during Elevated Beats. 54thirty hosts the rocking event for you to take in the Denver skyline on the rooftop for a chill winter night.

Friday, January 21

No Show

When: January 21 – March 10

Where: Bitfactory Gallery, 851 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Bitfactory Gallery presents the annual No Show exhibition. The 6th annual installation will showcase works from 17 local artists such as Dan Drossman, Ira Sherman and Tadashi Hayakawa in a variety of mediums.

Cuffin’ All Thangs R&B Party

When: January 21, 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: 1134 N. Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Get dance moves ready for the Cuffin’ All Thangs R&B Party. You can party all night to live music bangin’ beats from DJ Big Styles, DJ Chonz and KDJ Above and get your body poppin’ to all-era jams.

Third Friday Art Walk

When: January 21, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: Grace Noel Art, 734 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free, register here

The Lowdown: Grace Noel Art Studio hosts a Third Friday Art Walk and open studio. You can meet artist Grace Noel, explore the Rainbow Kaiju Collection, the Chinese Zodiac 5 Element Series and more throughout the day.

X-Games Aspen

When: January 21 – 23

Where: Buttermilk Ski Resort, 38700 CO-82, Aspen

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: X-Games Aspen is back for three days of adrenaline-filled winter sports. You can watch as athletes compete against each other in events such as snowboarding, skiing and more. For information and streaming, check here.

Saturday, January 22

6th Annual Barrel Aged Beer Fest

When: January 22 – 23

Where: Lowdown Brewery + Kitchen, 800 Lincoln St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Lowdown Brewery partners with six local breweries for a 6th Annual Barrel Aged Beer Fest. You can sample rare barrel-aged brews from Lowdown Brewery, Ratio Beerworks, Baere Brewing and more through the two-day celebration.

Bloodies and Bluegrass

When: January 22, 2 – 6 p.m.

Where: Mile High Spirits – Tasting Room, 2201 Lawrence St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Kick back and rock out with Bloodies and Bluegrass. Mile High Spirits host an afternoon of $20 bottomless Bloody Marys, food and live music on the patio for a chill Saturday.

Denver Capitol Hill History Walking Tour

When: January 22, 3 – 4 p.m.

Where: Colorado State Capitol, 200 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $15 – $25, register here

The Lowdown: Colorado Tour Co. hosts a Denver Capitol Hill History Walking Tour. You can learn more about Denver’s history, see some of the city’s oldest buildings, learn more about landmarks and more through the tour.

2 SNAPS UP!

When: January 22, 9 p.m.

Where: The Triangle Denver, 2036 Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Triangle Denver hosts a 2 Snaps Up! Party. You can get low with a 90’s and 2000’s theme, beats from DJ Garthy Garth and special guest DJ JT while sipping drink specials. Make sure to dress in your best 90’s and 2000’s attire to match the theme of the evening.

Denver Winter Brew Fest

When: January 22, 1 p.m.

Where: Mile High Station, 2027 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $45 – $55, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Raise a glass at the Denver Winter Brew Fest. You can sample from a selection of over 70 beers, ciders, seltzers and more from multiple breweries throughout the day at Mile High Station while jamming to live music.

Free Day at DAM

When: January 22, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Pkwy., Denver

Cost: Free, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Free Day at DAM (Denver Art Museum) is back for a chance to step into the museum without a fee. You can explore the galleries of the museum filled with art at no cost to Colorado residents. Ticketed exhibits are not included in the free day admission.

Live Music Series at Woodie Fisher Brunch

When: January 22, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Woodie Fisher Kitchen & Bar, 1999 Chestnut Pl. Ste. 100, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Delight in a tasty brunch while listening to local music during a Live Music Series at Woodie Fisher Brunch. This Saturday you can watch Sturtz Duo perform live while you dine.

Sunday, January 23

Tesoro Cultural Center’s Historic Lecture Series

When: January 23, 2 p.m.

Where: Tattered Cover Colfax, 2526 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Tattered Cover has partnered with Tesoro Culture Center to host a Historic Lecture Series. This Sunday you can hear from American Historian Tom Noel (A.K.A. Dr. Colorado) the history of the Rocky Mountain West, Western Art and more.

Yoga at Bierstadt Lagerhaus

When: January 23, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: Bierstadt Lagerhaus RiNo, 2875 Blake St., Denver

Cost: $23, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Stretch out and let go of your weekly stresses with Yoga at Bierstadt Lagerhaus. The event features a yoga session in the taproom guided by a Denver Social Yoga instructor followed by a glass of beer to refresh after. Make sure to bring your mat and water to stay hydrated.

Sunday Bingo Brunch

When: January 23, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Dairy Block teams up with Denver Milk Market for Sunday Bingo Brunch. You can enjoy a brunch filled with flavor while playing bingo with the help of local drag performers. You can also have a chance at winning prizes throughout the afternoon. Spots are first-come-first-serve, so make sure to arrive early to snag a seat.

