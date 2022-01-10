28 Things To Do in and Around Denver This Week

Denver has some vibrant events lined up this week. Kick it off by getting your inner cowboy on at the National Western Stock Show and end it by getting zen for a cause at Oasis Yoga. Wherever the week leads you, make sure to take a peep at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Reminder, masks are mandatory at any of these in-person events.

Monday, January 10

2022 National Western Stock Show

When: January 10 – 23

Where: National Western Complex, 4655 Humboldt St., Denver

Cost: $17 – $25, get tickets here

The Lowdown: The National Western Stock Show is back for its 116th year. You can take part in the celebration of all things Western throughout the 16-day gathering. The stock show is filled with rodeo shows, stunt horse riding and, of course, the annual bull riding competition.

Beauty of the Birdwing

When: January 10 – 31

Where: Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 W. 104th Ave., Westminster

Cost: $9.50 – $14.50, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Butterfly Pavilion presents Beauty of the Birdwing. The event offers a stroll surrounded by Birdwing butterflies – one of the largest and stunning butterflies in the world. The event supports and raises awareness of the butterflies’ protection with educational and conservation efforts.

Open Mike Comedy Show

When: January 10, 8 – 9 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: $10 – $25, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Let out a laugh during the Open Mike Comedy Show. The virtual event features sets from local and international comedians, hilarious commentary from host Mike Langworthy and more. 10% of the ticket sales will go towards Elevating Connections.

PBR Bull Riding

When: January 10, 7 p.m.

Where: National Western Stock Show, 4655 Humboldt St., Denver

Cost: $34 – $116, get tickets here

The Lowdown: The National Western Stock Show presents PBR Bull Riding. The event features a bull riding competition with riders holding on as tight as they can for as long as they can in the hopes to win. Throughout the week you can watch as competitors face off and watch the PBR Bull Riding Finals on January 12.

Tuesday, January 11

Active Minds: Cowboys

When: January 11, 12:30 p.m.

Where: Tattered Cover McGregor Square, 1991 Wazee St. Ste 100, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Tattered Cover continues the Active Minds Voting Rights series. This Tuesday you can participate in an Active Minds: Cowboys event that explores the history of American Cowboys, myths, origins and more.

Free Day at DAM

When: January 11, 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Pkwy., Denver

Cost: Free, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Free Day at DAM (Denver Art Museum) is back for a chance to step into the museum without a fee. You can explore the galleries of the museum filled with art at no cost to Colorado residents. Ticketed exhibits are not included in the free day admission.

Ciders & Sides

When: January 11, 3 – 9 p.m.

Where: Stem Ciders, 2811 Walnut St. Unit #150, Denver

Cost: $29 – $31, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Stem Ciders teams up with Truffle Cheese Shop to host Ciders & Sides. You can sample four types of cheese presented by Truffle Cheese Shop paired perfectly with a flight of four ciders from Stem Ciders for a tasty afternoon.

Drop-In Drawing Online

When: January 11, 1 – 3 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Brush up on your art skills with Drop-In Drawing Online. You can grab your drawing utensils and take on a prompt with the help of local artist Anna Kaye during the free Zoom session. All levels of artists are welcome.

Wednesday, January 12

A Writing Workshop & Reflection on Deborah Roberts I’M with Lighthouse Writers

When: January 12 & January 19, 6 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: $85, tickets available here

The Lowdown: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver hosts a Writing Workshop and Reflection on Deborah Roberts I’m with Lighthouse Writers Suzi Q Smith and Steven Dunn along with artist Jada Dunn. You can follow prompts inspired by the current exhibition, learn more about artistic and linguistic practices and more during the event.

Indigenous Film: Keepers of the Corn/Los Guardianes del Maíz

When: January 12, 7 – 8 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free, register here

The Lowdown: Denver Museum of Nature and Science teams up with the International Institute for Indigenous Resource Management and the Denver American Indian Commission to present Indigenous Film: Keepers of the Corn/Los Guardianes del Maíz. You can join in on a conversation about the film directed by Gustavo Vazquez that follows the story of native corn told by indigenous farmers, cooks and artisans in Mexico.

Punketry

When: January 12, 7:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Mutiny Information Cafe, 2 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: $5 donation at entry

The Lowdown: Mutiny Information Cafe combines poetry and punk together for the perfect combination during Punketry. You can listen to performances of spoken word from poets such as Paul Brown, Phil Me Brightly and Johnny Opium throughout the evening.

Marshall Fire Relief Pop-Up

When: January 12, 6 p.m.

Where: Number Thirty Eight, 3560 Chestnut Pl., Denver

Cost: $5 – $50, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Help raise funds for those impacted by the Marshall Fire at a Marshall Fire Relief Pop-Up. The event is hosted by Number Thirty Eight and RiNo Showcase with live music, art, food and more throughout the evening. The proceeds from the event will be donated to The Community Foundation of Boulder County.

Etch A Sketch Contest

When: January 12, 3 – 8:30 p.m. & January 26, 3 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: LUKI Brewery, 14715 W. 63th Ave. Units A&B, Arvada

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Get your creative juices flowing at an Etch A Sketch Contest. LUKI Brewery hosts the contest that celebrates the 60th anniversary of Etch A Sketch with a chance for you to win a free crowler fill.

Thursday, January 13

Mavens of Music

When: January 13, 5 – 7 p.m.

Where: The Maven, 1850 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Relax to some sweet tunes during Mavens of Music. You can listen to live performances from local musicians in the lobby of The Maven every Thursday while sipping on a cocktail from Poka Lola Social Club and nibbling on snacks from Kachina Cantina.

Spookadelia 4: The Curse of Novo Ita | Immersive Art Experience

When: January 13 – February 27

Where: Spectra Art Space, 1836 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: $12 – $28, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Spectra Art Space continues its Spookadelia series this year with Spookadelia 4: The Curse of Novo Ita | Immersive Art Experience. The immersive installment delves into a psychedelic augmented reality that traverses the human relationship between self and the world around us with art consumption through haunting experiences.

Elevated Beats

When: January 13, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: 54thirty, 1475 California St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Rock it out throughout the evening with beats from DJ Manos during Elevated Beats. 54thirty hosts the jamming event for you to take in the Denver skyline on the rooftop for a chill winter night.

Friday, January 14

Lucha Libre and Laughs: It’s Not A Phase, Mom!

When: January 14, 8 p.m.

Where: The Oriental Theater, 4335 W 44th Ave., Denver

Cost: $17 – $100, get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Oriental Theater hosts Lucha Libre and Laughs: It’s Not A Phase, Mom! The event features a night of Lucha Libre wrestling and stand-up comedy with comedians Janae Burris, Christi Buchele, Nathan Lund and more. You can get your giggle on all evening long and experience some crazy wrestling.

Dance Theatre of Harlem

When: January 14 – 15

Where: Newman Center for the Performing Arts, 2344 E. Iliff Ave., Denver

Cost: $34 – $80, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Experience the majesty of Dance Theatre of Harlem. For two days the Newman Center for the Performing Arts hosts the 17 member dance company that celebrates African American culture.

Après in the Clouds

When: January 14, 3 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Halcyon, a hotel in Cherry Creek, 245 Columbine St., Denver

Cost: Starts at $65, reserve here

The Lowdown: Nestle around a fire on the rooftop of Halcyon for Après in the Clouds. You can reserve a cozy cabana for a four-course dinner ending with sweet s’mores and a stunning view of the Mile High City.

Colorado Fire Relief Fundraiser

When: January 14 – 16

Where: Oasis Brewing Company, 3257 N. Lowell Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Oasis Brewing Company presents a Colorado Fire Relief Fundraiser. Throughout the weekend you can help raise funds for those in need buy purchasing pours of a peppermint stout tapping, an Oasis merchandise giveaway with $1 ticket entries and more. All of the proceeds from the event will benefit the Marshall Fire relief efforts.

Saturday, January 15

Jason Moran Artist Talk

When: January 15, 6 p.m.

Where: The Holiday Theatre, 2644 W. 32nd St., Denver

Cost: $15 – $35, tickets available here

The Lowdown: Hear from artist and musician Jason Moran with MCA Denver’s Ellen Bruss Senior Curator Miranda Lash and Denver-based trumpet and cornet player Ron Miles during a Jason Moran Artist Talk. The lecture will discuss Moran’s current exhibition Bathing the Room with Blues, music and more.

Beer & Cookie Pairing

When: January 15, 11 a.m.

Where: All Denver Beer Co. locations

Cost: $25, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Snack on warm cookies and cool brews during a Denver Beer Co. Beer & Cookie Pairing. You can delight in five freshly baked cookies from Gnarly Mountain Cookie Co. complemented with five four-ounce brews from Denver Beer Co.

Bloodies and Bluegrass

When: January 15, 2 – 6 p.m.

Where: Mile High Spirits – Tasting Room, 2201 Lawrence St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Kick back and jam out with Bloodies and Bluegrass. Mile High Spirits host an afternoon of $20 bottomless Bloody Marys, food and live music on the patio for a chill Saturday.

Relationsh*t

When: January 15, 8:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Chaos Bloom Theater, 70 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: $10, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Listen to some terrible stories about dates with a dash of comedy during Relationsh*t. You can hear as Chaos Bloom players interview audience members about their worst dates and then watch the group add some improv to make for a hysterical night.

Single Cask: Double Avarice Release

When: January 15, 1 p.m.

Where: River North Brewery, 6021 Washington St. Unit A., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: River North Brewery starts a new year of Single Cask releases with a Single Cask: Double Avarice Release. You can imbibe on the brew and sign up for the Norther Society while snagging your Single Cask.

Octopus Initiative Lottery

When: January 15, 11 a.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free RSVP here

The Lowdown: Have a chance at winning some extraordinary contemporary art and expanding your art collections with the Octopus Initiative Lottery. Museum of Contemporary Art Denver hosts the lottery with free entries for a way to snag works from local artists.

Sunday, January 16

Walk With Me

When: January 16 – February 27

Where: Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut St., Boulder

Cost: Free, register here

The Lowdown: NAACP Boulder County partners with Dairy Arts Center to present a Walk With Me exhibition. The installation celebrates Martin Luther King Day by featuring over 100 historical photographs taken by photojournalist Ernest Withers that document the lives of African Americans living in the South in the 1950’s and 60’s.

Oasis Yoga

When: January 16, 10:30 a.m.

Where: Oasis Brewing Company, 3257 N. Lowell Blvd., Denver

Cost: $20 at entry

The Lowdown: Oasis Brewing Company partners with Hikyoga to present Oasis Yoga for a great cause. You can stretch out this Sunday to let go of stresses and later sip on an Oasis brew to refresh – all while raising funds for the Marshall Fire relief effort. 100% of the proceeds will be donated to ColoradoGives.Org.

