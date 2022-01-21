Just Announced – Thomas Rhett Will Headline Red Rocks This Summer

Award-winning country artist Thomas Rhett is heading to Colorado’s favorite outdoor venue, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, this August. The country star took to Twitter this morning to announce his 30-date “Bring the Bar to You Tour,” which will take him across the country starting in June, and running through October.

The world of live music is still in flux as the industry navigates adjusting to the new normal of mask mandates and social distancing. But Rhett’s fans can take comfort in knowing that much of the tour will see the four-time Grammy nominee taking stages at outdoor amphitheaters around the country—providing ample opportunity for social distancing until Fall weather will see performances shift to indoor venues to close out the tour.

The tour comes in support of Rhett’s upcoming album, Where We Started, which the country artist announced last week. The album will feature a yet-to-be-released track from which the tour takes its name “Bring the Bar”—the album is due for release on April 1.

Thomas Rhett will perform at Red Rocks on Friday, August 12. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 28 via AXS. You can sign up here for notifications and reminders regarding tickets to this show.

See the full list of tour dates below:

June 17 — Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of NH Pavilion

June 18 — Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of NH Pavilion

June 23 — Bethel, N.Y. @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

June 24 — Hershey, Pa. @ Hersheypark Stadium

June 25 — Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

July 14 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

July 15 — Darien Center, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

July 16 — Detroit, Mich. @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

July 21 — Tuscaloosa, Ala. @ Tuscaloosa Amphitheater

July 22 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

July 23 — Charleston, S.C. @ Credit One Stadium

August 11 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheatre

August 12 — Morrison, Colo. @ Red Rocks Amphitheater

August 13 — Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater

August 18 — Seattle, Wash. @ White River Amphitheatre

August 19 — Bend, Ore. @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater

August 25 — Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

August 26 — Wheatland, Calif. @ Toyota Amphitheatre

September 22 — Columbia, Mo. @ Mizzou Arena

September 23 — Springfield, Mo. @ JQH Arena

September 24 — Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center

September 29 — Grand Forks, N.D. @ Alerus Center

September 30 — Bismarck, N.D. @ Bismarck Event Center

October 1 — Sioux Falls, S.D. @ Denny Sanford Premier Center

October 6 — Boise, Idaho @ Ford Idaho Center Arena

October 7 — Bozeman, Mont. @ Brick Breeden Fieldhouse

October 8 — Missoula, Mont. @ Adams Center

October 13 — Moline, Ill. @ TaxSlayer Center

October 14 — Evansville, Ind. @ Ford Center

October 15 — Dayton, Ohio @ Nutter Center