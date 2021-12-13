This Week in Concerts – Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Lettuce, Milky Chance and More

This week in concerts, Mission Ballroom hosts the likes of Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Lettuce and Milky Chance. The midwestern soul-folk artist, Arlo McKinley performs at The Bluebird Theater and The Original Dickens Carolers spread holiday cheer at Number Thirty Eight. Appreciate face-melting music but also the spirit of Christmas? Check out The Venue for their Merry Metal Christmas Toy Drive. As always, stay up to date on all your local concerts with 303 Magazine.

The Black Box

12/14 – Electronic Tuesdays

12/15 – Astral Hoops Flow Workshop: Doc Box, Flow Jam

12/15 – W.C.W.: Mama MK, Sprinxxx, Spella and more

12/16 – Hatcha, Sub.Residents

12/16 – Dimethyldreamz, Blurple, Mojo and more

12/17 – Mythmm, Leet, Braxx and more

12/17 – ALX-106, Love Cosmic Love, Vino Malo and more

12/18 – Navigatiorz, Bell Curve, Metafloor and more

12/18 – Esoteric, Requiem, Ollie Mumbles and more

The Bluebird Theater

12/16 – Secondhand Serenade

12/17 – Arlo McKinley

12/18 – John Craigie

12/19 – L.A. Witch

Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

12/15 – Louis Cole Big Band, Dandu (Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom)

12/16 – 5 AM Trio, Zone Drums, Tygris and more (Cervantes’ Other Side)

12/16 – Kyle Walker, Nasser Baker, Equalizor (Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom)

12/17 – Runaway Gin, Breadbox, The Jauntee and more (Cervantes’ Other Side)

12/17 – Boogie T, Báwldy, Sfam and more (2-day pass at Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom)

12/17 – Boogie T, Báwldy, Notixx and more (Friday pass at Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom)

12/18 – Boogie T, Sfam, Madhatter! and more (Saturday pass at Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom)

12/18 – Kamani, Nikki Glaspie, Sput Searight and more (Cervantes’ Other Side)

Dazzle

12/14 – Denver Jazz Orchestra

12/15 – Adam Bartczak Republic

12/16 – Spinphony Holiday Show

12/17 – Purnell Steen & The Five Point Ambassadors

12/18 – Joe & Theresa Mazza

12/18 – Lapompe

Globe Hall

12/15 – Jerry Joseph, Graham Good

12/16 – Animal Soup, Coldridge, Nolen Ramminger

12/17 – The Bannetones, LowFice, Nina & The Moonlighters and more

12/18 – Billy The Poet, Smokestack Relics, Hello Bourbon

12/19 – Nate Hill, Shaq Deezil Train, Jerney and more

Goosetown Tavern

12/14 – Turn Up Tuesday

12/15 – Wednesday Groove

12/17 – Human Kind

12/18 – Los Vicios de Papa, Los Cheesies

12/19 – Last Reel Hero, Blue Kings

The Gothic Theatre

12/16 – Reverend Horton Heat, Voodoo Glow Skulls, His Fly-Rite Boys

12/17 – The Sweet Lillies, Jason Hann, Andy Hall

Grizzly Rose

12/15 – Jason McNabb

12/16 – Jason McNabb

12/17 – Jason McNabb

12/18 – Jason McNabb

12/19 – Jason McNabb

Herb’s Hideout

12/13 – Vlad Gershevich

12/14 – Gabe Mervine

12/15 – Diana Castro

12/16 – Dave Randon Trio

12/17 – Alive on Arrival

12/18 – Skool Daze

12/19 – Unusual Too

Herman’s Hideaway

11/17 – Paul Wall

11/18 – The White Moms, Destiny’s Revenge, The Avery Street Project

11/19 – Joanna Connor

Hi-Dive

12/17 – Riddy Arman, The Local Honeys

12/18 – Okey Dokey, Dante Elephante, Mae Powell

Larimer Lounge

12/15 – Godford, Chris Kennedy

12/17 – Gost, True Body, Whorticulture

12/17 – Foans, Blank Human

12/18 – Duck Turnstone, Natural Violence, Coast to Ghost and more

12/19 – Open House, Method, RPSM and more

Lost Lake

12/15 – Fossil Blood, Savant Tardé, No Roses and more

12/16 – Insipidus, Vulgarian Phthisis

12/17 – Ancient Colossal, Widdlywah, Throughcrime and more

12/18 – Rootbeer Richie and The Reveille, Heated Bones, Backhand and more

12/19 – Thomas Decker and The Sunsets, Everybody But Jay, Jeffrey Marshall and The Foundation

Marquis Theater

12/15 – Off With Their Heads, Slingshot Dakota, Supercrush

12/16 – The Burial Plot, Fox Lake, Blind to Life and more

12/17 – eHpH, Clockwork Echo, Witch Hands and more

12/19 – Exhorder, The Plague Years, Take Offense

Meow Wolf

12/14 – Mary Lattimore, Walt McClements, Michael Garfield

12/17 – Trail of Dead, Death Valley Girls

12/18 – Aluna DJ Set

Mission Ballroom

12/16 – Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Preservation Hall Jazz Band

12/17 – Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Preservation Hall Jazz Band

12/18 – Lettuce, Brasstracks, The Tmrw Ppl

12/19 – Milky Chance, Giant Rocks

Nocturne

12/15 – Big Swing Trio

12/16 – Harry Drabkin

12/17 – Rich Chiaraluce

12/18 – Daryl Gott Organ Quartet, Neil Hemphill

12/19 – Seth Lewis Quintet

Number Thirty Eight

12/16 – Kids Table Music, DJ Lix

12/17 – Clay Rose, Adam Perry

12/18 – Original Dickens Carolers

The Ogden Theater

12/15 – Lunay

12/17 – Yheti & Eprom, Black Carl!, Honeybee

12/18 – Dabin, Crystal Skies, Nurko

The Oriental Theater

12/17 – Anuhea, Justin Kawika Young, Thrive & Lea Love

12/18 – Knot rock, Stone Beat Invasion

Paramount Theatre

12/15 – Chris Isaak

12/17 – The Fab Four: The Beatles Tribute

12/18 – FACE Vocal Band

Roxy Broadway

12/15 – CU Denver Songwriter Showcase

12/16 – Trevor Michael

12/17 – Bear & the Beasts

12/17 – despAIR Jordan

12/18 – DJ Retrofette

12/18 – Stoyer

12/18 – DJ Simply Rex

The Roxy Theatre

12/17 – Inphamouz

12/18 – Baeza

12/19 – Blaze

Summit Music Hall

12/15 – Jamey Johson

12/17 – Face To Face, Bouncing Souls, The Suicide Machines

12/18 – Face To Face, Bouncing Souls, The Suicide Machines

The Soiled Dove

12/16 – The Long Run

12/17 – A Peter White Christmas, Mindi Abair, Vincent Ingala

12/18 – Irish Christmas in America

12/19 – JoFoKe Anem

Temple Night Club

12/14 – Tommy Four Seven, Emyli Dahlia, Sniff & Wesson

12/16 – Sweater Party

12/17 – Wenzday

12/18 – W&W

The V enue

12/15 – Open Stage

12/17 – Motochrist and The Throbs

12/18 – Merry Metal Christmas Toy Drive: Defected, Spirit in The Flesh, Awake in Ashes and more

Your Mom’s House

12/14 – The VIP’s

12/16 – The Wub Hub: BD HBT, Yojas, Rejack and more

12/17 – Dylan Kishner Band, Jason Brandt & The Build-Out

12/18 – Daniella Katzir Band, Austin Zaletel, Jeff Peterson and more