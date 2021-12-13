This Week in Concerts – Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Lettuce, Milky Chance and More

This week in concerts, Mission Ballroom hosts the likes of Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Lettuce and Milky Chance. The midwestern soul-folk artist, Arlo McKinley performs at The Bluebird Theater and The Original Dickens Carolers spread holiday cheer at Number Thirty Eight. Appreciate face-melting music but also the spirit of Christmas? Check out The Venue for their Merry Metal Christmas Toy Drive. As always, stay up to date on all your local concerts with 303 Magazine.
The Black Box
12/14 – Electronic Tuesdays
12/15 – Astral Hoops Flow Workshop: Doc Box, Flow Jam
12/15 – W.C.W.: Mama MK, Sprinxxx, Spella and more
12/16 – Hatcha, Sub.Residents
12/16 – Dimethyldreamz, Blurple, Mojo and more
12/17 – Mythmm, Leet, Braxx and more
12/17 – ALX-106, Love Cosmic Love, Vino Malo and more
12/18 – Navigatiorz, Bell Curve, Metafloor and more
12/18 – Esoteric, Requiem, Ollie Mumbles and more
The Bluebird Theater
12/16 – Secondhand Serenade
12/17 – Arlo McKinley
12/18 – John Craigie
12/19 – L.A. Witch
Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
12/15 – Louis Cole Big Band, Dandu (Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom)
12/16 – 5 AM Trio, Zone Drums, Tygris and more (Cervantes’ Other Side)
12/16 – Kyle Walker, Nasser Baker, Equalizor (Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom)
12/17 – Runaway Gin, Breadbox, The Jauntee and more (Cervantes’ Other Side)
12/17 – Boogie T, Báwldy, Sfam and more (2-day pass at Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom)
12/17 – Boogie T, Báwldy, Notixx and more (Friday pass at Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom)
12/18 – Boogie T, Sfam, Madhatter! and more (Saturday pass at Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom)
12/18 – Kamani, Nikki Glaspie, Sput Searight and more (Cervantes’ Other Side)
Dazzle
12/14 – Denver Jazz Orchestra
12/15 – Adam Bartczak Republic
12/16 – Spinphony Holiday Show
12/17 – Purnell Steen & The Five Point Ambassadors
12/18 – Joe & Theresa Mazza
12/18 – Lapompe
Globe Hall
12/15 – Jerry Joseph, Graham Good
12/16 – Animal Soup, Coldridge, Nolen Ramminger
12/17 – The Bannetones, LowFice, Nina & The Moonlighters and more
12/18 – Billy The Poet, Smokestack Relics, Hello Bourbon
12/19 – Nate Hill, Shaq Deezil Train, Jerney and more
Goosetown Tavern
12/14 – Turn Up Tuesday
12/15 – Wednesday Groove
12/17 – Human Kind
12/18 – Los Vicios de Papa, Los Cheesies
12/19 – Last Reel Hero, Blue Kings
The Gothic Theatre
12/16 – Reverend Horton Heat, Voodoo Glow Skulls, His Fly-Rite Boys
12/17 – The Sweet Lillies, Jason Hann, Andy Hall
Grizzly Rose
12/15 – Jason McNabb
12/16 – Jason McNabb
12/17 – Jason McNabb
12/18 – Jason McNabb
12/19 – Jason McNabb
Herb’s Hideout
12/13 – Vlad Gershevich
12/14 – Gabe Mervine
12/15 – Diana Castro
12/16 – Dave Randon Trio
12/17 – Alive on Arrival
12/18 – Skool Daze
12/19 – Unusual Too
Herman’s Hideaway
11/17 – Paul Wall
11/18 – The White Moms, Destiny’s Revenge, The Avery Street Project
11/19 – Joanna Connor
Hi-Dive
12/17 – Riddy Arman, The Local Honeys
12/18 – Okey Dokey, Dante Elephante, Mae Powell
Larimer Lounge
12/15 – Godford, Chris Kennedy
12/17 – Gost, True Body, Whorticulture
12/17 – Foans, Blank Human
12/18 – Duck Turnstone, Natural Violence, Coast to Ghost and more
12/19 – Open House, Method, RPSM and more
Lost Lake
12/15 – Fossil Blood, Savant Tardé, No Roses and more
12/16 – Insipidus, Vulgarian Phthisis
12/17 – Ancient Colossal, Widdlywah, Throughcrime and more
12/18 – Rootbeer Richie and The Reveille, Heated Bones, Backhand and more
12/19 – Thomas Decker and The Sunsets, Everybody But Jay, Jeffrey Marshall and The Foundation
Marquis Theater
12/15 – Off With Their Heads, Slingshot Dakota, Supercrush
12/16 – The Burial Plot, Fox Lake, Blind to Life and more
12/17 – eHpH, Clockwork Echo, Witch Hands and more
12/19 – Exhorder, The Plague Years, Take Offense
Meow Wolf
12/14 – Mary Lattimore, Walt McClements, Michael Garfield
12/17 – Trail of Dead, Death Valley Girls
12/18 – Aluna DJ Set
Mission Ballroom
12/16 – Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Preservation Hall Jazz Band
12/17 – Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Preservation Hall Jazz Band
12/18 – Lettuce, Brasstracks, The Tmrw Ppl
12/19 – Milky Chance, Giant Rocks
Nocturne
12/15 – Big Swing Trio
12/16 – Harry Drabkin
12/17 – Rich Chiaraluce
12/18 – Daryl Gott Organ Quartet, Neil Hemphill
12/19 – Seth Lewis Quintet
Number Thirty Eight
12/16 – Kids Table Music, DJ Lix
12/17 – Clay Rose, Adam Perry
12/18 – Original Dickens Carolers
The Ogden Theater
12/15 – Lunay
12/17 – Yheti & Eprom, Black Carl!, Honeybee
12/18 – Dabin, Crystal Skies, Nurko
The Oriental Theater
12/17 – Anuhea, Justin Kawika Young, Thrive & Lea Love
12/18 – Knot rock, Stone Beat Invasion
Paramount Theatre
12/15 – Chris Isaak
12/17 – The Fab Four: The Beatles Tribute
12/18 – FACE Vocal Band
Roxy Broadway
12/15 – CU Denver Songwriter Showcase
12/16 – Trevor Michael
12/17 – Bear & the Beasts
12/17 – despAIR Jordan
12/18 – DJ Retrofette
12/18 – Stoyer
12/18 – DJ Simply Rex
The Roxy Theatre
12/17 – Inphamouz
12/18 – Baeza
12/19 – Blaze
Summit Music Hall
12/15 – Jamey Johson
12/17 – Face To Face, Bouncing Souls, The Suicide Machines
12/18 – Face To Face, Bouncing Souls, The Suicide Machines
The Soiled Dove
12/16 – The Long Run
12/17 – A Peter White Christmas, Mindi Abair, Vincent Ingala
12/18 – Irish Christmas in America
12/19 – JoFoKe Anem
Temple Night Club
12/14 – Tommy Four Seven, Emyli Dahlia, Sniff & Wesson
12/16 – Sweater Party
12/17 – Wenzday
12/18 – W&W
The Venue
12/15 – Open Stage
12/17 – Motochrist and The Throbs
12/18 – Merry Metal Christmas Toy Drive: Defected, Spirit in The Flesh, Awake in Ashes and more
Your Mom’s House
12/14 – The VIP’s
12/16 – The Wub Hub: BD HBT, Yojas, Rejack and more
12/17 – Dylan Kishner Band, Jason Brandt & The Build-Out
12/18 – Daniella Katzir Band, Austin Zaletel, Jeff Peterson and more