Staff Pick – Vegan Menu at SOL Mexican Cocina

While there are many notable vegan restaurants in the Mile High City, few restaurants that cater to all diets offer a separate vegan menu to patrons. SOL Mexican Cocina is an upscale eatery with a bar, weekly live music and margaritas galore. Its cuisine is inspired by coastal Baja California and is serious about including fresh, seasonal ingredients. Throw in SOL’s impressive display of vegan and gluten-free options and the result is an enhanced dining experience fit for all eaters of life right in the heart of Cherry Creek.

Start your evening off with a Blackberry Ginger Margarita ($15) for a sweet sip of fresh blackberries, ginger, fresh lime and agave nectar. If you like some spice, the Cucumber Jalapeno Margarita ($15) is for you, complete with crushed jalapeno slices, cucumber, fresh citrus and agave nectar. When you start to feel the buzz, the oversized chips and salsa with a kick make for the perfect companion to soak up the blanco tequila.

SOL has three types of guacamoles blended fresh for you right at your table — adding to the playful yet sophisticated ambiance. The Naked Guacamole ($12) is an easy winner, but the Guacamole SOL ($14) is packed full of flavor with mango, tequila, onions, pepitas and cilantro. The Guacamole Granada ($13) has extra serranos, pomegranate seeds, tart green apple and sweet-spicy peanuts for the adventurous eater. If you make it to Happy Hour — Monday, Wednesday through Friday from 3 to 6 p.m. — take advantage of the $7 House Margarita and $8 Naked Guacamole.

For your main course, tacos are the way to go. While on the pricier side, they pack a hefty punch. Ordering two to three per person provides an entrée’s worth of food. For one of the best vegan tacos in the city, make sure you order BBQ Seitan ($10), filled with vegan seitan in smoky garlic marinade, spicy BBQ sauce and crisp-fried onions. For your second pick, the Sweet Potato and Black Bean ($8) taco with roasted poblanos and caramelized onions perfectly balance delicacy with savory goodness. The Spicy Popcorn Cauliflower ($8) and Butternut Squash ($9) tacos are also notable mentions but were better enhanced with the salsa, guacamole and Borracho black bean dip on the table.

SOL Mexican Cocina is located at 200 Columbine Street #110, Denver and is open 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. Monday – Thursday, 11 a.m. – 11 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. – 11 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. Sunday. You can make a reservation by going here.

All photography courtesy of SOL Mexican Cocina unless otherwise stated.