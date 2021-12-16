The 5th annual Fierce in the City, an event showcasing local designers produced by Salwa Owens, brought high fashion to Glendale, Colorado. A variety of local boutiques and designers showcased their collection at the Infinity Park Events Center on Dec. 12, alongside several performers.

Owens is known for creating a space for fashion to flourish. However, Fierce in the City is not just any fashion show. It is an entire production featuring musical guests, runway shows and an ambiance unlike any other. Large screens illuminated “Fierce in the City” and different images glided throughout the event’s center during each segment. Emcees Brandi Shigley, founder of Fashion Denver, and Chris Ward, independent associate of LegalShield. introduced each segment with their comedic chemistry and connection to the audience. The result was a truly memorable night.

The first segment featured DJadore alongside American Idol Season 12 finalist Vincent Powell, who performed catchy songs while Voncelle’s collection took the runway. The ready-to-wear looks featured blazers, chic and sexy silhouettes, shiny fabrics, sequins and more. Voncelle’s impressive construction and fabrics are perfect for the everyday businesswoman or mom looking to elevate their wardrobe.

Scotch & Soda, a brand born out of Amsterdam that prioritizes sustainability, took the runway next alongside musical performer on The Voice Season 20 Devan Blake Jones and his backup dancers. With a storefront in Cherry Creek Mall, the brand boasts pieces fit for Colorado weather and for men looking to spice up their closets. Long coats and flannels that are both stylish and sleek make a statement on the streets of Denver. The collection even featured a light pink monochrome outfit, and the energy from the crowd made for a great runway segment.

Powell took the stage again as Joyfolie brought a stunning bohemian chic collection to the runway. The boutique for women and girls is known for its puffed sleeves, maxi dresses and neutral tones. Models of all ages graced the runway in subtle dresses that definitely made a statement.

To follow was a collection from local designer Alejandro Gaeta, who is known for his elegant gowns and excellent construction. Renowned opera singer Marlen Nahhas joined the models and her angelic voice echoed through the venue, creating a runway environment unlike any other. Models wearing stunning black and white gowns glided across the runway, establishing sheer elegance in the process. The looks featured elegant bows and extreme attention to detail, making for a captivating runway collection.

Blue Ruby Boutique took the runway next featuring everyday women as models. Dana Monique, a contestant from Season 20 of The Voice, joined the local boutique for a showstopping performance. This take on everyday fashion featured lots of layering and accessories. From fishnets to stylish jackets, the looks are perfect for a typical woman wanting to feel comfortable yet confident and stylish.

The style pivoted as D’Lola Couture took the runway and Nahhas remerged for another performance. The Denver-based bridal boutique brought enchanting bridal gowns to Infinity Park. Extremely flattering silhouettes and intricate beading made for unique bridal looks including a full bodysuit with a short train and a black gown. Overall, the collection was timeless yet bold and striking.

Jones took the stage once again alongside his backup dancers for a performance that captured the audience. The energy of the music and dancing proved that Fierce in the City is much more than just a celebration of fashion, it is a space for creatives of all forms to express themselves and share their craft.

Following the performance, Andreas Tsagas Fur & Leather Designs and The Cow Lot brought a runway collection with an entirely new interpretation of western fashion. Models wore bright red, yellow and blue hats alongside colorful furs. The collection not only honed in on western heritage, but it took shape by including images from rock and roll and modern fashion trends as well. The looks were incredibly sexy and male, female and young models brought energy to the runway as Monique’s incredible voice cascaded through the venue.

Along with the celebration of art, Owens also gives back to the community through her events. Speakers from both the Women Give program and Go Save a Life took the stage to share local nonprofits providing single moms pursuing higher education with funds for daycare and those in need of kidney transplants the platform to find an organ donor.

Powell joined State & Liberty Clothing Company next for a menswear collection made for athletic body types. A tweed jacket, dapper suits, button-ups and scarves created looks for men who aim to be fashionable and comfortable — and make a statement in the process. Especially for those with athletic body types, it’s difficult to find pieces that fit correctly and that look just as great. This collection showed the result of expertly crafted pieces for men who can benefit from the confidence boost of looking and feeling their best.

The grand finale of the show did not disappoint as Owens took the runway with her glamorous collection. As an event producer, designer, mom and much more, Owens is a woman to look up to for her drive and persistence to support the community using her platform. With Nahhas’ incredible voice in the background, Owens’ collection left the audience speechless. Gowns graced the runway with bold colors, intricate details, a variety of textures and elegant hues. Some of the looks screamed badass while others were delicate and elegant, making for a well-rounded runway collection.

Owens took the stage in a beaded jumpsuit that shined alongside the lights of the venue. She expressed her gratitude for all of those involved in the event and explained how each year she finds herself dealing with various hardships when Fierce in the City comes along.

As a result, she strives to “take the energy of what doesn’t feel so good and just translate it into something beautiful,” she said in regards to her inspiration for Fierce in the City 5.

The show ended with an opportunity for audience members to dance alongside performers, Owens, designers and models. Each year, Fierce in the City paves the way for the Colorado community to embrace the fashion scene and welcome diversity of culture and expression to the runway. This year’s event certainly accomplished that.

All photography by Kendrick Howard.