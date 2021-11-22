This Week in Concerts – Mayer Hawthorne, The String Cheese Incident, The Velveteers and More

This week in concerts, Mayer Hawthorne stops by Summit Music Hall, The String Cheese Incident headlines at Mission Ballroom for three nights and The Velveteers play their first show at The Gothic Theatre. Local band Polytoxic hosts “The Last Waltz Revisited,” in reference to Martin Scorsese’s documentary film about the musical group, The Band, with songs performed by a collection of over 50 artists. And starting this Thanksgiving week, Red Rocks Amphitheatre is on its winter break and will no longer be hosting live music until the end of January. For this and more updates on local shows, stay up to date with 303 Magazine.

The Black Box

11/23 – Electronic Tuesdays: DJ Craze, Dis_1

11/24 – J.Phlip, Mr. Project, Perfect Manual (The Black Box)

11/24 – KMG Takeover (The Lounge)

11/26 – Ruff Revival Crew: Major Midnight, Adam Hester, Medicated Drums

11/27 – Bogtrotter, Drrtywulvz, Dreamwalker and more (The Black Box)

11/27 – IamGrüv, Average Jonny, Azon Classic

11/28 – Sunday School with Aimerie

The Bluebird Theater

11/23 – Intervals

11/26 – Taylor Fest

Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

11/24 – Break Science, Casual Commander, Deezy Le Phunk (Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom)

11/26 – Shlump, Toadface, Dice Man and more

11/27 – Sleepy Hallow, Eli Ross, Nahkeem (Cervantes’ Other Side)

Dazzle

11/23 – The Deborah Stafford Quintet

11/24 – The MilesApart Band

11/26 – Ken Walker Sextet

11/26 – Rico Jones

11/27 – Same Cloth (6 p.m.)

11/27 – Same Cloth (9 p.m.)

The Fillmore Auditorium

11/24 – The Last Waltz Revisited hosted by Polytoxic

Globe Hall

11/26 – Baroness

11/27 – Ritual Noize, Bloodline, Voicecoil and more

11/28 – Tiny Humans, The Swindlin Hearts, Bow Shock and more

Goosetown Tavern

11/23 – Turn Up Tuesday

11/26 – Insipidus, Astral Tomb, Cronos Compulsion

11/27 – Kyle Warner, Micki Balder, Rick Lobato and more

The Gothic Theatre

11/23 – Olivia O’Brien, Upsahl, Drumaq

11/26 – The Velveteers, Dreadnought, Dry Ice

11/27 – Sebastian Bach, Kaleido, Sin On Six

Grizzly Rose

11/24 – Brandon Jones

11/25 – Brandon Jones

11/26 – Brandon Jones

11/27 – Brandon Jones

11/28 – Brandon Jones

Herb’s Hideout

11/22 – Vlad Girshevich

11/23 – Gabe Mervine

11/24 – Diana Castro

11/25 – Dave Randon Trio

11/26 – Diana Castro & The Big Time

11/27 – Diana Castro & The Big Time

11/28 – Robby Peoples, James Dumm

Herman’s Hideaway

11/26 – Mike Million Birthday Party: Monster Tilo, Moneyy Mo, Marcus Garcia and more

11/27 – Afro Night: DJ Wangu, Amapiano, Coupe Decale and more

11/28 – Best of The West: Old 40, Leonardo Leonardo, Final Boss and more

Hi-Dive

11/23 – Luna Luna, The Mañanas

11/26 – The Still Tide, Waiting Room, Patrick Dethlefts

Larimer Lounge

11/23 – Ricky Montgomery, Pete McPoland

11/24 – Spencer Sutherland, Gunnar Gehl, Tiffany Stringer

11/27 – Open House, Trent Campbell, Levi Double U and more

11/28 – Dela Matter, Sullen Mary, Past Sugar

Lost Lake

11/24 – Frozen Soul, Sanguisugabogg, Vomit Forth and more

11/26 – Justus and The Limits, Massif, Ghost.Wav

11/27 – O’Connor Brothers Band, Lady Romeo, Kids Table

11/28 – Remedy, Nub, Bad Roommates and more

Marquis Theater

11/27 – The Aces, Madeline The Person

Mission Ballroom

11/22 – Goose

11/24 – The String Cheese Incident

11/26 – The String Cheese Incident

11/27 – The String Cheese Incident

Nocturne

11/24 – Vlad Girshevich

11/26 – Michael D’Angelo Quintet

11/27 – Briana Harris Quintet

11/28 – Peter Sommer Quintet

Number Thirty Eight

11/27 – Grant Livingston and Friends, Strange Americans

11/28 – NFL Sunday Funday

The Oriental Theater

11/27 – Chelsea Grin, Brand Of Sacrifice, Kingdom of Giants & Filth

Roxy Broadway

11/24 – Ryan Hutchens

11/26 – Many Mountains

11/26 – DJ Neon Brown, DJ Red C

11/27 – Shannon Von Kelly

11/27 – DJ Erin Stereo, Travel Kit, DJ KayBay

Summit Music Hall

11/22 – Mayer Hawthorne, India Shawn

11/26 – Pouya, Jasiah, Kxllswxtch and more

11/27 – Black Label Society

The Soiled Dove

11/24 – Josh Blackburn Band

11/26 – Soul School

11/27 – Jon McLaughlin

Temple Night Club

11/24 – Black Attire Party with live music

11/26 – Pretty Pink

11/27 – Temple Saturdays with live music

The Venue

11/24 – Mr. Steak & Ten

11/26 – Metal Disorder, Geezer.Rocks, Guitar Virtuoso Chance

Your Mom’s House

11/22 – Off The Cuff Collective Takeover: DJ Shares, Thurglas, Christian b2b Crandall

11/23 – Open Jam

11/24 – The VIP’s, Eric Imbrosciano, Taylor Scott and more

11/26 – Grub & Dub Potluck: Oomah

11/27 – Dave Watts & Friends