This Week in Concerts – Mayer Hawthorne, The String Cheese Incident, The Velveteers and More

This week in concerts, Mayer Hawthorne stops by Summit Music Hall, The String Cheese Incident headlines at Mission Ballroom for three nights and The Velveteers play their first show at The Gothic Theatre. Local band Polytoxic hosts “The Last Waltz Revisited,” in reference to Martin Scorsese’s documentary film about the musical group, The Band, with songs performed by a collection of over 50 artists. And starting this Thanksgiving week, Red Rocks Amphitheatre is on its winter break and will no longer be hosting live music until the end of January. For this and more updates on local shows, stay up to date with 303 Magazine.
The Black Box
11/23 – Electronic Tuesdays: DJ Craze, Dis_1
11/24 – J.Phlip, Mr. Project, Perfect Manual (The Black Box)
11/24 – KMG Takeover (The Lounge)
11/26 – Ruff Revival Crew: Major Midnight, Adam Hester, Medicated Drums
11/27 – Bogtrotter, Drrtywulvz, Dreamwalker and more (The Black Box)
11/27 – IamGrüv, Average Jonny, Azon Classic
11/28 – Sunday School with Aimerie
The Bluebird Theater
11/23 – Intervals
11/26 – Taylor Fest
Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
11/24 – Break Science, Casual Commander, Deezy Le Phunk (Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom)
11/26 – Shlump, Toadface, Dice Man and more
11/27 – Sleepy Hallow, Eli Ross, Nahkeem (Cervantes’ Other Side)
Dazzle
11/23 – The Deborah Stafford Quintet
11/24 – The MilesApart Band
11/26 – Ken Walker Sextet
11/26 – Rico Jones
11/27 – Same Cloth (6 p.m.)
11/27 – Same Cloth (9 p.m.)
The Fillmore Auditorium
11/24 – The Last Waltz Revisited hosted by Polytoxic
Globe Hall
11/26 – Baroness
11/27 – Ritual Noize, Bloodline, Voicecoil and more
11/28 – Tiny Humans, The Swindlin Hearts, Bow Shock and more
Goosetown Tavern
11/23 – Turn Up Tuesday
11/26 – Insipidus, Astral Tomb, Cronos Compulsion
11/27 – Kyle Warner, Micki Balder, Rick Lobato and more
The Gothic Theatre
11/23 – Olivia O’Brien, Upsahl, Drumaq
11/26 – The Velveteers, Dreadnought, Dry Ice
11/27 – Sebastian Bach, Kaleido, Sin On Six
Grizzly Rose
11/24 – Brandon Jones
11/25 – Brandon Jones
11/26 – Brandon Jones
11/27 – Brandon Jones
11/28 – Brandon Jones
Herb’s Hideout
11/22 – Vlad Girshevich
11/23 – Gabe Mervine
11/24 – Diana Castro
11/25 – Dave Randon Trio
11/26 – Diana Castro & The Big Time
11/27 – Diana Castro & The Big Time
11/28 – Robby Peoples, James Dumm
Herman’s Hideaway
11/26 – Mike Million Birthday Party: Monster Tilo, Moneyy Mo, Marcus Garcia and more
11/27 – Afro Night: DJ Wangu, Amapiano, Coupe Decale and more
11/28 – Best of The West: Old 40, Leonardo Leonardo, Final Boss and more
Hi-Dive
11/23 – Luna Luna, The Mañanas
11/26 – The Still Tide, Waiting Room, Patrick Dethlefts
Larimer Lounge
11/23 – Ricky Montgomery, Pete McPoland
11/24 – Spencer Sutherland, Gunnar Gehl, Tiffany Stringer
11/27 – Open House, Trent Campbell, Levi Double U and more
11/28 – Dela Matter, Sullen Mary, Past Sugar
Lost Lake
11/24 – Frozen Soul, Sanguisugabogg, Vomit Forth and more
11/26 – Justus and The Limits, Massif, Ghost.Wav
11/27 – O’Connor Brothers Band, Lady Romeo, Kids Table
11/28 – Remedy, Nub, Bad Roommates and more
Marquis Theater
11/27 – The Aces, Madeline The Person
Mission Ballroom
11/22 – Goose
11/24 – The String Cheese Incident
11/26 – The String Cheese Incident
11/27 – The String Cheese Incident
Nocturne
11/24 – Vlad Girshevich
11/26 – Michael D’Angelo Quintet
11/27 – Briana Harris Quintet
11/28 – Peter Sommer Quintet
Number Thirty Eight
11/27 – Grant Livingston and Friends, Strange Americans
11/28 – NFL Sunday Funday
The Oriental Theater
11/27 – Chelsea Grin, Brand Of Sacrifice, Kingdom of Giants & Filth
Roxy Broadway
11/24 – Ryan Hutchens
11/26 – Many Mountains
11/26 – DJ Neon Brown, DJ Red C
11/27 – Shannon Von Kelly
11/27 – DJ Erin Stereo, Travel Kit, DJ KayBay
Summit Music Hall
11/22 – Mayer Hawthorne, India Shawn
11/26 – Pouya, Jasiah, Kxllswxtch and more
11/27 – Black Label Society
The Soiled Dove
11/24 – Josh Blackburn Band
11/26 – Soul School
11/27 – Jon McLaughlin
Temple Night Club
11/24 – Black Attire Party with live music
11/26 – Pretty Pink
11/27 – Temple Saturdays with live music
The Venue
11/24 – Mr. Steak & Ten
11/26 – Metal Disorder, Geezer.Rocks, Guitar Virtuoso Chance
Your Mom’s House
11/22 – Off The Cuff Collective Takeover: DJ Shares, Thurglas, Christian b2b Crandall
11/23 – Open Jam
11/24 – The VIP’s, Eric Imbrosciano, Taylor Scott and more
11/26 – Grub & Dub Potluck: Oomah
11/27 – Dave Watts & Friends