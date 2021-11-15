Meet The Presenting Sponsors Behind Denver Fashion Week Fall ‘21

Denver Fashion Week (DFW) is proud to announce The Green Solution and Medicine Man as the presenting sponsors for its world-class fashion experience this season.

Named by Forbes as “a trusted alternative to New York for emerging talent,” DFW is the city’s largest fashion event bringing together an eclectic array of new and seasoned designers with local boutiques, hair stylists, make-up artists and models.

“With events returning to in-person and the state opening back up, we’re thrilled to be part of one of the first large events to return to in-person, Denver Fashion Week,” said Kristin Hull, Director of Retail Operations at The Green Solution, the Colorado-born cannabis company.

“Partnering with The Green Solution for Denver Fashion Week was an easy choice and a win for the cannabis industry,” said Trey Fisher, Director of Marketing at Medicine Man, a marijuana dispensary supplying the Denver Metro Area.

Here’s what you need to know about these two companies serving Denver and beyond, and why we are so excited to partner with them.

303: What are your offerings to the local community? We’d love to hear about your products, the nature of the businesses and what it’s like being in the Mile High City.

Medicine Man: Medicine Man started in 2009 as a family owned and operated dispensary, and we’ve been serving the Denver Metro area by offering one of the largest varieties of cannabis products in Colorado, appealing to new consumers and cannabis connoisseurs alike. The recent acquisition of the brand by Columbia Care, one of the largest and most experienced cultivators, manufacturers and providers of cannabis products in the U.S., will allow us to continue to be able to serve our loyal customers with the high standards we’ve held ourselves to. Our meticulous focus on both quality and the best possible prices has helped us to grow to be one of Colorado’s most beloved marijuana brands. Our team welcomes all customers’ questions to ensure they have an outstanding experience and choice between our extensive selection of flower, concentrates, pre-rolls, infused edibles, topicals and tinctures at the most competitive prices. Our VIP Club rewards program allows customers to earn points with every purchase, which can be redeemed for deep discounts on product favorites. As a member of our VIP Club, you become a part of the Medicine Man family and we take care of our family.

The Green Solution: The Green Solution (TGS), a Columbia Care company, is one of the country’s first recreational dispensaries and has grown to become one of the top vertically integrated cannabis operators in Colorado. We’re a family-founded business built on a foundation of customer service, education, innovation, product excellence, regulatory compliance and supply chain innovation. The expertise we bring to our customers through our partnership with Columbia Care is unmatched, and we’re able to offer higher potency, lower prices and a greater selection across all TGS locations. We carry a wide array of top cannabis brand products at prices that customers value. We also have a retail cultivation experience at our 4400 Grape Street location in Denver, which features a glass tunnel into the adjacent grow operation; it’s something that attracts both locals and tourists. As a pioneer in the industry throughout the past 11 years, TGS have garnered more than 80 awards from cannabis competitions in the United States and around the world, including the “Readers’ Choice” for “Best Cannabis Selection in a Dispensary” and “Best Deal on Bud at a Dispensary” in 2017 by Westword magazine and “Best Bargain Dispensary” in Westword’s 2020 Best of Denver poll. We were also awarded first place for our Supernova Cone and second place for our NectarBee Root Beer in The THC Classics 2020.

303: As the presenting sponsors for Denver Fashion Week, what inspired you to support the city’s fashion industry? How else have you supported the local arts community?

Medicine Man: At Medicine Man, we have a deep commitment to all the communities in which we operate and over the last 12 years, we’ve donated to worthy charities that support important issues. Stepping outside of our normal bubble and sponsoring events that aren’t cannabis related helps to increase cannabis visibility and understanding and allows us to support communities and other industries that have helped us grow. The Green Solution: As a Colorado-grown business, we’re dedicated to fostering relationships with our community and we’ve done so through a variety of partnerships that support our communities and state. Denver is full of creative individuals and entrepreneurs, and we’ve enjoyed collaborating with the local artist community on special projects. In May 2020, we partnered with one of the state’s top artists, Pat Milbery, for a large-scale exterior mural titled “Adventure Into Your Imagination.” The mural highlights Colorado, local history and TGS’ influence, featuring mountains, a horned owl and a sunset. We also regularly support the communities where we have a presence by providing monetary donations to local nonprofit organizations. We’ve supported a variety of foundations, including Colorado Veterans Project, The Greenway Foundation, Impact Locally, Expunge Colorado, Trees, Water & People, Servicios De La Raza, The Second Chance Center and more. Created by 303 Magazine, Denver Fashion Week’s five-day event at McNichols Civic Center Building kicks off with industry workshops on Tuesday and Wednesday, November 16 and 17, followed by three days of shows, November 18, 20 and 21. Purchase tickets here.