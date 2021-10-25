This Week in Concerts – Andrea Bocelli, Mac DeMarco, G-Eazy and More

This week in concerts, multi-award winner, Andrea Bocelli performs at Ball Arena, Indie-rock artist, Mac DeMarco visits Mission Ballroom and G-Eazy plays Red Rocks Amphitheatre. The Ogden Theater hosts Tokimonsta Friday followed by 311 Saturday night while oddball pop-rock duo, Ween books Mission Ballroom three nights in a row. Looking to show off your costume but have nowhere to go? Then check out Your Mom’s House for their Costume Contest and Boogie Bash Sunday night. For this and more updates on local shows stay up to date with 303 Magazine.

Antero Hall

10/29 – Krafty Kuts

10/30 – Halloweird: D3xter, The Antivist, Princess Priestess and more

Ball Arena

10/31 – Andrea Bocelli

The Black Box

10/26 – Electronic Tuesdays: Aplsoz

10/27 – KMG Takeover

10/28 – Keota, Deezenaus, Sh1elds and more (The Black Box)

10/28 – Bass Boss Takeover: Backleft, Zorp, Dosidoe and more (The Lounge)

10/29 – Prophet, Crow, Fabdot and more (The Black Box)

10/29 – Zook & Friends: Shwilly, Zook, Messea and more (The Lounge)

10/30 – Sub.Mission Presents: Richard Devine, ALX-106, Gerald Fjord and more (The Black Box)

10/30 – Catadawn, Midnight Petroleum (The Lounge)

The Bluebird Theater

10/29 – Tenth Mountain Division

10/30 – Tokyo Police Club

10/31 – Planet Booty

Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

10/27 – bbno$, Shotgun Willy (Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom)

10/27 – Golden Dawn Arkestra, The Pamlico Sound, The Skinny (Cervantes’ Other Side)

10/28 – Shape Shift Thursdays: MIZE, Redrum, Sharlitz Web and more

10/29 – Rocky Mountain Grateful Dead Revue: Melvin Seals, Rob Eaton, John Kadlecik and more (Friday at Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom)

10/29 – Balkan Bump, Shuj Roswell, Forrest Pump (Cervantes’ Other Side)

10/29 – Rocky Mountain Grateful Dead Revue: Melvin Seals, Rob Eaton, John Kadlecik and more (3-day pass at Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom)

10/30 – Rocky Mountain Grateful Dead Revue: Melvin Seals, Rob Eaton, John Kadlecik and more (Saturday at Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom)

10/30 – Dumpstaphunk, Jealous Cactus (Cervantes’ Other Side)

10/31- Rocky Mountain Grateful Dead Revue: Melvin Seals, Rob Eaton, John Kadlecik and more (Sunday at Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom)

10/31 – Dumpstaphunk, Jealous Cactus (Cervantes’ Other Side)

Dazzle

10/26 – Gabriel Santiago

10/27 – The Roots Groove & BBQ feat. Joe Smith & The Spicy Pickles (7 p.m.)

10/27 – Bread & Jam Session (9 p.m.)

10/28 – Neil Bridge, Karen Lee (6 p.m.)

10/28 – Willie Green Project (9 p.m.)

10/29 – Ken Walker Sextet (6 p.m.)

10/29 – SMRT (10 p.m.)

10/30 – Same Cloth, The Gaines Brothers (6 p.m.)

10/30 – Same Cloth, The Gaines Brothers (9 p.m.)

10/31 – Fia Nyxx

The Fillmore Auditorium

10/29 – Brett Eldredge

10/31 – Lotus

Globe Hall

10/28 – Mr. Atomic, Trash, Gila Teen

10/29 – Josh Kelley, Harper Grae

10/30 – The World is a Beautiful Place and I am No Longer Afraid to Die, Bent Knee, Sunsleeper

10/31 – Dragondeer, Extra Gold

Goosetown Tavern

10/26 – Open Mic

10/27 – Talk Box, Tangents

10/28 – Octopus Tree, Vashon Seed, Sunrise Drive

10/29 – Darkarts, A.C. Love

10/30 – Sweet Pork, The Cheeks

10/31 – Burning Sister, Graveyard People, Hold Me Up to The Flames

The Gothic Theatre

10/27 – JP Saxe, Amy Allen

10/28 – Colony House, Fleurie

10/29 – The Del McCoury Band

10/30 – Mad Caddies, Mustard Plug, Younger Than Neil

10/31 – Christopher Cross

Grizzly Rose

10/27 – Tyler Stephens

10/28 – Tyler Stephens

10/29 – Tyler Stephens

10/30 – Tyler Stephens

10/31 – Tyler Stephens

Herb’s Hideout

10/25 – Vlad Girshevich

10/26 – Gabe Mervine

10/27 – Diana Castro

10/28 – Dave Randon Trio

10/29 – Stereo Clone

10/30 – Stereo Clone

10/31 – Venus Cruz

Herman’s Hideaway

10/28 – Tommy Vext, Struggle Jennings

10/29 – Jay Andrix, Hyfy Willy Tillz, Docdic Blunt and more

Hi-Dive

10/27 – Snotty Nose Rez Kids, Lex Leosis, Time

10/28 – Sarah Shook & The Disarmers, Garrett T. Capps

10/29 – The Blue Rider, Snakes, Gabriel Albelo

10/30 – Vermin Womb, Blood Incantation, Casket Huffer and more

Larimer Lounge

10/26 – Liily, To Be Astronauts, We Are Not A Glum Lot

10/27 – Ladies Night, Drunk Dom and The Roaches, Soft Petals

10/28 – Ollie, Chris Yonge

10/29 – Parkbreezy, TF Marz, Scarien and more

10/30 – Boy Hollow, Funk Hunk, Retrofette

10/31 – Marafiki, Shwarma, Junior Rabbit and more

Lost City

10/29 – Americo, The Keeps

10/30 – Mlady, Chris Koza, Teddy Weeks

Lost Lake

10/27 – Ethereal Sea, Messiahvore, Near Dusk and more

10/28 – Okey Dokey, Stone Jackals, Gatlin

10/29 – Eyes Set To Kill, The Funeral Portrait, Misery! and more

10/30 – Morsel, Yepok

10/31 – Mating Ritual, Low Hum

Marquis Theater

10/26 – Noga Errez, McKinley Dixon

10/28 – Rocket Surgeons, Compass & Cavern, Ipecac

10/29 – The Trujillo Company, Hellbilly, The Born Readies

10/30 – Poor Me, Reno Divorce, Cheap Perfume

Mission Ballroom

10/25 – Tech N9ne, Ritz, King Iso and more

10/26 – Mac Demarco, Domi & JD Beck

10/27 – Karol G

10/28 – Gorgon City, John Summit, Pax

10/29 – Ween

10/30 – Ween

10/31 – Ween

Nocturne

10/28 – The Gabriel Mervine Quintet

10/29 – The David Bernot Quartet

10/30 – The Clay-Gott Quintet

10/31 – Adam Bodine Trio

Number Thirty Eight

10/29 – Shovelin Stone, KDJ Above

10/30 – Live DJs

10/31 – NFL Sunday Funday, KDJ Above

The Ogden Theater

10/28 – Bass Inferno: Haunted Hell, Hi I’m Ghost, Bandlez and more

10/29 – Tokimonsta, Soul Clap, Life On Planets

10/30 – 311, DENM

The Oriental Theater

10/27 – We Came As Romans, The Devil Wears Prada, Dayseeker and more

10/28 – Purge the Heretics, Sharone, Phantomstone and more

Paramount Theatre

10/28 – Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening

10/29 – Little River Band

10/30 – Mijares

Red Rocks Amphitheatre

10/27 – G-Eazy, Joyner Lucas, Yung Baby Tate and more

10/28 – Blackberry Smoke, The Allman Betts, Band and The Wild Feathers

10/30 – Flatbush Zombies, Earl Sweatshirt, Young MA and more

10/31 – $uicideBoy$, slowthai, Turnstile and more

Roxy Broadway

10/26 – Open Mic

10/27 – The Wildwoods

10/28 – Tiffany Christopher

10/29 – ManyMountains

10/30 – Amy Martin

10/30 – Weird Touch

Summit Music Hall

10/26 – Spider Gang, MKULTRA, Lil Darkie and more

10/29 – Itchy-O Hallowmass: Itchy-O, Munly and the Lupercalians, Marching Band

10/30 – Itchy-O Hallowmass: Itchy-O, Marching Band, J.G. Thirlwell

10/31 – Itchy-O Hallowmass: Itchy-O, Wovenhand, Marching Band

Temple Night Club

10/29 – Diesel

10/30 – Malaa

The Venue

10/27 – Open Stage

10/30 – ’80s Party

10/31 – Motley 2, Infestation 303, Poison’d

Your Mom’s House

10/25 – Recovery Mondays: The Glitch Wizard, Sine Merchant, Kadalyst and more

10/26 – Wildfire & Climate Change Concert Benefit: Off World Vehicle, Blooming Fire, Stone Riot and more

10/26 – Open Jam

10/27 – Wired Wednesday: Stoned Level

10/29 – Goldilox Halloween Party

10/31 – Costume Contest and Boogie Bash