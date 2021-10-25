This Week in Concerts – Andrea Bocelli, Mac DeMarco, G-Eazy and More

This week in concerts, multi-award winner, Andrea Bocelli performs at Ball Arena, Indie-rock artist, Mac DeMarco visits Mission Ballroom and G-Eazy plays Red Rocks Amphitheatre. The Ogden Theater hosts Tokimonsta Friday followed by 311 Saturday night while oddball pop-rock duo, Ween books Mission Ballroom three nights in a row. Looking to show off your costume but have nowhere to go? Then check out Your Mom’s House for their Costume Contest and Boogie Bash Sunday night. For this and more updates on local shows stay up to date with 303 Magazine.
Antero Hall
10/29 – Krafty Kuts
10/30 – Halloweird: D3xter, The Antivist, Princess Priestess and more
Ball Arena
10/31 – Andrea Bocelli
The Black Box
10/26 – Electronic Tuesdays: Aplsoz
10/27 – KMG Takeover
10/28 – Keota, Deezenaus, Sh1elds and more (The Black Box)
10/28 – Bass Boss Takeover: Backleft, Zorp, Dosidoe and more (The Lounge)
10/29 – Prophet, Crow, Fabdot and more (The Black Box)
10/29 – Zook & Friends: Shwilly, Zook, Messea and more (The Lounge)
10/30 – Sub.Mission Presents: Richard Devine, ALX-106, Gerald Fjord and more (The Black Box)
10/30 – Catadawn, Midnight Petroleum (The Lounge)
The Bluebird Theater
10/29 – Tenth Mountain Division
10/30 – Tokyo Police Club
10/31 – Planet Booty
Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
10/27 – bbno$, Shotgun Willy (Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom)
10/27 – Golden Dawn Arkestra, The Pamlico Sound, The Skinny (Cervantes’ Other Side)
10/28 – Shape Shift Thursdays: MIZE, Redrum, Sharlitz Web and more
10/29 – Rocky Mountain Grateful Dead Revue: Melvin Seals, Rob Eaton, John Kadlecik and more (Friday at Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom)
10/29 – Balkan Bump, Shuj Roswell, Forrest Pump (Cervantes’ Other Side)
10/29 – Rocky Mountain Grateful Dead Revue: Melvin Seals, Rob Eaton, John Kadlecik and more (3-day pass at Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom)
10/30 – Rocky Mountain Grateful Dead Revue: Melvin Seals, Rob Eaton, John Kadlecik and more (Saturday at Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom)
10/30 – Dumpstaphunk, Jealous Cactus (Cervantes’ Other Side)
10/31- Rocky Mountain Grateful Dead Revue: Melvin Seals, Rob Eaton, John Kadlecik and more (Sunday at Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom)
10/31 – Dumpstaphunk, Jealous Cactus (Cervantes’ Other Side)
Dazzle
10/26 – Gabriel Santiago
10/27 – The Roots Groove & BBQ feat. Joe Smith & The Spicy Pickles (7 p.m.)
10/27 – Bread & Jam Session (9 p.m.)
10/28 – Neil Bridge, Karen Lee (6 p.m.)
10/28 – Willie Green Project (9 p.m.)
10/29 – Ken Walker Sextet (6 p.m.)
10/29 – SMRT (10 p.m.)
10/30 – Same Cloth, The Gaines Brothers (6 p.m.)
10/30 – Same Cloth, The Gaines Brothers (9 p.m.)
10/31 – Fia Nyxx
The Fillmore Auditorium
10/29 – Brett Eldredge
10/31 – Lotus
Globe Hall
10/28 – Mr. Atomic, Trash, Gila Teen
10/29 – Josh Kelley, Harper Grae
10/30 – The World is a Beautiful Place and I am No Longer Afraid to Die, Bent Knee, Sunsleeper
10/31 – Dragondeer, Extra Gold
Goosetown Tavern
10/26 – Open Mic
10/27 – Talk Box, Tangents
10/28 – Octopus Tree, Vashon Seed, Sunrise Drive
10/29 – Darkarts, A.C. Love
10/30 – Sweet Pork, The Cheeks
10/31 – Burning Sister, Graveyard People, Hold Me Up to The Flames
The Gothic Theatre
10/27 – JP Saxe, Amy Allen
10/28 – Colony House, Fleurie
10/29 – The Del McCoury Band
10/30 – Mad Caddies, Mustard Plug, Younger Than Neil
10/31 – Christopher Cross
Grizzly Rose
10/27 – Tyler Stephens
10/28 – Tyler Stephens
10/29 – Tyler Stephens
10/30 – Tyler Stephens
10/31 – Tyler Stephens
Herb’s Hideout
10/25 – Vlad Girshevich
10/26 – Gabe Mervine
10/27 – Diana Castro
10/28 – Dave Randon Trio
10/29 – Stereo Clone
10/30 – Stereo Clone
10/31 – Venus Cruz
Herman’s Hideaway
10/28 – Tommy Vext, Struggle Jennings
10/29 – Jay Andrix, Hyfy Willy Tillz, Docdic Blunt and more
Hi-Dive
10/27 – Snotty Nose Rez Kids, Lex Leosis, Time
10/28 – Sarah Shook & The Disarmers, Garrett T. Capps
10/29 – The Blue Rider, Snakes, Gabriel Albelo
10/30 – Vermin Womb, Blood Incantation, Casket Huffer and more
Larimer Lounge
10/26 – Liily, To Be Astronauts, We Are Not A Glum Lot
10/27 – Ladies Night, Drunk Dom and The Roaches, Soft Petals
10/28 – Ollie, Chris Yonge
10/29 – Parkbreezy, TF Marz, Scarien and more
10/30 – Boy Hollow, Funk Hunk, Retrofette
10/31 – Marafiki, Shwarma, Junior Rabbit and more
Lost City
10/29 – Americo, The Keeps
10/30 – Mlady, Chris Koza, Teddy Weeks
Lost Lake
10/27 – Ethereal Sea, Messiahvore, Near Dusk and more
10/28 – Okey Dokey, Stone Jackals, Gatlin
10/29 – Eyes Set To Kill, The Funeral Portrait, Misery! and more
10/30 – Morsel, Yepok
10/31 – Mating Ritual, Low Hum
Marquis Theater
10/26 – Noga Errez, McKinley Dixon
10/28 – Rocket Surgeons, Compass & Cavern, Ipecac
10/29 – The Trujillo Company, Hellbilly, The Born Readies
10/30 – Poor Me, Reno Divorce, Cheap Perfume
Mission Ballroom
10/25 – Tech N9ne, Ritz, King Iso and more
10/26 – Mac Demarco, Domi & JD Beck
10/27 – Karol G
10/28 – Gorgon City, John Summit, Pax
10/29 – Ween
10/30 – Ween
10/31 – Ween
Nocturne
10/28 – The Gabriel Mervine Quintet
10/29 – The David Bernot Quartet
10/30 – The Clay-Gott Quintet
10/31 – Adam Bodine Trio
Number Thirty Eight
10/29 – Shovelin Stone, KDJ Above
10/30 – Live DJs
10/31 – NFL Sunday Funday, KDJ Above
The Ogden Theater
10/28 – Bass Inferno: Haunted Hell, Hi I’m Ghost, Bandlez and more
10/29 – Tokimonsta, Soul Clap, Life On Planets
10/30 – 311, DENM
The Oriental Theater
10/27 – We Came As Romans, The Devil Wears Prada, Dayseeker and more
10/28 – Purge the Heretics, Sharone, Phantomstone and more
Paramount Theatre
10/28 – Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening
10/29 – Little River Band
10/30 – Mijares
Red Rocks Amphitheatre
10/27 – G-Eazy, Joyner Lucas, Yung Baby Tate and more
10/28 – Blackberry Smoke, The Allman Betts, Band and The Wild Feathers
10/30 – Flatbush Zombies, Earl Sweatshirt, Young MA and more
10/31 – $uicideBoy$, slowthai, Turnstile and more
Roxy Broadway
10/26 – Open Mic
10/27 – The Wildwoods
10/28 – Tiffany Christopher
10/29 – ManyMountains
10/30 – Amy Martin
10/30 – Weird Touch
Summit Music Hall
10/26 – Spider Gang, MKULTRA, Lil Darkie and more
10/29 – Itchy-O Hallowmass: Itchy-O, Munly and the Lupercalians, Marching Band
10/30 – Itchy-O Hallowmass: Itchy-O, Marching Band, J.G. Thirlwell
10/31 – Itchy-O Hallowmass: Itchy-O, Wovenhand, Marching Band
Temple Night Club
10/29 – Diesel
10/30 – Malaa
The Venue
10/27 – Open Stage
10/30 – ’80s Party
10/31 – Motley 2, Infestation 303, Poison’d
Your Mom’s House
10/25 – Recovery Mondays: The Glitch Wizard, Sine Merchant, Kadalyst and more
10/26 – Wildfire & Climate Change Concert Benefit: Off World Vehicle, Blooming Fire, Stone Riot and more
10/26 – Open Jam
10/27 – Wired Wednesday: Stoned Level
10/29 – Goldilox Halloween Party
10/31 – Costume Contest and Boogie Bash