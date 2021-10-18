Denver has some bounteous events lined up this week. Start it off by getting innovative at Denver Design Week and end it by sweating it out at a Day of the Dead 5k & 10k. Wherever the week takes you, make sure to take a glance at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Monday, October 18

Denver Design Week

When: October 18 – 24

Where: Various Locations

Cost: Various prices, check here

The Lowdown: Denver Design Week returns to Denver for a week filled with innovation, learning and design. You can attend panels from more than 40 different presenters, such as Dave Tweed of Stantec, Ashley Stevens of Evoke and Breton Lujan of Raw Creative. You can also take part in a Maker’s Marketplace on Sunday.

Fiction Beer Company Book Club

When: October 18, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Fiction Beer Company, 7101 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Get literary at the Fiction Beer Company Book Club. You can read and discuss the novel The Southern Book Club’s Guide to Slaying Vampires by Grady Hendrix with a moderator.

Magic of the Jack O’ Lanterns

When: October 18 – 31

Where: Hudson Gardens, 6115 S. Santa Fe Dr., Littleton



Cost: $10 – $21.99, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Thirteenth Floor Entertainment Group presents Magic of the Jack O’ Lanterns. You can stroll Hudson Gardens all throughout the month of October to view 5,000 hand-carved pumpkins and more.

Beer For Gear

When: October 18, 5 p.m.

Where: 14er Brewing Company, 3120 Blake St. Unit C, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Grab your outdoor gear to sell during Gear For Beer. You can sell your unwanted outdoor gear, get paid and sip on a brew in exchange. What better way to clear space and get rewarded while doing so?

Tuesday, October 19

Mindful Looking Online

When: October 19, 1:45 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Denver Art Museum hosts Mindful Looking Online. You can take a day to slow down and experience some art on a deeper level. This week you can take a look at Blue Mysteries Near the Sun by Vance Kirkland on a Zoom session.

Ace Peking Duck House

When: October 19, 5 – 9 p.m.

Where: Ace Eat Serve, 501 E. 17th Ave., Denver

Cost: $5 per person or $100 per duck, register here

The Lowdown: Ace Eat Serve is back with Ace Peking Duck. The event offers a three-course meal with carved duck served tableside. You can also imbibe on cocktails by Woody Creek Distillers and have a chance to win prizes. The proceeds from the event will benefit The Youth Employment Academy.

Free Day at Clyfford

When: October 19, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Clyfford Still Museum, 1250 Bannock St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Clyfford Still Museum presents a Free Day. You can explore the museum at no charge, take a tour of the space and more throughout the day.

Ciders & Sides

When: October 19, 3 – 9 p.m.

Where: Stem Ciders Taproom, 2811 Walnut St. Unit 150, Denver

Cost: $24 – $26, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Stem Ciders teams up with Colorado Cocoa Pod to host a Cider & Sides. You can delight in four chocolate bonbons paired with four fall ciders for a delicious afternoon.

Wednesday, October 20

NFTS: Putting The Fun in Non-Fungible Tokens

When: October 20, 5 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free – $15, tickets available here

The Lowdown: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver hosts NFTS: Putting The Fun in Non-Fungible Tokens. You can learn more about non-fungible tokens, blockchain art and an exploration into how digital objects are advancing into the next chapter of conceptual art.

Full Moon Evening

When: October 20, 4 – 8 p.m.

Where: Dairy Block, 1801 Blake St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Free Market hosts a Full Moon Evening. You can shop at Free Market, have your aura photographed by Ignite Your Aura, take part in a yoga flow and more throughout the evening.

Nichos Workshop

When: October 20, 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Raices Brewing Co., 2060 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free, register here

The Lowdown: Raices Brewing Co. partners with Latino Cultural Arts Center for a Nichos Workshop. You can create Nichos, which are small scenes that give remembrances into a physical form and sip on a brew.

Indigenous Film

When: October 20, 7 – 8:15 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free, register here

The Lowdown: Denver Museum of Nature and Science partners with the International Institute for Indigenous Resource Management and the Denver American Indian Commission for Indigenous Film. You can view a screening of the documentary film NZ Wars: Stories of Waitara and later take part in a Q&A.

Brighter Than Love Pop-Up Art Gallery

When: October 20, 12 – 7 p.m.

Where: Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Dairy Block teams up with Denver-based A. Michel Velazquez of Velart Denver Co. for a Brighter Than Love Pop Up Gallery. The exhibition shares positivity through mixed media pieces full of bright and bold colors.

Women in Power

When: October 20, 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Deviation Distilling, 1821 Blake St. #130, Denver

Cost: Donation-based tickets here

The Lowdown: Empower yourself and lift up other women during Women in power. The networking event features an evening to collaborate with other women in business, a chance to hear from three accomplished women and more.

Thursday, October 21

Ryan Busse Presents Gunfight

When: October 21, 7 p.m.

Where: Tattered Cover McGregor Square, 1991 Wazee St. Ste 100, Denver

Cost: Free, register here

The Lowdown: Tattered Cover welcome author Ryan Busse to present and discuss his novel Gunfight: My Battle Against the Industry That Radicalized America. Busse will also discuss the gun industry, extremism and more.

Supper Club

When: October 21, 5:30 p.m.

Where: Toro Latin Kitchen & Lounge, 150 Clayton Ln. Ste B, Denver

Cost: $125, tickets available here

The Lowdown: Chef Tajahi Cook partners with Chef Oscar Padilla of Toro Latin Kitchen & Lounge for Supper Club. You can taste bites of Latin-American and Jamaican during the tasty evening.

Al Amal (Hope) Mission to Mars

When: October 21, 7:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: $15, tickets available here

The Lowdown: Denver Museum of Nature & Science teams up with WorldDenver to present Al Amal (Hope) Mission to Mars. The event explores Mars through the view of the Al Amal (Hope) spacecraft orbiter that made it to the planet on February 9.

Friday, October 22

Cyclical Forces Exhibition

When: October 22, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: EDGE Gallery, 6851 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: EDGE Gallery hosts the opening reception of Cyclical Forces: Explorations on the interconnected relationships of plants and pollinators. You can peruse works by artist Faith Williams Dyrsten, speak with Williams Dyrsten and more throughout the evening.

Finding Love: Interactive Comedy Show

When: October 22, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop St., Denver

Cost: $10, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Frustrated with love in Denver? Comedians Hannah Jones and Alec Flynn commiserate with the Finding Love: Interactive Comedy Show. You can hear great stories, hilarious comedy and maybe even take home some advice for the dating scene.

Saturday, October 23

Lost City Live

When: October 23, 6:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Lost City River North Patio, 3459 Ringsby Ct., Denver

Cost: $12 – $200, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Shimmy to some sweet beats from Lillian with Folk Paradise and Patrick Dethlefs throughout the evening during Lost City Live. The live musical event series will continue with performances on the patio for a chill fall night.

CTA Fall Market

When: October 23, 1 – 5 p.m.

Where: Call To Arms Brewing Company, 4526 Tennyson St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Call To Arms Brewing Company hosts a CTA Fall Market. You can shop from To Hell & Rats, Forage Plant, Fonda Elizabeth Arts and more while imbibing in a local brew.

Bloodies and Bluegrass

When: October 23, 2 – 6 p.m.

Where: Mile High Spirits – Tasting Room, 2201 Lawrence St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Kick back and jam it out with Bloodies and Bluegrass. Mile High Spirits host an afternoon of $20 bottomless Bloody Marys, food and live music on the patio.

Haunted History Tour When: October 23, 7:30 – 9:30 p.m. Where: Cheesman Park Pavilion, 1900 E. 11th Ave., Denver Cost: $20 per person The Lowdown: Get your spook on with a Haunted History Tour. You can take an evening tour through Cheesman Park and hear about its not-so-sweet history, hauntings and more with the guidance of Sam Carstens. To create a reservation, email [email protected] or call 970.316.5828.

Yoga on the Terrace

When: October 23, 9 – 10 a.m.

Where: The ART, a Hotel (Denver), 1201 Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The ART, a Hotel partners up with Black Swan Yoga for Yoga on the Terrace. You can flow into a yoga session with instructor Adyn Pipoly while taking in a view of the gorgeous Mile High City.

Witch Fest

When: October 23, 6 p.m.

Where: Elitch Gardens, 200 Elitch Cir., Denver

Cost: Various prices here

The Lowdown: Get into your mystical self with Witch Fest at Elitch Gardens. You can watch fire rituals, shop from broom makers, experience an honoring of the dead ritual and more throughout the metaphysical-inspired evening.

TEDxMileHigh: RETHINK

When: October 23, 1 – 6 p.m.

Where: Buell Theatre, 950 13th St., Denver

Cost: $6 – $500, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Explore new ways of thinking, innovation and more with TEDxMileHigh: RETHINK. You can hear from community speakers about ways to rethink issues, solve them and create a better tomorrow.

Sunday, October 24

Fall Festival

When: October 24, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Stanley Marketplace hosts its annual Fall Festival. You can grab the perfect gourd from a pumpkin patch, take part in fall-themed activities and snack on seasonal food and drinks for a wondrous afternoon.

Queertoberfest

When: October 24, 12 p.m.

Where: Goldspot Brewing Company, 4970 Lowell Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Goldspot Brewing Company presents Queertoberfest. You can sample brews from breweries such as Cerebral Brewing, Novel Strand Brewing and of course Goldspot through the use of drink tickets. A dollar from every drink ticket will go toward a nonprofit of each brewery’s choosing.

Day of the Dead 5k & 10k

When: October 24, 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Where: Denver City Park, 1700 York St., Denver

Cost: $30 – $45 register here

The Lowdown: Celebrate the Day of the Dead a bit early with a 5k and 10k race around Denver City Park. You can walk or run in a timed 5k or 10k course around the park, shop from a vendor’s village, refuel with food and more through the morning.

You made it all the way to the end! Congrats! We hope this guide was helpful. We worked really hard to put it together and would appreciate any support to help us keep going. Consider donating today and you’ll support our team of local writers.

Mark Your Calendar

Laugh Your Craft Off

When: October 27, 5:30 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: $20, tickets available here

60 Minutes in Space

When: October 27, 7 – 8 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free register here

Night of The Dancing Dead

When: October 27, doors open at 7 p.m.

Where: The Clockwork Cabaret, 1601 Arapahoe St., Denver

Cost: $30 – $40, tickets available here

Hocus Pocus Movie Night

When: October 28, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Marjorie Park, 6335 S. Fiddlers Green Cir., Greenwood Village

Cost: $10 – $90, tickets available here