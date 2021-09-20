This Week in Concerts – Tame Impala, Twenty One Pilots, Portugal. The Man and More

This week in concerts, Tame Impala makes an appearance at Ball Arena. Portugal. The Man graces the stage at Red Rocks Amphitheatre and Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre hosts Lady A and Van Morrison. Ever seen Twenty One Pilots? If not, you’ll have plenty of opportunities this week when they stop by Denver for their Takeover Tour. The Grammy-award winning duo will make an appearance at The Bluebird Theater, The Ogden Theatre, Mission Ballroom and Ball Arena, so no excuses. For all your local live shows, stay up to date with 303 Magazine.

Ball Arena

9/20 – Tame Impala

9/22 – Alanis Morissette

9/25 – Twenty One Pilots

The Black Box

9/21 – Electronic Tuesdays: Morillo

9/22 – Mikey Fisher Celebration of Life: Omega, Cloud-D, Miraja and more

9/22 – W.I.P. Wednesdays

9/23 – Pineapple Promotions: Saltus, Dillard, Pots & Pans and more

9/23 – Bass Boss Records: Omnist, Among the Bezlebub, DosiDoe and more

9/24 – Eclectic Imprint Takeover: Super Future, Jordnmoody, Episcool and more

9/24 – Chromonicci, Kilamanzego, Valerie Molano and more

9/25 – Eclectic Imprint Takeover: Milano, Big City, Smokestax and more

9/25 – Low & High Takeover: Drty Hbtz, Krispy, Tree Sap and more

The Bluebird Theater

9/20 – Mannequin Pussy

9/21 – Twenty One Pilots

9/24 – Kiltro

Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

9/23 – Shift, Rome in Silver, Sumthin Sumthin and more (Cervantes’ Other Side)

9/23 – Shift, The Crystal Method, Zebbler Encanti Experience and more (Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom)

9/24 – Dirtwire, Gone Gone Beyond, Blossomn (Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom)

9/24 – Shwayze, Otis, Hyp3 and more (Cervantes’ Other Side)

9/25 – The Expendables, Ballyhoo!, Tunnel Vision (Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom)

9/25 – Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio, Banshee Tree (Cervantes’ Other Side)

Dazzle

9/20 – Delfeayo Marsalis Quintet (6 p.m.)

9/20 – Delfeayo Marsalis Quintet (9 p.m.)

9/21 – Tenia Nelson Trio (7 p.m.)

9/22 – Andy Sydow (6 p.m.)

9/22 – Bread & Jam Session: The VIP’s

9/24 – Ken Walker Sextet

9/24 – Lil Ween

9/25 – Same Cloth (6 p.m.)

9/25 – Same Cloth (9 p.m.)

Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

9/23 – Lady A, Carly Pearce, niko moon and more

9/25 – Van Morrison, Taj Mahal

Globe Hall

9/21 – Mdou Moctar, Pure Adult

9/22 – Ratboys, Wild Pink, Belhoss

9/23 – Ward Davis, Charles Wesley Godwin

9/24 – Foxxes, Hex Cassette, Deadluv and more

9/25 – Willie Watson, Chella & Charm

9/26 – Sunday BBQ Series: Part Time Ghost, Muck Luck, Rabbit fighter and more

Goosetown Tavern

9/23 – Bear Witness

9/24 – Shady Oaks

9/25 – Johnny Storm, Lyrical Landlordz, Mean One and more

9/26 – Son Electrix, People in Between

The Gothic Theatre

9/21 – Anti-Flag, In The Whale, Dog Party and more

9/24 – Nghtmre

Grizzly Rose

9/22 – Clayton Mann

9/23 – Clayton Mann

9/24 – Clayton Mann

9/25 – Clayton Mann

9/26 – Clayton Mann

Herb’s Hideout

9/20 – Vlad Girshevich

9/22 – Diana Castro

9/23 – Dave Randon Trio

9/24 – Funkiphino

9/25 – Mile High Groove

9/26 – Venus Cruz

Herman’s Hideaway

9/24 – Mystikal

Hi-Dive

9/20 – Cal in Red, Mainland Break, Mystic Wool

9/22 – Waltzer, Vision Video, Voight and more

9/23 – Ploom, Dendrons, Los Toms and more

Larimer Lounge

9/21 – Torres, Ariana and The Rose

9/22 – Kainalu, Bobby Amulet & The Scream Queens, Petite League

9/23 – Jesse Daniel, Casey James Prestwood

9/24 – Freak On, House Wins, Deezy La Phunk and more

9/25 – Beer with The Deer

9/25 – TF Marz, Parkbreezy, Feral Williams and more

9/26 – Serene C, Tom Kenny

Levitt Pavilion Denver

9/25 – Trout Steak Revival

Lost City

9/25 – John Statz, Zoe Berman

Lost Lake

9/23 – Anti-Feds, BrewHa!Ha!, Feens and more

9/24 – The Elegant Plums, Direville, Bradley Stroz and more

9/25 – Motherfolk, Ten Miles South, Paul Whitacre

9/26 – Isadora Eden, Warper, Fire Motel

Marquis Theater

9/21 – Lewis Del Mar, Mobley

9/22 – hellogoodbye, Early Eyes, Devyn Rae

9/24 – Mosaic, Colony Collapse, Purge The Heretics

Mission Ballroom

9/22 – Alec Benjamin, Anson Seabra

9/23 – Twenty One Pilots, Half Alive, Arrested Youth

9/24 – Yacht Rock Revue, Hot Dads

9/25 – Kevin Gates, DDG, Gang51e

Nocturne

9/22 – The Heath Walton Band

9/23 – Tom Amend Organ Trio

9/24 – The Gonzalo Teppa Quintet

9/25 – The Wil Swindler

Number Thirty Eight

9/24 – Kenny Lee Young

9/25 – The Greenhouse Band and more TBA

9/26 – NFL Sunday Funday: Kellindo and friends

The Ogden Theater

9/22 – Twenty One Pilots, Half Alive, Arrested Youth

9/24 – Samantha Fish, Jackson Stokes

9/25 – Channel 93.3: Jukebox The Ghost, Fleece

The Oriental Theater

9/20 – The Sounds, Starbenders

9/21 – Twin Tribes, Wingtips, Plague Garden

9/22 – Front 242

9/23 – Youth of Today

9/24 – Strangelove: DJ Paul Italiano, DJ Eli

9/25 – Totally Tennyson: 6 Million Dollar Band

Red Rocks Amphitheatre

9/20 – Khruangbin, Nick Hakim, Kadhja Bonet

9/21 – Khruangbin, Nick Hakim, Kaddhja Bonet

9/22 – Portugal. The Man, Parquet Courts

9/23 – Get The Led Out

9/24 – Rowdytown IX: Gigantic Nghtmre, DROELOE, GoldFish and more

9/25 – Rowdytown IX: Peekaboo, slenderbodies, Dreamers Delight

9/26 – Lake Street Dive, The Wood Brothers

Roxy Broadway

9/22 – Ellsworth

9/23 – Victor Towle and The Usual Suspects

9/24 – Lucas Wolf

9/24 – Shadow Work, Trusetto

9/25 – DJ GirlAfraid

9/25 – Tessa Waite

9/25 – Pantones

Soiled Dove

9/21 – Skerryvore

9/23 – The Quebe Sisters

9/24 – Mr. Blue Sky

9/25 – Mike Zito & His Big Blues Band

9/26 – Keith Washington

Summit Music Hall

9/22 – WizKid

9/24 – Stephen Lynch

9/25 – Isaiah Rashad

Temple Night Club

9/23 – Juelz

9/24 – Anamorphic Portraiture

9/24 – Young Bombs

9/25 – Morgan Page

The Venue

9/22 – Open Stage

9/23 – DJ Simes Carter

9/24 – Michael Morrow and The Culprits, Sabbatar & Gravel

9/25 – Hooligans Holiday, Infestation 303, Sisters of the Moon

Your Mom’s House

9/20 – Lysergia Takeover: Czek, Mr. Lang, Subliminull and more

9/21 – Open Jam

9/22 – G-Wub Takeover: Arya, Sushi Mane, STVSH and more

9/24 – Spector

9/24 – Trippin’ Through Time: Dirteedisco, Horse Venom, NutLif3 and more

9/26 – Cody G, SQWERTY, Chando, Hevylo and more