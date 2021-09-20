23 Things To Do in and Around Denver This Week

Denver has some groovy events lined up this week. Start it off with chilling with a film at a Monday Movie Night and ending dressing up at a Wedding Expo. Whatever the week guides you to, make sure to take a glance at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Monday, September 20

Monday Movie Night

When: September 20, 7:15 – 9:15 p.m.

Where: Edgewater Public Market, 5505 W. 20th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Kick back and relax to watch the classic Legally Blonde on the lawn between Syrup and R&R BBQ during a Monday Movie Night. You can also grab drinks and bites from Edgewater Public Market to delight in while you view the film.

LUKI’s Oktoberfest Coloring Contest

When: September 20 – October 2

Where: LUKI Brewery, 14715 W 64th Ave. Units A&B, Arvada

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: LUKI Brewery hosts a two-week-long Oktoberfest celebration and Coloring Contest. For $1 you can enter into the contest that benefits Jefferson Center for Mental Health and gives you a chance to win a free growler and fill if you create a masterpiece. The celebration also offers a cupcake pairing with Gold Mine Cupcakes, beer tappings and live music.

Evening Yoga in the Park

When: September 20, 6 – 7 p.m.

Where: Marjorie Park, 6331 S. Fiddlers Green Cir., Greenwood Village

Cost: $20, register here

The Lowdown: Take a deep breath and stretch during an Evening Yoga in the Park. The class is lead by a Club Greenwood yoga instructor in the beautiful Marjorie Park. Make sure to bring a mat and water bottle to keep hydrated.

Open Mike Comedy Show

When: September 20, 8 – 9 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: $10 – $25, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Let out a laugh during an Open Mike Comedy Show. You can watch sets from local up-and-coming comedians as well as a joke-writing contest for an even more exciting time. You can also hear commentary from host, professional comedian and television writer Mike Langworthy throughout the night.

Tuesday, September 21

Sci-Fi Fantasy Book Club

When: September 21, 6 – 7 p.m.

Where: Tattered Cover Aspen Grove, 7301 S. Santa Fe Dr., Littleton

Cost: Free, register here

The Lowdown: Get your literary genius on during a Sci-Fi Fantasy Book Club. You can read and discuss Kindred by Octavia Butler throughout the month of September with a moderator from Tattered Cover.

Lotería Night

When: September 21, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Cervecería Colorado, 1635 Platte St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Cervecería Colorado hosts Lotería Night. The event features a night to play Lotería — a Mexican game of chance. You can get a Lotería card with the purchase of one full beer and play to win more beers in crowler form.

Cider & Sides

When: September 21, 3 – 9 p.m.

Where: Stem Ciders RiNo Taproom, 2811 Walnut St. #150, Denver

Cost: $29 – $31, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Stem Ciders team up with Tiny Plants Denver for Cider & Sides. You can imbibe in four ciders while potting four cute little plant propagations to bring home at the end of the event.

Wednesday, September 22

Digital Earth: Our Warming Planet

When: September 22, 7 – 8 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: $10, tickets available here

The Lowdown: Denver Museum of Nature & Science hosts Digital Earth: Our Warming Planet. The event explores the earth’s ecosystems, how the climate is evolving and how flora and fauna are reacting. Curator of space science Ka Chun Yu and research associate Bob Raynolds will look deeper into the issues throughout the lecture.

Music in the Clouds

When: September 22, 4 – 7 p.m.

Where: Halcyon, a hotel in Cherry Creek, 245 Columbine St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Embrace a fall evening to rock out to some sweet beats at Music in the Clouds. Halcyon hosts the musical event with a performance from local artist Jeff Lloyd on the rooftop of the hotel with a view of the city.

Hatch Green Chili Mexican Chocolate Stout Firkin Release

When: September 22, 2 – 9 p.m.

Where: Copper Kettle Brewing Company, 1338 S. Valentia St. Ste 100, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Celebrate firkin month with a release of a Hatch Green Chili Mexican Chocolate Stout. You can sip the sweet and spicy brew while delighting in bites from Mama Jo’s.

Thursday, September 23

Back from the Brink: Saved from Extinction

When: September 23, 7 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: $10, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Learn about different animal species that have returned from the brink of extinction during Back from the Brink: Saved from Extinction. You can view the film Back from the Brink and hear from Chris Pague, the Senior Conservation Ecologist for The Nature Conservancy in Colorado, following the film.

Park Hill Farm and Flea

When: September 23, 4 – 8 p.m.

Where: Oneida Park, E. 23rd Ave. & Oneida St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Park Hill Farm and Flea is back for the market season. You can shop from more than 45 local vendors offering seasonally fresh, sustainably grown produce, baked goods, hand-crafted items and more while imbibing in local beverages and shaking your stuff to live music.

Friday, September 24

Oktoberfest Fall Market

When: September 24 – 26

Where: Denver Milk Market, 1800 Wazee St., Suite 100, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Denver Milk Market teams up with American Field for an Oktoberfest Fall Market. You can shop from vendors such as Breckenridge Brewery, Wild Wax Candle Company and Ritual Brass while exploring the Dairy Block Alley.

Body Mind Spirit Celebration

When: September 24 – 26

Where: Crowne Plaza Denver Airport Convention Ctr., 15500 E. 40th Ave., Denver

Cost: $8 – $15, get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Body Mind Spirit Celebration has returned. You can tap into your spiritual energies by exploring psychic readers, healers and natural health experts. The celebration is the perfect place to open up your metaphysical self.

Denver Oktoberfest 2021

When: September 24 – 26

Where: 2100 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Varying prices, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver’s Oktoberfest is back for a four-day festival spanning over the course of two different weekends. You can get the chance to grab a stein at the 51st annual event and taste turkey legs, soft pretzel, traditional German-style brews and more.

Art Park Grand Opening

When: September 24 – 26

Where: RiNo Art Park, 1900 35th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: RiNo Art District celebrates Art Park Grand Opening with three days of activities. You can stroll through the Five Points neighborhood and take part in community projects such as yarn bombing, workshops and other art-based events.

Saturday, September 25

Beer and Ice Cream Pairing

When: September 25, 1 – 3 p.m. & 3 – 5 p.m.

Where: Denver Beer Co. South Downing, 2425 S. Downing St., Denver

Cost: $30, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Beer Co. partners with Yum Yum’s Ice Cream for a Beer and Ice Cream Pairing. You can satisfy your sweet tooth with five scoops of ice cream paired perfectly with five tasters of craft beer.

Saturday Night Bazaar

When: September 25, 4 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: 1611 Raleigh St., Denver

Cost: Free – $30, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Explore the streets of Sloan’s Lake neighborhood during a Saturday Night Bazaar. The event hosted by DenverBazaar features more than 50 local vendors presenting their goods. You can grab a glass of wine or beer from a cash bar and shop all of the amazing fashion, art and more.

Feed Your Autumn Appetite

When: September 25, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Stir Cooking School, 3215 Zuni St., Denver

Cost: $190, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Learn to make a delicious meal at Stir Cooking School at a Feed Your Autumn Appetite class. The event features a class with a Stir Cooking School instructor, learning to make butternut squash soup, pork tenderloin with sage, a bread pudding and more.

September Garden Take Down

When: September 25, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Where: McNichols Buiding, 144 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

The Cost: Free RSVP here

The Lowdown: Help take care of garden plots at Civic Center Park during a September Garden Take Down project. You can join Volunteers for Outdoor Colorado, Grow Local and RPCVs of Colorado in cultivating and exploring the upkeep of the gardens.

Maize in the City

When: September 25 – October 31



Where: 10451 McKay Rd, Thornton



Cost: $9 – $12, get tickets here



The Lowdown: Maize in the City is back with its popular 20-acre corn maze. You can find your way through the maze, pick pumpkins in a patch, take a barrel ride and more at the fall attraction. For more information check here.

Fiction Beer Company’s 7th Anniversary

When: September 25, 12 – 10 p.m.

Where: Fiction Beer Company, 7101 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Fiction Beer Company celebrates seven years of business during its 7th Anniversary. The birthday bash serves up seven beer releases, a balloon drop at 7 p.m., live music t-shirt printing and more for a wild night.

Sunday, September 26

Wedding Expo

When: September 26, 9 a.m.

Where: McNichols Building, 144 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Need to get ready for an impending wedding? If so the Wedding Expo and Bridal Market is for you. Inspire Bridal hosts the market with a chance to try on wedding gowns, shop for vendors and more in the McNichols Building.

Mark Your Calendar

Doors Open Denver

When: September 27 – October 17

Where: Virtual and in-person locations, check here

Cost: $12 – $30, tickets available here

Laugh Your Craft Off

When: September 29, 5:30 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: $20, tickets available here

Harvest Week

When: October 5 – 7

Where: Ironton Distillery & Crafthouse, 3636 Chestnut Pl., Denver

Cost: $125 tickets available here

Telluride Horror Show

When: October 15 – 17

Where: Sheridan Opera House, 110 N. Oak St., Telluride

Cost: $95 – $195, passes available here