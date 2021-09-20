10+ Oktoberfest Events to Raise a Glass to in Denver This Week

Denver is primed and ready for some wunderbar Oktoberfest events. If you are looking to celebrate the German brew-tastic holiday, 303 Magazine has got you covered with this roundup of Oktoberfest celebrations from 5ks to markets.

LUKI’s Oktoberfest Coloring Contest

When: September 20 – October 2

Where: LUKI Brewery, 14715 W 64th Ave. Units A&B, Arvada

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: LUKI Brewery hosts a two-week-long Oktoberfest celebration and Coloring Contest. For $1 you can enter into the contest that benefits Jefferson Center for Mental Health and gives you a chance to win a free growler and fill if you create a masterpiece. The celebration also offers a cupcake pairing with Gold Mine Cupcakes, beer tappings and live music.

Wynkoop Oktoberfest

When: September 23, 6 p.m.

Where: Wynkoop Brewing Company, 1634 18th St., Denver

Cost: Free, register here

The Lowdown: Raise a glass to Wynkoop’s Oktoberfest. The brewery’s first-ever participation in the German holiday offers German-style beer tapping, traditional fare for tasty treats and some killer live entertainment during the thrilling evening.

Oktoberfest Fun

When: September 24 – 26

Where: ViewHouse Ballpark, 2015 Market St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Don your lederhosen for some Oktoberfest fun. You can celebrate the German holiday at ViewHouse with soft pretzels and cheese, bison brats, beer specials and more.

Oktoberfest Fall Market

When: September 24 – 26

Where: Denver Milk Market, 1800 Wazee St., Suite 100, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Denver Milk Market teams up with American Field for an Oktoberfest Fall Market. You can shop from vendors such as Breckenridge Brewery, Wild Wax Candle Company and Ritual Brass while exploring the Dairy Block Alley.

Oktoberfest Rhein Haus

When: September 24 – 26

Where: Rhein Haus Denver, 1415 Market St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Oktoberfest kicks off at Rhein Haus Denver. You can imbibe in $5 half-liter specials on all German brews, snag $5 Oktoberfest shirts and snack on free housemade pretzels while wearing an RFID Oktoberfest wristband throughout the weekend-long celebration.

Denver Oktoberfest 2021

When: September 24 – 26

Where: 2100 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Varying prices, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver’s Oktoberfest is back for a four-day festival spanning over the course of two different weekends. You can get the chance to grab a stein at the 51st annual event and taste turkey legs, soft pretzel, traditional German-style brews and more.

Platt Park Oktoberfest

When: September 25, 11 a.m.

Where: Platt Park Brewing Company, 1875 S. Pearl St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Platt Park Brewing Company cheers to Oktoberfest. For $15 you can get a limited edition Platt Park traditional one-liter glass tankard and pours of an Oktoberfest lager. You can also dig into bites from Gates Deli & Grog while sippin’.

Oktoberfest 5k at Prost

When: September 25, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: Prost Brewing Company, 2540 19th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Lace up your sneakers for the Oktoberfest 5k at Prost. Colorado Brewery Running Series partners with Prost Brewing Company for a 5k run around the Highlands ending at Prost for an ice-cold beer.

Fiction Beer Company’s 7th Anniversary

When: September 25, 12 – 10 p.m.

Where: Fiction Beer Company, 7101 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Fiction Beer Company celebrates seven years of business during its 7th Anniversary. The birthday bash serves up seven beer releases, a balloon drop at 7 p.m., live music t-shirt printing and more for a wild night.

Sloan’s Lake Beer Fest

When: October 2, 3 – 7 p.m.

Where: Sloan’s Lake, 1611 Raleigh St., Denver

Cost: $5 – $160, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Sip on brews from over 30 breweries, taste dishes from food trucks, jam out to a live ’90s tribute DJ and more during the Sloan’s Lake Beer Fest. The one-day fest will give you an Oktoberfest experience while tasting a myriad of local brews at one location.

14er Oktoberfest

When: October 2 – 3

Where: 14er Brewing Company, 3120 Blake St. Unit C., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: 14er Brewing Company presents its first annual Oktoberfest. The two-day fest brings collaboration brews, hot bites, live music and a steinholding competition with a prize.

Factotum’s Farewell OktoberFest

When: October 9, 12 p.m.

Where: Factotum Brewhouse, 3845 Lipan St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Factotum Brewhouse hosts a Farewell Oktoberfest as a final sendoff. Make sure to put on your best lederhosen and dirndls for a bangin’ evening and to raise a glass to Factotum one more time.