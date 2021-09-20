10+ Oktoberfest Events to Raise a Glass to in Denver This Week

Denver is primed and ready for some wunderbar Oktoberfest events. If you are looking to celebrate the German brew-tastic holiday, 303 Magazine has got you covered with this roundup of Oktoberfest celebrations from 5ks to markets.
LUKI’s Oktoberfest Coloring Contest
When: September 20 – October 2
Where: LUKI Brewery, 14715 W 64th Ave. Units A&B, Arvada
Cost: Free admission
The Lowdown: LUKI Brewery hosts a two-week-long Oktoberfest celebration and Coloring Contest. For $1 you can enter into the contest that benefits Jefferson Center for Mental Health and gives you a chance to win a free growler and fill if you create a masterpiece. The celebration also offers a cupcake pairing with Gold Mine Cupcakes, beer tappings and live music.
Wynkoop Oktoberfest
When: September 23, 6 p.m.
Where: Wynkoop Brewing Company, 1634 18th St., Denver
Cost: Free, register here
The Lowdown: Raise a glass to Wynkoop’s Oktoberfest. The brewery’s first-ever participation in the German holiday offers German-style beer tapping, traditional fare for tasty treats and some killer live entertainment during the thrilling evening.
Oktoberfest Fun
When: September 24 – 26
Where: ViewHouse Ballpark, 2015 Market St., Denver
Cost: Free admission
The Lowdown: Don your lederhosen for some Oktoberfest fun. You can celebrate the German holiday at ViewHouse with soft pretzels and cheese, bison brats, beer specials and more.
Oktoberfest Fall Market
When: September 24 – 26
Where: Denver Milk Market, 1800 Wazee St., Suite 100, Denver
Cost: Free admission
The Lowdown: Denver Milk Market teams up with American Field for an Oktoberfest Fall Market. You can shop from vendors such as Breckenridge Brewery, Wild Wax Candle Company and Ritual Brass while exploring the Dairy Block Alley.
Oktoberfest Rhein Haus
When: September 24 – 26
Where: Rhein Haus Denver, 1415 Market St., Denver
Cost: Free admission
The Lowdown: Oktoberfest kicks off at Rhein Haus Denver. You can imbibe in $5 half-liter specials on all German brews, snag $5 Oktoberfest shirts and snack on free housemade pretzels while wearing an RFID Oktoberfest wristband throughout the weekend-long celebration.
Denver Oktoberfest 2021
When: September 24 – 26
Where: 2100 Larimer St., Denver
Cost: Varying prices, get tickets here
The Lowdown: Denver’s Oktoberfest is back for a four-day festival spanning over the course of two different weekends. You can get the chance to grab a stein at the 51st annual event and taste turkey legs, soft pretzel, traditional German-style brews and more.
Platt Park Oktoberfest
When: September 25, 11 a.m.
Where: Platt Park Brewing Company, 1875 S. Pearl St., Denver
Cost: Free admission
The Lowdown: Platt Park Brewing Company cheers to Oktoberfest. For $15 you can get a limited edition Platt Park traditional one-liter glass tankard and pours of an Oktoberfest lager. You can also dig into bites from Gates Deli & Grog while sippin’.
Oktoberfest 5k at Prost
When: September 25, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Where: Prost Brewing Company, 2540 19th St., Denver
Cost: Free admission
The Lowdown: Lace up your sneakers for the Oktoberfest 5k at Prost. Colorado Brewery Running Series partners with Prost Brewing Company for a 5k run around the Highlands ending at Prost for an ice-cold beer.
Fiction Beer Company’s 7th Anniversary
When: September 25, 12 – 10 p.m.
Where: Fiction Beer Company, 7101 E. Colfax Ave., Denver
Cost: Free admission
The Lowdown: Fiction Beer Company celebrates seven years of business during its 7th Anniversary. The birthday bash serves up seven beer releases, a balloon drop at 7 p.m., live music t-shirt printing and more for a wild night.
Sloan’s Lake Beer Fest
When: October 2, 3 – 7 p.m.
Where: Sloan’s Lake, 1611 Raleigh St., Denver
Cost: $5 – $160, get tickets here
The Lowdown: Sip on brews from over 30 breweries, taste dishes from food trucks, jam out to a live ’90s tribute DJ and more during the Sloan’s Lake Beer Fest. The one-day fest will give you an Oktoberfest experience while tasting a myriad of local brews at one location.
14er Oktoberfest
When: October 2 – 3
Where: 14er Brewing Company, 3120 Blake St. Unit C., Denver
Cost: Free admission
The Lowdown: 14er Brewing Company presents its first annual Oktoberfest. The two-day fest brings collaboration brews, hot bites, live music and a steinholding competition with a prize.
Factotum’s Farewell OktoberFest
When: October 9, 12 p.m.
Where: Factotum Brewhouse, 3845 Lipan St., Denver
Cost: Free admission
The Lowdown: Factotum Brewhouse hosts a Farewell Oktoberfest as a final sendoff. Make sure to put on your best lederhosen and dirndls for a bangin’ evening and to raise a glass to Factotum one more time.