This Week in Concerts – Dermot Kennedy, Alan Jackson, SoDown and More

This week in concerts, the Ball Arena hosts Alan Jackson, the Denver Levitt Pavilion welcomes Shine Music Festival and Joe Bonamassa stops by Red Rocks for a Sunday night show. If you’re looking to get more for your money, check out The Goosetown Tavern for their Performance High Showcase, featuring over 1o artists starting at 5 p.m. If none of these match your groove, then, “Go Off The Wall,” and attend Hi-Dive’s 20th Century Dance Party this Friday to catch DJ Jason Heller and his dance jams from the ’50s to the ’90s. Make sure to stay up to date for all your concert needs with 303 Magazine.

Ball Arena

7/6 – Alan Jackson

The Black Box

8/3 – Electronic Tuesdays

8/4 – Producer Showcase: BLVCK RVIDEN, Majestic Mud, OMN1 and more

8/5 – Engix, Shwilly, Shatter, Breadwinner and more

8/5 – Quite Right Records: Honor, Mr. Frick, Dsqise and more

8/6 – Altered State: Arnold & Lane, Ocean Roulette, Josh Fedz and more

8/6 – Ishe X Soleil & Friends: Tnure EP Release, Soleil, Phteven and more

8/7 – Deepfake

8/7 – Sin7 & Friends: Contra Scandal, Gahlaktus, ABM Crew

8/8 – The Brunch Box: All:Lo Collective

8/8 – Sunday School with Aimerie

Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

8/5 – Shift, Tripp St., Maxfield and more

8/6 – The Elovaters, Kash’d Out, Bikini Trill and more

8/7 – Jacob Joliff Band, High Lonesome, Deer Creek and more

8/8 – Lucki, Indigoace!

Dazzle

8/3 – Diamond Empire Band

8/4 – Bread & Jam Session: The VIPs

8/5 – The Pete Lewis Quintet, Christine Barbosa

8/6 – The Health Walton Band

8/6 – The Heath Walton Band (live stream)

Denver Botanical Gardens

8/2 – Evenings al Fresco

Denver Levitt Pavilion

8/5 – Yonder Mountain String Band, Head for the Hills

8/6 – Dale Watson, The Threadbarons

8/7 – Afrik Impact Festival: Carlou D

8/8 – Shine Music Festival

Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

8/2 – King Crimson

Globe Hall

8/7 – Silver & Gold, Overslept, Big Paleo

8/8 – Splendid Blend, Canyon Sounds, After The Carnival and more

Goosetown Tavern

8/6 – Stasis of Seasons, Toxic Wife, Lantern and more

8/7 – The Bannetones, Felonious

8/8 – Performance High Showcase: Rogue Pandas, Kali Hoeksema Walker and more

Herb’s Hideout

8/2 – Vlad Girshevich

8/3 – Rico Jones

8/4 – Hump Day Funk Jam: Diana Castro

8/5 – Diana Castro

8/6 – Mile High Groove

8/7 – Mile High Groove

8/8 – Venus Cruz

Herman’s Hideaway

8/4 – R.A. The Rugged Man

8/7 – Kutt Calhoun, Nugz & TKO, Plus Albeez and more

8/8 – Smile Empty Soul

Hi-Dive

8/6 – Off The Wall: 20th Century Dance Party

8/7 – Russian Girlfriends, Discomfort Creature, The Animal Steel

8/8 – Jordan Tice, Joe Sampson

Larimer Lounge

8/4 – Surfer Blood, Worn-Tin

8/5 – The Patient Zeros, The Mssng, Dead Pay Rent and more

8/6 – 128 Productions: Vexx, Critz, GS5 and more

8/7 – Ivory Circle, Vatican Vamps

8/7 – GG Magree, Jadore, Lüc, Müv

Lost City

8/6 – The Dollhouse Thieves, Teresa Suydam

8/7 – Paul DeHaven, Barry Osborne

Lost Lake

8/5 – Shanghai Metro Temple, Trusetto

8/6 – Americo, Magnolia Grove, Junior Rabbit

8/7 – Big Dopes, Amazing Adventures, Luna Nunez

8/8 – Andrew Fletcher, Shadow Work, The Sum Beaches and more

Marquis Theater

8/6 – Hyp3 & O.T.I.S., Malcolm Whyez and more

8/7 – Vic Ladoeste, IanXSolo, Connor Ray and more

Mission Ballroom

8/5 – Sodown, Manic Focus, Wreckno and more

8/6 – Dirt Monkey, G-Rex, G-Space and more

Nocturne

8/4 – The Greg Wahl Quartet

8/5 – Seth Lewis Quintet

8/6 – Derek Banach Quintet

8/7 – GoodRattle Hardbop Quintet

8/8 – Jack Dunlevie

Number Thirty Eight

8/7 – Claire Elich Band, Two Faces West

8/8 – Grace Devine, Marcus Rezak

The Oriental Theater

8/6 – Awaiting Eternity, Thicker Skin, Mob For Bid and more

8/8 – Otherwise, Heartsick Heroine, The Endless Line

Paramount Theatre

8/6 – Amy Grant

Red Rocks Amphitheatre

8/3 – Casting Crowns, Cory Ashbury, We Are Messengers and more

8/4 – Casting Crowns, We The Kingdom, Matt Maher and more

8/5 – Dermot Kennedy, Bishop Briggs, Joy Oladokun and more

8/6 – Tipper, Detox Unit, Evac and more

8/7 – Tipper, Mickman, Resonant and more

8/8 – Joe Bonamassa

Roxy Broadway

8/3 – Open Mic

8/4 – Nomad Neighbors

8/5 – Songwriter Showcase

8/5 – Britt Devens

8/6 – David Miner

8/6 – Deep Connections

8/7 – Nouvelle Sensation

8/7 – Leo & the Lark

8/7 – Mile High Soul Club: Dance Party

Soiled Dove

8/2 – Gabe Dixon

8/4 – Kurt Elling

8/6 – Zach Heckendorf

Temple Night Club

8/5 – ALRT

8/5 – Barely Garcia

8/6 – Ookay

8/7 – Gattuso

The Venue

8/5 – The Uprise

8/7 – Hallowed Screams, Back Sabbath, Megabitch and more

The Walnut Room

8/7 – Mike Massé, Jeff Hall, Dave Hall

Your Mom’s House

8/2 – Boogie and Friends: Boogie Lights, STJ, Codakolor and more

8/3 – Conscious Pilot, DJ Parrisian

8/4 – Threat Level Takeover: Oreoku, The Rico Suave, Tundriix and more

8/5 – Animal Soup, Mother Tongue, Crimson Derecho

8/6 – Massive Music Collective Takeover: Massive Music Collective, Relativity Lounge, SPELTweird and more

8/7 – Bad Bunny Night: DJ SponsOne

8/8 – Full Sprectrum Autism Benefit: Chrissy G, Toussaint Lorenz, Paul Junior and more