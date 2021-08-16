29 Things To Do in and Around Denver This Week

Denver has some relaxed events lined up this week. Start it off with a Monday Night Movie and end it by boogying during a Sunday Summer Music Series. Wherever the week takes you, make sure to take a look at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Monday, August 16

Monday Night Movie

When: August 16, 7:30 – 10:30 p.m.

Where: Edgewater Public Market, 5505 W. 20th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Grab a spot on the lawn between Syrup and R&R BBQ for a Monday Movie Night. Edgewater Public Market hosts the outdoor viewing of The Incredibles for a chill summer evening. You can even grab snacks and sips from the marketplace to delight in while you watch the film.

Open Mike Comedy Show

When: August 16, 8 – 9 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: $10 – $25 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Get a giggle on during an Open Mike Comedy Show. The virtual event features sets from local comedians as well as some hilarious commentary from host, professional comedian and television writer Mike Langworthy.

Tuesday, August 17

Sc-Fi/Fantasy Book Club

When: August 17, 6 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Tattered Cover hosts a Sci-Fi/Fantasy Book Club. You can get your literary genius on while reading and discussing A Little Hatred by Joe Abercrombie through the month of August with moderator Sarah.

Ciders & Sides

When: August 17, 3 – 9 p.m.

Where: Stem Ciders RiNo Taproom, 2811 Walnut St. #150, Denver

Cost: $29 – $31 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Stem Ciders has teamed up with Lala’s Bakery for Ciders & Sides. You can satisfy your sweet tooth with four sugary cheesecakes paired perfectly with four brightly flavored ciders.

Mindful Looking Online

When: August 17, 1 – 1:45 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Take time during the week to look deeper into a piece of art with Mindful Looking Online. This Tuesday you can explore the work Assertion of Will by South African artist Simphiwe Ndzube. The event will be held on Zoom.

Bonded Comedy

When: August 17, 7:30 – 8:45 p.m.

Where: American Bonded, 2706 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $10 – $50 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Let out a laugh during Bonded Comedy. You can bask in the summer warmth on the American Bonded rooftop while listening to some of the best comedians of the city.

Wednesday, August 18

Music in the Clouds

When: August 18, 4 – 7 p.m.

Where: Halcyon, a hotel in Cherry Creek, 245 Columbine St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Take an evening to rock out to some sweet tunes during Music in the Clouds. Halcyon hosts the musical event with a performance from a local artist Matt Flaherty on the rooftop of the hotel with a view of the city.

Thursday, August 19

The Phenomena of Growth

When: August 19, 7 – 8 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: $10 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Rock out while learning during The Phenomena of Growth. You can hear from Irmgard Bischofberger of the MIT Fluids Lab about growth patterns throughout nature and jam out to live electro symphonic music by Composer David Ibbett with visual art by Marlena Bocian-Hewitt.

Mile High Music Series

When: August 19, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: Mile High Station, 2027 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Rock out to some popping music at the Mile High Music Series. You can embrace a summer night to hear live music from Rex People & X Factor and Motown Stax Rev, delight in a free drink and nosh on bites created by a local chef.

TEDx: Behind the Scenes and Getting Your Idea Selected for the Stage

When: August 19, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: $10 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Ever wanted to share your knowledge or story on the TEDx stage? TEDx: Behind the Scenes and Getting Your Idea Selected for the Stage gives you the ability to improve your chances of pitching your brilliant ideas for the world to hear in a virtual workshop.

Scoop of Jazz

When: August 19, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: Little Man Ice Cream, 2620 16th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Little Man Ice Cream presents Scoop of Jazz. The relaxed night features live smooth jazz on the patio. You can groove to the music in the heat of the summer evening and chill with a sweet scoop of Little Man ice cream.

Riverfront Park Summer Session

When: August 19, 4 – 8 p.m.

Where: Riverfront Park, 1610 Little Raven St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Two parts hosts a day to bask in the sun during a Riverfront Park Summer Session. You can watch a free live performance from local musicians, sip on brews from local breweries, snack on bites from Front Range food trucks and more throughout the evening.

High + Low

When: August 19

Where: ENT CENTER FOR THE ARTS Marie Walsh Sharpe Gallery & Art WithOut Limits Public Sculpture, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., Colorado Springs

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Peruse works from artist D. Dominick Lombardi during the opening reception of High+Low: D. Dominick Lombardi Retrospective. The exhibition features 20 chapters of Lombardi’s career throughout the years with sculpture, tattoo and more.

Park Hill Farm and Flea

When: August 19, 4 – 8 p.m.

Where: Oneida Park, E. 23rd Ave. & Oneida St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Park Hill Farm and Flea is back for the season. You can shop from over 45 local vendors offering fresh sustainably grown produce, baked goods, hand-crafted items and more while imbibing in local beverages and shaking your stuff to live music.

Friday, August 20

A World of Taste: Thai

When: August 20, 6 p.m.

Where: Cook Street School of Culinary Arts, 43 W. 9th Ave., Denver

Cost: $119 register here

The Lowdown: Grab your pans and fire up your stoves for A World of Taste: Thai. You can learn to make dishes including Som Tum, crab fried rice and Thai basil and coconut ice cream for a sweet finish.

Made By Us Market

When: August 20, 5 – 9 p.m.

Where: Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Shop local at the Made By Us Market. The market will offer an array of apothecary items, baked goods and plants. You can also rock out to beats from a DJ throughout the evening during your shopping ventures.

Lost City Live

When: August 14, 6:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Lost City River North Patio, 3459 Ringsby Ct., Denver

Cost: $12 – $200 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Shimmy to some sweet beats from Jackson Emmer and Sam Armstrong-Zickefoose throughout the evening during Lost City Live. The live musical event series will continue with performances on the patio for a chill summer night.

The Anvil and Other Works

When: August 20, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: David B. Smith Gallery, 1543 Wazee St. A, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: David B. Smith Gallery welcomes artist Don Stinson for the opening reception of the solo exhibition The Anvil and Other Works. The exhibition features panoramic watercolors, oil paintings on wood panels, linen and more.

Behind the Art of Denver’s RiNo Art District

When: August 20, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Where: The Denver Central Market, 2669 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $45 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Explore the murals and art of the Five Points and RiNo Art District during a Behind the Art of Denver’s RiNo Art District tour. You can learn about local artists, find some new local eats and more throughout the day.

Friday Night Bazaar

When: August 20, 5 – 9 p.m.

Where: 2424 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $30 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Take a stroll through the RiNo Art District during a Friday Night Bazaar. The event hosted by DenverBazaar features more than 40 local vendors presenting their goods. You can sip on a glass of wine or beer from a bar and shop all of the amazing fashion, art and more throughout the evening.

Opening Reception

When: August 20, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Space Gallery, 400 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Peruse new works from artists Alyson Khan, Jenniffer Omaitz, Anthony Falcetta and Joshua Enck during an Opening Reception. Space Gallery hosts the reception offering a look into the gallery filled with paintings of various genres.

Saturday, August 21

Parade for the People

When: August 21, 1 – 3 p.m.

Where: Starts at City of Cuernavaca Park, 3500 Rockmont Dr., Denver

Cost: Free RSVP here

The Lowdown: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver (MCA) hosts a Parade for the People. The second annual event celebrates Denver’s creatives with a human-centered parade sans vehicles. You can follow the parade, celebrate Denver’s artists and more with MCA Denver.

Yoga & Wine

When: August 21, 1 – 2:30 p.m.

Where: The Infinite Monkey Theorem, 3200 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $25 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Infinite Monkey Theorem gets you zen with Yoga & Wine. You can stretch out during a one-hour yoga class guided by instructor Shannon Chalmers. Following the session, you can sip on a glass of wine from Infinite Monkey.

Rocky Mountain Record Show

When: August 21, 9 a.m.

Where: RedLine Denver, 2350 Arapahoe St., Denver

Cost: Free – $20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Need to add to your vinyl collection? The Rocky Mountain Record Show is the place for you. You can shop from over 20 vendors, listen to live music from vinyl DJs, nosh on food from food trucks and more throughout the music-focused event.

Pop Up in the Park

When: August 20, 10 – 11 a.m.

Where: Sloans Lake, 22nd St. and Stuart St., Denver

Cost: $12 – $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Take a deep breath and pose with the help of Sound Off Colorado with instructor Jenna Rupe of Zenver Yoga during a Pop-Up in the Park. Sound Off Colorado presents a high-energy chilled yoga flow with beats from LED wireless headphones from a DJ for a powerful session with vibes.

Party Animal Soiree

When: August 21, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Where: Awake, 2240 Clay St. #Unit 100, Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Party it up at Awake with a Party Animal Soiree from Secret Dance Addiction. The event features a sober bash to get your summer body moving. You can dress up in your best glam or in your best animal-themed onesie for the bangin’ bash.

READ: Stay Sober but Party Hard With Secret Dance Addiction

Yoga on the Terrace

When: August 21, 9 – 10 a.m.

Where: The ART, a Hotel (Denver), 1201 Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The ART, a Hotel teams up with Black Swan Yoga for Yoga on the Terrace. You can flow into a yoga session with instructor Adyn Pipoly while taking in a view of the city.

Sunday, August 22

South Pearl Street Farmers Market

When: August 22 – November 14, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: 1400 to 1500 South Pearl St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Take a walk down South Pearl Street during a summer farmers market. The outdoor market is open until November, giving you a chance to shop from over 100 local vendors for longer. You can stop by the market for shopping needs or you can order online and pick up for safer measures.

Sunday Summer Music Series

When: August 22, 1 – 4 p.m.

Where: Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas St., Aurora

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Stanley Marketplace hosts a Sunday Summer Music Series. You can explore the shops of the marketplace and then take in a performance of live music from local musicians such as the Nico Martinez Trio on the west patio throughout the afternoon.

You made it all the way to the end! Congrats! We hope this guide was helpful. We worked really hard to put it together and would appreciate any support to help us keep going. Consider donating today and you’ll support our team of local writers.

Mark Your Calendar

60 Minutes in Space

When: August 25, 7 – 8 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free register here

History Buff Book Club

When: August 25, 6 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free register here

A World of Taste: Mediterranean

When: August 26, 6 p.m.

Where: Cook Street School of Culinary Arts, 43 W. 9th Ave., Denver

Cost: $119 tickets available here

Jason Moran: Bathing the Room With Blues and Deborah Roberts: I’m.

When: September 10, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: $20 – $80 tickets available here