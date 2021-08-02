27 Things To Do in Real Life and Virtually This Week in Denver

Denver has some artsy events lined up this week. Start it off with some history at the High Plains Chautauqua and end it by getting creative with a Succulent and Crystal Terrariums workshop. Whatever the week has ready for you, make sure to take a gander at this roundup of events happening in Denver.
Monday, August 2
High Plains Chautauqua
When: August 2 – 5
Where: Online
Cost: Free admission
The Lowdown: The High Plains Chautauqua is back. This year the celebration of history will be held in a virtual format with speakers playing different important figures throughout the past. For more information check here.
Monday Night Movies
When: August 2, 7:30 – 10:30 p.m.
Where: Edgewater Public Market, 5505 W. 20th Ave., Edgewater
Cost: Free admission
The Lowdown: Edgewater Public Market hosts Monday Night Movies. You can kick back and relax on the lawn between Syrup and R&R BBQ for a viewing of the Disney classic The Lion King – a tragic tale of a lion finding his place in the world and in his pride.
Open Mike Comedy Show
When: August 2, 8 – 9 p.m.
Where: Online
Cost: $10 – $25 get tickets here
The Lowdown: Get a giggle on during an Open Mike Comedy Show. The riotous evening offers sets from up-and-coming comedians as well as some witty commentary from host and professional comedian Mike Langworthy.
Live Stream with Lisa Napoli
When: August 2, 6:30 p.m.
Where: Online
Cost: Free – $33 get register here
The Lowdown: Hear from author, journalist and NPR voice Lisa Napoli during a live stream. Tattered Cover hosts the stream discussing Napoli’s new book Susan, Linda, Nina and Cokie, Napoli’s career and more.
Tuesday, August 3
Ciders & Sides
When: August 3, 3 – 9 p.m.
Where: Stem Ciders RiNo Taproom, 2811 Walnut St. #150, Denver
Cost: $27 – $29 get tickets here
The Lowdown: Stem Ciders teams up with GetFed Concepts for Ciders & Sides. The flavor-filled afternoon features four different sushi rolls paired perfectly with four bright ciders.
Wednesday, August 4
Stonehenge: Beyond the Mystery
When: August 4, 9 – 10 a.m.
Where: Online
Cost: $10 tickets available here
The Lowdown: Denver Museum of Nature & Science presents Stonehenge: Beyond the Mystery. The event explores the research surrounding Stonehenge, discoveries and more with Mike Parker Pearson a professor of British Later Prehistory at the Institute of Archaeology at University College London.
Music in the Clouds
When: August 4, 4 – 7 p.m.
Where: Halcyon, a hotel in Cherry Creek, 245 Columbine St., Denver
Cost: Free admission
The Lowdown: Take an evening to rock out to some sweet tunes during Music in the Clouds. Halcyon hosts the musical event with a performance from a local artist Mike Pederson on the rooftop of the hotel with a view of the city.
Mixed Taste
When: August 4, 7 – 8:30 p.m.
Where: Seawell Ballroom, 1350 Arapahoe St., Denver and Online
Cost: $10 – $20 get tickets here
The Lowdown: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver (MCA) partners with Denver Center for the Performing Arts for a hybrid Mixed Taste. You’ll hear presentations from Kimberly Ming and Dr. Apryl Alexander with poet Brenton Weyi with the themes of Public Transportation & Polyamory throughout the evening curated by poet and lecturer Suzi Q. Smith. The event will take place in person at the Seawell Ballroom and be streamed online.
Ratio Comedy Show
When: August 4, 8 – 10 p.m.
Where: Ratio Beerworks, 2920 Larimer St., Denver
Cost: Free admission
The Lowdown: Ratio Beerworks continues its Ratio Comedy Show series. You can laugh out loud with hosts Matt Cobos, Cory Helie and Patrick Richardson. Listen to sets from comedians on the side patio while sipping on a cold beer.
Thursday, August 5
Denver Burger Battle
When: August 5, 5 p.m.
Where: Auraria Campus, 900 Auraria Pkwy., Denver
Cost: $74 – $139 get tickets here
The Lowdown: Sink your teeth into juicy burgers during the 10th annual Denver Burger Battle. You can sample grilled burger bites from local restaurants such as Hickory & Ash, Stoic & Genuine and Highland Tap & Burger during the judged battle to win the best burger. A portion of the proceeds from the event will benefit Firefly Autism.
Barre in the Park
When: August 5, 7:30 – 8:30 a.m.
Where: Marjorie Park, 6331 S. Fiddlers Green Cir., Greenwood Village
Cost: $20 register here
The Lowdown: Start your morning off with a sweat at Barre in the Park. You can take part in a barre workout class led by a Club Greenwood barre instructor in the gorgeous new Marjorie Park. Make sure to bring a mat and a water bottle to keep hydrated.
Avanti Summer Movie Series
When: August 5, 9 p.m. – 12 a.m.
Where: Avanti F&B, a collective eatery, 3200 Pecos St., Denver
Cost: Free admission
The Lowdown: Grab a lawn chair or bring a blanket for the Avanti Summer Movie Series. You can imbibe in a free beer from New Belgium Brewing Company and delight bites from Knockabout Burgers and Meta Asian Kitchen while relaxing to view a film on a 30-foot projector.
Mile High Music Series
When: August 4, 6 – 10 p.m.
Where: Mile High Station, 2027 W. Colfax Ave., Denver
Cost: $35 get tickets here
The Lowdown: Jam out to some popping music at the Mile High Music Series. You can embrace a summer evening to hear live music from Jack Yoder and Chris Dismuke, delight in a free drink and nosh on bites created by a local chef.
Scoop of Jazz
When: August 5, 7 – 10 p.m.
Where: Little Man Ice Cream, 2620 16th St., Denver
Cost: Free admission
The Lowdown: Little Man Ice Cream hosts Scoop of Jazz. The evening features smooth jazz live on the patio. You can groove to the music in the heat of the summer night and chill out with a sweet scoop of Little Man ice cream.
Friday, August 6
Threads
When: August 6, 6 – 8 p.m.
Where:
Cost: Free admission
The Lowdown: PlatteForum hosts Threads – Migration Connects us All | HILOS – La Migración Nos Conecta a Todos. The exhibition features works from 30 artists both established and emerging – all exploring the topic of hope and resilience within the immigrant identity.
B-Side Music
When: August 6, 6:30 p.m.
Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver
Cost: $30 tickets available here
The Lowdown: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver’s B-Side Music returns for the summer season. The series features a night to jam out to some new and innovative local musicians with a performance from local musicians Gestalt and Down Time on the rooftop.
Friday Night Bazaar
When: August 6, 5 – 9:30 p.m.
Where: 2424 Larimer St., Denver
Cost: $30 get tickets here
The Lowdown: Explore the RiNo Art District during a Friday Night Bazaar. The event hosted by DenverBazaar features more than 40 local vendors presenting their goods. You can grab a glass of wine or beer from a bar and shop all of the amazing fashion, art and more.
First Friday Jazz Hop
When: August 6, 5 – 7 p.m.
Where: Five Points, 2401 Welton St., Denver
Cost: Free and open to the public
The Lowdown: Take a journey in the historic Five Points neighborhood during a First Friday Jazz Hop. You can stop in at businesses along Welton Street to listen to buzzing jazz tunes throughout the evening.
First Friday Art Walk
When: August 6, 5 – 10 p.m.
Where: Art District on Santa Fe, 525 Santa Fe Dr., Denver
Cost: Free and open to the public
The Lowdown: First Friday Art Walk is back for the first Friday of the month. You can explore a myriad of creative businesses and galleries that sit within the art district while social distancing. See paintings, prints, sculptures and more throughout the night.
Italian Regional Cooking: Veneto
When: August 6, 6 – 9:30 p.m.
Where: Cook Street School of Culinary Arts, 43 W. 9th Ave., Denver
Cost: $119 get tickets here
The Lowdown: Test your culinary skills with an Italian Regional Cooking: Veneto class. You can learn how to create Risi e Bisi with Frico, Venetian Spiced Duck with Sour Cabbage and Mascarpone Semifreddo with Roasted Cherries for a sweet finish from a Cook Street instructor.
Dairy Block Art Walk
When: August 6, 4 – 8 p.m.
Where: Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St., Denver
Cost: Free RSVP here
The Lowdown: Dairy Block teams up with InsideHer Studio for a First Friday Art Walk. You can explore curated artist booths, listen to live music, delight in refreshments and more – all in the Dairy Block Alley.
Saturday, August 7
MCA Penny Admission
When: August 7, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver
Cost: $0.01 at entry RSVP here
The Lowdown: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver (MCA) is back with its Penny Admission. You can peruse current exhibitions including Jaime Carrejo’s Waiting, Keith Haring: Grace House Mural and Colorado in the Present Tense by Narkita Gold, Rick Griffith and Nathan Hall and Maia Ruth Lee during an allotted time slot for just one cent.
U.F.O. | Unidentified Freaky Objects
When: August 7, 10 p.m. – 1 a.m.
Where: X Bar, 629 E. Colfax Ave., Denver
Cost: Free admission
The Lowdown: Get a little freaky at U.F.O. | Unidentified Freaky Objects. You can watch performances from local drag performers, hear commentary from hosts Lisa Frank 666 and Transwitch, and more throughout the wild and wondrous show.
Fit & Rock
When: August 7, 9 – 10 a.m.
Where: Dairy Block Alley, 1800 Wazee St., Denver
Cost: Free get tickets here
The Lowdown: Witness your fitness at Fit & Rock. Dairy Block continues its annual workout series with a workout class from CorePower Yoga. The class offers a full-body vinyasa flow to get your body moving and grooving.
Sunday, August 8
Pop Up in the Park
When: August 8, 10 – 11 a.m.
Where: Sloans Lake, 22nd St. and Stuart St., Denver
Cost: $12 – $15 get tickets here
The Lowdown: Take a deep breath and strike with the help of Sound Off Colorado with instructor Felix Ojeda and his team from Palango Fitness during a Pop-Up in the Park. Sound Off Colorado presents a high-energy class with beats from LED wireless headphones from a DJ for a powerful session with vibes.
Heading Home: A Tale of Team Isreal
When: August 8, 6:30 p.m.
Where: The Elaine Wolf Theatre, 350 S. Dahlia St., Denver
Cost: Free get tickets here
The Lowdown: JCC Mizel Arts and Culture Center presents a viewing of Heading Home: The Tale of Team Israel in honor of the 2021 Olympics. The film explores the story of Isreal’s national baseball team as it competed for the first time in the World Baseball Classic.
Succulent & Crystal Terrariums
When: August 8, 1 – 3 p.m.
Where: LUKI Brewery, 14715 W. 64th Ave., Arvada
Cost: $65 get tickets here
The Lowdown: Add some creativity to your weekend with a Succulent and Crystal Terrariums workshop. You can sip on a brew from LUKI Brewery while making your own little terrarium with the help of ELEPH Succulent Boutique.
Mark Your Calendar
Cherry Creek North Food & Wine
When: August 11 – 14
Where: Cherry Creek North, 2401 E. 2nd Ave. #150, Denver
Cost: $5 – $240 tickets available here
Indigenous Film
When: August 11, 7 – 8 p.m.
Where: Online
Cost: Free register here
Parade of Homes
When: August 12 – 29
Where: Various locations check here
Cost: Free admission
Octopus Initiative Lottery
When: August 15, 11 a.m.
Where: Online
Cost: Free register here