27 Things To Do in Real Life and Virtually This Week in Denver

Denver has some artsy events lined up this week. Start it off with some history at the High Plains Chautauqua and end it by getting creative with a Succulent and Crystal Terrariums workshop. Whatever the week has ready for you, make sure to take a gander at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Monday, August 2

High Plains Chautauqua

When: August 2 – 5

Where: Online

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The High Plains Chautauqua is back. This year the celebration of history will be held in a virtual format with speakers playing different important figures throughout the past. For more information check here.

Monday Night Movies

When: August 2, 7:30 – 10:30 p.m.

Where: Edgewater Public Market, 5505 W. 20th Ave., Edgewater

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Edgewater Public Market hosts Monday Night Movies. You can kick back and relax on the lawn between Syrup and R&R BBQ for a viewing of the Disney classic The Lion King – a tragic tale of a lion finding his place in the world and in his pride.

Open Mike Comedy Show

When: August 2, 8 – 9 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: $10 – $25 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Get a giggle on during an Open Mike Comedy Show. The riotous evening offers sets from up-and-coming comedians as well as some witty commentary from host and professional comedian Mike Langworthy.

Live Stream with Lisa Napoli

When: August 2, 6:30 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free – $33 get register here

The Lowdown: Hear from author, journalist and NPR voice Lisa Napoli during a live stream. Tattered Cover hosts the stream discussing Napoli’s new book Susan, Linda, Nina and Cokie, Napoli’s career and more.

Tuesday, August 3

Ciders & Sides

When: August 3, 3 – 9 p.m.

Where: Stem Ciders RiNo Taproom, 2811 Walnut St. #150, Denver

Cost: $27 – $29 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Stem Ciders teams up with GetFed Concepts for Ciders & Sides. The flavor-filled afternoon features four different sushi rolls paired perfectly with four bright ciders.

Wednesday, August 4

Stonehenge: Beyond the Mystery

When: August 4, 9 – 10 a.m.

Where: Online

Cost: $10 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Denver Museum of Nature & Science presents Stonehenge: Beyond the Mystery. The event explores the research surrounding Stonehenge, discoveries and more with Mike Parker Pearson a professor of British Later Prehistory at the Institute of Archaeology at University College London.

Music in the Clouds

When: August 4, 4 – 7 p.m.

Where: Halcyon, a hotel in Cherry Creek, 245 Columbine St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Take an evening to rock out to some sweet tunes during Music in the Clouds. Halcyon hosts the musical event with a performance from a local artist Mike Pederson on the rooftop of the hotel with a view of the city.

Mixed Taste

When: August 4, 7 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Seawell Ballroom, 1350 Arapahoe St., Denver and Online

Cost: $10 – $20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver (MCA) partners with Denver Center for the Performing Arts for a hybrid Mixed Taste. You’ll hear presentations from Kimberly Ming and Dr. Apryl Alexander with poet Brenton Weyi with the themes of Public Transportation & Polyamory throughout the evening curated by poet and lecturer Suzi Q. Smith. The event will take place in person at the Seawell Ballroom and be streamed online.

Ratio Comedy Show

When: August 4, 8 – 10 p.m.

Where: Ratio Beerworks, 2920 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Ratio Beerworks continues its Ratio Comedy Show series. You can laugh out loud with hosts Matt Cobos, Cory Helie and Patrick Richardson. Listen to sets from comedians on the side patio while sipping on a cold beer.

Thursday, August 5

Denver Burger Battle

When: August 5, 5 p.m.

Where: Auraria Campus, 900 Auraria Pkwy., Denver

Cost: $74 – $139 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Sink your teeth into juicy burgers during the 10th annual Denver Burger Battle. You can sample grilled burger bites from local restaurants such as Hickory & Ash, Stoic & Genuine and Highland Tap & Burger during the judged battle to win the best burger. A portion of the proceeds from the event will benefit Firefly Autism.

Barre in the Park

When: August 5, 7:30 – 8:30 a.m.

Where: Marjorie Park, 6331 S. Fiddlers Green Cir., Greenwood Village

Cost: $20 register here

The Lowdown: Start your morning off with a sweat at Barre in the Park. You can take part in a barre workout class led by a Club Greenwood barre instructor in the gorgeous new Marjorie Park. Make sure to bring a mat and a water bottle to keep hydrated.

Avanti Summer Movie Series

When: August 5, 9 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Where: Avanti F&B, a collective eatery, 3200 Pecos St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Grab a lawn chair or bring a blanket for the Avanti Summer Movie Series. You can imbibe in a free beer from New Belgium Brewing Company and delight bites from Knockabout Burgers and Meta Asian Kitchen while relaxing to view a film on a 30-foot projector.

Mile High Music Series

When: August 4, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: Mile High Station, 2027 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $35 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Jam out to some popping music at the Mile High Music Series. You can embrace a summer evening to hear live music from Jack Yoder and Chris Dismuke, delight in a free drink and nosh on bites created by a local chef.

Scoop of Jazz

When: August 5, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: Little Man Ice Cream, 2620 16th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Little Man Ice Cream hosts Scoop of Jazz. The evening features smooth jazz live on the patio. You can groove to the music in the heat of the summer night and chill out with a sweet scoop of Little Man ice cream.

Friday, August 6

Threads

When: August 6, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: BRDG Project, 1553 Platte St. Unit 100, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: PlatteForum hosts Threads – Migration Connects us All | HILOS – La Migración Nos Conecta a Todos. The exhibition features works from 30 artists both established and emerging – all exploring the topic of hope and resilience within the immigrant identity.

B-Side Music

When: August 6, 6:30 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: $30 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver’s B-Side Music returns for the summer season. The series features a night to jam out to some new and innovative local musicians with a performance from local musicians Gestalt and Down Time on the rooftop.

Friday Night Bazaar

When: August 6, 5 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: 2424 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $30 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Explore the RiNo Art District during a Friday Night Bazaar. The event hosted by DenverBazaar features more than 40 local vendors presenting their goods. You can grab a glass of wine or beer from a bar and shop all of the amazing fashion, art and more.

First Friday Jazz Hop

When: August 6, 5 – 7 p.m.

Where: Five Points, 2401 Welton St., Denver

Cost: Free and open to the public

The Lowdown: Take a journey in the historic Five Points neighborhood during a First Friday Jazz Hop. You can stop in at businesses along Welton Street to listen to buzzing jazz tunes throughout the evening.

First Friday Art Walk

When: August 6, 5 – 10 p.m.

Where: Art District on Santa Fe, 525 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free and open to the public

The Lowdown: First Friday Art Walk is back for the first Friday of the month. You can explore a myriad of creative businesses and galleries that sit within the art district while social distancing. See paintings, prints, sculptures and more throughout the night.

Italian Regional Cooking: Veneto

When: August 6, 6 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Cook Street School of Culinary Arts, 43 W. 9th Ave., Denver

Cost: $119 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Test your culinary skills with an Italian Regional Cooking: Veneto class. You can learn how to create Risi e Bisi with Frico, Venetian Spiced Duck with Sour Cabbage and Mascarpone Semifreddo with Roasted Cherries for a sweet finish from a Cook Street instructor.

Dairy Block Art Walk

When: August 6, 4 – 8 p.m.

Where: Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free RSVP here

The Lowdown: Dairy Block teams up with InsideHer Studio for a First Friday Art Walk. You can explore curated artist booths, listen to live music, delight in refreshments and more – all in the Dairy Block Alley.

Saturday, August 7

MCA Penny Admission

When: August 7, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: $0.01 at entry RSVP here

The Lowdown: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver (MCA) is back with its Penny Admission. You can peruse current exhibitions including Jaime Carrejo’s Waiting, Keith Haring: Grace House Mural and Colorado in the Present Tense by Narkita Gold, Rick Griffith and Nathan Hall and Maia Ruth Lee during an allotted time slot for just one cent.

U.F.O. | Unidentified Freaky Objects

When: August 7, 10 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Where: X Bar, 629 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Get a little freaky at U.F.O. | Unidentified Freaky Objects. You can watch performances from local drag performers, hear commentary from hosts Lisa Frank 666 and Transwitch, and more throughout the wild and wondrous show.

Fit & Rock

When: August 7, 9 – 10 a.m.

Where: Dairy Block Alley, 1800 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free get tickets here

The Lowdown: Witness your fitness at Fit & Rock. Dairy Block continues its annual workout series with a workout class from CorePower Yoga. The class offers a full-body vinyasa flow to get your body moving and grooving.

Sunday, August 8

Pop Up in the Park

When: August 8, 10 – 11 a.m.

Where: Sloans Lake, 22nd St. and Stuart St., Denver

Cost: $12 – $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Take a deep breath and strike with the help of Sound Off Colorado with instructor Felix Ojeda and his team from Palango Fitness during a Pop-Up in the Park. Sound Off Colorado presents a high-energy class with beats from LED wireless headphones from a DJ for a powerful session with vibes.

Heading Home: A Tale of Team Isreal

When: August 8, 6:30 p.m.

Where: The Elaine Wolf Theatre, 350 S. Dahlia St., Denver

Cost: Free get tickets here

The Lowdown: JCC Mizel Arts and Culture Center presents a viewing of Heading Home: The Tale of Team Israel in honor of the 2021 Olympics. The film explores the story of Isreal’s national baseball team as it competed for the first time in the World Baseball Classic.

Succulent & Crystal Terrariums

When: August 8, 1 – 3 p.m.

Where: LUKI Brewery, 14715 W. 64th Ave., Arvada

Cost: $65 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Add some creativity to your weekend with a Succulent and Crystal Terrariums workshop. You can sip on a brew from LUKI Brewery while making your own little terrarium with the help of ELEPH Succulent Boutique.

Mark Your Calendar

Cherry Creek North Food & Wine

When: August 11 – 14

Where: Cherry Creek North, 2401 E. 2nd Ave. #150, Denver

Cost: $5 – $240 tickets available here

Indigenous Film

When: August 11, 7 – 8 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free register here

Parade of Homes

When: August 12 – 29

Where: Various locations check here

Cost: Free admission

Octopus Initiative Lottery

When: August 15, 11 a.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free register here