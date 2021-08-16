Powabunga Music Festival Is Set To Return to Vail This Winter

One of Denver’s newest but explosive festivals, Powabunga is returning to its roost in the Rocky Mountains this winter. Heading back to Ford Park in Vail, this year’s Powabunga will be headlined by none other than RÜFÜS DU SOL and Bob Moses and rounded out by acts like Vintage Culture and Channel Tres among many others December 9 – 12.

The four-day extravaganza promises to bring large-scale art installations, a diverse musical lineup featuring powerhouse headliners and exciting up-and-comers as well as additional activities spanning the festival grounds up to the Vail slopes to fully entrench festival-goers in the unrivaled winter festival season that Coloradans have come to know and love. While there are activities spanning the four days, the immersive music experience will take place from 4 p.m. – 10 p.m. on Friday, December 10, and Saturday, December 11, 2021, specifically. In addition, the festival will play host to a bevy of official after parties at various locations throughout the town of Vail. Details of which will be released leading up to the event.

Powabunga will take place at Ford Park (530 S Frontage Rd E, Vail, 81657) from December 9 – 12, 2021/ Tickets for Powabunga are no on sale here.