RÜFÜS DU SOL Provided the Quintessential Red Rocks Experience

On Wednesday night, the Australian electronic trio RÜFÜS DU SOL graced the iconic Red Rocks stage for the first time in over a year. The show, which was rescheduled last August, featured two great opening acts, an incredible light show and the typical angelic atmosphere that accompanies every RÜFÜS DU SOL performance. Red Rocks has long been a pinnacle of the live electronic experience, and last night was no different. It’s been a long year waiting for this moment, and fans were definitely not disappointed.

Cassian, another Australian electronic powerhouse, received a warm welcome as he stepped on stage. The energy was undeniable, a sea of smiling faces dancing as the sunlight was slowly replaced by flashing strobe lights and bass music. Warming up the crowd and flexing his guitar skills, there was no shortage of musical talent on display. Cassian knew his role in creating a fluid concert experience. He took the stage quickly, curated a set that steadily built up the energy and left room for the next act, Monolink, to shake things up.

Monolink is a truly unique musician. The multi-instrumentalist, singer-songwriter and electronic producer is a one-stop shop for musical showmanship. He took advantage of the crowd’s energy, delivering some great dance music, live guitar and mesmerizing vocal performance. Coming all the way from Berlin, Germany, Monolink’s intoxicating mix of deep melodic sounds and the ambient atmosphere was a perfect bridge between Cassian and RÜFÜS DU SOL.

After a short transition, the stage quickly became a destination entirely curated for the trio of musical superstars. Each member had a platform to themselves, saturated in eclectic color pallets and bright lights flashing behind the sounds of their incredible discography of massive hits.

Each member gave a peak performance, working in unison to create an unparalleled live experience. Everyone played their part perfectly, with lead vocalist and frontman Tyrone Lindqvist spearheading the incredible presentation. Opening with the ambient dance anthem “Underwater,” it was clear that the band was gearing up for a night filled with undeniable hits.

They certainly delivered. Each new song was met with cheers signaling the crowd’s excitement to experience the never-ending stream of electronic bangers. They played through their massive catalog dating back to 2014’s “Desert Nights” to their brand new song “Next to Me” which dropped just hours before they took the stage. The new song was met with enthusiasm and an endless ocean of dancing feet and swaying bodies losing themselves in the music. The serene, simple piano beneath celestial vocals worked synonymously with the synths and drums to create a truly ethereal experience.

The other highlight, undoubtedly, was “Eyes.” The song started simply enough, but everyone knew what was coming. The iconic bass drop was accompanied by an explosion of lights, lasers and dancing. Everywhere you looked, thousands of people were singing “I see myself in your eyes” while they jumped up and down, moving their bodies however the music guided them.

RÜFÜS DU SOL was a perfect representation of the Red Rocks experience. From the incredible production, complete with a rising platform that saturated the band in neon lights, to the seamless flow of fan-favorite tracks, this was a show that will be remembered for years to come.

All photography by Kiddest Metaferia