303 Magazine’s 38 Must-See Acts of UMS 2021

The sheer amount of stages is overwhelming enough when it comes to the Underground Music Showcase (UMS), let alone the number of artists gracing them. For first-timers and veterans alike, the game plan of musicians to see and musicians who are consequently missed never gets easier. In fact, it might be the worst thing about Denver’s best week of live music, but alas, it is a necessary evil — the fact is you truly cannot see them all. We at 303 Magazine are here to help, we’ve combed through the lineup to deliver our picks for the must-see acts for this year’s festival. Packed with local and national acts alike, we go day by day into what we think will be some of the break-out performances of the festival.
Check out our corresponding Spotify playlist below.
Friday, August 27
Monk Gyatso
When: 6:10 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Where: HQ Denver
The Lowdown: Rowdy, funky, and unapologetically themselves, Monk Gyatso is making it known that they’re “on a crusade to get you to feel good and shake your booty”. This up-and-coming Denver-based fun
N3PTUNE
When: 7:20 p.m. – 8:10 p.m.
Where: HQ Denver
The Lowdown: Cataclysmic star boy N3PTUNE will be touching down for an unforgettable UMS debut. Bombastic and theatrical, N3PTUNE has a je ne sais quoi that has given him quite the name in the local scene. Add to that a dynamic voice and a “by any means necessary” approach to performing and you have yourself a knockout punch of a performer who is coming to UMS to show up and show out. — Kori Hazel
Shannon & The Clams
When: 7:40 p.m. – 8:20 p.m.
Where: Showcase Stage at Goodwill
The Lowdown: Shannon & The Clams is a retro experience that’s reminiscent of music from the ‘50s and ‘60s. In an age where reboots and remakes are all the rage, it’s easy to exhaust any genre. However, that’s not the case with Shannon & The Clams. They entered the music industry with a genre that most artists only allude to, but because of that, they have scarce competition. They’re nostalgic, yet refreshing from any other classic genre rebrand. This will be their first performance back since April of 2020 and one week after their album — co-produced by Dan Auerbach (The Black Keys), Year of the Spider, drops. — Andrew Venegas
Bellhoss
When: Denver Distillery
Where: 7:50 p.m. – 8:20 p.m.
The Lowdown: Bellhoss, the soft punk brainchild of De
Allah-Las
When: 8:45 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
Where: Showcase Stage at Goodwill
The Lowdown: A sound that’s not quite capable of being pinned down, Allah-Las is like if Khruangbin traveled back in time and kidnapped Paul McCartney for a Western-inspired adventure filled with outlaws and lassos. A sound that fits perfectly in a modern-day Clint Eastwood film, Allah-Las has no shortage of originality and flare. A little bit of Johnny Cash, a touch of the 60’s-era Beatles, their live performance is like quenching your thirst with the juice of a lone cactus in the middle of the desert, only to find yourself in a vortex of colors and hallucinations thirty minutes later. — Logan Sasser
The Mañanas
When: 9:40 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.
Where: Stoney’s Cantina
The Lowdown: For a band that’s barely been around for a year, The Mañanas have managed to build a brand worth watching. The duo made up of Brandon Upingo and Danny Pauta, is in a lane of their own. Their debut album Cheers is an innocent, playful project filled with reasons to put your drink in the air and forget about the responsibilities of adulthood. The stripped-back production and simple approach to songwriting make for a very tight and accessible sound that evokes a rare sense of freedom during a time of unprecedented isolation. Although Cheers is the band’s first and only project, neither of the band members is a stranger to performing or songwriting. In fact, Danny Pauta has been making and performing music since he was just a child. — Logan Sasser
Wes Watkins
When: 10:50 p.m. – 11:40 p.m.
Where: HQ Denver
The Lowdown: Wes Watkins is a musician’s musician. The amount of talent exuding from Watkins is unparalleled, and always underrated. Having played with everyone from Izcalli to Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats, Watkins is a musical treasure in the city, and deserves his flowers and then some. Anyone who has seen him at Meadowlark during his ongoing residency knows what type of party is awaiting, but for those who haven’t, there’s no better time than the present to find out. — Kori Hazel
Bud Bronson & The Good Timers
When: 10:50 p.m. – 11:40 p.m.
Where: The Hi-Dive
The Lowdown: While UMS is one of the greatest times of year to discover up and coming bands, many of whom you’ve never heard before, it’s also an opportunity to catch up with old favorites, like Bud Bronson & The Good Timers. While the local punk outfit’s album releases are always well received, it’s their live shows that warrant them extra special attention at UMS this year. Often selling out, shows that list Bud Bronson & The Good Timers are charged with the band’s energy, imbuing the crowd with revitalizing electricity that will you keep you at attention throughout the entire weekend of UMS. — Mariah Hansen
CITRA
When: 10:50 p.m. – 11:40 p.m.
Where: Stoney’s Cantina
The Lowdown: It’s rare that rock bands from Colorado make a significant impact nationally, but if you pay attention to the scene, you’d know that CITRA is a group worth watching. So far, they have a total of nine songs out in the world and each one is a whirlwind of rock ‘n’ roll genres. If you’re looking for alternative punk, rock or “moshy” vibes, CITRA’s the band you want to see. Formed in 2017, the band is yet to release a full-length album, but with their upcoming performance at UMS, it’s cause for speculation into their upcoming plans. — Andrew Venegas
Wildermiss
When: 12 a.m. – 12:50 a.m.
Where: The Hi-Dive
The Lowdown: Wildermiss is a uniquely, kickass Coloradan band that has gained momentum nationwide and bolstered by their quickly gaining quarantine singles “Supermagical” and “Italy.” With Emma Cole on vocals and synth, Joshua Hester on guitar and Caleb Thoemke on drums, the band is likely to become your indie rocks obsession at this year’s showcase. With a sound that seems to be the love child of Paramore and Maggie Rogers, the Coloradan band invokes feelings of warm summer days and embracing your inner child. — Sydney Kapp
Saturday, August 28
The Grand Alliance
When: 2:40 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.
Where: The Showcase Stage at Goodwill
The Lowdown: The Grand Alliance is relatively fresh to Denver, but its members are no strangers to the Denver music scene. Each performer has made a name for themselves in the Mile High City, but it was only recently they formed their trio. The individuals joined together in 2019 and spent no time wasting away in COVID quarantine. Several months after the group formed with Kayla Marque, Crl Crrll and Sur Ellz at the helm, they produced their full-length album. The collaboration is an interstellar voyage that transcends space through time by way of the neo-funk vessel that is their union. — Andrew Venegas
Neoma
When: 3:50 p.m. – 4:40 p.m.
Where: Showcase Stage at Goodwill
The Lowdown: What is there to say about Neoma that hasn’t already been said? By far one of the most original and entertaining acts in Denver in the past few years, Neoma continues to grow her fan base with every concert she performs, and for a good reason. She’s the complete package. A great voice, electric stage presence and crowd control, and the ability to create a unique and dance-centric vibe impossible not to enjoy. Whether she’s singing in Spanish or English, her music speaks to the people. She’s mastered the art of performing, putting on shows from Ecuador – her home country – to Denver. Her UMS performance will surely continue to elevate her sound and image in a big way. — Logan Sasser
Toussaint Lorenz
When: 4:10 p.m. – 5 p.m.
Where: Stoney’s Cantina
The Lowdown: It’s not often that UMS knab artists as hyphy as Toussaint Lorenz. With a barrage of tracks that slap through sub-woofers, Lorenz is about to give this traditionally indie rock festival a rude awakening. Depending on how everyone fares after the first night of festivities that could be a good thing or a bad thing, but one thing is for certain, Lorenz certainly isn’t asking for permission. The least you could do is get a good stretch in before your ass shakes and your neck breaks to Toussaint Lorenz’s lyrical heat and beats. — Kori Hazel
MIKE
When: 5 p.m. – 5:40 p.m.
Where: Showcase Stage at Goodwill
The Lowdown: Earl Sweatshirt’s off-kilter, alternative approach to the rap genre has inspired and ushered in a lineup of the world’s most talented emcees. MIKE is perhaps his greatest apparent heir — Earl will tell you that himself. The now 23-year-old rocked the experimental rap scene with 2019’s tears of joy — a profoundly intimate collection of what felt like sacred texts (see “scarred lungs vol.1 & 2”). On his newest work — Disco! — his dark lyrical skies are given some light, creating a rollercoaster of emotions and sample-heavy beats (see “Aww (Zaza)” and “Evil Eye”). — Carter Ferryman
Cat Evans
When: 5:20 p.m. – 6:10 p.m.
Where: Stoney’s Cantina
The Lowdown: Of all the talented musicians invited to this year’s UMS, very few hold the city it’s held in closer to their heart than Cat Evans. Alameda & Broadway is Cat’s stomping grounds — an area where the Denver emcee has mixed and mastered her craft on street corners and in local venues. There’s a jumpy, club-laden style to some of her work, a facet of her game that’s blended between heavy, complex rhyme schemes. Give her a listen at this month’s festival for a deeply passionate performance. — Carter Ferryman
KAMAUU
When: 6 p.m. – 6:40 p.m.
Where: Showcase Stage at Goodwill
The Lowdown: Tantalizing high notes and soulful melodies, KAMAUU makes even the heaviest subject matter feel grounded and manageable — not to mention irresistibly catchy. His 2016 cover of “Hey Ya” with Sweater Beats sparked viral intrigue. He’s been on the rise ever since, releasing two EPs, one studio-length album and numerous singles and features. Over the years, the multidisciplinary artist has honed his unique musical sound combining elements of rap, reggae, soul and even doo-wop. Moment to moment, a KAMAUU track grows and evolves. His work feels like an invitation to the choir — dive in deep and get into the beat. — Alex Kramer
The Barlow
When: 7:40 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
Where: Showcase Stage at Goodwill
The Lowdown: It’s hard not to smile while listening to the country crockpot that The Barlow cook up. With Shea Boynton’s husky voice stirring the pot, their earnest songs thrive in the late summer nights dancing beneath the lights of the night sky with a beer in the gut and little burden on one’s mind. Even for the country averse, The Barlow manages to strike a balance of home-cooked charm and fresh off-the-dirt road fun that creates a welcome mat for all to enjoy. Hell, some of us might even mess around and two-step a bit — there’s no better place than UMS to get a little carried away. — Kori Hazel
Kaitlyn Williams
When: 7:40 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
Where: Stoney’s Cantina
The Lowdown: Kaitlyn Williams is a jukebox of angelic lullabies. Her voice is as soothing as it is inspiring — it’s soft pop with jazzy influence that slows you down and forces you to listen. Simultaneously, it’s borderline sadistic to appreciate the rawness of her stage performance and lyrics. If one has the opportunity to see her live, they’d understand how dedicated she is to her music. Williams released her first full-length album in 2019 and several singles since. The Denver-based musician has been songwriting since age 11 and judging by her weekly performances in Denver, she won’t be stopping any time soon. — Andrew Venegas
Pout House
When: 7:40 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
Where: The Hornet
The Lowdown: Sometimes, it’s okay to pout. Pout House, a garage pop four-piece from Colorado, makes the emotion seem natural — cool, even. The quartet combines mystical riffs with edgy, grunge-influenced vocals. The dichotomy between their fun-yet-somber sounds keeps the intrigue through their relatively short recording history. They employ enough bass to keep your hips moving while simultaneously crooning in a way that makes the listener want to text their ex. — Alex Kramer
Pink Fuzz
When: 8:50 p.m. – 9:40 p.m.
Where: HQ Denver
The Lowdown: For any Rock fan scouring the UMS lineup for a set to quench their undying thirst for face-melting chords and entrancing melodies, look no further than Pink Fuzz. A perfect blend of old-school, mid-00’s, and modern-day Rock, this trio is an absolute powerhouse on the stage. They emit an overwhelming amount of energy that is sure to make heads bang and bodies roll. For a taste of the maelstrom that is sure to come, listen to their Vitals – EP and savor the punch of one of this cities last great rock outfits.— Robert Mayper
Moon Pussy
When: 8:50 p.m. – 9:40 p.m.
Where: The Hornet
The Lowdown: The Denver-based punk trio has been screaming and clawing its way through the West since 2016. Founded on the idea that they play and fight for the underdogs, Moon Pussy’s noise-rock could wake the dead and have the corpses headbanging along. There is an artistry to their anger unmatched by bigger punk acts. As Moon Pussy puts it, “We love. To see. You squirm.” — Alex Kramer
Funk Hunk
When: 8:50 p.m. – 9:45 p.m.
Where: The Hi-Dive
The Lowdown: Watch out — Funk Hunk has shot the golden age of disco music directly into the modern world. It’s music meant for bell-bottom pants and zebra stripe button-ups, centered smack-dab in the middle of Denver (see “Get Up”). Get ready for a show under the bright lights of a disco ball, and an energy that’s undelibly dance-happy. — Carter Ferryman
Remi Wolf
When: 9 p.m. – 10 p.m.
Where: Showcase Stage at Goodwill
The Lowdown: Remi Wolf is that person at the party who is always having more fun than you think is humanly possible. The eclectic singer/songwriter has a light-hearted approach to music-making, but don’t let that diminish her musical talents — Remi Wolf can howl. Certified bops like “Disco Man” and “Shawty” don’t only show her free-flowing energy and powerful vocals, they manage to laugh out loud on the dancefloor and strike a chord of relatability in the process. Following a year where the thought of a good time felt like a distant memory, Remi Wolf is on the scene to remind us. — Kori Hazel
Cous
When: 10 p.m. – 10:50 p.m.
Where: Baere Brewing
The Lowdown: A fitting addition to this year’s UMS lineup, Cous’s brand of Americana has firmly rooted in all things Colorado. Raised on the lyrics of great songwriters like John Prine and Bill Withers, Cous displays the maturity of her lifelong influences. Soft acoustic melodies underscore the soaring vocals of Cous’ Cassie Wilson while her thoughtful lyricism paints portraits of past mistakes and lessons learned from them. Providing the perfect soundtrack for chilling throughout the summer, Cous’ set will be the perfect way to wind down without ending the party at UMS this year. — Mariah Hansen
Green Druid
When: 10 p.m. – 10:50 p.m.
Where: HQ Denver
The Lowdown: One of the heaviest local bands on the festival’s lineup this year, Green Druid is already well known among fans of the local stoner doom scene – not just in Denver, but at a global level. Following the release of their sophomore album, At the Maw of Ruin, UMS serves as an excellent chance for local fans to hear the music live for one of the first times after its pandemic release. Infusing the slowed metal with a tense rage, music on the new album will likely lend itself to a live performance that will be particularly high-energy and charged with emotional intensity – making Green Druid a must-see. — Mariah Hansen
Ramakhandra
When: 11:10 p.m. – 12 a.m.
Where: HQ Denver
The Lowdown: There’s no band quite like Ramakhandra. Their animated world filled with harp plucks, fidgety electronics, low-end bass, skittering drums and penchant for animé comes to life when they take to the stage. Their genre-bending funhouse is as entrancing as it is endlessly perplexing as they break all conventions with well-intentioned complexity. Capping off Saturday’s festivities at HQ Denver, it’ll be a nice treat to go out in a fever dream. — Kori Hazel
Bear and the Beasts
When: 11:10 p.m. – 12 a.m.
Where: The L
The Lowdown: You can’t ask for much more in Americana music than guitars, horns, strings and percussion. Luckily, local band, Bear and the Beasts deliver on all of that plus much more. Soul-filled, gritty and bone-chilling is just a few words to describe the epic craftsmanship of this group. The six-piece band describes their sound as “rooting into a cosmic sound that can explode like a quasar or float like a Tesla Roadster through space.” With their recent album, The American, you can see why. — Sydney Kapp
Sunday, August 29
Street Cats Making Love: A Grateful Dead Tribute
When: 3 p.m. – 3:50 p.m.
Where: HQ Denver
The Lowdown: With Denver being chock-full of Deadheads, it’s only natural that a Grateful Dead tribute band made the UMS lineup. Street Cats Making Love is a trio that takes a more classic rock approach to the Grateful Dead catalog, and it’s refreshing to see a woman involved in a Dead revival to make them stand out amongst all the rest. With a bit more conventionality to their music-making, the trio will be able to run through more songs and cater to more folks, bringing the music of the Dead more into the mainstream. — Emma Jerry
Kayla Marque
When: 4:10 p.m. – 5 p.m.
Where: The L
The Lowdown: Much like Watkins, Kayla Marque is an institution in the Denver music scene. She is an ethereal pop goddess who creates with intention — threading a line through vulnerable themes to create a tapestry of art by way of pop music. That same attention to detail also comes into play when Marque performs live, as her attention to detail separates her from the pack and drives her confidently down a lane all her own. With the release of her double album last year, Marque is ready for the spotlight and all its vivid hues. — Kori Hazel
The Smokestack Relics
When: 5:20 – 6:10 p.m.
Where: Stoney’s Cantina
The Lowdown: Banjo riffs and bluegrass guitar chords are the heart pulses of The Smokestack Relics. The group is organic in nature — their muted, raspy sound blares through amps buried deep in the woods. It’s thrashing front porch tunes that work just as well in a Pontiac Firebird doing ninety on a gravel road. Whatever your desired listening location may be, The Smokestack Relics have it cooked up and ready to roll. — Carter Ferryman
Don Chicharrón
When: 6:30 p.m. – 7:20 p.m.
Where: HQ Denver
The Lowdown: The eclectic world of fusion architected by Don Chicharrón pays homage to Peruvian Chicha music. No matter the listener, their sound has the hypnotic power to compel you to drop whatever the hell you’re doing and dance. All eight members mix and marry sounds reminiscent of Andean folk music, surf rock, ’60s psychedelia and traditional Peruvian percussion-like modern scientists. Their latest releases in 2020 including the single “Valle B
Big Dopes
When: 7:40 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
Where: Stoney’s Cantina
The Lowdown: There is no band in this city that captures the feeling of wearing a vintage turtleneck and blazer at a house party in the dead of summer quite like Big Dopes. Style, great smiles, and personability in spades, this quartet puts on one of the most fun and downright cheeky performances that Denver has to offer. Equal parts silly and self-aware, these dopes are the masters of hooking fans in with alt-rock charm and then keeping them transfixed with lyrics that are so personal they practically already live in all of our heads. Don’t underrate these underdogs. — Robert Mayper
Heavy Diamond Ring
When: 7:40 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
Where: Cochino Taco
The Lowdown: Fivesome Heavy Diamond Ring has mastered that feel-good pop-folk sound from the ‘60s and placed a modern spin on it to make it all their own. With a female lead vocalist, Sarah Anderson, who’s got the voice of an angel-backed by a medley of refined musicianship, Heavy Diamond Ring gives off some serious “Summer of Love” vibes and will transport the UMS crowd from the hot streets of Denver to another magical time and place. Though the music is mellow, the band exerts such power through their playing that they’ll instantly captivate even first-time listeners. — Emma Jerry
Yoke Lore
When: 7:45 p.m. – 8:45 p.m.
Where: Showcase Stage at Goodwill
The Lowdown: Most indie fans know New York musician, Yoke Lore, from his dreamy EP,
Beige, which was released in 2016. The musician, dancer and visual artist has a special spot on most coffee house playlists for a reason. His sweet vocals, use of synths and impressive banjo playing makes you want to order a black coffee and hit up a used bookshop. His music reminds audiences to appreciate the simpler things in life, which are more important than ever and will give audiences a necessary breath of fresh air at this year’s UMS. — Sydney Kapp
Shovelin Stone
When: Sunday 8:50 p.m. – 9:40 p.m.
Where: Cochino Taco
The Lowdown: Old-timey bluegrass band Shovelin Stone is coming up on the release of their second album and making the rounds accordingly. Creating original music from traditional influences, the four-man pickin’ band makes for easy and fun listening and is a great pick for any beginner to the bluegrass scene. Starting as a duo, moving to a trio and now an official foursome, Shovelin Stone is evolving quickly and UMS will be the perfect chance to catch them blossom into something bigger. — Emma Jerry
Duke Justice
When: 8:50 p.m. – 9:40 p.m.
Where: Stoney’s Cantina
The Lowdown: A seasoned legend of the stage lives among the commonfolk of Denver, and his last name is Justice. First name Duke, this multi-disciplined artist has embarked on a solo career that is nothing short of a showcase of talent. With musical stylings that tap into an impressive array of genres, Duke Justice is setting the bar for modern rock bands in the city. His single, “The Turn,” sounds powerful in headphones and downright monumental live. Don’t miss it. — Robert Mayper
Kiltro
When: 11:10 p.m. – 12:00 a.m.
Where: The L
The Lowdown: Kiltro is the band that you show your friends when they say “I don’t listen to local music.” With one of the most impressive albums to come out of Denver in the past five years, this band has a solid catalog of songs that move crowds like nothing else. Seeing a live show of theirs is akin to experiencing Flamenco in Granada while under the haze of a fantastical dream. In a class and sound of their own, Kiltro is one of this city’s most promising acts poised to be a breakout hit. Listen to The Hustle, then catch them at UMS before they inevitably headline your favorite venue. — Robert Mayper
VYNYL
When: 11:10 p.m. – 12:00 a.m.
Where: Stoney’s Cantina
The Lowdown: Denver may not be a city known for its pop music scene, but that is no roadblock for the hunks of VYNYL. They have not missed yet with their impressive roster of singles, and are only riding their momentum higher and higher. Their latest EP, The World Is On Fire and I’m Lonely, has proven they have the chops to run with the heavy hitters of the industry, and the world is taking notice. Sharing the stages with such names as blink-182, 3OH!3, and Breathe Carolina, this is not just another boy band. Come see them at UMS for the angst, but stay for the heart. — Robert Mayper