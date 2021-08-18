303 Magazine’s 38 Must-See Acts of UMS 2021

Friday, August 27

Monk Gyatso

When: 6:10 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Where: HQ Denver

The Lowdown: Rowdy, funky, and unapologetically themselves, Monk Gyatso is making it known that they’re “on a crusade to get you to feel good and shake your booty”. This up-and-coming Denver-based fun k/R&B group is the unique project of six college students studying music in 2017 and now rocking venues like Larimer Lounge and Globe Hall. They’re focused on serving up energetic live performances and good times with their groovy upbeat sound heard on their 2020 single “Angel of the Night.” They’ll have you dancing like nobody’s watching in due time. — Natalie Shiller

N3PTUNE

When: 7:20 p.m. – 8:10 p.m.

Where: HQ Denver

The Lowdown: Cataclysmic star boy N3PTUNE will be touching down for an unforgettable UMS debut. Bombastic and theatrical, N3PTUNE has a je ne sais quoi that has given him quite the name in the local scene. Add to that a dynamic voice and a “by any means necessary” approach to performing and you have yourself a knockout punch of a performer who is coming to UMS to show up and show out. — Kori Hazel

Shannon & The Clams

When: 7:40 p.m. – 8:20 p.m.

Where: Showcase Stage at Goodwill

The Lowdown: Shannon & The Clams is a retro experience that’s reminiscent of music from the ‘50s and ‘60s. In an age where reboots and remakes are all the rage, it’s easy to exhaust any genre. However, that’s not the case with Shannon & The Clams. They entered the music industry with a genre that most artists only allude to, but because of that, they have scarce competition. They’re nostalgic, yet refreshing from any other classic genre rebrand. This will be their first performance back since April of 2020 and one week after their album — co-produced by Dan Auerbach (The Black Keys), Year of the Spider, drops. — Andrew Venegas

Bellhoss

When: Denver Distillery

Where: 7:50 p.m. – 8:20 p.m.

The Lowdown: Bellhoss, the soft punk brainchild of De nver-based Becky Hostetler, invites you to sway happily in the middle of a sunny open field. The Bellhoss sound came together in 2017, emerging with the rare tact of a decades-long career. As a newer artist to the scene, Hostetler can carry her weight and then some with a focused downtempo sound, refined instrumentals and mast erful songwriting. Her latest EP, Hiding released July 2021 possesses hazy grunge that floats with the likes of Soccer Mommy and Angel Olsen. No doubt, one of the first live performances of Hiding will be a show not to be missed at UMS. — Natalie Schiller

Allah-Las

When: 8:45 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Where: Showcase Stage at Goodwill

The Lowdown: A sound that’s not quite capable of being pinned down, Allah-Las is like if Khruangbin traveled back in time and kidnapped Paul McCartney for a Western-inspired adventure filled with outlaws and lassos. A sound that fits perfectly in a modern-day Clint Eastwood film, Allah-Las has no shortage of originality and flare. A little bit of Johnny Cash, a touch of the 60’s-era Beatles, their live performance is like quenching your thirst with the juice of a lone cactus in the middle of the desert, only to find yourself in a vortex of colors and hallucinations thirty minutes later. — Logan Sasser

The Mañanas

When: 9:40 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.

Where: Stoney’s Cantina

The Lowdown: For a band that’s barely been around for a year, The Mañanas have managed to build a brand worth watching. The duo made up of Brandon Upingo and Danny Pauta, is in a lane of their own. Their debut album Cheers is an innocent, playful project filled with reasons to put your drink in the air and forget about the responsibilities of adulthood. The stripped-back production and simple approach to songwriting make for a very tight and accessible sound that evokes a rare sense of freedom during a time of unprecedented isolation. Although Cheers is the band’s first and only project, neither of the band members is a stranger to performing or songwriting. In fact, Danny Pauta has been making and performing music since he was just a child. — Logan Sasser

Wes Watkins

When: 10:50 p.m. – 11:40 p.m.

Where: HQ Denver

The Lowdown: Wes Watkins is a musician’s musician. The amount of talent exuding from Watkins is unparalleled, and always underrated. Having played with everyone from Izcalli to Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats, Watkins is a musical treasure in the city, and deserves his flowers and then some. Anyone who has seen him at Meadowlark during his ongoing residency knows what type of party is awaiting, but for those who haven’t, there’s no better time than the present to find out. — Kori Hazel

Bud Bronson & The Good Timers

When: 10:50 p.m. – 11:40 p.m.

Where: The Hi-Dive

The Lowdown: While UMS is one of the greatest times of year to discover up and coming bands, many of whom you’ve never heard before, it’s also an opportunity to catch up with old favorites, like Bud Bronson & The Good Timers. While the local punk outfit’s album releases are always well received, it’s their live shows that warrant them extra special attention at UMS this year. Often selling out, shows that list Bud Bronson & The Good Timers are charged with the band’s energy, imbuing the crowd with revitalizing electricity that will you keep you at attention throughout the entire weekend of UMS. — Mariah Hansen

CITRA

When: 10:50 p.m. – 11:40 p.m.

Where: Stoney’s Cantina

The Lowdown: It’s rare that rock bands from Colorado make a significant impact nationally, but if you pay attention to the scene, you’d know that CITRA is a group worth watching. So far, they have a total of nine songs out in the world and each one is a whirlwind of rock ‘n’ roll genres. If you’re looking for alternative punk, rock or “moshy” vibes, CITRA’s the band you want to see. Formed in 2017, the band is yet to release a full-length album, but with their upcoming performance at UMS, it’s cause for speculation into their upcoming plans. — Andrew Venegas

Wildermiss

When: 12 a.m. – 12:50 a.m.



Where: The Hi-Dive



The Lowdown: Wildermiss is a uniquely, kickass Coloradan band that has gained momentum nationwide and bolstered by their quickly gaining quarantine singles “Supermagical” and “Italy.” With Emma Cole on vocals and synth, Joshua Hester on guitar and Caleb Thoemke on drums, the band is likely to become your indie rocks obsession at this year’s showcase. With a sound that seems to be the love child of Paramore and Maggie Rogers, the Coloradan band invokes feelings of warm summer days and embracing your inner child. — Sydney Kapp

Saturday, August 28

The Grand Alliance

When: 2:40 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Where: The Showcase Stage at Goodwill

The Lowdown: The Grand Alliance is relatively fresh to Denver, but its members are no strangers to the Denver music scene. Each performer has made a name for themselves in the Mile High City, but it was only recently they formed their trio. The individuals joined together in 2019 and spent no time wasting away in COVID quarantine. Several months after the group formed with Kayla Marque, Crl Crrll and Sur Ellz at the helm, they produced their full-length album. The collaboration is an interstellar voyage that transcends space through time by way of the neo-funk vessel that is their union. — Andrew Venegas

Neoma

When: 3:50 p.m. – 4:40 p.m.

Where: Showcase Stage at Goodwill

The Lowdown: What is there to say about Neoma that hasn’t already been said? By far one of the most original and entertaining acts in Denver in the past few years, Neoma continues to grow her fan base with every concert she performs, and for a good reason. She’s the complete package. A great voice, electric stage presence and crowd control, and the ability to create a unique and dance-centric vibe impossible not to enjoy. Whether she’s singing in Spanish or English, her music speaks to the people. She’s mastered the art of performing, putting on shows from Ecuador – her home country – to Denver. Her UMS performance will surely continue to elevate her sound and image in a big way. — Logan Sasser

Toussaint Lorenz

When: 4:10 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Stoney’s Cantina

The Lowdown: It’s not often that UMS knab artists as hyphy as Toussaint Lorenz. With a barrage of tracks that slap through sub-woofers, Lorenz is about to give this traditionally indie rock festival a rude awakening. Depending on how everyone fares after the first night of festivities that could be a good thing or a bad thing, but one thing is for certain, Lorenz certainly isn’t asking for permission. The least you could do is get a good stretch in before your ass shakes and your neck breaks to Toussaint Lorenz’s lyrical heat and beats. — Kori Hazel

MIKE

When: 5 p.m. – 5:40 p.m.

Where: Showcase Stage at Goodwill

The Lowdown: Earl Sweatshirt’s off-kilter, alternative approach to the rap genre has inspired and ushered in a lineup of the world’s most talented emcees. MIKE is perhaps his greatest apparent heir — Earl will tell you that himself. The now 23-year-old rocked the experimental rap scene with 2019’s tears of joy — a profoundly intimate collection of what felt like sacred texts (see “scarred lungs vol.1 & 2”). On his newest work — Disco! — his dark lyrical skies are given some light, creating a rollercoaster of emotions and sample-heavy beats (see “Aww (Zaza)” and “Evil Eye”). — Carter Ferryman

Cat Evans

When: 5:20 p.m. – 6:10 p.m.

Where: Stoney’s Cantina

The Lowdown: Of all the talented musicians invited to this year’s UMS, very few hold the city it’s held in closer to their heart than Cat Evans. Alameda & Broadway is Cat’s stomping grounds — an area where the Denver emcee has mixed and mastered her craft on street corners and in local venues. There’s a jumpy, club-laden style to some of her work, a facet of her game that’s blended between heavy, complex rhyme schemes. Give her a listen at this month’s festival for a deeply passionate performance. — Carter Ferryman

KAMAUU

When: 6 p.m. – 6:40 p.m.

Where: Showcase Stage at Goodwill

The Lowdown: Tantalizing high notes and soulful melodies, KAMAUU makes even the heaviest subject matter feel grounded and manageable — not to mention irresistibly catchy. His 2016 cover of “Hey Ya” with Sweater Beats sparked viral intrigue. He’s been on the rise ever since, releasing two EPs, one studio-length album and numerous singles and features. Over the years, the multidisciplinary artist has honed his unique musical sound combining elements of rap, reggae, soul and even doo-wop. Moment to moment, a KAMAUU track grows and evolves. His work feels like an invitation to the choir — dive in deep and get into the beat. — Alex Kramer

The Barlow

When: 7:40 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Showcase Stage at Goodwill

The Lowdown: It’s hard not to smile while listening to the country crockpot that The Barlow cook up. With Shea Boynton’s husky voice stirring the pot, their earnest songs thrive in the late summer nights dancing beneath the lights of the night sky with a beer in the gut and little burden on one’s mind. Even for the country averse, The Barlow manages to strike a balance of home-cooked charm and fresh off-the-dirt road fun that creates a welcome mat for all to enjoy. Hell, some of us might even mess around and two-step a bit — there’s no better place than UMS to get a little carried away. — Kori Hazel

Kaitlyn Williams

When: 7:40 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Stoney’s Cantina

The Lowdown: Kaitlyn Williams is a jukebox of angelic lullabies. Her voice is as soothing as it is inspiring — it’s soft pop with jazzy influence that slows you down and forces you to listen. Simultaneously, it’s borderline sadistic to appreciate the rawness of her stage performance and lyrics. If one has the opportunity to see her live, they’d understand how dedicated she is to her music. Williams released her first full-length album in 2019 and several singles since. The Denver-based musician has been songwriting since age 11 and judging by her weekly performances in Denver, she won’t be stopping any time soon. — Andrew Venegas

Pout House

When: 7:40 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Where: The Hornet

The Lowdown: Sometimes, it’s okay to pout. Pout House, a garage pop four-piece from Colorado, makes the emotion seem natural — cool, even. The quartet combines mystical riffs with edgy, grunge-influenced vocals. The dichotomy between their fun-yet-somber sounds keeps the intrigue through their relatively short recording history. They employ enough bass to keep your hips moving while simultaneously crooning in a way that makes the listener want to text their ex. — Alex Kramer

Pink Fuzz

When: 8:50 p.m. – 9:40 p.m.

Where: HQ Denver

The Lowdown: For any Rock fan scouring the UMS lineup for a set to quench their undying thirst for face-melting chords and entrancing melodies, look no further than Pink Fuzz. A perfect blend of old-school, mid-00’s, and modern-day Rock, this trio is an absolute powerhouse on the stage. They emit an overwhelming amount of energy that is sure to make heads bang and bodies roll. For a taste of the maelstrom that is sure to come, listen to their Vitals – EP and savor the punch of one of this cities last great rock outfits.— Robert Mayper

Moon Pussy

When: 8:50 p.m. – 9:40 p.m.

Where: The Hornet

The Lowdown: The Denver-based punk trio has been screaming and clawing its way through the West since 2016. Founded on the idea that they play and fight for the underdogs, Moon Pussy’s noise-rock could wake the dead and have the corpses headbanging along. There is an artistry to their anger unmatched by bigger punk acts. As Moon Pussy puts it, “We love. To see. You squirm.” — Alex Kramer