Escape Denver with a Trip out Yonder

This summer take a road trip out yonder to Utah’s latest resort at Yonder Escalante. Located amidst the magnificent Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument near Bryce Canyon National Park, Yonder Escalante is a 20-acre hospitality experience. It offers guests modern lodging, Americana-inspired design, genuine hospitality, thoughtful amenities, authentic experiences and an intimate connection to nature in one of the most stunning destinations of the American West.

Built on the grounds of a former drive-in movie theater, the property is comprised of 32 stylish accommodations, encompassing 10 vintage renovated airstreams and 22 custom-designed cabins. If that isn’t spacious enough, the getaway destination also offers 67 RV sites, an open-air lodge, spa-inspired bathhouses, a general store, a resort-style lounge pool and hot tub, fire pits, a refurbished drive-in movie theater and acres of outdoor space that makes way for endless enjoyment and entertainment.

“The concept is rooted in the spirit of the American road trip, with the goal of connecting travelers to timeless Americana –the nostalgia of our past, an appreciation for the present-day, and a bright outlook toward the future. Guests are afforded an immersive connection to nature and the opportunity to partake in new experiences to explore the outdoors while staying true to a well-appointed lifestyle and never sacrificing on comfort, quality or style,” said Charles Tate, Chairman and Co-Owner of Yonder.

Accommodations

Guests can choose from a variety of accommodations including vintage airstreams, luxury cabins and plenty of RV sites for the road warrior.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Airstreams

The 10 vintage airstreams were restored to create spacious, streamlined interiors that allow guests to enjoy dynamic living spaces and a taste of ‘60s nostalgia with modern décor, mid-century vintage furnishings collected from across the country, high-end hardwood floors and a range of well-appointed features for cooking, dining, sleeping and recreation. Each airstream features a queen-sized bed and twin-sized daybed.

Cabins

In addition to the airstreams, guests can stay in one of the 22 custom-designed A-framed cabins that marry understated luxury with a connection to the natural desert surroundings. Unique truss-less roofs shelter sleek interiors with high ceilings and exposed birch plywood, plus glass walls designed to immerse guests in the landscape.

Cabins boast elevated finishes and furnishings, including soft brown leather flooring, plush percale bedding, linen curtains and an inspired aesthetic with custom and collected vintage pieces. Comfortable living areas within the cabins are designed to overlook the desert’s vast views and starry skies; other features include heating and cooling, complimentary fiber optic Wi-Fi, and cooking and dining amenities including a mini-fridge, outdoor fire pit and grill grate, and hot water kettle with premium tea and coffee. Each cabin holds a queen-sized bed and a twin daybed.

RV Sites

For those traveling by way of an RV, Yonder Escalante is also well equipped with 67 pull-in sites for RVs, vans and campers, each of which features a variety of hook-up options and a private fire pit. Full amenities, shower and laundry facilities, access to the central general store and use of the property’s lounge pool and hot tub are available to all RV guests.

Private spa-like bathhouses offer an open-air sensory escape, fully equipped with well-appointed facilities and amenities including high-quality products and heated indoor-outdoor private showers, featuring terracotta and travertine tile work and copper elements. Self-operated laundry facilities are also available to guests.

Provisions

Yonder Escalante’s General Store features curated provisions and specialty retail items for convenient all-day dining. It includes sweet and savory snacks, grab-and-go picnic items like charcuterie and artisanal cheese plates, non-alcoholic beverages ranging from La Croix and Topo Chico to Health-Ade Kombucha and local Taproot Soda, meal kit baskets, custom cocktail kits and a curated selection of wines and local beers.

The Lodge also offers fresh brewed coffee and tea and homemade breakfast fare daily. Or, for a busy day of exploring, pick up a Yonder Meal Kits to go, a perfect accompaniment to a day in the desert.

Yonder Experiences

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Yonder Escalante isn’t just a place to stay, it’s a place to experience. Guests can partake in a nightly bonfire at the Lodge with s’mores. From Thursday through Sunday, Yonder Escalante guests can experience outdoor movie nights from the comfort of one of nine stationary restored classic cars, equipped with sound and heaters. Movie night concessions feature theater favorites like New York-style hot dogs, freshly popped popcorn, classic boxed candy-like Milk Dud’s and Whoppers, Kettle Chips, ice cream, beer, soda and more.

The Lodge serves as the nexus of the property, a gathering place featuring comfortable seating and abundant amenities from which guests can connect, read a book, work, or enjoy a meal while soaking up the beauty around them. Equipped with fire pits, a vintage record player, board games, a library, a sundeck, a telescope and daily complimentary beverages, the Lodge offers something for everyone.

For those hot summer days in the desert, cool off at the property’s lounge pool and foot jetted hot tub that features ample space for guests to luxuriate, play and soak.

Explore Nearby

Adventure awaits nearby with easy access to hiking, biking, national parks, canyons and more. Highlights include hiking the mysterious slot canyons or Upper Calf Creek, four-wheeling along Hole-in-the-Rock Road, driving the scenic route to Boulder, Utah, horseback riding, hiking through the red rock hoodoos of Bryce Canyon and water activities like boating, canoeing and fishing at Wide Hollow Reservoir within the Escalante Petrified Forest.

Plus, Yonder’s backyard is the perfect place for exploration, featuring sprawling wilderness with views of the surrounding cliffs and magical hoodoos, an abundance of petrified wood, septarian nodules, Native American artifacts and nearly every color of sandstone.

How To Get There From Denver

Yonder Escalante is perfectly positioned in Southern Utah’s prime desert destination, the ranch town of Escalante and bordering the Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument.

From Denver, travelers will take I-70 west, past the town of Green River, Utah. Then follow UT-24 west (exit 149) to Utah’s All-American Road: Scenic Byway 12 until you run into the town of Escalante. Yonder is a short three-minute drive from Escalante where visitors will find a handful of down-home cafes, diners and shops full of funky, artisan and vintage finds.

The total trip takes an estimated eight and a half hours from Denver.

For more information regarding Yonder Escalante be sure to visit them at stayyonder.com.